About Books Read Bible Stories Coloring Book by Speedy Publishing LLC Free :
Kids that are familiar with bible stories love the idea of a coloring book featuring them, especially if it features famous characters such as Noah, Moses, and Jesus. It builds faith in the stories they were told and read while having fun coloring their favorite scenes. This coloring book is the perfect way to let your child pass the time.
Creator : Speedy Publishing LLC
Best Sellers Rank : #4 Paid in Kindle Store
