Articles 86460 archivo-pdf2

ESCALAFÓN  Pregunta  1:  ¿Cuándo  se  expedirá  la  reglamentación  del  ingreso  a  la  carrera  administrativa,  inscrip...
En caso de necesidad del servicio como lo establece el artículo 2 del Decreto  3222 de 2003, la autoridad nominadora podrá...
Respuesta  El  programa  de  pedagogía  que  deben  acreditar  los  profesionales  con  título  diferente al de Licenciado...
Constitución Política al Presidente de la República, el Decreto Ley   2277 de  1979 y los numerales 5.1 y 5.2 del artículo...
Pregunta  11:  ¿A  partir  de  cuando  se  debe  pagar  el  retroactivo  en  el  Escalafón?  Respuesta  De  conformidad  c...
hubieren  cumplido  todos  los  requisitos  para  el  ascenso  inmediatamente  anterior.  De  lo  anterior  se  deduce,  q...
anterioridad a su iniciación, ante el Comité de Capacitación de Docentes de la  respectiva entidad territorial certificada...
norma  aplicable  para  el  efecto  es  el  Decreto  1278  de  2002,  una  vez  sean  seleccionados  mediante  concurso  p...
provisionalidad  antes  de  la  expedición  de  la  Ley  715  de  2001,  deben  ser  tramitadas de conformidad con las dis...
Pregunta 26: ¿Cuales son los requisitos necesarios para ascender de un  grado a otro?  Respuesta  Los requisitos para asce...
Pregunta 3.  ¿Se  pueden  unificar  los  criterios  para  la  liquidación  de  pensiones  y  cuotas partes entre el Fondo ...
Respuesta.  Si  la  hoja  de  vida  registra  la  fecha  de  nombramiento  en  propiedad    debe  indicarse así en la cert...
remisión  médica  no  es  una  situación  administrativa  que  ampare  la  separación temporal del cargo?  Respuesta.  Es ...
Respuesta.  Si  existe  necesidad  del  servicio  prevalece  el  derecho  fundamental  de  la  educación de los  niños  co...
Respecto de dicho procedimiento, el mencionado artículo 113, modificado por  el artículo 44 de la ley 712 de 2001, dispuso...
término igual, cuando se trata de obtener título académico, salvo los términos  consagrados  en  los  convenios  sobre  as...
Respuesta.  El nombramiento en provisionalidad únicamente puede realizarse en los casos  previstos  en  el  artículo  13  ...
de los aspirantes”. La Ley 115 de 1994, Art. 105 y el Decreto 1278 de 2002,  arts. 8 y siguientes, determinaron que para i...
En la actualidad la norma aplicable es la Ley 734 de 2002, la cual dispone en  su artículo 45, literal d) que la sanción d...
debe restar a las horas académicas que ofrece la institución escolar, es  decir, a las 1200 horas en el caso de Secundaria...
Respuesta.  El  artículo  9°  del  decreto  1850  de  2002  describe  las  actividades  que  hacen  parte de la jornada la...
De  conformidad  con  lo  anterior,  el  título  de  técnico  en  educación  no  habilita  para el ejercicio de la docenci...
deben obligatoriamente CONCURSAR, así  por desconocimiento, error o  cualquier otra circunstancia se les haya nombrado en ...
Pregunta 18.  ¿Qué  puede  hacer  una  entidad  territorial  para  remediar  la  situación  de  aquellos docentes que se e...
Si  existe  necesidad  del  servicio  y  se  demuestra  la  insuficiencia  en  las  instituciones educativas del Estado, l...
acuerdo con lo dispuesto en el Decreto 1278 de 2002 y adquiere los derechos  de carrera.  Por  lo  anterior,  el  docente ...
grado de Escalafón que acredita a través de acto administrativo particular  y concreto, expedido en su momento por las ext...
La  determinación  de  las  vacantes  para  efecto  del  reporte  de  que  trata  el  decreto 3238 de 2004 no fue, ni es, ...
fueron  designados  con  anterioridad  a la  fecha  de  vigencia  de  la  Ley  715  de  2001, es aquel el régimen aplicabl...
administrativo,  superintendente  y  director  de  unidad  administrativa especial o  sus equivalentes en los diferentes ó...
Respuesta.  La ley 909 de 2004 establece en el artículo 21 unas condiciones expresas para  poderse conformar plantas tempo...
Pregunta 7.  ¿Una  entidad  privada  contratada  para  la  administración  educativa,  que  celebra contratos de carácter ...
Pregunta 10.  ¿El procedimiento para la clasificación de las zonas de difícil acceso para  que  los  educadores  que  se  ...
establezcan  claramente  se  identifiquen  las  condiciones  de  uso,  tiempos,  derechos, deberes, y contraprestaciones p...
  1. 1. ESCALAFÓN  Pregunta  1:  ¿Cuándo  se  expedirá  la  reglamentación  del  ingreso  a  la  carrera  administrativa,  inscripción  y  ascenso  en  el  Escalafón  para  los  docentes vinculados bajo el Decreto 1278?  Respuesta.  Los  artículos  20  y  21  del  Decreto  1278  de  2002  establecen  los  requisitos  y  pasos a seguir para la inscripción y ascenso en el escalafón docente; razón por  la  cual  para  efectos  de  inscripción  y  ascenso  el  docente  debe  reunir  los  requisitos  allí  indicados  y  la  repartición  organizacional  debe  aplicar  lo  allí  dispuesto.  Pregunta 2: ¿Cuando un docente ha superado el período de prueba debe  ser  nombrado  en  propiedad  mediante  acto  administrativo  específico  o  simplemente  se  anexa  a  la  hoja  de  vida  la  evaluación  que  acredita  que  superó el período de prueba?  Respuesta.  Al docente que ha superado el período de prueba, se le deberá formalizar su  vinculación  en  propiedad  en  la  planta  global  de  cargos  del  respectivo  ente  territorial,  a  través  de  un  acto  administrativo  específico.  (  Artículo  13  del  Decreto 1278 de 2002)  Pregunta  3:  ¿Los  docentes  nombrados  en  período  de  prueba,  una  vez  superado  el  concurso  de  méritos,  pueden  ser  objeto  de  traslado  antes  de  culminar el respectivo período?  Respuesta.  Dado  que  no  hay  disposición  especial  aplicable  ha  de  acudirse  en  forma  supletiva a las normas del régimen general de carrera administrativa. En él se  estableció, conforme al Artículo 40 del Decreto 1227 de 2005 reglamentario de  la Ley 909 de 2004, que “el empleado que se encuentre en período de prueba  tiene derecho a permanecer en el cargo por el término de este, a menos que  incurra en falta disciplinaria o causa legal que ocasione su retiro. Durante este  período  no  se  le  podrá  efectuar  ningún  movimiento  dentro  de  la  planta  de  personal que implique el ejercicio de funciones distintas a las indicadas en la  convocatoria que sirvió de base para su nombramiento o ascenso.  De acuerdo con lo anterior, el docente que se encuentra en período de prueba,  no podrá ser trasladado, ni se le podrá efectuar  movimiento alguno dentro de  la  planta  de  personal  que  implique  el  ejercicio  de  funciones  distintas  a  las  indicadas  en  la  convocatoria  que  sirvió  de  base  para  su  nombramiento  o  ascenso;   razón  por  la  cual  debe  permanecer  en  el  cargo  por  el  término del  período de prueba, a menos que incurra en falta disciplinaria o causa legal que  ocasione su retiro.
  2. 2. En caso de necesidad del servicio como lo establece el artículo 2 del Decreto  3222 de 2003, la autoridad nominadora podrá efectuar el traslado dentro de la  misma entidad territorial y para desempeñar las mismas funciones  indicadas  en la convocatoria.  De otra parte, sólo cuando por justa causa haya interrupción en el período de  prueba por un lapso superior a veinte (20) días continuos, este será prorrogado  por igual término. (Artículo 41 Decreto 1227 de 2005)  Pregunta  4:  ¿Por  qué  las  especializaciones  son  reconocidas  y  le  sirven  para ascenso en el Escalafón a los docentes que se rigen por el Decreto  2277 y no sirve para los docentes nombrados bajo el amparo del Decreto  1278?  Respuesta  Actualmente  existen  dos  Estatutos  con  disposiciones  diferentes,  aplicables  a  los  docentes,  no  obstante  ambos  reconocen  los  estudios  de  especialización,  pero de manera diferente.  El  Decreto  2277  de  1979  ­Estatuto  Docente  ­  reconoce  los  estudios  de  especialización realizados por los docentes, como estímulo por mejoramiento  académico  para  ascenso  en  el  escalafón  docente  hasta  el  grado  10  y  como  requisito  para  poder  ascender  al  grado  14;  y  el  Decreto  1278  de  2002  –  Estatuto  de  Profesionalización  Docente  –  las  reconoce  como  requisito  para  inscripción o ascenso a los grados dos y tres.  Pregunta 5: ¿Si el docente o directivo docente  escalafonado  con el 2277 de  1979,  perdió  la  prueba,  constituye  causal  o  debida  motivación  para  su  desvinculación o declaratoria de insubsistencia?  Respuesta  No. Los docentes o directivos docentes vinculados al servicio educativo estatal  administrado  por las  entidades  territoriales  certificadas  en educación,  que  se  presentaron  a  concurso  docente  y  no  superaron  la  prueba  aplicada  por  el  ICFES,  o  no  superaron  el  período  de  prueba,  si  eran  servidores  públicos  docentes escalafonados conforme al estatuto docente, decreto 2277de 1979,  nombrados en propiedad y posesionados antes de la expedición de la Ley 715  de  2001,  deberán  ser  regresados  a  su  cargo  de  origen,  de  acuerdo  con  lo  dispuesto  con  el inciso  3 parágrafo  1 artículo  15  del  Decreto  3238  de  2004.  (Reformado por el artículo 7º del Decreto 3333 de 2005)  Pregunta  6:  ¿Se  considera  el  ciclo  complementario  de  una  Escuela  Normal Superior como equivalente al programa de Pedagogía que deben  cursar los profesionales no licenciados que se encuentran en período de  prueba?
