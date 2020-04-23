Teams Summit - What is New and Coming

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
MG Michelle.Gilbert@microsoft.com MN365 User Group board President: michelle@mn365.org Twitter: https://twitter.com/Michel...
What’s new in Microsoft Teams Michelle Gilbert Teams Technical Specialist – North Central Region
Microsoft Teams Communicate through chat, meetings & calls Collaborate with deeply integrated Office 365 apps Customize & ...
✓ 1:1 to Group Call Escalation with Teams, Skype for Business, and PSTN participants ✓ Background Blur (preview) ✓ Boss an...
Chat & Collaboration Meetings & Calling Apps and workflow Admin & Security Microsoft Teams Commercial | What we’ve deliver...
Scheduled Structured meeting with one or more participants, typically planned ahead of time Include participants inside an...
Features Shipped in last quarter Shipping soon Shipped since January New Innovation in Teams Meetings Meeting options Audi...
Microsoft Whiteboard Preview/Rolling out Custom Backgrounds Multi-Window Raise Hand Live Captions Video Layout: 3 X 3
Microsoft Teams custom backgrounds allows you to replace your background in Teams meetings with a fresh and bright home of...
Microsoft Teams raise hand feature. To make video calls more inclusive, the raise hand feature announced March 2020 is rol...
Microsoft Teams announced the number of participants that you can view on a Teams call will increase from 4 to 9 in a 3 X ...
Calling for Everyone Every Teams user can make a VOIP peer or group calls right from the Calls App, via the command bar, o...
Features Shipped in last quarter Futures Shipped since January New Innovation in Teams Calling Call Park Shared Line Appea...
2019 has been a great year for Microsoft Teams Calling Mar. Jul. Aug. Sept. Nov. Best Upgrade to An Existing Product Best ...
Microsoft Phone System No Hardware needed as Phone System is all software and is easily added to Teams – no costly on-prem...
Microsoft Calling Plans Simplified provisioning allows you to procure and assign phone numbers in the Teams Admin Center C...
Direct Routing Available in Phone System Have access to the key enterprise features available to calling plan users while ...
Direct Routing and Calling Plans Global coverage?
Priority Notifications Cross Channel Posting Preview/Rolling out Tags in Teams Read Receipts Multi-Window Chat Message Ext...
Microsoft Teams Multi-window capability provides users the option to pop out chats, meetings, calls or documents into sepa...
Teams – *Increase Team membership and Group chat We are raising the upper limit on individual team membership from 5,000 t...
Microsoft Teams Tags let you quickly reach a group of people all at once. With tags, you can categorize people based on at...
Microsoft Teams-Outlook Email Integrations make it easy to share information between email and chat with three new feature...
Microsoft Tasks in Teams gives you a new unified view of your personal and assigned tasks within Teams. It consolidates yo...
>
Quiet Hours Share location Preview/Rolling out SMS sign in Dark Mode Off Shift Access Global Sign Out Delegated User Manag...
New identity and access capabilities for Firstline Workers FPO
Off-Shift Access
Global Sign-Out
Delegated User Management My Staff Portal
SMS Sign-In
Patient Coordination
Virtual Consults
Microsoft Teams Communicate through chat, meetings & calls Collaborate with deeply integrated Office 365 apps Customize & ...
App Setup Policy App Permission Policies Preview/Rolling out Additional Power Automate Triggers for Teams Admins and Users...
Apps Built for Contoso Publish to the store Make your app available to the world. Let people know the category of your ser...
Enhance app discoverability using Setup Policies
Customize app access using Permission Policies
Build trust using Microsoft 365 Publisher Attestation Build Trust Access Easily Accelerate Adoption
Build trust using Microsoft 365 Certification Operational Security Data Handling Security and Privacy Application Security...
Crisis Communications – Teams + Power Platform Coordinate crisis communications using Microsoft Teams + Power Platform Dep...
Additional Power Automate triggers for Teams
Teams Administration and Security + Compliance
Managing Teams Microsoft Teams Admin Center Communications and Teams specific features (e.g., meetings, messaging and call...
