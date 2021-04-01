GET NOW : https://read-book-getnow.blogspot.co.uk/?servers2=1787392686

A compelling and sometimes disturbing look into more than 50 mysterious cults complete with stories from exmembers and profiles of their oftenenigmatic leaders. Ã‚Â With a decline in organized religion and an explosion in socialmedia followers and factions our interest in cults sects and radical religions continues unabated. While groups such as the Moonies or the Children of God have been dismissed as harmless the mass suicides atrocities attacks extremist rhetoric and spiraling wealth and power of some of the more recent movements suggest a darker side. Robert SchroÃƒÂ«der places 50 ancient and modern cultsÃ¢Â€Â”from Osiris and the Knights Templar to the Branch Davidian Hellfire Clubs Manson Ã¢Â€ÂœfamilyÃ¢Â€Â Jonestown Concerned Christians Jesus Army Rajneeshis and The Apotheosis of ElvisÃ¢Â€Â”in historical and c