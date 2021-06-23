Successfully reported this slideshow.
CURSO COVID O TANGARAÑO CPI DA CAÑIZA 2021
SUMARIO Editorial 3 O Magosto 4 Violencia de Xénero 6 Samaín 8 Nadal 10 Día da Paz 14 Entroido 16 Verbas de amor 17 Día da...
O TANGARAÑO EDITORIAL Dende o Equipo de Dinamización de Lingua Galega queremos convidar e compartir con toda a comunidade ...
O TANGARAÑO MAGOSTO NO COLE NO COLEXIO TIVEMOS UN MAGOSTO DIFERENTE NESTE CURSO 2020/21, PERO DENDE LOGO QUE O TENTAMOS PA...
O TANGARAÑO O MAGOSTO BENVIDA UN ANO MÁIS DONA CASTAÑA 5
O TANGARAÑO LOITAMOS CONTRA A VIOLENCIA DE XÉNERO TÓDALAS ETAPAS DO CENTRO BUSCARON ESTRATEXIAS PARA ELIMINAR ESTA LACRA S...
O TANGARAÑO O 25 de novembro tamén manifestamos a nosa repulsa a todo tipo de violencia de xénero, así quedou plasmado cun...
O TANGARAÑO SAMAÍN Este ano decidimos facer un concurso de máscaras terroríficas….. nunca mellor dito!! QUE MEDO!!!! PERO ...
O TANGARAÑO O SAMAÍN mostrou na nosa clase o seu lado máis colorido con estes disfraces… medo?? Eu diría que alegría empañ...
O TANGARAÑO NADAL No CPI da Cañiza temos o bo costume de organizar todos os anos un concurso de postais polo Nadal. Decora...
O TANGARAÑO QUE NON FALTEN TAMÉN NIN OS GAÑADOR@S DO CONCURSO NIN O BELÉN…. LOIS ALEXIA MARÍA LOLA 11
O TANGARAÑO E NON PODEMOS ESQUECERNOS DOS GAÑADORES DO CONCURSO DE POSTAIS. Infantil 1º e 2º de Primaria 12
O TANGARAÑO 3º e 4º de Primaria 5º e 6º de Primaria 13
O TANGARAÑO DÍA DA PAZ Este ano debido ás restriccións sanitarias impostas pola pandemía da covid-19, non puidemos celebra...
O TANGARAÑO A PAZ VISTA POLOS ALUMN@S DE SEGUNDO DE PRIMARIA 15
O TANGARAÑO TEMPO DE ENTROIDO A pesares das dificulatades provocadas pola pandemia, non perdemos o humor e celebramos o En...
O TANGARAÑO VERBAS DE AMOR Coincidindo co San Valentín o ENDL organizou unha fermosa exposición de verbas relacionadas co ...
O TANGARAÑO DÍA DA MULLER 8M Nunca deixaremos de esixir e loitar pola igualdade de xénero e dende o CPI da Cañiza promovem...
O TANGARAÑO E por un día especial como é o 8M nos achegamos ás ondas da nosa radio, para poñer o noso gran de area e reivi...
O TANGARAÑO DÍA DO LIBRO O alumnado de secundaria realizou uns marcapáxinas para conmemorar o día do libro que se celebrou...
O TANGARAÑO DÍA DO LIBRO, nunca deixes de soñar, os libros dan esa oportunidade sempre… A PROFE EVA FIXO UNS MARCAPÁXINAS ...
O TANGARAÑO OS ALUMN@S DE INFANTIL CELEBRARON O DÍA DO LIBRO 23
O TANGARAÑO CLUB DE LECTURA Ademais destas iniciativas, a profe Esther ten un club de lectura que leva funcionando de mane...
O TANGARAÑO OS RAPAC@S VAN FACENDO A SÚA PROPIA HISTORIA... PARABÉNS AO CLUB DE LECTURA!!!!!! 25
O TANGARAÑO CORRELINGUA LETRAS GALEGAS 2021 ste ano decidimos trasladar a carreira solidaria que facemos tódolos anos ao m...
O TANGARAÑO Correlingua 2021 Marcapáxinas. Mural de Candela, 4º ESO C. 27
O TANGARAÑO Cousas do cole o presente curso tivemos robótica en cuarto de Primaria… non vos podedes imaxinar que de cousas...
