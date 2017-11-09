Gacetilla ENCUENTRO DE CIERRE Museos 2017 “Las familias y las escuelas visitan los museos” El miércoles 25 de Octubre, se ...
Gacetilla de Encuentro de cierre de Proyecto "Las familias y las escuelas visitan los museos"

Encuentro de cierre de las actividades del año 2017. Muestra de las producciones de las escuelas participantes del Proyecto.

Gacetilla de Encuentro de cierre de Proyecto "Las familias y las escuelas visitan los museos"

  1. 1. Gacetilla ENCUENTRO DE CIERRE Museos 2017 “Las familias y las escuelas visitan los museos” El miércoles 25 de Octubre, se llevó a cabo la Jornada de Cierre y Muestra del Proyecto “Acercando bienes culturales: Las familias y las escuelas visitan los museos”, perteneciente al Programa Escuela, Familia, Comunidad, dependiente de la Subsecretaria de Promoción de Igualdad y Calidad Educativa. Este cierre se llevó a cabo en el Instituto Mariano Moreno de nuestra Ciudad. El Objetivos del encuentro fue: Socializar las producciones y realizar conjuntamente la evaluación del proceso llevado a cabo a lo largo de este año. El equipo técnico coordinador de esta actividad está compuesto por Prof. Pilar Piñeiro, Lic. Sofía Pasamonte, Mgtr.Mariana Dapuez, Lic. Amelia Pirroncello, Lic. María Jesús García- y el referente del Programa: Lic. Daniel Lemme En esta oportunidad cada escuela presento las producciones que generó en el marco de dicho Proyecto con la participación de docentes, estudiantes y familias. . Las participantes fueron: - IPEM 375,- IPEM 3 anexo, -IPET 318, -IPEM 21, --IPEM 41,- IPEM 42, -CENMA Liceo 2 anexo,- Escuela Primaria Doctor Tagle Achával,- PIT anexo196,--IPEM 131,-Escuela Primaria Malvasio. Se cumplió ampliamente el objetivo de este encuentro, en un clima de cordialidad y respeto El proceso de trabajo, a lo largo de este año, se realizó conjunto con el Centro Cultural España Córdoba y giró en torno a la Muestra de Fotografía del artista Español CHEMA MADOZ. Las docentes mostraron en este encuentro, galería de fotos creadas por las y los chicos, videos, libro viajero, construcciones de montaje foto-auditivo de excelente calidad y demostrando compromiso y disfrute de la tarea. Generando diversidad de creaciones, imágenes que se caracterizan por un sutil juego de paradojas y metáforas, que al ser realizadas en otro contexto, trasciende lo cotidiano en busca de nuevos mensajes y significados.