Security and compliance in Teams Manage information governance Retention policies Discover and respond eDiscovery Audit lo...
Network Planner Preview/Rolling out Policy Packages – Healthcare/Commercial Manage Teams Rooms from Admin Center Legal Hol...
Advisor for Teams (public preview) Plan a successful Teams deployment for your organization. Advisor for Teams provides re...
Capabilities to simplify policy assignment Policy packages Policy assignment to security groups in PowerShell is also comi...
Managing Teams: Network Planner Prepare your environment: • Check your environment's readiness for Teams • Prepare your or...
Per-Team and Cross-Team Analytics Per-team analytics gives users a more granular view of usage data for a specific team. C...
Managing Teams: Reporting
Managing Microsoft Teams Phones and Team Rooms
Resources – Stay on top of latest Teams features! Microsoft 365 Teams Roadmap Microsoft Teams Blog Microsoft Teams Follow ...
Teams Summit - What is New and Coming
Teams Summit - What is New and Coming
Teams Summit - What is New and Coming
Teams Summit - What is New and Coming
Teams Summit - What is New and Coming
Teams Summit - What is New and Coming
Teams Summit - What is New and Coming
Teams Summit - What is New and Coming
Teams Summit - What is New and Coming
Teams Summit - What is New and Coming
Teams Summit - What is New and Coming
Teams Summit - What is New and Coming
Teams Summit - What is New and Coming
Teams Summit - What is New and Coming
Teams Summit - What is New and Coming
Teams Summit - What is New and Coming
Teams Summit - What is New and Coming
Teams Summit - What is New and Coming
Teams Summit - What is New and Coming
Teams Summit - What is New and Coming
Teams Summit - What is New and Coming
Teams Summit - What is New and Coming
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Teams Summit - What is New and Coming

17 views

Published on

Teams Summit - What is New and Coming

Published in: Technology
License: CC Attribution License
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Teams Summit - What is New and Coming

  1. 1. MG Michelle.Gilbert@microsoft.com MN365 User Group board President: michelle@mn365.org Twitter: https://twitter.com/MichellesUtopia LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/michelleanngilbert/ Microsoft Flow Community Blogger: MGLovesFlow https://powerusers.microsoft.com/t5/Microsoft- Flow-Community-Blog/bg-p/FlowBlog Michelle Gilbert Teams Technical Specialist at Microsoft | President MN M365 User Group | Former MVP
  2. 2. What’s new in Microsoft Teams Michelle Gilbert Teams Technical Specialist – North Central Region
  3. 3. Microsoft Teams Communicate through chat, meetings & calls Collaborate with deeply integrated Office 365 apps Customize & Extend with 3rd party apps, processes, and devices Work with confidence enterprise level security, compliance, and manageability
  4. 4. ✓ 1:1 to Group Call Escalation with Teams, Skype for Business, and PSTN participants ✓ Background Blur (preview) ✓ Boss and Delegate Support ✓ Broadcast Meetings (preview) ✓ Call Park ✓ Call Queues ✓ Cloud Recording ✓ Consultative Transfer ✓ Contact Groups1 ✓ Control who can post in the General channel ✓ Copy a link to a post ✓ Direct Routing ✓ Distinctive Ring ✓ Do not Disturb breakthrough ✓ Education – improved assignment functionality: smoother assignment flow, assignment notifications, find assignments quickly ✓ Education – Improved class notebook integration with assignments ✓ Federated Chat between Teams and Skype for Business1 ✓ Federated Meetings ✓ Forward to Group ✓ Group Call Pickup ✓ Hide/Share/Mute Chat ✓ Get important notifications while in Do not Disturb ✓ Image annotation ✓ Immersive Reader ✓ Improved personal settings ✓ Import Contacts from Skype for Business1 ✓ Include hyperlinks in your messages ✓ Leave a group chat ✓ Large Meeting Support (~250) ✓ Like and hide chats ✓ Lobby for PSTN callers ✓ Location-Based Routing ✓ Message Translation ✓ More channels per team ✓ Share screen from private chat ✓ @mention somebody