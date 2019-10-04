Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
[Doc] An Agent for Alexina (The Pinkerton Matchmaking Series Book 42)
[Doc] An Agent for Alexina (The Pinkerton Matchmaking Series Book 42) Alexina Kimball is an experienced Pinkerton Agent, a...
DETAIL PRODUCT
DISCRIPSI Alexina Kimball is an experienced Pinkerton Agent, and arguably one of the best agents at the Chicago office. Sh...
DOWNLOAD BOOK Download and stream more than 10,000 movies, e-books, audiobooks, music tracks, and pictures 1. Adsimple acc...
IMAGE BOOK
Read Or Get This Book, Visit Direct Links by clicking the DOWNLOAD button
[Doc] An Agent for Alexina (The Pinkerton Matchmaking Series Book 42)
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

[Doc] An Agent for Alexina (The Pinkerton Matchmaking Series Book 42)

8 views

Published on

[Doc] An Agent for Alexina (The Pinkerton Matchmaking Series Book 42)

Published in: Lifestyle
License: CC Attribution-NonCommercial License
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

[Doc] An Agent for Alexina (The Pinkerton Matchmaking Series Book 42)

  1. 1. [Doc] An Agent for Alexina (The Pinkerton Matchmaking Series Book 42)
  2. 2. [Doc] An Agent for Alexina (The Pinkerton Matchmaking Series Book 42) Alexina Kimball is an experienced Pinkerton Agent, and arguably one of the best agents at the Chicago office. She works alone and always catches the bad guys. However, everything changes when she s transferred to the Denver office and is assigned a partner.Finally, Dawson Wayneâ€™s dream of becoming a Pinkerton Agent is becoming a reality. The only catch is that he must marry his trainerâ€¦ a beautiful, infuriating woman.Together, they re sent to the small town of Hidden Ditch, Kansas. Their case: discover the whereabouts of two schoolteachers who ve gone missing. As the stakes increase, can Alexina and Dawson work together to solve the case, or are they both too stubborn to recognize that there is more on the line than just the missing schoolteachers?Can two headstrong agents learn to trust each otherâ€™s instincts when love is on the line?
  3. 3. DETAIL PRODUCT
  4. 4. DISCRIPSI Alexina Kimball is an experienced Pinkerton Agent, and arguably one of the best agents at the Chicago office. She works alone and always catches the bad guys. However, everything changes when she s transferred to the Denver office and is assigned a partner.Finally, Dawson Wayneâ€™s dream of becoming a Pinkerton Agent is becoming a reality. The only catch is that he must marry his trainerâ€¦ a beautiful, infuriating woman.Together, they re sent to the small town of Hidden Ditch, Kansas. Their case: discover the whereabouts of two schoolteachers who ve gone missing. As the stakes increase, can Alexina and Dawson work together to solve the case, or are they both too stubborn to recognize that there is more on the line than just the missing schoolteachers?Can two headstrong agents learn to trust each otherâ€™s instincts when love is on the line?
  5. 5. DOWNLOAD BOOK Download and stream more than 10,000 movies, e-books, audiobooks, music tracks, and pictures 1. Adsimple access to all content2. Quick and secure with high-speed downloads3. No datalimit4. Bestseller5. Free online books of all time6.
  6. 6. IMAGE BOOK
  7. 7. Read Or Get This Book, Visit Direct Links by clicking the DOWNLOAD button

×