Download Books Blippi: Things That Go!

Preschoolers will be clamoring for this Blippi book that introduces various vehicles on the move! ?From all the equipment on a fire truck to the wings and wheels of a seaplane and more, there?s so much to discover with YouTube sensation Blippi! Simple text that sounds like Blippi is speaking directly to readers and full-color photos of him reacting with joy to everything he sees convey all the enthusiasm and energy of his highly viewed YouTube videos. Like the lyrics to his theme song say: ?So much to learn about, it?ll make you want to shout: Blippi!? ?

