-
Be the first to like this
Published on
• Clinical research studies the effect of an intervention on a specific population or the causation-association between a predicting variable and a health condition.
• The results of these studies are analysed by scientific statistical methods and statistical significance is determined.
• Starting with an adequate sample size is an important prerequisite to obtain accurate results and outcomes as determined statistically.
To read more : https://bit.ly/2EIqUuf
Contact Us:
Website : https://bit.ly/33Fwsye
Email us: sales.cro@pepgra.com
Whatsapp: +91 9884350006
Be the first to like this
Be the first to comment