in a chat ✓ Organizational Auto-Attendant ✓ PowerPoint Load and Share ✓ PSTN Fallback ✓ Quick reply to a chat message from pop up notification ✓ Shared lined Appearance ✓ Schedule in Outlook & Teams ✓ Send a message from the command box ✓ Send a chat from a contact card ✓ Skype for Business Interop with Persistent Chat1 ✓ Unified Presence1 ✓ Whiteboard2 and Meeting Notes ✓ Access Office 365 app launcher in web client ✓ Teams available for US GCC ✓ Create a team using a previous one as a template ✓ Free version of Teams ✓ Microsoft Remote Assist support: Call someone on a HoloLens ✓ View and edit Visio files within Teams ✓ Auto-favorite important channels ✓ New views in Microsoft Planner tab ✓ Add SharePoint pages, news articles and lists as unique tabs within channels ✓ Include information from VSTS n your conversations ✓ Quiet hours on mobile ✓ Guest access for users ✓ Support for new languages ✓ Guest access on mobile ✓ Join a team via a code ✓ Updated keyboard shortcuts ✓ Adaptive Cards ✓ Cloud Video Interop4 ✓ Device Portfolio incl. Crestron, HP, Jabra ✓ Discover apps for Teams in the new Store ✓ Work with files and your Teams bot ✓ Tailored teams created through the New Teams APIs in Microsoft Graph ✓ Include information from an app in a conversation ✓ Improved OneNote tab ✓ Include existing OneNote notebooks as a tab ✓ Enterprise app sharing through Teams enterprise catalog for apps ✓ Use slash commands, take quick actions, and search from the command box ✓ Access a personal view of your apps ✓ Message extensions ✓ New apps incl. Evernote, VSTS, Planner, Microsoft Flow, SurveyMonkey ✓ Who app ✓ Tabs in private chat ✓ Improved OneNote tab ✓ Skype Room Systems Support ✓ Support for existing certified SIP Phones ✓ USB HID control5 ✓ Trio 1 Touch Teams Meeting Join ✓ Surface Hub Support (Preview) 3 ✓ Admin roles ✓ eDiscovery support for users in an exchange hybrid environment ✓ eDiscovery enhancements ✓ Easier updates for Mac ✓ Graph APIs ✓ Hide teams from Outlook ✓ List of teams in the admin center ✓ Message Retention Policies ✓ Messaging User-Level Policies ✓ New Microsoft Teams & Skype for Business Admin Center including Messaging Policies ✓ Restore a deleted channel ✓ Updates in user level policies and organization settings ✓ New reminder that your team is expiring ✓ Install Microsoft Teams using MSI ✓ Access activity usage reports ✓ Manage Microsoft Teams via PowerShell ✓ Org-wide teams ✓ Scoped Directory Search ✓ Store your data locally in India, UK, Australia, Japan ✓ Set retention policies ✓ Support for conditional access on Macs ✓ Teams based on dynamic group membership ✓ Tenant-Level Messaging Policies ✓ Messaging Interop IT Policies ✓ User-Level Meeting Policy What we’ve delivered in Microsoft Teams in 2018 1 Currently available to all customers except Gov & Go Local (UK & India) tenants 2 Whiteboard feature delivered via third-party solution 3 Available via Windows Insider Program; Generally Available in Fall 4 Features rolling out via out third-party partners through Fall 2018 5 Capability requires devices that implement standard USB-HID control support;
  5. 5. Chat & Collaboration Meetings & Calling Apps and workflow Admin & Security Microsoft Teams Commercial | What we’ve delivered in 2019 ✓ Location sharing ✓ Smart camera ✓ New and existing teams can now accommodate up to 5,000 members ✓ Praise badges ✓ Channel announcements ✓ 100 people in a Group Chat ✓ Teams for education gradebook ✓ Teams for education weekly email updates for parents ✓ Priority notifications ✓ @-less mentions ✓ Chat filters ✓ Channel notification control ✓ Request to add others to private teams ✓ Read-only Class Materials folder for Teams for Education ✓ Enhanced assignment tabs in Teams for Education ✓ Private Channels ✓ Native Federation for 1:1 Chats with users outside your organization ✓ Add additional participants to a meeting chat ✓ Live Events in Microsoft 365 ✓ Meetings First (in preview) ✓ Direct Routing ✓ Microsoft Teams Rooms ✓ Media Bypass ✓ Cloud Voicemail support for Skype for