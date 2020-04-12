Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
JUNTOS FRENAREMOS AL COVID 19 “QUEDANDONOS EN CASA, LAS MANOS CON AGUA Y JABÓN DURANTE 20 SEGUNDOS” Lic. Policarpo Baez Pi...
¿Qué es corona virus o COVID 19? Son una extensa familia de virus, alguno de los cuales puede ser causa de diversas enfer...
ORIGENES DEL CORONA VIRUS Se detecto por primera vez en diciembre del 2019 en Wuhan. Autoridades indican que el centro de ...
SÍNTOMAS  Fiebre  Tos  Dificultad para respirar.  Problemas gástricos.  Diarrea  CASOS GRAVEZ:  Neumonía  Síndrome...
PREVENCIÓN Usar pañuelo para cubrirse la nariz y la boca Evitar las aglomeraciones Acudir al médico tan pronto se ident...
TRANSMISIÓN  De humano a humano vía contacto.  Contacto con todo tipo de objetos contaminados
TRATAMIENTO No existe medicamento ni vacuna Los síntomas pueden ser tratados
ESTADISTICA DEL CONTAGIO EN EL PERU Da clic sobre el video
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Juntos frenaremos al covid 19

30 views

Published on

HISTORIA, SÍNTOMAS, PREVENCIÓN Y ESTADÍSTICA DE COVID 19

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Juntos frenaremos al covid 19

  1. 1. JUNTOS FRENAREMOS AL COVID 19 “QUEDANDONOS EN CASA, LAS MANOS CON AGUA Y JABÓN DURANTE 20 SEGUNDOS” Lic. Policarpo Baez Pillco
  2. 2. ¿Qué es corona virus o COVID 19? Son una extensa familia de virus, alguno de los cuales puede ser causa de diversas enfermedades humanas, una nueva fue identificado en WUHAN, CHINA.
  3. 3. ORIGENES DEL CORONA VIRUS Se detecto por primera vez en diciembre del 2019 en Wuhan. Autoridades indican que el centro de la epidemia se encontraba en un mercado de pescado
  4. 4. SÍNTOMAS  Fiebre  Tos  Dificultad para respirar.  Problemas gástricos.  Diarrea  CASOS GRAVEZ:  Neumonía  Síndrome respiratorio agudo severo  Insuficiencia renal
  5. 5. PREVENCIÓN Usar pañuelo para cubrirse la nariz y la boca Evitar las aglomeraciones Acudir al médico tan pronto se identifiquen los síntomas
  6. 6. TRANSMISIÓN  De humano a humano vía contacto.  Contacto con todo tipo de objetos contaminados
  7. 7. TRATAMIENTO No existe medicamento ni vacuna Los síntomas pueden ser tratados
  8. 8. ESTADISTICA DEL CONTAGIO EN EL PERU Da clic sobre el video

×