How to Spark Joy In Your Product Backlog

By now many of us have had plenty of time to clean and tidy up our homes. But have you given your product backlog and task tracking software as much attention?



To keep your digital tools organized, it is important to avoid hoarding on to inefficient processes. By removing the clutter in your product backlog, you can keep your teams focused.



It’s time to spark joy by cleaning up your planning tools!



Join Johan Karlsson — our Agile and backlog expert — to learn how to:



-Apply digital minimalism to your tracking and planning.

-Organize your work by category.

-Motivate teams by transitioning to a cleaner way of working.