Business Server and Lync Server 2013 ✓ Proximity-based meeting join ✓ Busy on Busy signal ✓ Calls App for VOIP users ✓ “Meeting started” phone notifications ✓ Call me functionality in meetings ✓ Meeting options for lobby control ✓ Single toolbar option in meetings & calling ✓ Video support in Chrome meetings ✓ Secondary ringer ✓ Meet Now ✓ Live captions (English) ✓ Live Events usage reports ✓ Pin meeting participants ✓ “Missed meeting add” notifications ✓ Lightweight meeting join for IE, Safari, and Firefox ✓ Microsoft Whiteboard in Teams meetings ✓ New Meeting Devices, Phones, and Peripherals – learn more at Microsoft Teams Marketplace ✓ Live Captions (preview) ✓ Dynamic Calling for Direct Routing ✓ Muted meeting chats ✓ Meeting Roles ✓ Citrix VDI support GA ✓ Shifts ✓ Multi-team support for Shifts ✓ Time clock in Shifts ✓ Focus time in Teams ✓ Customizable mobile experience ✓ Content cameras & intelligent capture ✓ Audio sharing ✓ Microsoft Teams PowerShell Module ✓ New GitHub iterations – messaging extension, Bot, and personal app capabilities ✓ Azure pipelines for Teams to help you automate ✓ Microsoft Graph APIs – Create teams with Team Templates (including education, retail, and healthcare) ✓ Microsoft Graph APIs – Installing apps to teams using application permissions (preview) ✓ Microsoft Graph APIs – Configure five new types of tabs – Word, Excel, PowerPoint, PDF, and document libraries. ✓ Microsoft Graph APIs – New ways to send messages in channel, email, and bots (preview) ✓ Microsoft Graph APIs – Deep links to channels (preview) ✓ Microsoft Graph APIs – Create teams with a single API call (preview) ✓ Contact Center APIs ✓ Virtualized SBCs (available now from partners) ✓ Control for Microsoft Teams by Smarsh ✓ MVISION for Microsoft Teams by McAfee ✓ InformCast Fusion from Singleware Software ✓ Export Teams usage reports to CSV files ✓ Teams-Only Mode ✓ eDiscovery ✓ Custodian management for Teams memberships (preview ✓ Retention for Teams channels and chats ✓ Supervision for Teams channels and chats ✓ Data Loss Prevention for chat messages and channel conversations ✓ App setup policies ✓ Information barriers ✓ Discovery management of private teams ✓ Channel moderation ✓ Teams available on Linux ✓ Mobility policy requiring WiFi ✓ Number normalization roles for tenant administrators ✓ EDU – Early teacher access to class teams ✓ EDU – Grade Sync Updated: December 2019
  6. 6. Scheduled Structured meeting with one or more participants, typically planned ahead of time Include participants inside and outside your organization Takes advantage of the Meeting Lifecycle Channel Scheduled meeting that takes place within a Team channel Channel members join in real time via alerts Great for daily stand ups and small group collaboration Live Events Town halls, webinars, and company all hands Scale up to 10,000 meeting participants Moderated Q&A manager available to facilitate dialog Ad Hoc Spontaneous meetings with 1 or more individuals Click “Meet Now” and instantly invite participants to join Connect to share screens, collaboration on documents, and more
  7. 7. Features Shipped in last quarter Shipping soon Shipped since January New Innovation in Teams Meetings Meeting options Audio conference: PSTN join option on pre-join Mobile: 1-click screenshare Live Events GA with live caption Audio conference: active PSTN speakers Blur my background Meeting recording with PPT and share recording Mobile: PSTN dial in and Call Me Back Teams Meeting, Recording & Live Events in GCC Share Microsoft Whiteboard (Preview) Mobile: 1-click join via lock screen and Outlook Mobile Meeting start and missed meeting nudge Multi-window for meetings Live captions (English preview) Citrix VDI Support for Teams Meetings Share Microsoft Whiteboard (GA at Ignite) Presenter and Attendee Roles “Meetings First” mode for Teams Web meeting: plug-in free video in Chrome Screen sharing with system audio Web meeting: outbound screen sharing in Chrome Pin participant Intelligent join: MTR proximity join and content join Screen sharing with content zoom in/out Meet Now Raise hand in Teams Meeting Meeting Experience – Right Click Meeting Experience: End the Meeting