  3. 3. Respuesta  El  programa  de  pedagogía  que  deben  acreditar  los  profesionales  con  título  diferente al de Licenciado en Educación al término del período de prueba, debe  reunir los requisitos establecidos en el Decreto 2035 de 2005.  El  Ministerio  de  Educación  Nacional  a  través  de  la  Directiva  5  de  2006  ha  orientado  en  el  siguiente  sentido,  sobre  el  particular:  “Los  profesionales  no  licenciados  que  hayan  sido  nombrados  mediante  concurso,  que  superen  satisfactoriamente el periodo de prueba y acrediten el título normalista superior  deberán  ser  inscritos  en  el  Escalafón  Docente,  sin  que  tenga  que  haber  cursado  el  programa  de  pedagogía  de  que  trata  el  decreto  2035  de  2005  porque su formación pedagógica en la Escuela Normal Superior responde a los  objetivos previstos en el programa de pedagogía.”  Por  otra  parte,  las  instituciones  de  educación  superior  podrán  realizar  convenios  con  las  escuelas  normales  superiores  debidamente  acreditadas,  para  desarrollar  el  programa  de  pedagogía  exigido  en  el  parágrafo  1  del  artículo 12 del Decreto 1278 de 2002 a los profesionales con título diferente al  de Licenciado en Educación.  Pregunta 7: Los profesionales obligatoriamente deben haber terminado y  aprobado el curso de profesionalización al momento de la evaluación del  periodo de prueba para poder ser inscritos en el escalafón de  que trata el  decreto 1278 de 2002?  Respuesta  Los profesionales con título diferente al de licenciado en educación al término  del  período  de  prueba,  de  conformidad  con  lo  dispuesto  en  el  parágrafo  1  artículo  12  Decreto  1278  de  2002,    deben  acreditar    que  cursan  o  han  terminado  un  postgrado  en  educación,  o  que  han  realizado  un  programa  de  pedagogía bajo la responsabilidad de una institución de educación superior.  Por lo anterior, para que los profesionales con título diferente al de licenciado  en educación  puedan ser inscritos en el Escalafón Docente, en lo relacionado  con el programa de pedagogía, este debe haber sido culminado.  Pregunta 8: ¿Operó el decaimiento del Decreto 1850 de 2002, al haberse  decretado la inconstitucionalidad del articulo 41del decreto 1278 de 2002,  con fundamento en el cual se había expedido el mismo?  Respuesta  La declaratoria de inexequibilidad del artículo 41 del Decreto 1278 de 2002 no  da origen al decaimiento del Decreto 1850 de 2002. Lo anterior por cuanto este  Decreto reglamenta la organización de la jornada escolar y la jornada laboral  de directivos docentes y docentes de los establecimientos educativos estatales,  y  es  expedido  con  fundamento  además  en  las  facultades  que  le  confiere  la
  4. 4. Constitución Política al Presidente de la República, el Decreto Ley   2277 de  1979 y los numerales 5.1 y 5.2 del artículo 5 de la Ley 715 de 2001  Pregunta  9:  De  los  docentes  de  Concurso  que  se  encuentran  en  el  proceso de inscripción en el Escalafón del 1278 de 2002, preguntan ¿se  pueden asimilar los docentes que ya venían escalafonados con el 2277 de  1979?  Respuesta  Los  docentes  al  servicio  el  estado  con  título  profesional,  inscritos  en  el  escalafón docente  de conformidad con las normas del Decreto 2277 de 1979,  pueden  asimilarse  al    nuevo  escalafón,  siempre  y  cuando  se  sometan  a  la  misma evaluación de desempeño  y de competencias realizadas  para superar  el  periodo  de  prueba  de  acuerdo  con  lo  establecido  en  el  artìculo  65  del  Decreto 1278 de 2002.  De acuerdo con lo anterior, los docentes que obtengan calificación satisfactoria  en  la  evaluación  de  desempeño  y  de  competencias  y  quieran  asimilarse  al  nuevo  escalafón,  serán  inscritos  en  el  grado  que  les  corresponda según  la  formación académica que acrediten y serán ubicados en el primer nivel salarial  de  dicho  grado,  debiendo  superar  la  evaluación  de  competencias  y  tres  (3)  años de tiempo de servicio docente, para cambiar de nivel salarial.  Pregunta 10: ¿Cuál es la validez jurídica de la reclamación y cómo debe  interpretarse la transición establecida en el capítulo  VI de la Ley 715 de  2001 (Artículo 35: "El período de transición de la presente ley será  hasta  de dos años, contados desde la vigencia  de la misma” ) puesto que con  base  en  esta  norma  los  abogados  están  reclamando  se  aplique  el  Decreto  2277 a los docentes en materia de ascensos hasta el año 2003 y  no la Ley 715 de 2001?  Respuesta  La transición establecida en el artículo 35 de la ley 715 de 2001, refiere a las  normas y aspectos contenidos en el capítulo VI de esa misma ley, relacionados  entre  otros  asuntos  con la  incorporación  de  costos,  organización  de  plantas,  incorporación  de  docentes  y  directivos  docentes.  Una  interpretación  distinta  parte  de  de  la  equívoca  confusión  del  sentido  de  los  vocablos  transición  y  transitorio, los que idiomáticamente corresponde a conceptos bien distintos.  En consecuencia, no resulta de recibo el argumento de no aplicabilidad de la  Ley  715  de  2001  en  materia  de  ascensos  en  el  Escalafón  Docente  durante  dicho período de transición, pues la misma Ley en su artículo 24, determinó el  período  de  aplicación  de  esta  disposición  en  materia  de  ascensos,  es  decir,  desde el 1 de enero de 2002 hasta el 31 de diciembre de 2008.
  5. 5. Pregunta  11:  ¿A  partir  de  cuando  se  debe  pagar  el  retroactivo  en  el  Escalafón?  Respuesta  De  conformidad  con  lo  dispuesto  en  el  inciso  2  del  parágrafo  transitorio  del  artículo  5  del  Decreto  1095  de  2005,  una  vez  expedidos  la  totalidad  de  los  actos  administrativos  de  ascensos  y  cuyos  efectos  fiscales  se  generarán  a  partir  de  la  fecha  de  expedición  del  acto,  las  entidades  territoriales  previo  certificado  de  disponibilidad  presupuestal,  deberán  expedir  los  actos  administrativos de reconocimiento del costo acumulado del ascenso. Este costo  será  el  correspondiente  al  causado  a  partir  de  los  60  días  siguientes  a  la  radicación de la solicitud hasta la fecha de expedición del acto administrativo  de ascenso.  Por  lo  anterior  se  aclara  que  no  se  trata  de  retroactivo  de  ascenso  en  el  escalafón docente, sino de costo acumulado como lo dispone la norma antes  mencionada; costo que deberá reconocerse a los docentes que radicaron su  solicitud  de  ascenso  con  el  lleno  de  los  requisitos  exigidos  por  las  normas  legales, con posterioridad a la Ley 715 de 2001 y antes de la expedición del  Decreto 1095 de 2005 y que será el correspondiente al causado a partir de los  60 días siguientes a la radicación de la solicitud hasta la fecha de expedición  del acto administrativo de ascenso.  Pregunta  12:  ¿Cómo  es  el  ascenso  cuando  se  ha  pagado  el  costo  acumulado y el docente tiene derecho a pensión de jubilación, y cuál de  las fechas se toma?  Respuesta  Cuando  los  docentes  han  radicado  sus  documentos  para  ascenso  en  el  escalafón  docente,  no  se  les  ha  resuelto  dicha  solicitud  y  con  posterioridad  adquieren el derecho a pensionarse, la repartición organizacional debe tramitar  el ascenso respectivo.  Si por efecto del ascenso mencionado se genera el valor del costo acumulado  a favor de un docente que adquirió el derecho de pensión, este  deberá solicitar  al  Fondo  de  Prestaciones  Sociales  del  Magisterio,  la  reliquidación  del  valor  reconocido por pensión, atendiendo el ascenso concedido.  Pregunta 13: ¿Cumplidos los requisitos para ascenso, para determinar la  fecha del siguiente ascenso en el Escalafón, se toma en cuenta la fecha  del ascenso, que tiene efectos fiscales, o la  fecha de cumplimiento de los  requisitos?  Respuesta  El inciso 2 del Artículo 5 del Decreto 1095 de 2005 dispone que el tiempo de  servicio  para  el  nuevo  ascenso  se  contará  a  partir  de  la  fecha  en  que  se
  6. 6. hubieren  cumplido  todos  los  requisitos  para  el  ascenso  inmediatamente  anterior.  De  lo  anterior  se  deduce,  que  una  vez  cumplidos  los  requisitos  que  se  requieren  para  ascender  en  el  Escalafón  Docente  de  conformidad  con  las  normas legales, el tiempo de servicio para el nuevo ascenso en el escalafón, se  contará a partir de la fecha en que estos se cumplieron.  Pregunta 14: ¿Desde cuándo se toma la fecha del próximo ascenso de los  docentes que se encuentran en provisionalidad y que fueron inscritos y  ascendieron bajo el Decreto 2277?  Respuesta  Los educadores escalafonados de acuerdo con las disposiciones del Decreto  Ley  2277  de  1979  y  que  actualmente  estén  nombrados  en  forma  provisional  antes de la expedición de la Ley 715 de 2001 y del Decreto 1278 de 2002 en  un  establecimiento  educativo  estatal,  pueden  ascender  en  el  Escalafón  Nacional Docente de conformidad con  tal norma. Sin embargo, los efectos de  dicho  ascenso  no  implican  ingreso  a  la  carrera  docente,  pues  la  norma  aplicable  para  el  efecto  es  el  Decreto  1278  de  2002,  una  vez  sean  seleccionados  mediante  concurso  para  desempeñar  cargos  docentes  y  directivos  docentes  al  servicio  del  Estado,  superen  satisfactoriamente  el  período de prueba y sean inscritos en el Escalafón Docente.  De otra parte, la fecha para el siguiente ascenso se toma a partir del momento  en  que  se  hubieren  cumplido  todos  los  requisitos  para  el  ascenso  inmediatamente anterior; fecha que debe estar claramente señalada en el acto  administrativo que reconoció el ascenso.  Pregunta 15: ¿Para ascender al grado 14, cuál es el número de docentes o  directivos docentes que se permite como autores de un libro?  Respuesta  Para  ascender  al  grado  14  del  Escalafón  Docente,  el  Decreto  385  de  1998  dispone que las obras didácticas o pedagógicas, técnicas o científicas pueden  ser escritas por dos o más educadores.  Pregunta 16: ¿Los créditos cursados con posterioridad a la vigencia de la  Ley 715 de 2001 y que  se pretenden hacer valer actualmente con fines de  ascenso son válidos para tal efecto?  Respuesta  Si. Los créditos cursados con posterioridad a la vigencia de la Ley 715 de 2001  y que  se pretenden hacer valer para ascenso en el Escalafón Docente, son  válidos  si  están  previamente  registrados  por  las  instituciones  oferentes  con
