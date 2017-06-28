1. la etica en la evaluación educativa. copia

GPA Mg. Elizabeth Ormart COMPILACIÓN: PROF. GERARDO PÉREZ AGUILAR 2017
  1. 1. GPA Mg. Elizabeth Ormart COMPILACIÓN: PROF. GERARDO PÉREZ AGUILAR 2017
  2. 2. GPA PROBLEMÁTICAS QUE ATRAVIESA EL ACTO EVALUATIVO EN SU DIMENSIÓN DE ACTO ÉTICO. EL PODER, LA OBEDIENCIA Y LA OBJETIVIDAD EN LA EVALUACIÓN.
  3. 3. GPA EL PODER El acto de evaluación esta dado por una situación asimétrica que caracteriza la relación didáctica. EL TRIÁNGULO DIDÁCTICO EDUCANDO EDUCADOR OBJETO DE CONOCIMIENTO Conduce, guía y orienta, presenta el objeto de conocimiento, lo hace aprehensible y evalúa en qué medida ha sido aprendido.
  4. 4. GPA ETICO ANTIETICO EL PODER PUEDE SER EJERCIDO DE DIFERENTES MODOS LEGITIMIDAD EN EL EJERCICIO ORIENTACIÓN FOCALIZACIÓN PODER PRODUCTIVO SITUACIÓN ASIMÉTRICA OBTENER UN BENEFICIO DEL SUJETO EVALUADO NECESIDAD NARCISISTA DEL DOCENTE EL PODER EN ESTE SENTIDO ES PARTE DEL PROCESO DE ENSEÑANZA APRENDIZAJE INSTRUMENTO DE DISCRIMINACIÓN
  5. 5. GPA OBEDIENCIA EL SER HUMANO TIENDE NATURALMENTE A OBEDECER A LAS ÓRDENES DADAS POR UNA AUTORIDAD ¿CÓMO INTERPRETAN LOS DIRECTIVOS Y DOCENTES LAS NORMAS Y CIRCULARES DE EVALUACIÓN? ACEPTACIÓN SUMISA DE LAS ÓRDENES GENERAN POSICIONAMIENTOS ANTIÈTICOS PERDER EL TRABAJO POR NO QUERER PROBLEMAS PRESIÓN DE LOS SUPERIORES NO LO EXIME DE SU RESPONSABILIDAD PROFESIONAL
  6. 6. GPA RESPONSABILIDAD PROFESIONAL. INCLUYE DISEÑO DE LOS INSTRUMENTOS DE EVALUACIÓN PONDERACIÓN DE SUS RESULTADOS. SE DILUYE COLECTIVIZACION LA ILUSIÓN DE LA RESPONSABILIDAD COMPARTIDA LA RESPONSABILIDAD PROFESIONAL ES DE CADA DOCENTE
  7. 7. GPA OBJETIVIDAD CUANDO EVALUAMOS DEBEMOS PLANTEAR COMPETENCIAS, POTENCIALIDADES Y CONTENIDOS A EVALUAR. A PARTIR DE ALLÍ FIJAREMOS LAS DIMENSIONES E INSTRUMENTOS DE LA EVALUACIÓN. LA ADECUACIÓN O NO LOGROS DEL EVALUADOCRITERIOS FIJADOS POR EL EVALUADOR EL DOCENTE PARA LLEVAR ADELANTE PLANTEAMIENTO DE LA EVALUACIÓN PROCESO DE EVALUACIÓN POSTERIOR TOMA DE DECISIONES COMPETENCIA E IDONEIDAD ESTO GARANTIZA OBJETIVIDAD EN EL PROCESO EVALUATIVO
  8. 8. COMPETENCIA EN LA DOCENCIA GARANTIZADA LA FORMACIÓN DE PRE-GRADO Y DE POSTGRADO. ACTUALIZACIÓN DEL DOCENTE EN SU ESPECIALIDAD EN SU ROL DOCENTE LA IDONEIDAD SUPONE CAPACITADO PSICOLÓGICAMENTE PARA EJERCER UNA PROFESIÓN EN DONDE HAY UN EJERCICIO CONTINUO DEL PODER ESTAR EN CONDICIONES PSICOFÍSICAS PARA EL EJERCICIO DE LA PROFESIÓN
  9. 9. GPA COMPETENCIA PROFESIONAL FALLAS EN EL INSTRUMENTO DE EVALUACIÓN, POR INADECUACIÓN ENTRE LOS CONTENIDOS IMPARTIDOS Y LOS CONTENIDOS EVALUADOS LA FALLA NO ESTÁ EN EL INSTRUMENTO SINO EN LA PONDERACIÓN DE LOS RESULTADOS LA FALLA NO ES POR OMISIÓN SINO POR COMISIÓN. BENEFICIAR UN ESTUDIANTE CON UNA CALIFICACIÓN SUPERIOR A LA QUE REALMENTE OBTUVO LA FALTA DE OBJETIVIDAD