  8. 8. Microsoft Whiteboard Preview/Rolling out Custom Backgrounds Multi-Window Raise Hand Live Captions Video Layout: 3 X 3
  9. 9. Microsoft Teams custom backgrounds allows you to replace your background in Teams meetings with a fresh and bright home office, for example, is now generally available in Teams. This feature builds upon background blur, which uses artificial intelligence (AI) to blur the environment behind you. In the future, we will also include the ability to upload your own custom images. Video Custom Background
  10. 10. Microsoft Teams raise hand feature. To make video calls more inclusive, the raise hand feature announced March 2020 is rolling out globally April 2020. It lets meeting participants indicate they have something to say during a meeting by clicking on a hand-raise icon in the meeting control bar. Raise Hand in a meeting
  11. 11. Microsoft Teams announced the number of participants that you can view on a Teams call will increase from 4 to 9 in a 3 X 3 grid in a single view. This will be rolling out to customers by the end of April 2020. There may be more increases in the coming months. Teams Meetings – 3 X 3
  12. 12. Calling for Everyone Every Teams user can make a VOIP peer or group calls right from the Calls App, via the command bar, or contact card Calling at your fingertips See your contacts and groups, add new contacts, highlight favorites, call history, and quick dial, with voicemail included Calling for all clients supported in Windows, Mac, Edge, iOS, Android, Desk Phones, and now Chrome browser Dial Tone Ready (PSTN) And when you are ready – add enterprise capable dial tone using Calling Plans or Direct Routing – around the globe
  13. 13. Features Shipped in last quarter Futures Shipped since January New Innovation in Teams Calling Call Park Shared Line Appearance Group Call Pickup Voicemail settings in Teams Client Phone System for GCC Oracle SBC Certification Consultative Call Transfers Common Area Phone Direct Routing Health dashboard Share Microsoft Whiteboard (Preview) Media Bypass for Direct Routing Busy on Busy Auto Attendant Updates Dynamic Emergency Calling Call Queues Updates Phone System Administration Enhancements Dynamic Emergency Calling for Calling Plans Reverse Number Lookup Calling Plans for Japan (Softbank)Delegation Enhancements CQD Enhancements Secondary RingerCalling in Chrome Music on Hold
  14. 14. 2019 has been a great year for Microsoft Teams Calling Mar. Jul. Aug. Sept. Nov. Best Upgrade to An Existing Product Best of Enterprise Connect Overall Winner Announced overall 13M DAU & 19M WAU in Teams Leader in Gartner UCaaS Magic Quadrant Leader in Gartner Meetings Magic Quadrant Leader in Forrester UCaaS 2019 Wave Report Direct Routing in use in over 80 countries
  15. 15. Microsoft Phone System No Hardware needed as Phone System is all software and is easily added to Teams – no costly on-premises solutions. Just buy E5 or the add-in and get started Direct Routing is part of Phone System and allows you to bring your own telecom provider to Teams Important New features such as Dynamic Emergency Calling enables emergency responders with location data to provide help Your calling in the cloud *Preview customers only. See details here.
  16. 16. Microsoft Calling Plans Simplified provisioning allows you to procure and assign phone numbers in the Teams Admin Center Choose the right plan for you as it supports Local, long distance and intl calling. You Can mix and match these plans and users even share minutes within a given plan. Number porting allows you to move your existing phone numbers to callings plans so users can retain their numbers. Microsoft provides a porting helpdesk as well to assist with the process. Use Communication Credits to help with overage – never worry about users running out of minutes. Easiest way to get dial tone in Teams *Preview customers only. See details here.