  7. 7. anterioridad a su iniciación, ante el Comité de Capacitación de Docentes de la  respectiva entidad territorial certificada, de conformidad con lo dispuesto en el  Decreto 709 de 1996.  Pregunta 17: ¿Por efectos de mejoramiento académico se reconocen tres  años como tiempo de servicio para ascenso en el Escalafón y cómo se  determina la fecha en que se cumplió con requisito de permanencia?  Respuesta  La  fecha  que  se  determina  para  el  siguiente  ascenso  por  efectos  de  mejoramiento  académico,  es  la  especificada  en  la  resolución  del  ascenso  inmediatamente  anterior;  en  atención  a  que  el  ascenso  por  mejoramiento  académico  se  reconoce  es  con    el  estímulo  de  tres (3)  años  de  servicio,  de  conformidad con lo  dispuesto en el artículo 39 del Decreto 2277 de 1979.  Pregunta  18:  ¿Pueden  inscribirse  en  el  Escalafón  los  docentes  que  se  vincularon el año 1997 y solamente hasta el 2002 o el 2003 cumplieron los  requisitos de inscripción?  Respuesta  Los docentes que por razones excepcionales fueron nombrados para ejercer la  docencia de acuerdo con lo dispuesto en el Decreto 85 de 1980 (derogado por  la Ley 115 de 1994) y en los artículos 108 y 118 de la Ley 115 de 1994, y que  no solicitaron la inscripción en el Escalafón Docente antes de la expedición de  la Ley 715 de 2001, no están amparados por las reglas de la carrera docente,  pueden inscribirse y ascender de conformidad con lo dispuesto en las normas  del  Decreto  2277  de  1979,  pero  los  efectos  de  dicho  escalafón  no  implican  ingreso a la carrera docente conforme a lo dispuesto en el artículo 27 de este  Decreto, por cuanto en él se prevé  el siguiente orden: 1. estar inscritos en el  Escalafón  Docente,  2.  ser  designado  para  un  cargo  docente  en  propiedad,  3.tomar posesión del mismo.  Pregunta 19: ¿De acuerdo con el Decreto 1095 de 2005:  a)  Los docentes  inscritos en el Escalafón con anterioridad a ley 715 de 2001, pero que se  encontraban  en  condición  de  docentes  provisionales,  y  que  debiendo  concursar para su ingreso en carrera, mantienen su anterior Escalafón, b)  por encontrarse bajo el imperio de un nuevo régimen, solamente cuando  superen  el  periodo  de  prueba  adquieren  nueva  inscripción  en  el  Escalafón?  Respuesta  Los educadores escalafonados de acuerdo con las disposiciones del Decreto  Ley  2277  de  1979  que  se  encontraban  nombrados  como  docentes  provisionales,  antes  de  la  expedición  de  la  Ley  715  de  2001,  mantienen  la  inscripción  adquirida  con  las  normas  del  Decreto  2277  de  1979,  pero  los  efectos de dicha inscripción no implican ingreso a la carrera docente, pues la
  8. 8. norma  aplicable  para  el  efecto  es  el  Decreto  1278  de  2002,  una  vez  sean  seleccionados  mediante  concurso  para  desempeñar  cargos  docentes  y  directivos  docentes  al  servicio  del  Estado,  superen  satisfactoriamente  el  período de prueba y como consecuencia de ello sean inscritos en el Escalafón  Docente.  Pregunta  20:  ¿Se  considera  vigente  el  requisito  de  permanencia  en  el  grado  7  para  ascender  a  otro  grado  durante  el  período  en  que  estuvo  congelado el Escalafón?  Respuesta  Si. De acuerdo con lo dispuesto en el inciso 2 del artículo 24 de la ley 715 de  2001,  en  ningún  caso  se  podrá  ascender  a  partir  del  grado  séptimo  en  el  escalafón, de un grado al siguiente, y a ninguno posterior, sin haber cumplido el  requisito de permanencia en cada uno de los grados.  El  tiempo  durante  el  cual  por  falta  de  reglamentación  “estuvo  congelado  el  Escalafón”,  no  impide  su  reconocimiento  para  los  efectos  legales  a  los  que  haya  lugar,  ni  tal  situación  es  causa  para  desconocer  derechos  que  pueda  adquirir el personal docente por tiempo laborado.  Pregunta 21: ¿Tienen razón los docentes que reclaman la  no aplicación  retroactiva  del  Decreto  1095  de  2005  puesto  que  cuando  la  Ley  715  de  2001 derogó ciertos artículos del Decreto Ley 2277 de 1979, ya ellos había  adquirido derechos en virtud de ese Decreto Ley?  Respuesta  El  Decreto  300  de  2002  por  el  cual  se  reglamentó  parcialmente  el  numeral  6.2.15 del artículo 6°, y el numeral 7.15 del artículo 7° de la Ley 715 de 2001,  en su artículo 2° estableció que las solicitudes de inscripción y ascenso en el  escalafón docente, presentadas a partir de la vigencia de la Ley 715 de 2001,  sólo  podrían  ser  tramitadas  una  vez  el  Gobierno  Nacional  expidiera  el  correspondiente  reglamento  a  que  se  refieren  los  numerales  antes  mencionados; razón por la cual, a los docentes que solicitaron ascenso con el  lleno de los requisitos después de entrar en vigencia la ley 715 de 2001, se les  aplican las normas contenidas en el Decreto 1095 de 2005.  Pregunta 22: ¿Deben ser atendidas las solicitudes de ascenso, radicadas  durante  los  años  2002  –  2003  –  2004  ­  2005  y  2006,  presentadas  por  docentes  que  se  encuentran  en  nombramiento  provisional,  y  en  caso  afirmativo, tienen derecho a costo acumulado?  Respuesta  Las solicitudes de ascenso radicadas  durante los años 2002 – 2003 – 2004 ­  2005  y  2006,  por  los  docentes  que  se  encuentran    nombrados  en
  9. 9. provisionalidad  antes  de  la  expedición  de  la  Ley  715  de  2001,  deben  ser  tramitadas de conformidad con las disposiciones del Decreto Ley 2277 de 1979  y  demàs  complementarias  y  efectivamente  debe  ser  reconocido  el  costo  acumulado de dicho ascenso si hay lugar a ello.  Pregunta 23: ¿Es procedente ascender a un docente varios grados en el  Escalafón en el mismo acto administrativo, y en caso afirmativo, cuáles  son las especificaciones que deben registrarse en el acto administrativo?  Respuesta  De acuerdo con lo dispuesto en el inciso 3 del artículo 23 de Decreto 259 de  1981,  modificado  por  el  artículo  74  del  decreto  2480  de  1986,  cuando  por  acumulación  de  requisitos  un  docente  deba  ascender  varios  grados,  dichos  ascensos  se  pueden  decidir  mediante  un  solo  acto  administrativo,  siempre  y  cuando el docente lo haya solicitado. En este caso deben quedar claramente  identificados el cumplimiento de los requisitos y las fechas correspondientes a  cada uno de los ascensos.  En caso de que por acumulación de requisitos un  docente presente dos solicitudes, éstas deben resolverse en estricto orden de  radicación.  En  todo  caso  aplican  las  disposiciones  sobre  prescripción  de  derechos laborales.  Pregunta 24: ¿Qué se requiere para conformar el Comité de Capacitación  que otorga créditos para ascenso y cuál es el trámite que debe seguirse  con las instituciones formadoras?  Respuesta  De conformidad con lo dispuesto en el Decreto 709 de 1996, el departamento o  el  distrito  o  municipio  certificado  en  educación,    expedirá  el  correspondiente  reglamento que fije, entre otros aspectos la composición, funciones específicas,  los mecanismos de designación y el perfil de sus miembros, el período en que  actuarán como tales, la frecuencia de las sesiones, la integración de quórum,  las sedes de funcionamiento y las demás disposiciones sobre la organización  interna  del  Comité  Territorial  de  Capacitación  de  Docentes;  por  lo  tanto,  el  competente para conformar el Comité Territorial  de Capacitación Docente es el  respectivo ente territorial certificado.  Pregunta 25: ¿Está vigente el artículo 66 del Decreto 2277?  Respuesta  Si. El artículo 66 del decreto 2277 de 1979 – Estatuto Docente – se encuentra  vigente, mientras no sea modificado o derogado por norma de igual o superior  jerarquía.
  10. 10. Pregunta 26: ¿Cuales son los requisitos necesarios para ascender de un  grado a otro?  Respuesta  Los requisitos para ascender de un grado a otro en el Escalafón Docente, se  encuentran establecidos en el Decretos 2277 de 1979 (art. 10), la Ley 715 de  2001 (art. 24) y 1278 de 2002 (art.21).  FIDUCIARIA  Pregunta 1.  ¿Tiene  la  FIDUPREVISORA  un  tiempo  perentorio  para  la  aprobación  y  posterior pago de las diferentes prestaciones sociales solicitados por los  docentes?  Respuesta.  Las peticiones de reconocimiento de prestaciones económicas a favor de los  docentes, cuyo pago está a cargo de FIDUPREVISORA,  se tramitan a través  de  las  secretarías  de  educación  de  las  entidades  territoriales  certificadas  en  educación, conforme al decreto 2831 de 2005.  Estas  deben ser atendidas en  los mismos términos generales previstos en el CCA, para atender el derecho  de petición en interés particular, esto es 15 días  hábiles.  Hecho  el  reconocimiento,  esto  es,  ejecutoriado  el  acto  administrativo  que  reconoce el  derecho  a  la  prestación debida,  el pago debe  hacerse  en  forma  inmediata por FIDUPREVISORA.  Pregunta 2.  ¿Son  válidas  las  devoluciones,  después  de  seis  (6)  meses,  de  resoluciones  aprobadas  y  avaladas  por  la  FIDUPREVISORA,  aduciendo  que  no  están  realizadas  en  los  formatos diseñados  por  ellos y  hasta  el  mes de Octubre de 2005, si no habían entregado nuevos formatos?  Respuesta.  La implementación de preformas o formatos nuevos, tendientes a optimizar los  recursos y la información disponibles, no debe afectar el curso de las peticiones  cuyo  trámite  se  ha  iniciado  con  anterioridad  a  su  implementación  y  ello  no  puede ser razón para incumplir los términos de ley.  El  proceso  acordado  con  el  MEN,  dentro  del  proyecto  de  modernización  se  debe  cumplir,  sin  perjuicio de  que  durante el  periodo  citado,  previa  solicitud,  algunos entes territoriales hayan sido autorizados temporalmente para utilizar  formatos diferentes.
  11. 11. Pregunta 3.  ¿Se  pueden  unificar  los  criterios  para  la  liquidación  de  pensiones  y  cuotas partes entre el Fondo Territorial de Pensiones del Departamento y  la FIDUPREVISORA?  Respuesta.  Los  criterios  para  el  reconocimiento,  liquidación  y  pago  de  pensiones  y  de  cuotas partes, está dada directamente por la Ley,  que indica que la entidad  obligada al pago de la pensión de jubilación, tendrá derecho a repetir contra  las  respectivas  Cajas  de  Previsión,  a  prorrata  del  tiempo  que  el  pensionado  hubiere servido o aportado a ellas, por tal razón se entiende que debe existir  unidad de criterio.  Con  frecuencia  surgen  diferencias  con  relación  a  algunos  aspectos  del  reconocimiento del derecho a disfrutar de una pensión, tales como el régimen  de  excepción,  factores  salariales,  edad,    no  condicionamiento  al  retiro  de  servicio,  respecto  de  los  cuales  los  entes  territoriales  tienden  a  formular  objeciones, siendo procedente su declaratoria de infundadas, tema este sobre  el que FIDUPREVISORA ha dado precisas indicaciones a través de circulares  que ha remitido a los entes territoriales.  Pregunta 4.  ¿Qué debe hacerse si la FIDUPREVISORA no cancela oportunamente los  intereses a las cesantías debido a problemas que tiene en el software con  reportes efectuados desde el 30 de Enero de 2006 y hasta la fecha no han  sido cancelados?  Respuesta.  Reportarlo a la Vicepresidencia de Fondos o a la Gerencia Operativa para el  ajuste  del  caso  y  proceder  al  respectivo  pago  en  los  casos  que  se  haya  causado el derecho. Durante el año 2006 se han elaborado nóminas  pagadas  en marzo, mayo y junio, donde se recogieron todas las solicitudes presentadas  por los entes territoriales a corte de mayo 30 de 2006.  Pregunta 5.  ¿Cómo  se  pueden  resolver  las  objeciones  del  Fondo  Nacional  de  Prestaciones  Sociales  del  Magisterio  para  efectuar  la  liquidación  de  un  docente nombrado en propiedad que fue  nombrado interinamente como  supervisor  y,  de  acuerdo  con  el  decreto  expedido  para  este  nombramiento  en  1987,  una  vez  terminado  el  período  de  interinidad  fue  declarado  en  propiedad  pero  no  fue  posesionado  de  nuevo  y  solo  se  colocó una nota en su hoja de vida?
