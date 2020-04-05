Successfully reported this slideshow.
Teknik menyambung kabel
  1. 1. Ivan Adesmansyah Mulkan, ST Instruktur BLK Kota Palembang Teknik Menyambung Kabel Materi Pelatihan Teknisi Instalasi Listrik
  2. 2. KENAPA KABEL LISTRIK HARUS DISAMBUNG ? 1. Kabel kurang panjang/terlalu pendek 2. Kabel rusak (putus/terbakar) 3. Akan membuat cabang pada jalur kabel 4. dst Teknik Menyambung Kabel
  3. 3. ALAT PENGUPAS KABEL Teknik Menyambung Kabel
  4. 4. ALAT PENGUPAS KABEL Teknik Menyambung Kabel
  5. 5. TEKNIK MENYAMBUNG KABEL PEJAL Teknik Sambungan Lurus Dengan Lilitan Teknik Menyambung Kabel
  6. 6. TEKNIK MENYAMBUNG KABEL PEJAL Teknik Gulungan Yang Sama Teknik Menyambung Kabel
  7. 7. TEKNIK MENYAMBUNG KABEL PEJAL 2 Cabang/Lebih dengan Teknik Gulungan Yang Sama Teknik Menyambung Kabel
  8. 8. TEKNIK MENYAMBUNG KABEL PEJAL Teknik Sambungan Langsung Teknik Menyambung Kabel
  9. 9. TEKNIK MENYAMBUNG KABEL PEJAL Teknik Sambungan Bercabang Teknik Menyambung Kabel
  10. 10. TEKNIK MENYAMBUNG KABEL PEJAL Terminal Dua Kawat Yang Sama Teknik Menyambung Kabel
  11. 11. TEKNIK MENYAMBUNG KABEL PEJAL Terminal 3 Kawat/Lebih Yang Besarnya Sama Teknik Menyambung Kabel
  12. 12. TEKNIK MENYAMBUNG KABEL PEJAL Terminal Kawat Dengan Besar Yang Berbeda Teknik Menyambung Kabel
  13. 13. TEKNIK MENYAMBUNG KABEL Mata Itik Teknik Menyambung Kabel
  14. 14. MENYAMBUNG KABEL LISTRIK Instalasi kabel yang paling baik adalah yang tidak ada sambungannya, oleh karena itu sebisa mungkin hindarilah menyambung kabel listrik. Kabel listrik berfungsi sebagai penghantar aliran listrik yang memiliki tegangan dan frekuensi yang cukup besar, sehingga saat sambungan kabel dilalui listrik maka akan terjadi "Getaran" pada kabel tersebut, dan jika sambungan kabel tidak terpasang dengan kuat, maka dapat menyebabkan listrik terputus (Loss Contact), atau bahkan timbul Percikan api pada sambungan kabel tersebut. Pastikan sambungan yang dibuat, kuat dan kencang (tidak longgar). Teknik Menyambung Kabel

