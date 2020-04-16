Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Apoyo a empresarios solidarios 16 de abril de 2020
Empresas por número de empleados Tamaño de Empresa Total % De 1 a 5 trabajadores 623,136 67.5% De 6 a 10 trabajadores 125,...
Empresas por sector *Cifras al 31 de marzo de 2020 Tamaño de la empresa Agropecuario Extractiva Transformación Construcció...
Propuesta de apoyo • A las empresas que hayan conservado a sus trabajadores sin reducir su salario en los últimos 3 meses....
Interés por tamaño de empresa Tamaño de Empresa Interés De 1 a 10 trabajadores 6.5 % Más de 10 hasta 20 trabajadores 7.5 %...
Ayudas a los pequeños empresarios solidarios
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Imss apoyos

21 views

Published on

Gob mx anuncia con bombo y platillo, créditos a la palabra a los micro empresarios, por la #EmergenciaSanitaria

Published in: Small Business & Entrepreneurship
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Imss apoyos

  1. 1. Apoyo a empresarios solidarios 16 de abril de 2020
  2. 2. Empresas por número de empleados Tamaño de Empresa Total % De 1 a 5 trabajadores 623,136 67.5% De 6 a 10 trabajadores 125,141 13.6% Más de 10 hasta 20 trabajadores 76,591 8.3% Más de 20 hasta 50 trabajadores 53,185 5.8% Más de 50 trabajadores 45,012 4.9% Total general 923,065 *Cifras al 31 de marzo de 2020
  3. 3. Empresas por sector *Cifras al 31 de marzo de 2020 Tamaño de la empresa Agropecuario Extractiva Transformación Construcción Eléctrica Comercio Transportes Servicios para empresas Servicios Sociales Total Hasta 5 trabajadores 21,773 832 76,070 74,790 658 181,839 39,239 183,057 44,878 623,136 Más de 5 hasta 10 trabajadores 3,985 326 17,856 17,796 195 36,114 7,690 34,150 7,029 125,141 Más de 10 hasta 20 trabajadores 2,455 266 12,311 12,104 126 19,286 4,915 19,930 5,198 76,591 Más de 20 hasta 50 trabajadores 1,709 271 9,737 8,362 96 11,344 3,567 13,267 4,832 53,185 Más de 50 trabajadores 1,799 363 11,724 4,925 151 7,200 3,182 11,563 4,105 45,012 Total general 31,721 2,058 127,698 117,977 1,226 255,783 58,593 261,967 66,042 923,065
  4. 4. Propuesta de apoyo • A las empresas que hayan conservado a sus trabajadores sin reducir su salario en los últimos 3 meses. • Se otorgará un crédito a la palabra de $25,000.00 • A pagarse en un plazo de 3 años, a partir del 04 de mayo, mediante transferencia electrónica
  5. 5. Interés por tamaño de empresa Tamaño de Empresa Interés De 1 a 10 trabajadores 6.5 % Más de 10 hasta 20 trabajadores 7.5 % Más de 20 hasta 50 trabajadores 8.5 % Más de 50 trabajadores 10 %
  6. 6. Ayudas a los pequeños empresarios solidarios

×