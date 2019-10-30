Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
God's Hammer Audiobook free download God's Hammer Audiobook free download LINK IN PAGE 4 TO LISTEN OR DOWNLOAD BOOK
God's Hammer Audiobook free download History and legend combine in the gripping tale of Hakon Haraldsson, a Christian boy ...
God's Hammer Audiobook free download Written By: Eric Schumacher Narrated By: Shaun Grindell Publisher: Tantor Media Date:...
God's Hammer Audiobook free download Download Full Version God's HammerAudio OR Download
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

God's Hammer Audiobook free download

4 views

Published on

God's Hammer Audiobook free download

Published in: Entertainment & Humor
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

God's Hammer Audiobook free download

  1. 1. God's Hammer Audiobook free download God's Hammer Audiobook free download LINK IN PAGE 4 TO LISTEN OR DOWNLOAD BOOK
  2. 2. God's Hammer Audiobook free download History and legend combine in the gripping tale of Hakon Haraldsson, a Christian boy who once fought for the High Seat of a Viking realm. It is 935 A.D., and the North is in turmoil. King Harald Fairhair has died, leaving the High Seat of the realm to his murderous son, Erik Bloodaxe. To solidify his claim, Erik ruthlessly disposes of all claimants to his throne, save one: his youngest brother Hakon. Erik's surviving enemies send a ship to Wessex, where the Christian King Athelstan is raising Hakon. Unable to avoid his fate, he returns to the Viking North to face his brother and claim his birthright, only to discover that victory will demand sacrifices beyond his wildest nightmares.
  3. 3. God's Hammer Audiobook free download Written By: Eric Schumacher Narrated By: Shaun Grindell Publisher: Tantor Media Date: May 2018 Duration: 12 hours 14 minutes
  4. 4. God's Hammer Audiobook free download Download Full Version God's HammerAudio OR Download

×