  12. 12. Respuesta.  Si  la  hoja  de  vida  registra  la  fecha  de  nombramiento  en  propiedad    debe  indicarse así en la certificación de historia laboral.  Pregunta 6.  ¿Cómo lograr que la FIDUPREVISORA suministre las bases de datos de  embargos ejecutivos y de alimentos, para evitar errores y omisiones en la  liquidación de cesantías y pensiones?  Respuesta.  Esta base se envía periódicamente los entes territoriales, sin embargo, pueden  solicitarla individualmente por ente territorial a la Vicepresidencia de Fondos de  FIDUPREVISORA o a la Gerencia Operativa  Pregunta 7.  ¿Cuáles acciones va a tomar el MEN frente a las quejas de los docentes  por  el  mal  servicio  de  salud  prestado  por  COSMITED  y  la  desafiliación  injustificada  por  FIDUPREVISORA,  causando  inconvenientes  en  la  atención oportuna de los docentes que requieren el servicio de salud?  Respuesta.  La  fiduciaria  permanentemente    realiza  visitas,  auditorias,    planes  de  mejoramiento  y demás  acciones tendientes a mejorar la calidad del servicio.  En  cuanto  a  la  recepción  de  quejas  sobre  el  servicio  médico,  cada  entidad  territorial  debe  crear  el  comité  que  canaliza  dichas  quejas  y  las  envía  a  FIDUPREVISORA, con el objeto de que se adopten los correctivos del caso.  Por  ello  Es  necesario  que  con  el debido  soporte los usuarios  reporten  estas  quejas  al  comité  regional    cuyo  presidente  es  el  secretario  de  Educación  a  efecto  de  que  se  adopten los  correctivos  del  caso  y    si  en  esa instancia  no  tienen solución  deben reportarse de manera inmediata a la Fiduciaria.  De  otra  parte,    la  fiduciaria  no  modifica  la  información  remitida  por  el  ente  territorial,    por  tal  razón  es  tan  importante  la  oportunidad  en  el  reporte  de  novedades y la actualización de  las mismas teniendo en cuenta las diferentes  situaciones administrativas  que presentan los docentes en su vida laboral, de  tal  suerte  que  FIDUPREVISORA  y  e  prestador  del  servicio  se  nutren  de  los  informes que oportunamente reportan los entes territoriales y cuando estos no  son completos o son tardíos, el sistema excluye a los no reportados.  Pregunta 8.  ¿Qué deben hacer los docentes cuando son remitidos a un centro médico  en  otra  ciudad  sin  expedir  incapacidad,  teniendo  en  cuenta  que  la
  13. 13. remisión  médica  no  es  una  situación  administrativa  que  ampare  la  separación temporal del cargo?  Respuesta.  Es preciso señalar que  el otorgamiento de una incapacidad se deriva  de la  atención y diagnostico dado por un médico quien conceptúa la necesidad de la  incapacidad para la recuperación de una determinada patología. En los casos  en  que  un  usuario  debe  trasladarse    por  fuera  de  su  municipio    para  una  atención  médica  no  se  puede  generar  una  incapacidad  sino  un  permiso  del  superior inmediato, siendo un tramite eminentemente  administrativo el permiso  que se concede para este evento.  La entidad contratista deberá certificar lo pertinente para que el docente pueda  justificar  su  ausencia  durante  el  tiempo  que  corresponda,  así  como  la  incapacidad laboral cuando sea del caso.  Pregunta 9.  ¿Cuáles  recursos  proceden  cuando  se  reconocen  prestaciones  económicas a los docentes y directivos docentes, y quién es la segunda  instancia?  Respuesta.  De  acuerdo  con  el  artículo  5  del  Decreto  2831  de  2005,  las  Prestaciones  Económicas de los docentes y de los directivos docentes son reconocidas por  los Secretarios de Educación previa aprobación por parte de la Fiduciaria que  administra los recursos del Fondo.  Por expresa disposición de la norma compete al Secretario de Educación del  ente territorial la expedición y notificación de los actos administrativos a través  de los cuales se resuelven las peticiones relacionadas con el reconocimiento  de las prestaciones sociales de los docentes y directivos docentes cuyo pago  debe  hacer  pos  disposición  legal  la  sociedad  fiduciaria  administradora  del  Fondo  Nacional  de  Prestaciones  Sociales  del  Magisterio,  razón  por  la  cual,  contra tales decisiones solo procede el recurso de reposición.  DOCENTES  Pregunta 1.  ¿Si  existe  necesidad  del  servicio,  es  permitido  que  se  continúen  otorgando  comisiones  remuneradas  o  no  remuneradas  para  que  desempeñen  cargos  diferentes  de  los  de  docentes  o  directivos  docentes?
  14. 14. Respuesta.  Si  existe  necesidad  del  servicio  prevalece  el  derecho  fundamental  de  la  educación de los  niños  consagrado  en la  Constitución  Política  (arts.  44  y 67  C.P)  frente  al  derecho  particular  de los  docentes  de  obtener  comisiones.  De  conformidad con los artículos 6° y 7°, numerales 6.2.10 y 7.4  de la Ley 715 de  2001,  respectivamente,  los  Departamentos  son  competentes  para  “distribuir  entre los municipios los docentes, directivos y empleados administrativos, de  acuerdo  con  las  necesidades  del  servicio,...”  y  los  municipios  certificados  y  distritos  deben,  de  acuerdo  con  su  competencia,  “Distribuir  entre  las  instituciones educativas los docentes y la planta de cargos, de acuerdo con las  necesidades del servicio entendida como población atendida y por atender en  condiciones de eficiencia,....”  No sobra advertir, que el decreto 3020 de 2002, por el cual se establecieron los  criterios para organizar las plantas de personal docente y directivo docente del  servicio educativo estatal de acuerdo con los parámetros definidos por la ley  715 de 2001, fijó como último plazo para la terminación de las comisiones de  los docentes estatales en instituciones educativas el 1° de diciembre de 2005,  subsistiendo  únicamente  las  existentes,  respecto  de  aquellos  docentes    o  directivos  docentes  que  prestan  sus  servicios  en  los  colegios  de  las  fuerzas  militares o de la policía, las cuales terminarán en todo caso no mas allá del 1°  de diciembre de 2012 según decreto 4318 de 2005.  El  sistema  de  organización  y  financiación  del  servicio  educativo  estatal  privilegia la prestación del mismo por parte de los docentes vinculados para el  efecto,  no  obstante  tanto  el  estatuto  docente  (Decreto  2277/79)  como  el  de  profesionalización  docente  (Decreto  1278/02)  prevén  claramente  las  situaciones administrativas que aplican al personal sujeto a cada uno de ellos.  En  consecuencia  solo  bajo  las  condiciones  allí  establecidas  procederá  el  otorgamiento de comisiones.  Pregunta 2.  ¿Si terminada la comisión sindical, los docentes no se reintegran, una vez  suspendidos los salarios y comenzada la investigación disciplinaria, cual  trámite especial se debe seguir por causa del fuero sindical?  Respuesta.  Independientemente  del  proceso  disciplinario  que  debe  efectivamente  adelantarse conforme a la Ley 734/02, la administración debe establecer si la  conducta del funcionario constituye abandono del cargo (Art.43 Dto 1278/02) y  en tal caso se estructura la justa causa de declaratoria de vacancia del mismo  para, con base en ello, requerir el levantamiento del fuero sindical.  El  trámite  que  debe  seguirse  para  el  levantamiento  del  fuero  sindical  es  el  indicado en los artículos 113 y siguientes del Código Procesal del Trabajo.
  15. 15. Respecto de dicho procedimiento, el mencionado artículo 113, modificado por  el artículo 44 de la ley 712 de 2001, dispuso que  “La demanda del empleador  tendiente a obtener permiso para despedir a un trabajador amparado por fuero  sindical,... deberá expresar la justa causa invocada.”  Debe tenerse muy presente el término de prescripción de la acción emanada  del fuero sindical, previsto en el artículo 118 A. adicionado por la Ley 712 de  2001 según el cual “las acciones que emanan del fuero sindical prescriben en  dos (2) meses....Para el empleador desde la fecha en que tuvo conocimiento  del hecho que se invoca como  justa causa o desde que se haya agotado el  procedimiento  convencional  o  reglamentario  correspondiente,  según  el  caso.  Durante el trámite de la reclamación administrativa de los empleados públicos y  trabajadores oficiales, se suspende el término de prescripción.  Culminado este trámite, o presentada la reclamación escrita en el caso de los  trabajadores  particulares,  comenzará  a  contarse  nuevamente  el  término,  de  dos (2) meses).”  Pregunta 3.  ¿Cómo se regulan los términos máximos de las comisiones de estudio y  para desempeñar cargos de libre nombramiento y remoción establecidos  para  los  docentes  en  el  Decreto  2277,  y  en  especial  los  siguientes  interrogantes: a)Son aplicables  el Decreto 1278 y la Ley  909 de 2004, b)  Existe    diferencia  en  el  otorgamiento  entre  los  vinculados  antes    de  la  expedición  del  Decreto    1278    y  los  nombrados    posteriormente,  c)  La  interrupción del término  de una comisión permite el disfrute completo del  período  de  vacaciones  del  respectivo  año  lectivo,  si  se  tiene  en  cuenta  que se reintegra exactamente  al inicio de éstas?  Respuesta.  El  artículo  3°,  numeral  2° de la  Ley 909  de  2004  señala expresamente  que:  “Las  disposiciones  contenidas  en  esta  ley  se  aplicarán,  igualmente,  con  carácter supletorio, en caso de presentarse vacíos en la normatividad que los  rige, a los servidores públicos de las carreras especiales tales como: (...) ­ El  que regula el personal docente.”  De  conformidad  con  lo  anterior  y  como  quiera  que  los  artículos  43  y  66  del  Decreto  2277  de  1979  presentan  vacíos  en  cuánto  a  la  regulación  de  los  términos máximos que deben aplicarse a las comisiones de estudio y de libre  nombramiento  y  remoción  para  los  docentes  sujetos  al  régimen  de  dicho  Decreto, las normas de la Ley 909 de 2004 se aplican con carácter supletorio  para estos casos.  Así, el artículo 26 de la Ley 909 establece un término máximo para la comisión  de servicios de tres (3) años, prorrogables a otros tres (3), y el Decreto 1950 de  1973, artículo 85, numeral 1, norma vigente para los empleos administrativos  regulados  en  la  ley  909  de  2004,  señala  que  el  plazo  de  la  comisión  de  estudios “no podrá ser mayor de doce (12) meses, prorrogable hasta por un
  16. 16. término igual, cuando se trata de obtener título académico, salvo los términos  consagrados  en  los  convenios  sobre  asistencia  técnica  celebrados  con  gobiernos extranjeros u organismos internacionales”.  Si el reintegro del docente al término de la comisión coincide con el inicio del  período de vacaciones del año lectivo, el docente tendrá derecho a su disfrute.  Ahora bien, El Decreto 1278 de 2002, señala expresamente en el artículo 2°  que “las normas de este Estatuto se aplicarán a quienes se vinculen a partir de  la vigencia del presente decreto... y a quienes sean asimilados de conformidad  con  lo  dispuesto  en  esta  misma  norma.”  De  manera  que,  las  situaciones  administrativas  a  las  que  alude  el  Decreto  1278  de  2002  se  aplica  a  los  docentes y directivos docentes que están sujetos al régimen del Decreto 2277  de 1979.  Los artículos 55 y 56 del Decreto 1278 de 2002 regulan lo concerniente a la  comisión  de  estudios  y  a  la  comisión  para  ocupar  un  cargo  de  libre  nombramiento  y  remoción,  respectivamente,  aplicables  únicamente  a  los  docentes  y  directivos  docentes  señalados  en  el  artículo  2°  de  este  decreto,  según lo expresado en el párrafo anterior.  De  acuerdo  con  el  inciso  2°  del  artículo  55  del  Nuevo  Estatuto  de  Profesionalización Docente en las comisiones de estudio remuneradas “no se  tiene derecho a reclamar posteriormente vacaciones por dicho tiempo”.  Pregunta 4.  ¿Se deben pagar las prestaciones en periodo de licencia no remunerada,  si no se tiene el disfrute de una licencia como tiempo de servicio pero sí  afecta el pago de algunas primas?  Respuesta.  Durante  la licencia no remunerada el tiempo de servicio no se contabiliza para  ningún  efecto,  de  conformidad  con  lo  dispuesto  en  los  artículos  62  y  63  del  decreto 2277 de 1979 y el artículo 59 del Decreto 1278 de 2002,  por lo que  se  afecta el pago de las prestaciones del empleado en la proporción  del tiempo  no laborado, a excepción de la prima de vacaciones que se pierde totalmente  de acuerdo con lo dispuesto por el decreto 1381 de 1997.  Pregunta 5,  ¿Cuál  es  la  diferencia  existente  entre  la  simple  desvinculación  por  insubsistencia o revocatoria tácita y oficiosa del acto de incorporación en  provisionalidad?
