KOMPONEN ELEKTRONIKA DASAR Ivan Adesmansyah Mulkan - Instruktur BLK Kota Palembang
TUJUAN PEMBELAJARAN Setelah selesai mengikuti pelatihan ini, peserta dapat : - Menjelaskan pengertian rangkaian elektronik...
RANGKAIAN ELEKTRONIKA KOMBINASI dari susunan beberapa buah komponen elektronik yang masing-masing komponen itu memiliki fu...
KOMPONEN ELEKTRONIKA Komponen Elektronika adalah elemen terkecil dalam suatu rangkaian elektronika. Terbagi menjadi dua : ...
RESISTOR Komponen Elektronika pasif yang digunakan untuk membatasi jumlah arus yang mengalir dalam satu rangkaian. Kompone...
RESISTOR • Semakin besar nilai resistansi sebuah resistor yang dipasang, semakin kecil arus yang mengalir. • Tidak memilik...
RESISTOR (RESISTOR VARIABLE) RHEOSTAT (RESISTOR VARIABLE) POTENSIOMETER THERMISTOR LIGHT DEPENDENT RESISTOR (LDR) SIMBOL R...
MENGUKUR NILAI TAHANAN Komponen Elektronika Dasar
HUKUM OHM Komponen Elektronika Dasar George Simon Ohm (1787 – 1854)
HUKUM OHM Komponen Elektronika DasarSumber : https://teknikelektronika.com/pengertian-rumus-bunyi-hukum-ohm/
RANGKAIAN RESISTOR Komponen Elektronika DasarSumber : https://kusumandarutp.blogspot.com/2014/12/rangkaian-resistor.html U...
RANGKAIAN RESISTOR Komponen Elektronika Dasar RANGKAIAN SERI Itot = I1 = I2 = I3 = ………. = In Rtot = R1 + R2 + R3 + ………. + ...
RANGKAIAN RESISTOR Komponen Elektronika Dasar RANGKAIAN PARALEL Itot = I1 + I2 + I3 + ………. + In 1 Rtot = 1 R1 + 1 R2 + 1 R...
RANGKAIAN RESISTOR Komponen Elektronika Dasar RANGKAIAN CAMPURAN R2 + R3 = 8Ω + 4Ω = 12Ω 1 Rcomb = 1 12 + 1 12 Rcomb = 12/...
INDUKTOR Induktor atau disebut juga dengan Coil (Kumparan) adalah Komponen Elektronika Pasif yang berguna untuk Mengatur F...
H INDUKTOR • Induktor dapat menimbulkan medan magnet jika dialiri oleh arus listrik. • Fungsi induktor diantaranya adalah ...
INDUKTOR INTI FERRIT INDUKTOR INTI BESI INDUKTOR INTI UDARA INDUKTOR VARIABEL SIMBOL INDUKTOR Komponen Elektronika Dasar
RANGKAIAN INDUKTOR Komponen Elektronika Dasar Ltot = L1 + L2 + L3 + ………. + Ln Vtot = V1 + V2 + V3 + ………. + Vn Itot = I1 = ...
RANGKAIAN INDUKTOR Komponen Elektronika Dasar 1 Ltot = 1 L1 + 1 L2 + 1 L3 + ……… + 1 Ln Vtot = V1 = V2 = V3 = ………. = Vn Ito...
KAPASITOR Kapasitor atau disebut juga Kondensator atau Elco adalah Komponen Elektronika Pasif yang mempunyai kemampuan men...
F KAPASITOR • Kapasitor terdiri dari dua pelat konduktor (dielektrik) yang dipasang berdekatan satu sama lain tapi tidak s...
JENIS-JENIS KAPASITOR Komponen Elektronika Dasar KERAMIK POLYESTER KERTAS MIKA ELEKTROLIT TANTALUM POLYCARBONATE POLYPROPY...
JENIS-JENIS KAPASITOR Komponen Elektronika Dasar KAPASITOR VARIABEL (VARIABLE CAPACITOR) Kapasitor yang nilai kapasitasnya...
SIMBOL KAPASITOR Komponen Elektronika Dasar US Symbol International Symbol
RANGKAIAN KAPASITOR Komponen Elektronika Dasar RANGKAIAN SERI RANGKAIAN PARALEL
DIODA Dioda atau diode adalah komponen elektronika aktif yang berfungsi untuk mengalirkan arus listrik pada satu arah saja...