O TANGARAÑO Preparando a cidade para que a percorran os robots. Aínda que non se puideron facer excursións, si que algúns ...
O TANGARAÑO Tamén xogamos e traballamos co Lego NA ESO FIXERON UNHAS MAQUETAS DA CATEDRAL DE NOTRE DAME QUE A VERDADE IMPR...
O TANGARAÑO Este grupiño e a súa titora queren compartir con toda a comunidade educativa momentos, actividades e experienc...
O TANGARAÑO Temos unhas familias estupendas e moi implicadas cos estudos dos seus fill@s, mostra de isto son as seguintes ...
O TANGARAÑO Tampouco debemos esquecer nunca o libro onde se recollen os nosos dereitos como cidadáns de ESPAÑA e de GALICI...
O TANGARAÑO SEXTO DE PRIMARIA Tivemos ata percusión no colexio con material de reciclaxe. PARTICIPAMOS EN PROXECTOS DE MED...
O TANGARAÑO PRIMEIRO DE PRIMARIA Os raparig@s de 1º fixeron multitude de actividades dixitais. XOGARON…. …. E CREARON 35
O TANGARAÑO MIRADE QUE CESTIÑAS DE PASCUA FIXERON OS CATIV@S DE TERCEIRO DÍA DA FAMILIA 38
O TANGARAÑO Varias aulas do centro criaron vermes de seda… Alumn@s de cuarto de Primaria. 39
O TANGARAÑO MOREIRAS ALIMENTANDO AOS VERMES FASE LARVARIA 41
O TANGARAÑO FRANCÉS A profe Sonia fixo un montón de actividades na área de francés co alumnado de 6º de Primaria. TEMPO ME...
O TANGARAÑO JOYEUX NOËL (Bo Nadal) Así son eu A miña habitación 44
O TANGARAÑO III CONCURSO DE CALIGRAMAS Gañadora: Aline Carmen Raña Vargas e Silva. 45
O TANGARAÑO Finalista: Marola Pérez-Labaca Rocha. 46
O TANGARAÑO VII CONCURSO DE BANDA DESEÑADA Paloma e Andrea 3º ESO 47
O NOSO AGRADECEMENTO A TODOS OS QUE PARTICIPARON NA ELABORACIÓN DA REVISTA.
O TANGARAÑO

  1. 1. CURSO COVID O TANGARAÑO CPI DA CAÑIZA 2021
  2. 2. SUMARIO Editorial 3 O Magosto 4 Violencia de Xénero 6 Samaín 8 Nadal 10 Día da Paz 14 Entroido 16 Verbas de amor 17 Día da Muller 18 Día do Libro 21 Club de lectura 24 Letra Galegas 2021 26 Cousas do cole 28 III Concurso de caligramas 45 IV Concurso banda deseñada 47 O T A N G A R A Ñ O
  3. 3. O TANGARAÑO EDITORIAL Dende o Equipo de Dinamización de Lingua Galega queremos convidar e compartir con toda a comunidade educativa do CPI da Cañiza esta revista que facemos con todo o cariño e coa máxima ilusión para reflectir o traballo dos rapac@s. Nun curso tan complicado de desenvolver, debido á situación sanitaria actual, tódolos mestr@s tentamos “normalizar” o noso traballo e o do alumnado. ENDL 3
  4. 4. O TANGARAÑO MAGOSTO NO COLE NO COLEXIO TIVEMOS UN MAGOSTO DIFERENTE NESTE CURSO 2020/21, PERO DENDE LOGO QUE O TENTAMOS PASAR XENIAL… MIRADE QUE CASTAÑAS MÁIS SABOROSAS… 4
  5. 5. O TANGARAÑO O MAGOSTO BENVIDA UN ANO MÁIS DONA CASTAÑA 5
  6. 6. O TANGARAÑO LOITAMOS CONTRA A VIOLENCIA DE XÉNERO TÓDALAS ETAPAS DO CENTRO BUSCARON ESTRATEXIAS PARA ELIMINAR ESTA LACRA SOCIAL 6
  7. 7. O TANGARAÑO O 25 de novembro tamén manifestamos a nosa repulsa a todo tipo de violencia de xénero, así quedou plasmado cun lazo morado que cada un de nós levou ben visible. 7
  8. 8. O TANGARAÑO SAMAÍN Este ano decidimos facer un concurso de máscaras terroríficas….. nunca mellor dito!! QUE MEDO!!!! PERO QUE GUAP@S TOD@S!!!! 8