  17. 17. Respuesta.  El nombramiento en provisionalidad únicamente puede realizarse en los casos  previstos  en  el  artículo  13  del  Decreto  1278  de  2002,  en  donde  se  exige  hacerse uso del listado de elegibles vigente.  De  conformidad  con  el  literal  a)  del  mencionado  artículo  “  el  nombramiento  provisional será por el tiempo que dure la respectiva situación administrativa” y  de acuerdo con el literal b) “...será hasta cuando se provea el cargo en período  de prueba o en propiedad,....”  De modo pues que, por regla general, producido el nombramiento en período  de prueba o en propiedad, o expirado el término de la situación administrativa,  el nombramiento provisional de un docente o directivo docente deja de tener  efectos  de  pleno  derecho,  por  expresa  disposición  legal,  salvo  los  casos  explícitamente  autorizados  por  la  ley  en  los  que  la  revocatoria  o  la  insubsistencia,  según  lo  indique  la  propia  norma  especial,  tendrá  como  fundamento los hechos que correspondan a la hipótesis que ella misma haya  previsto,  como  sucede  en  los  casos  previstos  en  los  artículos  7  y  68  del  Decreto  2277/79,  al  paso  que  la  insubsistencia,  generalmente  ha  sido  restringida  por  la  ley  a  situaciones  excepcionales,  como  se  anotó,  y  en  el  régimen general para cuando la administración de manera discrecional emite  un  acto  administrativo  referido  a la no  continuidad  del  nombramiento  de  una  persona,  efectuado  para  el  ejercicio  de  un  cargo  de  libre  nombramiento  y  remoción.  Pregunta 6.  ¿Cuáles  son  las    causales  que  justifican  la  desvinculación  del  cargo  público de un docente  que se encuentre escalafonado de acuerdo con el  Decreto 2277?  Respuesta.  El artículo 68 del Decreto 2277 de 1979 señala las situaciones que producen el  retiro  del  servicio  de  los  docentes  estatales  escalafonados  que  se  rigen  por  dicho decreto  Ellas son: Renuncia, invalidez absoluta, edad de retiro forzoso y  destitución.  Pregunta 7.  ¿Las  madres  cabeza  de  familia  y  los  docentes  sindicalizados  tienen  derecho  a  no  ser  desvinculadas  cuando  pierdan  el  concurso  o  simplemente no participan en él?  Respuesta.  El artículo 125 de la Constitución política señala que “ el ingreso a los cargos  de carrera y el ascenso en los mismos, se harán previo cumplimiento de los  requisitos y condiciones que fije la ley para determinar los méritos y calidades
  18. 18. de los aspirantes”. La Ley 115 de 1994, Art. 105 y el Decreto 1278 de 2002,  arts. 8 y siguientes, determinaron que para ingresar al servicio educativo estatal  se  requería  previamente  superar  un  concurso  de  méritos  en  el  cual  se  determinan  los  requisitos  y  condiciones  de  los  aspirantes  en  condiciones  de  igualdad, de conformidad con los reglamentos expedidos para el efecto, y no  establecieron excepciones para ninguna persona o grupos de personas. En tal  virtud,  los  docentes  sindicalizados  o  las  madres  cabeza  de  familia,  no  están  excepcionados  del  requisito  del  concurso  por  lo  cual,  si  no  lo  superan,  no  pueden ingresar a la carrera docente.  Ahora bien, el no superar el concurso o no haber participado en él, no exime a  la administración de dar estricto cumplimiento  a las normas sobre vinculación y  desvinculación de servidores docentes y directivos docentes. (Ver respuesta a  la pregunta 5)  Pregunta 8.  ¿Para  proceder    a  la  desvinculación  por  insubsistencia,  si  ésta  fuere  procedente,  de  un  docente  o  directivo  escalafonado  de  acuerdo  con  el  Decreto  2277  de  1979,  deberá  el  nominador  motivar  el  acto,  notificarlo  personalmente  e  informar  de  los  recursos  que  contra  la  decisión  proceden?  Respuesta.  De conformidad con los artículos 68 del Decreto 2277 de 1979 y 107 de la ley  115  de  1994,  tratándose  de  una  competencia  reglada,  la  declaratoria  de  insubsistencia que sea procedente deberá estar motivada, ser notificado el acto  administrativo  correspondiente  a  la  persona  afectada  con  tal  decisión  e  informada de los recursos que conforme al Código Contencioso Administrativo  (Decreto 01 de 1984) fueren procedentes.  Pregunta 9.  ¿Al  desvincular  a  un  docente  del  cargo  público  sin  antes  haber  sido  excluido  del  Escalafón,  se  ha  vulnerado  el  debido  proceso  y  se  puede  constituir  una  vía  de  hecho  administrativa  de  carácter  constitucional  y  además podrá tipificar dicha actuación un prevaricato, en consideración  del  artículo  28  del  Decreto  2277  que  determina:  "El  educador  escalafonado al servicio oficial no podrá ser suspendido o destituido del  cargo sin antes haber sido suspendido o excluido del escalafón."?  Respuesta.  Las  normas  de  carácter  disciplinario  contenidas  en  el  Decreto  2277  de  1979  perdieron su vigencia con la expedición del Código Único Disciplinario, Ley 200  de 1995, sustituida por la Ley 734 de 2002, que rige para todos los servidores  públicos.
  19. 19. En la actualidad la norma aplicable es la Ley 734 de 2002, la cual dispone en  su artículo 45, literal d) que la sanción de destitución implica en todos los casos  “... la exclusión del escalafón o carrera.”  Pregunta 10.  ¿Podrá    convenirse  con  los  peticionarios  su  reincorporación  al  cargo  público docente o directivo del cual  se les desvinculó, el desistimiento de  las acciones reparadoras, indemnizatorias o  indexatorias, o de las demás  acciones  que se pueden  interponer en contra  de los entes  territoriales  o de las  autoridades educativas?  Respuesta.  El retiro del servicio de un funcionario público docente estatal debe hacerse por  las causales taxativamente señaladas en las normas legales (Decretos 2277 de  1979 y 1278 de 2002).  Con relación al  punto de las conciliaciones por parte del estado, Artículo 70  Ley  446  de  1998:  “Podrán  conciliar,  total  o  parcialmente,  en  las  etapas  prejudicial o judicial, las personas jurídicas de derecho público, a través de sus  representantes  legales  o  por  conducto  de  apoderado,  sobre  conflictos  de  carácter particular y contenido económico de que conozca o pueda conocer la  jurisdicción  de  los  Contencioso  Administrativo  a  través  de  las  acciones  previstas  en  los  artículos  85  (Acción  de  Nulidad  y  Restablecimiento  del  Derecho),  86  (Acción  de  Reparación  Directa)  y  87  (  Controversias  Contractuales) del Código Contencioso Administrativo”  Pregunta 11.  ¿Cuáles  son  las  últimas  decisiones  sobre  jornada  escolar  y  jornada  laboral de los docentes, y en especial lo relacionado con el denominado  "descanso" (Decreto1850 de 2002)?  Respuesta.  La  organización  de  la  jornada  escolar  y  la  jornada  laboral  de  directivos  docentes y docentes de los establecimientos educativos estatales de educación  formal, administrados por los departamentos, distritos y municipios certificados,  está regulada íntegramente por el Decreto 1850 de 2002.  El  Ministerio  de  Educación  Nacional  dio  orientaciones  para  la  aplicación  del  mencionado Decreto a través la Directiva Ministerial N° 03 de 2003, incluyendo  lo pertinente al denominado “descanso” o “tiempo de recreo”  Pregunta 12.  ¿Si  el  recreo,  según  la  Directiva  Ministerial  No.  3  del  Ministerio  de  Educación es una actividad pedagógica, el  tiempo  dedicado  al mismo se
  20. 20. debe restar a las horas académicas que ofrece la institución escolar, es  decir, a las 1200 horas en el caso de Secundaria?  Respuesta.  El numeral 5. de la Directiva ministerial N° 03 de 2003 explica  adecuadamente  esta  inquietud.  Expresa  la  Directiva  Ministerial:  “Tiempo  de  recreo:  Las  actividades  lúdicas  y  recreativas  que  las  instituciones  educativas  organizan  durante  la  jornada  escolar  en  tiempos  comprendidos  entre  los  períodos  de  clases, constituyen una actividad educativa muy importante para el desarrollo  de  actitudes  y  valores  fundamentales  en  el  desarrollo  personal.  El  tiempo  dedicado a la atención del recreo de los estudiantes está incluido en las seis (6)  horas  diarias  que  como  mínimo  debe  permanecer  el  docente  en  el  establecimiento  y  no  está  incluido  en  el  número  de  horas  de  asignación  académica.”  Pregunta 13.  ¿De  acuerdo  con  las  disposiciones  establecidas  en  el  Decreto  1850  de  2002 y las orientaciones de la Directiva Ministerial 03 de 2003, cuál es la  duración de la jornada laboral y cuál la duración efectiva de una hora de  actividad académica?  Respuesta.  El artículo 11 del Decreto 1850 de 2002 estableció que los directivos docentes  y  los  docentes  de  los  establecimientos  educativos  estatales  deberán  dedicar  todo el tiempo de su jornada laboral al desarrollo de las funciones propias de  sus cargos con una dedicación mínima de ocho (8) horas diarias, de las cuales  por lo menos seis deben ser presenciales en el establecimiento educativo.  El  parágrafo  del  artículo  5°  establece  con  claridad  que  el  tiempo  total  de  la  asignación  académica  semanal  de  cada  docente  de  educación  básica  secundaria  y  educación  media,  será  de  veintidós  (22)  horas  efectivas  de  sesenta (60) minutos.  De todo ello se desprende que la duración de cada “hora académica” puede  variar  según  la  distribución  que  el  rector  establezca  en  el  calendario  del  establecimiento educativo, pero la sumatoria de ellas, para cada docente, debe  corresponder al número de minutos comprendidos en las veintidós (22) horas  de sesenta (60) minutos cada una, que ordena la norma.  Pregunta 14.  ¿Se deben incluir en la jornada laboral los lapsos de descanso, izadas de  bandera y otras actividades dentro del horario curricular ordinario, cuáles  elementos  deben  tenerse  en  cuenta  para  su  señalamiento  y  cuál  es  la  duración  efectiva  de  la  hora  de  actividades  pedagógicas  en  Preescolar,  Básica  y  Media,  de  acuerdo  con  el  Decreto  1850  de  2002  y  la  Directiva  Ministerial No. 03 de 2003?
  21. 21. Respuesta.  El  artículo  9°  del  decreto  1850  de  2002  describe  las  actividades  que  hacen  parte de la jornada laboral de los docentes. Dispone claramente este artículo:  “Jornada  laboral  de  los  docentes.  Es  el  tiempo  que  dedican  los  docentes  al  cumplimiento  de  la  asignación  académica;  a  la  ejecución  de  actividades  curriculares  complementarias  tales  como  la  administración  del  proceso  educativo; la preparación de la tarea académica; la evaluación, la calificación,  planeación, disciplina y formación de los alumnos; las reuniones de profesores  generales o por área; la dirección de grupo y servicio de orientación estudiantil;  la  atención  de  la  comunidad,  en  especial  de  los  padres  de  familia;  las  actividades  formativas,  culturales  y  deportivas  contempladas  en  el  proyecto  educativo  institucional;  la  realización  de  otras  actividades  vinculadas  con  organismos o instituciones del sector que incidan directa e indirectamente en la  educación;  actividades  de  investigación  y  actualización  pedagógica  relacionadas  con  el  proyecto  educativo  institucional;  y  actividades  de  planeación y evaluación institucional.”  Cuando el parágrafo del artículo 5° del Decreto 1850 de 2003 señala que “el  tiempo  total  de  la  asignación  académica  semanal  de  cada  docente  de  educación básica secundaria y educación media, será de veintidós (22) horas  efectivas  de  sesenta  (60)  minutos,”  significa  que  la  suma  total  del  tiempo  semanal  dedicado  por  el  docente  a  atender  la  intensidad  horaria  correspondiente a las áreas obligatorias y optativas de secundaria y Media será  de  veintidós  (22)  horas  efectivas.  No  se  está  refiriendo  a  la  duración  del  período  de  clase  el  cual  será  determinado  por  el  establecimiento  educativo,  según es explicado en la Directiva Ministerial N° 03 de 2003. (Ver respuesta  anterior)  Pregunta 15.  ¿Se pueden nombrar técnicos o tecnólogos para cubrir las vacantes de  docentes  de  los  establecimientos  educativos  de  los  corregimientos,  ya  que los profesionales nombrados no quieren ir a esos sitios?  Respuesta.  Los  títulos  exigidos  para  ejercer  la  docencia  en  el  servicio  educativo  estatal  están  determinados  en  los  artículos  116  y  118  de  la  Ley  115  de  1994,  en  concordancia con lo establecido en los artículos 3, 10, 12 parágrafo 1°, y 21 del  decreto  1278  de  2002.  Estos  títulos  son  Normalista  Superior,  Licenciado  en  Educación y Profesional diferente a Licenciado con curso de pedagogía.  No obstante, el artículo 1° del Decreto 4235 de 2004, que modificó el artículo 7°  del  Decreto  3238  del  mismo  año,  estableció  equivalencia  entre  el  Título  de  Tecnólogo en Educación y el de Normalista Superior para efectos del concurso  de ingreso a la carrera administrativa docente.