  17. 17. Direct Routing Available in Phone System Have access to the key enterprise features available to calling plan users while maintaining your flexibility to configure dial tone Easy to Customize Choose your providers for telecom and Session Border Controllers – flexible architecture lets you decide what is right for your organization Microsoft Certified Partners Ensure quality as Microsoft certifies the partners who provide session border controllers Maximum flexibility for Dial Tone *Preview customers only. See details here.
  18. 18. Direct Routing and Calling Plans Global coverage?
  19. 19. Priority Notifications Cross Channel Posting Preview/Rolling out Tags in Teams Read Receipts Multi-Window Chat Message Extensions Outlook & Teams Integration Yammer & Teams Integration Tasks in TeamsPin Apps and Channels
  20. 20. Microsoft Teams Multi-window capability provides users the option to pop out chats, meetings, calls or documents into separate windows to help you streamline their workflow. Microsoft is starting with pop-out chats in multiple windows to help you move more easity between ongoing conversations. This will be rolling out to customers soon. Teams – Multi-Window Chat
  21. 21. Teams – *Increase Team membership and Group chat We are raising the upper limit on individual team membership from 5,000 to 10,000 users. We are excited for this increase in team membership to power collaboration and process scenarios especially for large teams and organizations that rely on first-line workers. Roadmap Feature: 62549 Sometimes you need to kick off a big project chat with a large group, or organize an ad-hoc discussion with staff at an event, but it is unnecessary to start a new team; perhaps you don’t all work together on a regular basis, or maybe you need a communication channel with a large group of people at an event. Group chats will be able to accommodate up to 250 users! This limit will start rolling out to customers soon.
  22. 22. Microsoft Teams Tags let you quickly reach a group of people all at once. With tags, you can categorize people based on attributes, such as role, project, skill, training, or location. For example, a "Nurse" or "Manager" or Designer" tag will enable you to reach groups of people in Teams without having to type every single name. Once a tag is added, just @mention it in a channel. Everyone who has been assigned that tag will receive a notification just as they would if they were @mentioned individually. Teams – Using Tags
  23. 23. Microsoft Teams-Outlook Email Integrations make it easy to share information between email and chat with three new features: Share email to Teams - Share an email from Outlook, including any attachments, to a channel or chat in Teams. Share conversation via email - Share a Teams conversation via email without leaving the app. Reply to missed activity emails - See the latest messages and respond to Teams missed activity emails from within Outlook. Teams – Outlook Email Integrations
  24. 24. Microsoft Tasks in Teams gives you a new unified view of your personal and assigned tasks within Teams. It consolidates your tasks across Microsoft To Do, Teams channels, Planner and Outlook. Users have smart views including tasks assigned to you, the priority as well as start or due date. Users can choose the view that works the best for them – list, boards, charts, schedules – to get things done. Teams – Tasks in Teams
  25. 25. >
  26. 26. Quiet Hours Share location Preview/Rolling out SMS sign in Dark Mode Off Shift Access Global Sign Out Delegated User Management Patient Coordination (Preview) Virtual Consults with Bookings
  27. 27. New identity and access capabilities for Firstline Workers FPO
  28. 28. Off-Shift Access
  29. 29. Global Sign-Out
  30. 30. Delegated User Management My Staff Portal
  31. 31. SMS Sign-In
  32. 32. Patient Coordination
  33. 33. Virtual Consults
  34. 34. Microsoft Teams Communicate through chat, meetings & calls Collaborate with deeply integrated Office 365 apps Customize & Extend with external apps, automation, process flows, and custom apps Work with confidence enterprise level security, compliance, and manageability
  35. 35. App Setup Policy App Permission Policies Preview/Rolling out Additional Power Automate Triggers for Teams Admins and Users can Pin Apps to left rail Workforce management integrations Kronos with Shifts