  9. 9. O TANGARAÑO O SAMAÍN mostrou na nosa clase o seu lado máis colorido con estes disfraces… medo?? Eu diría que alegría empañada co peche do noso comedor!! TAMÉN VIÑEMOS DISFRAZAD@S AO COLE 9
  10. 10. O TANGARAÑO NADAL No CPI da Cañiza temos o bo costume de organizar todos os anos un concurso de postais polo Nadal. Decoramos tamén as portas das aulas e o equipo de biblioteca fixo un mural moi bonito…. 10
  11. 11. O TANGARAÑO QUE NON FALTEN TAMÉN NIN OS GAÑADOR@S DO CONCURSO NIN O BELÉN…. LOIS ALEXIA MARÍA LOLA 11
  12. 12. O TANGARAÑO E NON PODEMOS ESQUECERNOS DOS GAÑADORES DO CONCURSO DE POSTAIS. Infantil 1º e 2º de Primaria 12
  13. 13. O TANGARAÑO 3º e 4º de Primaria 5º e 6º de Primaria 13
  14. 14. O TANGARAÑO DÍA DA PAZ Este ano debido ás restriccións sanitarias impostas pola pandemía da covid-19, non puidemos celebrar a carreira solidaria (quedou adiada para principios de maio), pero fixemos este decálogo para poder vivir nun mundo mellor. 14
  15. 15. O TANGARAÑO A PAZ VISTA POLOS ALUMN@S DE SEGUNDO DE PRIMARIA 15
  16. 16. O TANGARAÑO TEMPO DE ENTROIDO A pesares das dificulatades provocadas pola pandemia, non perdemos o humor e celebramos o Entroido. Os raparig@s de 3º quixeron desfrutar do tempo de Entroido. Alumnado de sexto. 16
  17. 17. O TANGARAÑO VERBAS DE AMOR Coincidindo co San Valentín o ENDL organizou unha fermosa exposición de verbas relacionadas co amor… BICOS, APERTAS, ALOUMIÑOS E MOITO AMOR…. 17
  18. 18. O TANGARAÑO DÍA DA MULLER 8M Nunca deixaremos de esixir e loitar pola igualdade de xénero e dende o CPI da Cañiza promovemos que os mestr@s e os alumn@s nos impliquemos para buscar unha igualdade real. MIRADE QUE CARTEIS MÁIS FERMOSOS NOS FIXERON OS ALUMN@S DA ESO. 18
  19. 19. O TANGARAÑO E por un día especial como é o 8M nos achegamos ás ondas da nosa radio, para poñer o noso gran de area e reivindicar O DÍA DA MULLER, dándolle a importancia que se merece. Podedes escoitalo no blog da radio da CAÑIZA “Los 40 colegiales”. 19
  20. 20. O TANGARAÑO 20
  21. 21. O TANGARAÑO DÍA DO LIBRO O alumnado de secundaria realizou uns marcapáxinas para conmemorar o día do libro que se celebrou o 23 de abril. Deixámosvos unha mostra dalgúns deles… O equipo da biblioteca estivo todo o ano académico facendo o préstamo de libros a través do programa mochilas viaxeiras e non quixo deixar escapar este día tan especial para agasallarnos con este mural. 21
  22. 22. O TANGARAÑO DÍA DO LIBRO, nunca deixes de soñar, os libros dan esa oportunidade sempre… A PROFE EVA FIXO UNS MARCAPÁXINAS MOI ESPECIAIS…. 22
  23. 23. O TANGARAÑO OS ALUMN@S DE INFANTIL CELEBRARON O DÍA DO LIBRO 23
  24. 24. O TANGARAÑO CLUB DE LECTURA Ademais destas iniciativas, a profe Esther ten un club de lectura que leva funcionando de maneira moi eficiente tódolos anos. 24
  25. 25. O TANGARAÑO OS RAPAC@S VAN FACENDO A SÚA PROPIA HISTORIA... PARABÉNS AO CLUB DE LECTURA!!!!!! 25