  22. 22. De  conformidad  con  lo  anterior,  el  título  de  técnico  en  educación  no  habilita  para el ejercicio de la docencia en los establecimientos educativos estatales,  pero si el de tecnólogo en educación y, por lo tanto, quienes posean éste título  podrán ser nombrados previo el cumplimiento de los demás requisitos como es  el haber superado previamente el concurso de méritos,  y luego ser ubicados  de acuerdo con las necesidades del servicio de la respectiva entidad territorial  certificada.  Pregunta 16.  ¿Dada  la  disparidad  de  criterios  que  ha  mostrado  el  mismo  Ministerio  (Directivas 015 de 2002, 20 de 2003 y 03 de 2004), Cómo deben realizarse  los  nombramientos  de  los  directores  urbanos  que  pertenecen  al  nivel  directivo y que todavía se encuentran en las plantas de personal pero no  están  atendiendo  centros  educativos,  por  cuanto  fueron  integrados  a  instituciones educativas?  Respuesta.  No hay disparidad de criterios en las orientaciones impartidas a través de las  directivas 15 de 2002, 20 de 2003 y 03 de 2004. Con relación al personal que  venía vinculado al servicio educativo, que no requiere de nuevo nombramiento  sino  de  incorporación,  de  acuerdo  al  Art.  38  de  la  Ley  715  de  2001,  los  directores  urbanos  cuyos  cargos  no  se  requieren  con  ocasión  de  la  reorganización de las plantas de personal docente y directivo docente en las  entidades territoriales certificadas en educación, no tratándose de un ascenso,  deben ser incorporados como coordinadores o encargados como  rectores, de  conformidad con las directivas 15 de 2002  y 03 de 2004, en armonía con el  decreto 3020 de 2002, cuyos arts. 5º, 6º, Y 7º,  tratan sobre la facultad para  suprimir, crear y convertir cargos de la planta de personal para reorganizarla  según las necesidades efectivas del servicio educativo, siempre que cumplan  los requisitos exigidos para el ejercicio de dichos cargos según lo prescrito por  el decreto 610 de 1980.  Pregunta 17.  ¿Son legales o ilegales los actos administrativos por medio  de los cuales  se  han  efectuado    nombramientos  de  docentes  o  directivos  docentes  taxativamente señalando "EN PROPIEDAD", después de la vigencia de  la  Ley 115 de 1994 y luego de la vigencia de la Ley 715 de 2001 (salvo para  lo  dispuesto    por  normatividad  aplicable  a  los  grupos  étnicos  reglamentada su vinculación por el Decreto  85 de 1980 y el Decreto  804  de  1995),  bien  sea    que  hayan    sido  expedidos    por  alcaldes    o  gobernadores,  pero  sin  que  la  persona  vinculada    llene  los  requisitos  exigidos    para  el  cargo  (normalista  superior,  licenciado,  profesional  o  tecnólogo  en  educación),  es  decir  los  requisitos    para  acceder    a  la  carrera docente y consecuente propiedad luego de superar un concurso  de  méritos  debidamente    convocado,  o  se  entienden  por  estas  circunstancias,  nombrados    en  PROVISONALIDAD  y  en  virtud  de  ello
  23. 23. deben obligatoriamente CONCURSAR, así  por desconocimiento, error o  cualquier otra circunstancia se les haya nombrado en propiedad?  Respuesta.  Los nombramientos sin el cumplimiento de los requisitos de ley son ilegales y  esta corresponde declararla a un Juez contencioso.  No se le puede cambiar la  condición  de  propiedad  a  provisionalidad,  en  el  caso  que  ésta  se  haya  mencionado en forma expresa.  Los  actos  administrativos  se  presumen  legales,  su  ilegalidad  no  puede  determinarse por las autoridades administrativas, teniendo en cuenta que esta  facultad  es  propia  de  la  jurisdicción  contenciosa  administrativa  previo  el  ejercicio de las acciones previstas en el decreto 01 de 1984 (nulidad, nulidad y  restablecimiento  del  derecho).  La  administración  dispone  de  una  acción  especial  denominada  de  lesividad  mediante  la  cual  puede  demandar  ante  la  autoridad ya indicada sus propios actos. El ejercicio de tal acción por parte del  propio estado tiene un término de caducidad de dos (2) años, posteriores a la  expedición del acto.  Desde la vigencia de la Ley 115/94, específicamente a través del artículo 105,  fundamentado  en  el  125  de  la  Constitución  Política,  se  estableció  como  obligatoria la provisión de los cargos docentes y directivos docentes, por parte  de  los  nominadores,  Alcaldes  o  Gobernadores,  con  quienes  resultaren  elegibles  conforme  al  concurso  de  méritos  que  se  convocara  para  el  efecto  respecto  de  las  vacantes  definitivas  que  se  registraran  en  sus  plantas  de  personal.  De  lo  anterior  se  deduce  que  el  sistema  de  concurso  resulta  forzoso  para  ejercer los cargos docentes y directivos docentes del sistema educativo oficial y  los actos administrativos de vinculación que desconocieron este imperativo de  la ley, son ineficaces conforme a lo expresamente mandado por el art 107 de la  Ley  115/94.  No  producen  efecto  alguno.  Son  ilegales  y  en  consecuencia  procedería  su  revocatoria  en  los  términos  del  art.  73  inc  2  del  Código  Contencioso Administrativo.  La reglamentación propia del concurso fue adoptada por el Gobierno Nacional  mediante decretos 1140/95 (por medio del cual se establecen los criterios y las  reglas  generales  para  la  organización  de  las  plantas  de  personal  docente,  directivo docente y administrativo del servicio público educativo estatal…) 3238  de 2004, 3755 de 2004, 4235 de 2004, 4700 de 2004, 3333 de 2005 y 140 de  2006.  Finalmente, no es procedente el nombramiento en provisionalidad de personas  que no acrediten los títulos de idoneidad que la ley prevé como requisitos para  el  ejercicio  de  la  docencia  al  servicio  del  estado,  pues  para  esta  forma  de  vinculación también se requiere el cumplimiento de los requisitos para el cargo,  de conformidad con el art. 38 de la ley 715 de 2001 y art. 13 del decreto 1278  de 2002.
  24. 24. Pregunta 18.  ¿Qué  puede  hacer  una  entidad  territorial  para  remediar  la  situación  de  aquellos docentes que se encontraban nombrados en propiedad y con el  devenir  de  las  administraciones  fueron  retirados  de  la  nómina  sin  que  mediara  un  acto  administrativo,  luego  fueron  contratados  bajo  la  modalidad de OPS y en el año 2003 fueron nombrados como docentes en  provisionalidad, vulnerando sus derechos adquiridos y la posibilidad de  ascenso de acuerdo con el Decreto 2277?  Respuesta.  La  respuesta  para  un  interrogante  tan  particular,  requiere  previamente  del  conocimiento  y  análisis  en  detalle  de  los  antecedentes.  No  obstante  es  necesario  precisar  que  la  autoridad  administradora  del  servicio  educativo  en  cada entidad territorial certificada solo tiene competencia para incorporar a su  nueva  planta  al  personal  al  personal  vinculado  al  servicio  docente  con  anterioridad a la reorganización del mismo, respetando los derechos adquiridos  a sus titulares y las situaciones jurídicas consolidadas, en los mismos términos  y condiciones en los que venían antes de la reorganización, y en propiedad al  personal nuevo que supere el concurso de méritos y el periodo de prueba, en  todo  caso  con  sujeción  a  la  prelación  establecida  en  la  ley,  esto  es  en  los  términos del Dto. 1278 de 2002.  Debe  observarse  igualmente  que  el  particular,  es  titular  de  las  acciones  de  simple nulidad y de la de nulidad y restablecimiento del derecho, de las que en  los tiempos fijados por el legislador puede hacer uso con el fin de restablecer el  orden normativo vulnerado y obtener el resarcimiento de su derecho según lo  encuentre procedente el juez. Esto es, la propia administración no puede hacer  justicia por su s propios medios, pretermitiendo la instancia jurisdiccional.  Pregunta 19.  ¿Por  necesidad  del  servicio  y  teniendo  en  cuenta  que  no  se  tiene  el  personal  que  llene  los  requisitos,  se  pueden  hacer  nombramientos  provisionales de docentes sin el lleno de los requisitos del Decreto 1278?  Respuesta.  El  artículo  4°  del  Código  Civil  Colombiano  expresa  que  la  “Ley  es  una  declaración de la voluntad soberana manifestada en la forma prevenida en la  Constitución nacional” y el artículo 18 del mismo Código prescribe que “La ley  es  obligatoria  tanto  a  los  nacionales  como  a  los  extranjeros  residentes  en  Colombia.”  En consecuencia, no es posible efectuar nombramientos sin el cumplimiento de  la ley, máxime cuando los funcionarios pertenecientes a la Rama Ejecutiva del  Poder Público han sido dispuestos precisamente para cumplir y hacer cumplir  las leyes de la República.
