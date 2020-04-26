Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. DISTRIBUTOR DAN JASA PEMASANGAN PLAFON PVC TERBESAR DAN TERLENGKAP PT. INDONESIA PLAFON SEMESTA 082138579056
  2. 2. 7 Kesalahan Pemasangan Plafon dan Penggunaan Plafon PVC Tertarik memasang plafon PVC? Pilihlah hanya kontraktor handal seperti kami, Nikifour. Nikifour memiliki teknisi yang berpengalaman memasang plafon PVC. Selain itu, Nikifour perusahaan konstruksi di Karawang ini adalah distributor plafon PVC besar dengan lokasi terdekat KIIC Suryacipta. Berikut akan kami jelaskan mengenai 7 kesalahan pemasangan plafon dan pengunaan plafon PVC. Kelebihan dari plafon PVC memang sudah tidak diragukan lagi. Pasalnya, selain membuat desain interior rumah terkesan lebih indah, rapi, dan menarik, bahan yang satu ini juga lebih praktis dan efisien. Tak heran kalau banyak masyarakat yang mulai melirik plafon PVC baru- baru ini. Meskipun merupakan inovasi terbaru, banyak bangunan yang memasang PVC pada plafonnya. Kelebihan Plafon PVC Sebagian besar masyarakat hanya mengetahui kalau untuk menutup langit-langit rumah agar bagian atap tidak terlihat adalah dengan menggunakan gypsum. Bahan yang satu ini memang menjadi andalan karena banyak dijual dan sering sekali digunakan. Hal ini membuat masyarakat kita banyak yang tidak mengetahui kalau ada bahan plafon lain yang bisa dijadikan alternatif, seperti metal, lambersering atau kayu, akustik board, fiber, triplek, dan bahan PVC itu sendiri. Padahal jika dibandingkan dengan gypsum, plafon PVC punya banyak keunggulan. Salah satunya adalah awet karena terbuat dari polimer yang ringan dan juga lentur. Hal tersebut membuatnya bersifat lebih tahan terhadap bocor, rayap, dan bahkan tidak merambat api. Selain itu, plafon dengan material PVC juga mudah dibongkar pasang karena ringan. Meskipun tergolong sangat mudah dipasang tapi banyak kecelakaan kecil dan hal-hal yang tidak diinginkan ketika pemasangan, seperti kurang rapi, rusak, dan sebagainya. Sebenarnya apa penyebab dari semua hal tersebut? 7 Kesalahan Pemasangan Plafon PVC Berikut ini adalah tujuh kesalahan fatal yang biasa dilakukan orang saat melakukan pemasangan ataupun penggunaan dari plafon PVC. 1. Kurang Memperhatikan Rangka Hollow dan Beban Pemasangan plafon PVC harus menyesuaikan dari kerangka hollow itu sendiri, jika tidak maka akan terjadi beberapa masalah. Salah satu masalah yang muncul adalah tidak mampu menahan beban yang lewat di dalam atap rumah, seperti tikus. Akibatnya, plafon akan mudah sekali roboh dan jebol karena tidak mampu menahan beban tersebut.
  3. 3. 2. Warna Lem Perekat Banyak tukang yang kurang memperhatikan hal ini. Penggunaan lem yang berwarna lebih gelap dari warna plafon itu sendiri akan sangat mengganggu. Hal ini dikarenakan lem perekat kemungkinan akan belepotan kemana-mana. Kalau warnanya gelap maka otomatis akan sangat terlihat sekali dan menimbulkan kesan jorok dan kotor. Lebih baik, pilih lem berwarna terang sehingga warnanya tidak terlalu mencolok. Kemudian, ada hal lain lagi tentang penggunaan lem yaitu jangan gunakan lem ibond. Jenis lem tersebut sangat mudah sekali meninggalkan bercak ketika kering. 3. Warna Plafon Tidak Sesuai Sebelum membeli, sebaiknya sesuaikan terlebih dahulu antara warna dan corak plafon PVC dengan warna dinding ruangan rumah. Jika salah dalam pemilihan warna maka desain ruangan yang harusnya rapi dan menarik akan terlihat kacau balau dan tidak serasi. 4. Tidak Dibersihkan Dulu Sebelum memasang maka sebaiknya bersihkan dulu dengan menggunakan kain lap bersih pada seluruh permukaan plafon PVC. Hal ini bertujuan agar saat pemasangan dan penggunaan lem, kotoran dan debu tidak ikut menempel sehingga membuat lem semakin kotor. 5. Masih Ada Rongga atau Celah Karena bentuk dari plafon PVC ini merupakan lembaran-lembaran panjang maka pemasangannya harus secara satu-persatu dan bertahap. Namun, terkadang banyak tukang yang memasangnya secara sembarangan atau asal tempel saja tanpa memperhatikan jarak antara part satu dengan lainnya. Akibatnya, terdapat celah atau rongga yang lebar sehingga terkesan tidak rapi dan nantinya akan mudah sekali kemasukan debu dan kotoran. 6. Kurang Teliti Memilih Kerangka Atap Kesalahan pemasangan plafon PVC ke6 adalah ketidak-telitian.Meskipun pemasangan plafon hanya mengikuti kerangka atap yang sudah ada tapi ada hal lain yang juga harus diperhatikan. Pemilihan jenis material dan bahan pembuatan kerangka hollow harus tepat, apakah terbuat dari besi, baja, ataupun kayu. Pastikan juga kalau kualitasnya kuat dan tahan lama agar mampu menahan plafon PVC yang menempel. 7. Tidak Memilih Jasa Pemasangan yang Tepat Kesalahan pemasangan plafon PVC ketujuh adalah keliru memilih jasa pemasang. Hal ini sangat vital. Jika sampai salah memilih jasa pemasang plafon PVC maka hasilnya akan fatal. Mungkin ada beberapa kesalahan yang akan terjadi seperti lem yang tidak rapi, pemasangan tidak rapat, plafon jadi rusak, dan sampai roboh karena tidak mampu menyesuaikan dengan kerangka hollownya. Oleh sebab itu pemilihan jasa yang tepat sangat membantu sekali. Contohnya saja seperti PT Nikifour kontraktor pemasangan atap plafon PVC yang sudah punya banyak pengalaman dalam hal tersebut. Sudah pasti sekali kalau hasil pemasangan plafon di rumah akan terlihat rapi dan memuaskan.
  4. 4. Jika Anda berminat ingin menggunakan plafon PVC untuk menghiasi atap rumah, sebaiknya harus berhati-hati dan perhatikan beberapa hal terlebih dahulu. Umpamanya Anda tidak mengerti sama sekali tentang pemasangan plafon berbahan tersebut maka sebaiknya hubungi saja jasa yang profesional seperti PT Nikifour kontraktoR pemasangan atap plafon PVC. Anda jangan khawatir, jasa tersebut sudah pasti terjamin karena Nikifour Kontraktor terbaik Karawang KIIC Suryacipta dalam hal pemasangan plafon. Jikaanda ada kebutuhanPlafon,segeracari plafonPVCmerkindofonGroupyaitu 1. PlafonPVCmerkIndofon 2. PlafonPVCmerkPlafindo 3. PlafonPVCmerkMaxx PVC Tersebutadalahrekomendasi terbaikmerkplafonyangadadi Indonesia Untuk KontackpersonindofonGroupadadi Telp/Fax 0274-2822833 WA 082138579056 Webwww.indofon.com Email marketing@indofon.com