  26. 26. O TANGARAÑO CORRELINGUA LETRAS GALEGAS 2021 ste ano decidimos trasladar a carreira solidaria que facemos tódolos anos ao mes de maio e aproveitando o bo tempo fixemos un Correlingua de homenaxe a Xela Arias. OS RAPARIG@S COAS BANDEIRAS DE XELA ARIAS E 26
  27. 27. O TANGARAÑO Correlingua 2021 Marcapáxinas. Mural de Candela, 4º ESO C. 27
  28. 28. O TANGARAÑO Cousas do cole o presente curso tivemos robótica en cuarto de Primaria… non vos podedes imaxinar que de cousas se fan con estes bee bots… N 28
  29. 29. O TANGARAÑO Preparando a cidade para que a percorran os robots. Aínda que non se puideron facer excursións, si que algúns cursos nos achegamos a disfrutar do medio natural… Os nen@s de segundo de primaria. 29
  30. 30. O TANGARAÑO Tamén xogamos e traballamos co Lego NA ESO FIXERON UNHAS MAQUETAS DA CATEDRAL DE NOTRE DAME QUE A VERDADE IMPRESIONAN… 30
  31. 31. O TANGARAÑO Este grupiño e a súa titora queren compartir con toda a comunidade educativa momentos, actividades e experiencias vividas neste curso 2020-21, aínda que un ano diferente marcado por un bichiño que nos cambiou a vida a tod@s, non por iso menos importante no noso día a día no cole. O 20 de novembro conmemoramos O DÍA DOS DEREITOS D@ NEN@, compuxemos unhas margaridas representando en cada pétalo os dereitos que cada alumn@ considera importante. 31
  32. 32. O TANGARAÑO Temos unhas familias estupendas e moi implicadas cos estudos dos seus fill@s, mostra de isto son as seguintes imaxes dos traballiños elaborados por Alba e a súa familia, para entender moito mellor os sentidos, órganos e aparellos do corpo humano, queda claro??... … agora si! 32
  33. 33. O TANGARAÑO Tampouco debemos esquecer nunca o libro onde se recollen os nosos dereitos como cidadáns de ESPAÑA e de GALICIA. Celebramos o día do pai e da nai. 33
  34. 34. O TANGARAÑO SEXTO DE PRIMARIA Tivemos ata percusión no colexio con material de reciclaxe. PARTICIPAMOS EN PROXECTOS DE MEDIO AMBIENTE 34
  35. 35. O TANGARAÑO PRIMEIRO DE PRIMARIA Os raparig@s de 1º fixeron multitude de actividades dixitais. XOGARON…. …. E CREARON 35
  36. 36. O TANGARAÑO 36
  37. 37. O TANGARAÑO 37
  38. 38. O TANGARAÑO MIRADE QUE CESTIÑAS DE PASCUA FIXERON OS CATIV@S DE TERCEIRO DÍA DA FAMILIA 38
  39. 39. O TANGARAÑO Varias aulas do centro criaron vermes de seda… Alumn@s de cuarto de Primaria. 39
  40. 40. O TANGARAÑO 40
  41. 41. O TANGARAÑO MOREIRAS ALIMENTANDO AOS VERMES FASE LARVARIA 41
  42. 42. O TANGARAÑO 42
  43. 43. O TANGARAÑO FRANCÉS A profe Sonia fixo un montón de actividades na área de francés co alumnado de 6º de Primaria. TEMPO METEOROLÓXICO 43
  44. 44. O TANGARAÑO JOYEUX NOËL (Bo Nadal) Así son eu A miña habitación 44
  45. 45. O TANGARAÑO III CONCURSO DE CALIGRAMAS Gañadora: Aline Carmen Raña Vargas e Silva. 45
  46. 46. O TANGARAÑO Finalista: Marola Pérez-Labaca Rocha. 46
  47. 47. O TANGARAÑO VII CONCURSO DE BANDA DESEÑADA Paloma e Andrea 3º ESO 47
  48. 48. O TANGARAÑO 48
  49. 49. O TANGARAÑO 49
  50. 50. O TANGARAÑO 50
  51. 51. O NOSO AGRADECEMENTO A TODOS OS QUE PARTICIPARON NA ELABORACIÓN DA REVISTA.

