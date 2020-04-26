Successfully reported this slideshow.
  DISTRIBUTOR DAN JASA PEMASANGAN PLAFON PVC TERBESAR DAN TERLENGKAP PT. INDONESIA PLAFON SEMESTA 082138579056
  2. 2. 8 Langkah Cara Pasang Plafon PVC Pada Rumah Huni Langkah-langkah Pemasangan 1. Menyiapkanalatyang diperlukanuntukmemudahkanpemasanganshundaplafon.Peralatan yang diperlukan cukup sederhana antara lain cutter, impact drill(bor) bolak balik ukuran 10 mm, mata bor untuk sekrup, angel grinder, siku, meteran ukur, palu, kabel daya dan stop kontak,selang air (waterpas). 2. Menyiapkan bahan. Secara umum bahan yang diperlukan antara lain rangka plafon (saya rekomendasi kan menggunakan besi hollow galvalum), shunda plafon, paku beton untuk memaku rangka hollow pada dinding, sekrup ukuran 6 x 1” untuk bahan plafon dan list ke rangka hollow dan lainnya. 3. Ukur rencana tinggi plafon. Sebaiknya tidak melebihi ring balok. Gunakan selang air untuk mengatur ketinggian agar sama tinggi (waterpas). 4. Pasang rangka hollow, sesuaikan dengan ukuran ruangan. Dan sesuaikan rentang rangka di kisaran60-70 cm semakinrapatrangka semakinbaik.Namunumumnyakami standartnyadi kisaran 60cm rentang rangka nya. 5. Pasang listplafontelebihdahulupadasalahsatu dinding.Gunakangerindaatau gergaji pipa paralon untuk memotong bagian sudut list. Umum nya jika pemasangan plafon gypsum list profile nyadi pasangterakhir,kalaushundaplafonlistprofildi pasanglebihdahulukarenalist ini fungsi nya untuk mengunci bahan plafon pvc nya agar tidak terlepas. Pasang lis menggunakan sekrup dan bor, dengan jarak 50 cm. 6. Pasang plafon mulai dari pinggir. Jika memang harus dipotong, gunakan cutter untuk memotongnya dan jika membutuhkan potongan siku sebaiknya menggunaka penggarissiku sehingga potongan nya sesuai. 7. Tempelkan plafon menggunakan sekrup pada bagian pinggir Interlocking nya pastikan penggunaan sekrup sesuai rentang nya semakin jarang di baut kemungkinan bahan plafon terlepas bisa terjadi dan tutup kembali bagian baut dengan bahan plafon selanjutnya. 8. Finishing,yaitumelakukanpemeriksaanpadasetiapbagianplafonyangmasihterlihatbelum rapi masih belum rapat Tahap selanjutnya adalah pemasangan lis terakhir sebagai penutup pada bagian ini bisa di sekrup atau tidak. Kunjungi juga channel youtube kami di sini Nah lebih mudah dan cepat kan pemasangan nya, bagi yang sudah terbiasa memasang plafon gypsum pasti bisa, jadi tidak perlu khawatir harus menggunakan tenaga tukang yang ahli. Jikaanda ada kebutuhanPlafon,segeracari plafonPVCmerkindofonGroupyaitu 1. PlafonPVCmerkIndofon 2. PlafonPVCmerkPlafindo 3. PlafonPVCmerkMaxx PVC Tersebutadalahrekomendasi terbaikmerkplafonyangadadi Indonesia Untuk KontackpersonindofonGroupadadi Telp/Fax 0274-2822833 WA 082138579056
  Webwww.indofon.com Email marketing@indofon.com

