Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
best�audiobooks�Adventures�of�Philip�Marlowe�The�Volume�4 best�audiobooks�Adventures�of�Philip�Marlowe�The�Volume�4�for�ro...
Adventures�of�Philip�Marlowe�The�Volume�4 Gerald�Mohr�stars�as�Raymond�Chandler's�hard�boiled�gumshoe�in�'The�Adventures�o...
Adventures�of�Philip�Marlowe�The�Volume�4
Adventures�of�Philip�Marlowe�The�Volume�4
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

best audiobooks Adventures of Philip Marlowe The Volume 4

5 views

Published on

best audiobooks Adventures of Philip Marlowe The Volume 4 for road trip | best audiobooks Adventures of Philip Marlowe The Volume 4 for couples road trip

Published in: Business
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

best audiobooks Adventures of Philip Marlowe The Volume 4

  1. 1. best�audiobooks�Adventures�of�Philip�Marlowe�The�Volume�4 best�audiobooks�Adventures�of�Philip�Marlowe�The�Volume�4�for�road�trip�|�best�audiobooks�Adventures�of�Philip�Marlowe�The� Volume�4�for�couples�road�trip LINK�IN�PAGE�4�TO�LISTEN�OR�DOWNLOAD�BOOK
  2. 2. Adventures�of�Philip�Marlowe�The�Volume�4 Gerald�Mohr�stars�as�Raymond�Chandler's�hard�boiled�gumshoe�in�'The�Adventures�of�Philip�Marlowe',�a�series� based�on�one�of�the�most�popular�sleuths�in�the�history�of�crime�fiction.�First�aired�in�1947�with�Van�Heflin�in�the�title� role,�Chandler�disliked�the�initial�incarnation,�dubbing�it�'totally�flat'.�However,�in�the�1948�revival,�Chandler�admitted� satisfaction,�remarking�that�Mohr's�voice�'packed�personality',�Mohr�indeed�made�the�role�of�Marlowe�his�own,� portraying�a�brash�and�forceful�tough�guy�who�could�let�fly�with�the�occasional�wisecrack.�The�scripts�were�equally� tough,�focusing�on�hard�hitting�action�while�also�showcasing�many�of�the�distinguished�actors�and�actresses�from� Hollywood's�Radio�Row,�including�Lawrence�Dobkin,�Jeff�Corey,�Betty�Lou�Gerson,�and�Harry�Bartell.
  3. 3. Adventures�of�Philip�Marlowe�The�Volume�4
  4. 4. Adventures�of�Philip�Marlowe�The�Volume�4

×