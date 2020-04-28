Successfully reported this slideshow.
Hansoft by Perforce © 2020 Perforce Software, Inc. How to Spark Joy in Your Product Backlog JOHAN KARLSSON | APRIL 2020
perforce.com2 | © 2020 Perforce Software, Inc. Johan Karlsson jkarlsson@perforce.com Senior Consultant, Hansoft Perforce S...
3 | Hansoft by Perforce © 2020 Perforce Software, Inc. perforce.com
4 | Hansoft by Perforce © 2020 Perforce Software, Inc. perforce.com Your Backlog Over Time Tasks, spikes, bugs, sub-tasks ...
5 | Hansoft by Perforce © 2020 Perforce Software, Inc. perforce.com 1. What does the ideal backlog look like? 2. Discard a...
6 | Hansoft by Perforce © 2020 Perforce Software, Inc. perforce.com What Is the Ideal Backlog? 💡 Great Idea 📝 Backlog 🧑💻 D...
7 | Hansoft by Perforce © 2020 Perforce Software, Inc. perforce.com • Minimal in size. • Focused on driving product succes...
8 | Hansoft by Perforce © 2020 Perforce Software, Inc. perforce.com • A good idea is to copy/move everything to a ”cleanup...
9 | Hansoft by Perforce © 2020 Perforce Software, Inc. perforce.com Tidy Up By Category Priority / Timeline / Urgency Expe...
10 | Hansoft by Perforce © 2020 Perforce Software, Inc. perforce.com How to Structure Your Backlog
11 | Hansoft by Perforce © 2020 Perforce Software, Inc. perforce.com Do Your Backlog Items Spark Joy? 😹 • Visualize: Add i...
12 | Hansoft by Perforce © 2020 Perforce Software, Inc. perforce.com Involve Your Team • Start involving your team! • How ...
13 | Hansoft by Perforce © 2020 Perforce Software, Inc. perforce.com 1. What does the ideal backlog look like? 2. Discard ...
Questions? Thank You For Attending
By now many of us have had plenty of time to clean and tidy up our homes. But have you given your product backlog and task tracking software as much attention?

To keep your digital tools organized, it is important to avoid hoarding on to inefficient processes. By removing the clutter in your product backlog, you can keep your teams focused.

It’s time to spark joy by cleaning up your planning tools!

Join Johan Karlsson — our Agile and backlog expert — to learn how to:

-Apply digital minimalism to your tracking and planning.
-Organize your work by category.
-Motivate teams by transitioning to a cleaner way of working.

