Clearly Study Scripture Featuring a substantial 16.5-point print size and a new, custom NIV typeface, the NIV Super Giant Print Reference Bible provides a clear, smooth and easy reading experience for readers of all ages and visual abilities.Combined with an extra-large print size, this Bible uses the New International Version (NIV), which is the most widely read Bible translation in contemporary English and is trusted for its combination of accuracy, readability, and beauty.Ideal for pulpit use and anyone looking for a Bible that is gentle on the eyes, this?NIV Super Giant Print Reference Bible?includes:End-of-paragraph referencesComplete text of the accurate, readable, and clear New International VersionEasy-to-read 16.5-point print sizeExclusive NIV Comfort Print?NIV dictionary/concordance and other study helpsWords of Christ in red

