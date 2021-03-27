The trendsetting designer known for her effortless style shares the secrets of the art of layering: arranging all your disparate things so that they work together.Whether you're decorating your first home or refreshing your space, Amber Lewis teaches you how to layer the things you own for a cohesive, beautifully designed home. Delivering tips on refreshing a room with new paint (including finding the perfect white), mixing textiles and pillows, and blending neutrals, Amber's beautiful, California cool will help you transform your home into one that's elegant and timeless--a look you'll want to keep for the long run.