  25. 25. Si  existe  necesidad  del  servicio  y  se  demuestra  la  insuficiencia  en  las  instituciones educativas del Estado, las entidades territoriales podrán contratar  el servicio educativo con entidades de reconocida trayectoria e idoneidad que  lo  presten,  o  con  iglesias  o  confesiones  religiosas,  o  en  la  modalidad  de  educación misional contratada, u otras modalidades previstas en las normas,  particularmente las leyes 115 de 1993, 715 de 2001 y el Decreto 4313 de 2004.  No es posible nombrar en provisionalidad, aún por necesidad del servicio, a los  docentes que no reúnan los requisitos establecidos en el art. 13 del Decreto  1278 de 2002, en concordancia con la Ley 115de 1993, Arts. 105 y 107.  Pregunta 20.  ¿Si un docente está nombrado en provisionalidad antes del Decreto 1278,  al concursar sigue con el Escalafón según el Decreto 2277 o se incorpora  de acuerdo con el Decreto 1278?  Respuesta.  La vinculación de personal docente y directivo docente al servicio educativo del  estado  en  provisionalidad  sólo  pudo  efectuarse  a  partir  del  decreto  1278  de  2002 por cuanto tal situación jurídica para dicho personal solo fue incorporada  al régimen de administración correspondiente con la vigencia de la mencionada  disposición.  Los  nombramientos  realizados  con  anterioridad  pudieron  tener  como  fundamento  analógico  las  disposiciones  aplicables  a  los  demás  servidores  públicos.  Pero  debe  entenderse  que  la  inexistencia  de  tal  disposición no generaba, per se, el efecto de que los nombramientos fuesen en  propiedad,  tratándose de  cargos  de  carrera.  Estos  docentes  al  concursan  se  rigen por el decreto 1278 de 2002.  Pregunta 21.  ¿Cuando  un  docente  provisional  o  en  propiedad que  ha  sido  vinculado  después  de  la  vigencia  del  Decreto  1278  con  el  título  de  bachiller  o  de  normalista    superior,  y  en  virtud  de  ese  título  académico  se  le  estaban  cancelando sus salarios y prestaciones sociales, pero después  de varios  meses  o  años  aporta  el  nuevo  título  obtenido  como  licenciado  o  profesional,  y  solicita  que  a  partir  de  la  fecha  de  graduación  se  le  cancelen sus salarios y prestaciones sociales de acuerdo con ese nuevo  mérito, es viable  ordenarlo o debe mediar primero el acto administrativo  de ascenso para que se  configure  el derecho  al pago de acuerdo con el  nuevo título?  Respuesta.  La persona seleccionada por concurso para desempeñar un cargo docente o  directivo  docente,  será  nombrada  en  período  de  prueba  hasta  culminar  el  correspondiente año escolar en el cual fue nombrada. Aprobado el periodo de  prueba por obtener calificación satisfactoria en las evaluaciones de desempeño  laboral  y  de  competencias,  deberá  ser  inscrita  en  el  Escalafón  Docente,  de
  26. 26. acuerdo con lo dispuesto en el Decreto 1278 de 2002 y adquiere los derechos  de carrera.  Por  lo  anterior,  el  docente  que  superó  satisfactoriamente  la  evaluación  del  periodo de prueba y fue vinculado en propiedad, será inscrito en el Escalafón  Docente al grado correspondiente según el título académico que acredite en el  momento de solicitar dicha inscripción; razón por la cual un docente vinculado  en provisionalidad después de expedida la Ley 715 de 2001 o en período de  prueba,  que  se  le  está  cancelando  la  asignación  básica  mensual  en  el  nivel  salarial A del correspondiente grado del Escalafón con el título académico con  el  que  se  inscribió  al  concurso  de  méritos,  que  con  posterioridad  adquiere  nuevo título académico, para percibir asignación básica mensual con base en  la nueva formación académica, debe mediar acto administrativo que lo inscriba  en el Escalafón Docente, de conformidad con los requisitos establecidos en el  artículo 21 del Decreto 1278 de 2002.  Pregunta 22.  ¿Proceden  los  nombramientos  en  provisionalidad  para  los  cargos  docentes  y  directivos  teniendo    en  cuenta    que  los  nombrados  se  encuentran  escalafonados  en  virtud  del  Decreto  2277  y  antes  de  la  vigencia de la Ley 715 y no han sido asimilados por efecto del artículo 65  al nuevo Estatuto (Decreto 1278 de 2002)?  Respuesta.  Las  personas  que  con  anterioridad  a  la  vigencia  de  la  ley  715  de  2001  se  encontraban  escalafonadas  conforme  al  estatuto  docente  adoptado  mediante  decreto 2277 de 1979, pueden ser nombrados en provisionalidad, para ocupar  cargos vacantes temporales o definitivos siempre y cuando no exista lista de  elegibles vigente (articulo 15 del decreto 1278) y reúnan los requisitos para el  ejercicio del cargo para el cual se les nomina, de conformidad con lo señalado  el Arts 3 y 13 del decreto 1278 de 2002, y su remuneración será la del primer  nivel  del  grado  que  corresponda  en  el  nuevo  escalafón,  conforme  al  título  académico  que  acrediten,  hasta  tanto  dure  su  provisionalidad.  Dicha  vinculación se rige por el 1278 de 2002.  El derecho adquirido para continuar sometido al régimen del estatuto docente  adoptado  mediante  decreto  2277  de  1979,  se  predica  respecto  de  quienes  estaban  escalafonados  y  vinculados  al  servicio  del  estado  en  propiedad,  habiendo tomado posesión del cargo con anterioridad a la fecha en la que entró  a regir la ley 715 de 2001.  Pregunta 23.  ¿Si el artículo 24 de la ley 715 establece que el régimen de carrera de los  nuevos  docentes  y  directivos  que  se  vinculen  de  manera  provisional  o  definitiva  a  partir  de  la  vigencia  de  la  ley  será  el  que  se  expida  de  conformidad  con  el  artículo  111,  al  personal    nombrado  en  provisionalidad antes de la vigencia de la Ley 715 se le debe respetar el
  27. 27. grado de Escalafón que acredita a través de acto administrativo particular  y concreto, expedido en su momento por las extintas juntas de Escalafón,  para efectos del reconocimiento y pago de salarios y demás emolumentos  a que dé lugar su vinculación?  Respuesta.  El personal nombrado en provisionalidad antes de la vigencia de Ley 715/01 se  le  respeta  la  normatividad  vigente  al  momento  de  su  vinculación,  en  consecuencia deben ser tramitados sus ascensos y sus salarios cancelados de  conformidad  con  los  actos  administrativos  que  acrediten  el  grado  en  el  escalafón en el que se encuentran.  Esta situación tiene sustento en el art 34 de la Ley 715 de 2001, que desarrolla  el procedimiento de incorporación de las nuevas plantas y en la cual indica a  los  entes  territoriales  el  deber  de  incorporar  conforme  al  nombramiento  que  acreditará cada persona y sin solución de continuidad.  Lo  anterior  no  significa  que  este  personal  permanezca  de  manera  indefinida  con  nombramiento  en  provisionalidad  y  para  acceder  al  cargo  en  propiedad  debe concursar.  Así las cosas, los docentes que venían nombrados en provisionalidad por las  entidades territoriales antes de la vigencia de la ley 715 se es debe respetar su  situación salarial hasta tanto perdure la situación de provisionalidad.  El personal nombrado en provisionalidad antes de la vigencia de la ley 715 de  2001 y que se presento a concurso, de conformidad con lo establecido en el  Decreto 1278 de 2002, de haberlo superado, deberá ser nombrado en periodo  de prueba de acuerdo a esta norma,  momento a partir del cual se regirá, en  todo, por el nuevo estatuto de profesionalización docente.  Pregunta 24.  ¿Al  darse   cumplimiento  por  la autoridad  nominadora  de  las  directrices  del  Ministerio  de  Educación  Nacional  en  cuanto    a  la  determinación  de  cargos    por  proveer  que  se  encontraban  desempeñados  por  docentes  escalafonados y nombrados  en forma provisional, como lo establece el  artículo  4  del  Decreto  3238  de  2004,  y  haberse    procedido    a  desvincularlos  en forma simple  o por declaratoria de insubsistencia las  acciones    que  por  tales  actuaciones  se  puedan  interponer  serán  responsabilidad  de  la  autoridad  nominadora    o  por  el  contrario    será  repartida  entre el nominador  y el Ministerio?  Respuesta.  La  entidad  territorial,  por  competencia  otorgada  por  la  Ley  715  de  2001,  es  responsable  de  la  administración  de  la  planta  de  personal  docente.  En  consecuencia  el  Ministerio  de  Educación  Nacional  no  responde  por  las  actuaciones que adelante la entidad territorial art 6 y 7 de la Ley 715 de 2001.
  28. 28. La  determinación  de  las  vacantes  para  efecto  del  reporte  de  que  trata  el  decreto 3238 de 2004 no fue, ni es, un llamado a desvincular por insubsistencia  a  los  servidores  provisionales,  estos  solo  se  pueden  desvincular  por  las  causales establecidas en ley (articulo 13 decreto 1278, literal b). La autoridad  nominadora responde si dicha desvinculación se llevó a cabo sin fundamento  legal.  Pregunta 25.  ¿El  Decreto  2277  de  1979  constituye  para  el  docente  que  en  su  oportunidad  reunió  los  requisitos  exigidos  por  aquel,  el  ingreso  a  la  carrera    docente,    de  carácter  especial,  y  si  se  encuentra  posesionado  como  lo  establece   el  artículo  3 del 2277,  debe permanecer  en  el  cargo  para el  que fue designado  en forma provisional?  Respuesta.  El  artículo  27  del  decreto  2277  de  1979,  establece  las  condiciones  para  el  ingreso a la carrera docente de los educadores oficiales, así: ser designados  para  un  cargo  docente  en  propiedad,  tomar  posesión  del  mismo  y  estar  inscritos en el escalafón docente.  Así, para la situación descrita en la pregunta, el docente provisional continuará  desempeñando el cargo en tal condición, hasta tanto sea provisto en periodo  de prueba o en propiedad, por quien haciendo parte del listado de elegibles sea  designado por la autoridad nominadora. En todo caso el régimen aplicable es el  del estatuto de profesionalización docente, Decreto 1278 de 2002.  Pregunta 26.  ¿Si de conformidad  con el artículo 27 del Decreto 2277, el ingreso a la  carrera  docente  de  los  educadores  oficiales,  que  están  inscritos  en  el  Escalafón  solo  se  efectuará    para  aquellos  que  sean  designados  en  propiedad  y  tomen    posesión  del  cargo,  los  que  están  inscritos  en  el  Escalafón y están vinculados de manera provisional pueden ascender?  Respuesta.  Hay que distinguir el ascenso en el escalafón del ingreso a la carrera. Quienes  venían  escalafonados  con  el  decreto  2277  de  1979  y  no  están  en  carrera  pueden ascender en el escalafón, al amparo del decreto 2277 de 1979, lo cual  no implica su ingreso a la carrera.  El ingreso a la carrera hoy está regulado por el decreto 1278 de 2002.  Para  quienes  adquirieron  el  derecho  de  continuar  sometidos  al  estatuto  docente  adoptado  mediante  decreto  2277  de  1979,  esto  es  los  educadores  oficiales  designados  para  un  cargo  docente  en  propiedad  que  hayan  estado  inscritos  en  el  escalafón  docente  y  tomado  posesión  del  cargo  para  el  cual
  29. 29. fueron  designados  con  anterioridad  a la  fecha  de  vigencia  de  la  Ley  715  de  2001, es aquel el régimen aplicable.  Pregunta 27.  ¿Por qué no es procedente la incorporación y ascenso en el Escalafón de  los docentes nombrados en provisionalidad?  Respuesta.  No es procedente la incorporación y ascenso automáticos en el escalafón de  los  docentes  en  provisionalidad  porque  de  conformidad  con  la  Constitución  Política, la Ley 115 de 1994 y el Decreto Ley 1278 de 2002 se establece que  deben  ser  seleccionados  en  un  concurso  de  méritos,  superar  el  período  de  prueba,  y  ser  nombrado  en  propiedad,  con  el  lleno  de  los  requisitos  para  el  ejercicio del cargo. De conformidad con el art. 18 de la última norma citada,  “Gozarán  de  los  derechos  y  garantías  de  la  carrera  docente  los  educadores  estatales  que  sean  seleccionados  mediante  concurso,  superen  satisfactoriamente  el  período  de  prueba,  y  sean  inscritos  en  el  Escalafón  Docente”.  Pregunta 28.  ¿Se debe catalogar como provisional un docente que según el decreto  de  vinculación fue nombrado  en propiedad, pero sin el cumplimiento  de los  requisitos exigidos  para el desempeño del cargo?  Respuesta.  No.  Los  actos  administrativos  de  vinculación  en  propiedad  no  pueden  ser  modificados o desconocidos por la autoridad que los expidió.  Por lo expresado en la pregunta se está frente a un acto ilegal atendiendo el  texto del artículo 107 de la Ley 115 de 1994  ORGANIZACIÓN  Pregunta 1.  ¿Las secretarías de Educación de las entidades territoriales certificadas  pueden resolver favorablemente las solicitudes de reconocimiento y pago  de  prima  técnica  a  los  funcionarios  administrativos  de  las  instituciones  educativas de su jurisdicción?  Respuesta.  El  artículo  1°  del  Decreto  1336  de  2003  limita  la  prima  técnica  sólo  a  los  funcionarios nombrados con carácter permanente en el nivel directivo, jefes de  oficina  asesora  y  a  los  de  nivel  asesor  que  se  encuentren  adscritos  a  los  despachos  de  los  Ministros,  viceministros,  directores  de  departamento
  30. 30. administrativo,  superintendente  y  director  de  unidad  administrativa especial o  sus equivalentes en los diferentes órganos y ramas del poder público.  Para aquellos empleados a quienes se les haya otorgado la prima técnica, que  desempeñen  cargos  diferentes  a  los  señalados  anteriormente  continuarán  disfrutando de ella hasta su retiro o hasta que cumpla las condiciones para su  pérdida.  Pregunta 2.  ¿Cuáles son las prestaciones sociales de los funcionarios administrativos  incorporados  en  las  plantas  de  personal  de  los  entes  territoriales  certificados en virtud de la ley 715 de 2001?  Respuesta.  Las prestaciones sociales que se reconoce a los funcionarios  administrativos  incorporados  en  virtud  de  la  ley  715  de  2001  en  los  entes  territoriales  certificados son las señaladas en el inciso 3 del artículo 38 de la citada ley, la  cual  precisa  que  “…solo  se  le  podrá  reconocer  el  régimen  salarial  y  prestacional establecido por ley o de acuerdo con ésta”.  Pregunta 3.  ¿Con  los  recursos  que  quedan  disponibles  por  la  renuncia  de  un  conductor,  cuyo  cargo  no  se  necesita  por  falta  de  vehículos  en  una  institución  educativa,  se  puede  contratar  un  auxiliar  de  servicios  generales que se necesita?  Respuesta.  Cuando se presenten renuncias de funcionarios administrativos, cuyos cargos  no  son  necesarios proveerlos nuevamente  y  por  necesidades  del  servicio  se  requieren los  servicios  de  otro  funcionario  administrativo,  el  decreto  3020 de  2002 permite a las entidades territoriales certificadas hacer la conversión del  cargo, para lo cual deberá observar los establecido en el artículo 6° del citado  decreto.  El  decreto  1494  de  2005,  reglamentó  los  procedimientos  para  realizar  modificaciones en las plantas de cargos de personal docente y administrativo  financiadas con el sistema general de participaciones SGP.  Pregunta 4.  ¿Qué  es  más  viable  para  una  secretaria  de  educación  cuya  planta  de  personal es insuficiente para atender la prestación del servicio educativo:  a)  La  celebración  de  contratos  de  prestación  de  servicios  en  forma  continua? b) La adopción de una planta  temporal en los términos de la  Ley 909 de 2004?
