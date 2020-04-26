Successfully reported this slideshow.
Meski terlihat padat dan rapat, namun plafon anyaman berbentuk kayu melintang bila dipasang di ruang utama atau ruang tamu...
  1. 1. DISTRIBUTOR DAN JASA PEMASANGAN PLAFON PVC TERBESAR DAN TERLENGKAP PT. INDONESIA PLAFON SEMESTA 082138579056
  2. 2. 8 jenis dan model plafon PVC minimalis Terlepas dari harganya yang relatif tinggi, plafon PVC akan selalu menjadi daya tarik tersendiri untuk diaplikasikan pada hunian Anda. Salah satunya untuk jenis rumah modern minimalis di daerah perkotaan. Cobalah di ruang tamu. Saat Anda mampu mengkombinasikan antara desain interior ruangan dengan warna plafon, ruang tamu Anda tidak hanya akan nampak menarik namun juga elegan. Apalagi kini marak dijumpai plafon PVC dengan beragam motif kayu menarik dan menyerupai aslinya. Biasanya jenis plafon tersebut adalah flat doff rose wood, flat dove walnut wood, flat gloss brown wood grain dan drain gloss brown wood grain. Berikut beberapa referensi plafon pvc yang cocok diaplikasikan pada ruang tamu Anda: 1. Plafon Model kipas Desain plafon ini dibuat layaknya kipas tumpang tindih dengan pencahayaan lampu yang tersembul di sela-selanya. Efek yang ditimbulkan akan nampak begitu modern dan futuristik di atas ruang tamu. Anda dapat memilih warna plafon gelap sehingga bias cahaya yang muncul di sela-sela antar plafon dapat menjadi harmonisasi nan indah. 2. Plafon gantung artistik Plafon jenis ini memainkan tinggi dekorasi plafon gantung. Plafon utama dan beberapa plafon kecil dibuat terpisah sehingga nampak menggantung di atas ruangan. Otomatis ruangan akan nampak artistik apalagi bila dilihat dari bawah. Hmm, sepertinya layak untuk dicoba. 3. Plafon PVC klasik minimalis Plafon ini berbentuk segitiga sehingga menjadikan lorong rumah Anda berbentuk prisma nan indah. Desain ini akan menjadikan atap rumah terlihat tinggi layaknya bangunan-bangunan ibadah seperti gereja atau katedral. 4. Plafon PVC Honeycomb Bentuk plafon ini menyerupai sarang lebah dimana pencahayaan muncul di sela-sela “sarang” sehingga kesan modern sekaligus artistik akan begitu nampak di ruang utama Anda. Pola- pola persegi sarang lebah ini akan menjadi pemandangan yang lain dari biasanya. 5. Plafon PVC berbentuk ukiran daun Ukiran daun menjadi kunci utama dari plafon jenis ini. Desain dan model plafon memberi kesan mewah pada ruangan dimana ditempatkan. Betapa tidak bias pencahayaan akan nampak dari sela-sela ukiran di bawahnya. Ruangan yang tadinya terkesan datar dan monoton seketika “hidup” dengan desain ini. Namun begitu, jangan lupa untuk rajin membersihkan plafon jenis ini agar kotoran dan atau serangga bersarang di sela-selanya. 6. Plafon anyaman kayu melintang
  Meski terlihat padat dan rapat, namun plafon anyaman berbentuk kayu melintang bila dipasang di ruang utama atau ruang tamu akan membuat siapapun yang datang dan melihatnya terkagum-kagum karena keunikan dan kecantikannya. Betapa tidak, ornament kayu hampir selalu berhasil mencipta efek natural sehingga sedap dipandang. Namun begitu Anda juga harus apik untuk membersihkan sela-sela plafon agar sarang laba-laba atau serangga lain tidak bersarang bebas. 7. Plafon PVC Toska Warna plafon ini memang lain daripada yang lain, namun percayalah efek yang ditimbulkan memberi kesan manis sekaligus minimalis klasik layaknya rumah boneka. Sangat cocok diaplikasikan di rumah bernuansa putih dengan interior keemasan. 8. Plafon Strip warna-warni Tampilan plafon ini nampak manis layaknya permen dan tentu saja memberi kesan ceria. Apalagi saat Anda memadukannya dengan warna cat rumah yang sesuai. Demikian beberapa referensi jenis plafon yang dapat Anda aplikasikan untuk mempercantik ruang tamu atau ruang keluarga Anda. Selamat memilih.