  36. 36. Apps Built for Contoso Publish to the store Make your app available to the world. Let people know the category of your service, include screenshots and videos and easy to access app details that show off your app’s capabilities and skills Publish your app for Microsoft Teams Publish to your tenant When your app is designed to support a specific function in your company you can make it easy to find for all your company’s users. We’ve got a great place for your admin to host all your internal apps and they can suggest publicly available apps here too Publish to a team When you want to test your app or if it was designed for a specific group of people you can sideload your app and use it right away Upload a custom app
  37. 37. Enhance app discoverability using Setup Policies
  38. 38. Customize app access using Permission Policies
  39. 39. Build trust using Microsoft 365 Publisher Attestation Build Trust Access Easily Accelerate Adoption
  40. 40. Build trust using Microsoft 365 Certification Operational Security Data Handling Security and Privacy Application Security Compliance Claim Checks
  41. 41. Crisis Communications – Teams + Power Platform Coordinate crisis communications using Microsoft Teams + Power Platform Deploying this Crisis Communications app to Teams is a quick and easy way gain broad adoption, centralize discussions, and amplify information across the organization. https://docs.microsoft.com/en- us/powerapps/maker/canvas- apps/sample-crisis-communication-app
  42. 42. Additional Power Automate triggers for Teams
  43. 43. Teams Administration and Security + Compliance
  44. 44. Managing Teams Microsoft Teams Admin Center Communications and Teams specific features (e.g., meetings, messaging and calling) https://admin.teams.microsoft.com/ Microsoft 365 Compliance Center Microsoft 365 Security Center Security & Compliance across Microsoft 365 (e.g., retention and eDiscovery) Azure Active Directory Admin Center Groups, identity, licenses, and access across Microsoft 365 (e.g., Group policies for naming, expiration, etc.)
  45. 45. Security and compliance in Teams Manage information governance Retention policies Discover and respond eDiscovery Audit log Manage information protection Data loss prevention Sensitivity labels Managing internal risk Information barriers Supervision Regulatory compliance Support for over 42 national, regional, and industry-specific regulations including ISO 27018 SOC 1 and 2 HIPAA/HITECH GDPR GLBA FedRAMP What’s new? Information barriers for SPO files in Teams Safe links e-Discovery support for threaded conversation Audit log support for messaging events 1 day retention policies Sensitivity labels for Teams (Preview)
  46. 46. Network Planner Preview/Rolling out Policy Packages – Healthcare/Commercial Manage Teams Rooms from Admin Center Legal Hold for Private Channels Team and Cross Analytics Access Teams without an Internet Connection eDiscovery of Private Teams
  47. 47. Advisor for Teams (public preview) Plan a successful Teams deployment for your organization. Advisor for Teams provides recommended plans and a collaboration space for the deployment team to streamline the roll out of all the Teams workloads, including messaging, meetings and calling workloads. 1 2 3 Customers can select what workload they want to rollout and who they’re rolling it out with A tenant readiness assessment is provided based on common friction points that FastTrack has helped customers solve Team is created with the project team and populated with success resources to get started fast
  48. 48. Capabilities to simplify policy assignment Policy packages Policy assignment to security groups in PowerShell is also coming soon.
  49. 49. Managing Teams: Network Planner Prepare your environment: • Check your environment's readiness for Teams • Prepare your organization's network for Teams • Learn about the benefits of installing the desktop, web, and mobile clients Learn how to use Microsoft Teams Technical Documentation: aka.ms/successwithteams The people who will be supporting the product should be ready to use Microsoft Teams themselves: Assign the right admin roles You can designate administrators who need different levels of access for managing Microsoft Teams: • Teams Service Administrator • Teams Communications Administrator • Teams Communications Support Engineer • Teams Communications Support Specialist
  50. 50. Per-Team and Cross-Team Analytics Per-team analytics gives users a more granular view of usage data for a specific team. Cross-team analytics gives users a broad overview of usage data for all teams that they are a member or owner of in a single list view.
  51. 51. Managing Teams: Reporting
  52. 52. Managing Microsoft Teams Phones and Team Rooms
  53. 53. Resources – Stay on top of latest Teams features! Microsoft 365 Teams Roadmap Microsoft Teams Blog Microsoft Teams Follow on Twitter

×