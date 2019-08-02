Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Around�the�Way�Girls�10�Audiobook Listen�to�Audiobooks�Online�Free�Around�the�Way�Girls�10 LINK�IN�PAGE�4�TO�LISTEN�OR�DOW...
Around�the�Way�Girls�10 Around�the�Way�Girls�10,�like�its�predecessors,�is�a�fast�paced�look�at�the�lives�of�some�street�s...
Around�the�Way�Girls�10
Around�the�Way�Girls�10
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Listen to Audiobooks Online Free Around the Way Girls 10

2 views

Published on

Listen to Audiobooks Online Free Around the Way Girls 10

Published in: Entertainment & Humor
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Listen to Audiobooks Online Free Around the Way Girls 10

  1. 1. Around�the�Way�Girls�10�Audiobook Listen�to�Audiobooks�Online�Free�Around�the�Way�Girls�10 LINK�IN�PAGE�4�TO�LISTEN�OR�DOWNLOAD�BOOK
  2. 2. Around�the�Way�Girls�10 Around�the�Way�Girls�10,�like�its�predecessors,�is�a�fast�paced�look�at�the�lives�of�some�street�smart�women�who� think�they�know�it�all,�but�are�about�to�get�the�lessons�of�their�lives.Sasha�Eubanks�lived�the�perfect�life.�Whatever� she�touched�seemed�to�turn�to�gold,�until�she�met�and�married�Mario.�He�was�a�parents'�worst�nightmare�and� everything�you�wouldn't�want�a�husband�to�be.�Yet�Sasha�loved�him,�sacrificed�for�him,�took�care�of�him,�and�would� do�anything�for�him,�including�going�to�jail.�While�she�is�doing�hard�time�for�Mario's�crimes,�he�soon�shows�his�wife� that�loyalty�is�just�another�word�in�the�dictionary.�Sasha�has�to�get�revenge�if�she�wants�to�have�any�pride�left,�but� can�she�overcome�the�mental�hold�Mario�has�on�her?Family�ain't�no�good;�at�least�in�Rissa�Ford's�world.�Forced�to� live�with�her�aunt�and�predator�in�disguise�uncle,�Rissa�feels�as�if�her�life�was�cursed�from�birth.�Fed�up�with�being� tortured,�she�exposes�the�truth�and�is�cast�out�into�the�mean�streets�of�Detroit.�Doing�whatever�she�needs�to�make� due,�Rissa�and�her�'newfound�family'�devise�a�plan�for�the�ultimate�revenge�on�those�who�have�brought�her�the�most� harm.�Ajanay,�Sheika,�and�London�were�born�and�raised�in�one�of�Richmond's�most�ruthless�housing�projects.� Faced�with�horrific�home�lives,�all�three�girls�turn�to�the�streets�and�each�other�for�comfort.�Ajanay�concocts�a�plan� for�them�to�get�money�out�of�Amir,�one�of�the�biggest�dope�boys�from�a�rival�housing�project.�However,�Amir�is�a� stone�cold�killer�with�a�long�criminal�history,�and�Ajanay�has�put�them�in�harm's�way�with�no�solid�plan�on�how�to� escape.�Will�their�love�and�loyalty�for�one�another�keep�them�together,�or�is�it�every�woman�for�herself?
  3. 3. Around�the�Way�Girls�10
  4. 4. Around�the�Way�Girls�10

×