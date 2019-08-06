Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
( Amazon Books ) Animal Farm (By-George Orwell) Animal Farm George Orwell's timeless and timely allegorical novel?a scathi...
George Orwell's timeless and timely allegorical novel?a scathing satire on a downtrodden society?s blind march towards tot...
q q q q q q Author : George Orwell Pages : 122 pages Publisher : NAL Language : eng ISBN-10 : 7613 ISBN-13 : 9780452284241...
Book Image
If You Want To Download This Books , Please Click Button DOWNLOAD or Click Link Link Download Animal Farm OR Download Book
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

( Mobi ) Animal Farm

5 views

Published on

Get book in https://atr.authorbestsipub.icu/?book=7613
(More info for Animal Farm)
George Orwell's timeless and timely allegorical novel?a scathing satire on a downtrodden society?s blind march towards totalitarianism.?All animals are equal, but some animals are more equal than others.?A farm is taken over by its overworked, mistreated animals. With flaming idealism and stirring slogans, they set out to create a paradise of progress, justice, and equality. Thus the stage is set for one of the most telling satiric fables ever penned?a razor-edged fairy tale for grown-ups that records the evolution from revolution against tyranny to a totalitarianism just as terrible.When Animal Farm was first published, Stalinist Russia was seen as its target. Today it is devastatingly clear that wherever and whenever freedom is attacked, under whatever banner, the cutting clarity and savage comedy of George Orwell?s masterpiece have a meaning and message still ferociously fresh.

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

( Mobi ) Animal Farm

  1. 1. ( Amazon Books ) Animal Farm (By-George Orwell) Animal Farm George Orwell's timeless and timely allegorical novel?a scathing satire on a downtrodden society?s blind march towards totalitarianism.?All animals are equal, but some animals are more equal than others.?A farm is taken over by its overworked, mistreated animals. With flaming idealism and stirring slogans, they set out to create a paradise of progress, justice, and equality. Thus the stage is set for one of the most telling satiric fables ever penned?a razor-edged fairy tale for grown-ups that records the evolution from revolution against tyranny to a totalitarianism just as terrible.When Animal Farm was first published, Stalinist Russia was seen as its target. Today it is devastatingly clear that wherever and whenever freedom is attacked, under whatever banner, the cutting clarity and savage comedy of George Orwell?s masterpiece have a meaning and message still ferociously fresh.
  2. 2. George Orwell's timeless and timely allegorical novel?a scathing satire on a downtrodden society?s blind march towards totalitarianism.?All animals are equal, but some animals are more equal than others.?A farm is taken over by its overworked, mistreated animals. With flaming idealism and stirring slogans, they set out to create a paradise of progress, justice, and equality. Thus the stage is set for one of the most telling satiric fables ever penned?a razor-edged fairy tale for grown-ups that records the evolution from revolution against tyranny to a totalitarianism just as terrible.When Animal Farm was first published, Stalinist Russia was seen as its target. Today it is devastatingly clear that wherever and whenever freedom is attacked, under whatever banner, the cutting clarity and savage comedy of George Orwell?s masterpiece have a meaning and message still ferociously fresh. Descriptions
  3. 3. q q q q q q Author : George Orwell Pages : 122 pages Publisher : NAL Language : eng ISBN-10 : 7613 ISBN-13 : 9780452284241 Details
  4. 4. Book Image
  5. 5. If You Want To Download This Books , Please Click Button DOWNLOAD or Click Link Link Download Animal Farm OR Download Book

×