  31. 31. Respuesta.  La ley 909 de 2004 establece en el artículo 21 unas condiciones expresas para  poderse conformar plantas temporales de personal administrativo, las cuales,  en  principio,  para  el  caso  de insuficiencia  de  personal  administrativo  para  la  prestación  del  servicio  educativo  en  los  establecimientos  educativos  no  se  cumplen,  por  lo  que    no  se  podría  optar  por  esta  alternativa  para  suplir  las  deficiencias de personal.  En materia de insuficiencia de docentes, la ley es clara en prohibir la posibilidad  de contratar personal docente habiendo previsto, para salvar tal dificultad, de  conformidad con el decreto 4313 de 2004, la posibilidad de contratar el  servicio  educativo bajo las modalidades allí establecidas.  El  decreto  1494  de  2005,  reglamentó  los  procedimientos  para  realizar  modificaciones en las plantas de cargos de personal docente y administrativo  financiadas con el sistema general de participaciones SGP.  Pregunta 5.  ¿Los  rectores  y  directores  rurales  tienen  potestades  contractuales  y  cuáles son las competencias y los procedimientos?  Respuesta.  Los  rectores  y  directores  de  los  establecimientos  educativo  oficiales  administradores  de  Fondos  de  Servicios  Educativos,  en  cuanto  sean  ordenadores  de  gasto,  tienen  potestades  contractuales  de  acuerdo  con  lo  establecido en el artículo 10° numeral 10.16 e incisos 2° y 3° del artículo 13 de  la ley 715 de 2001 y los artículos 11°, literal d y artículo 15° del decreto 992 de  2002 y los procedimientos son los señalados en el decreto 992 de 2002, la ley  80 de 1993 y en cada caso las disposiciones que adopte el Consejo Directivo,  sin que éstas puedan desconocer los mandatos legales y reglamentarios.  Pregunta 6.  ¿Pueden los rectores contratar directamente cuando se trate de más de  20 salarios mínimos?  Respuesta.  No. De conformidad con lo establecido en el inciso segundo del artículo 13° de  la  ley  715  de  2001,  los  actos  y  contratos  de  cuantía  superior  a  veinte  (20)  salarios  mínimos  mensuales,  que  celebren  los  rectores  y  directores  rurales  ordenadores de gasto de los respectivos Fondos de Servicios Educativos, se  rigen por las reglas de la contratación estatal establecidas en la ley 80 de 1993  y sus decretos reglamentarios.
  32. 32. Pregunta 7.  ¿Una  entidad  privada  contratada  para  la  administración  educativa,  que  celebra contratos de carácter privado con el personal docente requerido  para  cobertura  educativa,  debe  reconocerle  salarios  y  prestaciones  (primas, vacaciones, etc.) iguales a los de los docentes oficiales, teniendo  en cuenta el grado en el Escalafón Nacional?  Respuesta.  No. El artículo 68 del decreto 1278 de 2002 establece que el régimen laboral  aplicable a estos educadores es el dispuesto en el código sustantivo de trabajo  y en los reglamentos internos.  Pregunta 8.  ¿Puede  la  entidad  territorial  certificada  de  manera  autónoma  fusionar  o  crear nuevas instituciones o centros educativos y modificar la planta de  personal que ello implica, y cuál es el procedimiento?  Respuesta.  Las  entidades  territoriales  certificadas  tienen  competencia  para  administrar  y  organizar  la  prestación  del  servicio  en  su  respectiva  jurisdicción,  de  conformidad  con  la  ley  715  de  2001,  para  lo  cual  podrán  fusionar  y  crear  nuevos establecimientos educativos, debiendo tener en cuenta lo establecido  en  los  decretos  3020  de  2002  y  1494  de  2005.  Este  último  reglamentó  los  procedimientos  para  realizar  modificaciones  en  las  plantas  de  cargos  de  personal  docente  y  administrativo  financiadas  con  el  sistema  general  de  participaciones SGP.  Pregunta 9.  ¿Pueden las asambleas departamentales crear escuelas comprometiendo  recursos del SGP sin el aval técnico de la secretaria de educación?  Respuesta.  No.  Por  disposición  constitucional  (art.300  inciso  final)  las  iniciativas  que  generen gasto competen al gobernador.  Por  su  parte  la  ley  715  de  2001  estableció  que  los  departamentos  tienen  la  competencia de administrar y distribuir entre los municipios de su jurisdicción  los recursos financieros provenientes del Sistema General de Participaciones,  destinados  a  la  prestación  de  los  servicios  educativos  a  cargo  del  Estado,  atendiendo  los  criterios  establecidos  en  la  citada  ley,  por  lo  que  no  es  procedente  que  las  asambleas  departamentales  creen  escuelas  comprometiendo recursos del Sistema General de Participaciones.
  33. 33. Pregunta 10.  ¿El procedimiento para la clasificación de las zonas de difícil acceso para  que  los  educadores  que  se  encuentran  allí  tengan  derecho  a  algunos  beneficios  económicos    tales  como  sobresueldos,  es  un  procedimiento  que puede adelantar autónomamente la entidad territorial bajo su propio  criterio  o,  por  el  contrario  deben  primero  expedirse  los  actos  administrativos  de  las  asambleas  departamentales  que  así  las  determinen?  Respuesta.  Por  disposición  del  Decreto  1171  de  2004,  el  gobernador  o  alcalde  de  la  entidad territorial certificada es quien determinará anualmente cuáles son las  áreas rurales de difícil acceso de su jurisdicción. Para este fin tendrá en cuenta  la definición sobre áreas rurales adoptada, en virtud del artículo 8º numeral 1  de la Ley 388 de 1997, por el concejo distrital o municipal, y al menos dos de  los criterios establecidos en el artículo 2° del decreto 1171 de 2004.  Determinadas las áreas rurales de difícil acceso, la secretaría de educación de  la  entidad  territorial  certificada  definirá  anualmente,  mediante  acto  administrativo,  las  sedes  de  los  establecimientos  educativos  estatales  de  la  respectiva entidad territorial ubicadas en áreas rurales de difícil acceso.  Pregunta 11.  ¿Se puede permitir la habitación de docentes en las instalaciones de los  centros educativos en algún caso excepcional o en aplicación estricta de  la  norma,  a  las  instalaciones  de  las  instituciones    se  les  debe  dar  la  destinación  para  la  cual  fueron  creadas,  de  acuerdo  con    lineamientos  señalados  por  el  Ministerio  de  Educación  Nacional    mediante  la  Resolución  5962 de 1982?  Respuesta.  La aludida resolución debe entenderse derogada en forma tácita con ocasión  de  la  descentralización  de  la  administración  del  servicio  educativo  dispuesto  por las leyes 60 de 1993, 115 de 1994 y 715 de 2001, pues conforme a estas  son las entidades territoriales certificadas en educación las competentes para  administrar en su conjunto la prestación del servicio público educativo a cargo  del estado.  Tal administración comporta la facultad de disposición sobre el adecuado uso  de la infraestructura dispuesta para el efecto y el mejor aprovechamiento de los  recursos disponibles.  Aunque la práctica fue frecuente en otras épocas no resulta recomendable en  la actualidad. No obstante, a juicio de la entidad territorial podría permitirse en  casos  excepcionales  como  la  difícil  accesibilidad,  eventos  en  los  que  la  administración deberá adoptar las decisiones preventivas del caso, en las que
  34. 34. establezcan  claramente  se  identifiquen  las  condiciones  de  uso,  tiempos,  derechos, deberes, y contraprestaciones para con la administración.  Pregunta 12.  ¿Es  viable  que  un  municipio  certificado,  por  necesidades  del  servicio,  amplíe la planta de docentes y directivos docentes con cargo al Sistema  General  de  Participaciones,  para  ampliar  cobertura,  y  cuáles  son  los  parámetros?  Respuesta.  Cuando  por  ampliación  de  cobertura  del  servicio  educativo,  las  entidades  territoriales  certificadas  requieran  ampliar  su  planta  de  personal  docente  y  directivo docente deberán seguir el procedimiento y cumplir con los requisitos  que establece el Decreto 1494 de 2005.  Pregunta 13.  ¿Cuáles son los procedimientos para efectuar traslados, reubicación de  personal y distribución anual de planta de personal?  Respuesta.  El traslado de docentes y directivos docentes está definido en el artículo 22 de  la Ley 715 de 2001, reglamentado por el Decreto 3222 de 2003 que contempla  dos modalidades:  1.  La  que  tiene  origen  en  la  disposición  de  la  autoridad  nominadora  por  necesidad del servicio.  2.  Aquella que proviene de solicitud de los docentes y directivos docentes.  Los  que  provienen  de  los  docentes  y  directivos  docentes  están  sujetos  al  cumplimiento de unos requisitos como son haber prestado mínimo 3 años de  servicio  en  el  respectivo  establecimiento  educativo.  En  esta  modalidad  se  encuentra contemplada la figura de permuta la cual permite la movilidad de los  educadores dentro del ente territorial y con otros entes territoriales, esta figura  implica  la  realización  de  un  convenio  interadministrativo  cuando  hay  de  por  medio  más  de  una  entidad  territorial  y  tienen  restricción  para  acudir  a  tal  procedimiento  los  docentes  que  se  encuentran  a  menos  de  4  años  para  obtener la pensión por edad de retiro forzoso.  Pregunta 14.  ¿Cuál es el procedimiento para convertir en cargos docentes, directivos o  administrativos aquellos cargos que se generan por renuncia o retiro de  directores de núcleo o supervisores?  Respuesta.

×