DIODA • Prinsip kerjanya mengalirkan arus dari sisi Positif (Anoda) menuju ke sisi Negatif (Katoda) tetapi tidak dapat men...
PRINSIP KERJA DIODA Komponen Elektronika DasarSumber : https://teknikelektronika.com/fungsi-dioda-cara-mengukur-dioda/
JENIS-JENIS DIODA DIODA BIASA Dioda yang berfungsi sebagai penyearah arus. DIODA ZENER Dioda yang dirancang khusus untuk d...
JENIS-JENIS DIODA FOTO DIODA Dioda Foto memiliki Lensa dan Filter Optik yang terpasang dipermukaannya sebagai pendeteksi c...
JENIS-JENIS DIODA DIODA BRIDGE Berfungsi sebagai penyearah arus bolak-balik (AC) menjadi arus searah (DC). Merupakan susun...
TRANSISTOR Transistor adalah komponen semikonduktor yang memiliki berbagai macam fungsi seperti sebagai penguat, pengendal...
TRANSISTOR • Transistor adalah komponen semikonduktor yang memiliki berbagai macam fungsi seperti sebagai penguat, pengend...
TRANSISTOR BIPOLAR Komponen Elektronika Dasar • Bipolar berasal dari kata “bi” yang artinya adalah “dua” dan kata “polar” ...
FET (FIELD EFFECT TRANSISTOR) Komponen Elektronika Dasar • Dikatakan Field Effect atau Efek Medan karena pengoperasian Tra...
Komponen Elektronika Dasar IC (INTEGRATED CIRCUIT) IC adalah Komponen Elektronika Aktif yang terdiri dari gabungan ratusan...
IC (INTEGRATED CIRCUIT) • Selain ukuran dan berat IC yang kecil dan ringan, IC juga memberikan keuntungan lain yaitu bila ...
TRANSFORMATOR (TRAFO) • Transformator atau sering disingkat dengan Trafo adalah suatu alat listrik yang dapat mengubah bes...
Komponen elektronika dasar
  1. 1. KOMPONEN ELEKTRONIKA DASAR Ivan Adesmansyah Mulkan - Instruktur BLK Kota Palembang
  2. 2. TUJUAN PEMBELAJARAN Setelah selesai mengikuti pelatihan ini, peserta dapat : - Menjelaskan pengertian rangkaian elektronika dengan BENAR - Menjelaskan komponen elektronika dengan BENAR - Menjelaskan fungsi komponen elektronika dengan BENAR Komponen Elektronika Dasar
  3. 3. RANGKAIAN ELEKTRONIKA KOMBINASI dari susunan beberapa buah komponen elektronik yang masing-masing komponen itu memiliki fungsi kelistrikan yang khas. Komponen Elektronika Dasar
  4. 4. KOMPONEN ELEKTRONIKA Komponen Elektronika adalah elemen terkecil dalam suatu rangkaian elektronika. Terbagi menjadi dua : 1. Komponen Aktif yaitu komponen yang memerlukan arus eksternal untuk dapat beroperasi, serta hanya dapat berfungsi apabila mendapatkan sumber arus listrik dari luar (eksternal). Contohnya Dioda, Transistor dan IC (Intragrated Circuit). 2. Komponen Pasif yaitu komponen yang tidak memerlukan sumber arus listrik eksternal untuk pengoperasiannya. Contohnya Resistor, Kapasitor dan Induktor. Komponen Elektronika Dasar
  5. 5. RESISTOR Komponen Elektronika pasif yang digunakan untuk membatasi jumlah arus yang mengalir dalam satu rangkaian. Komponen Elektronika Dasar
  6. 6. RESISTOR • Semakin besar nilai resistansi sebuah resistor yang dipasang, semakin kecil arus yang mengalir. • Tidak memiliki kutub sehingga dapat dipasang bolak balik pada rangkaian elektronika. • Pada umumnya, terbuat dari bahan campuran Carbon. Namun tidak sedikit juga resistor yang terbuat dari kawat nikrom, sebuah kawat yang memiliki resistansi yang cukup tinggi dan tahan pada arus kuat. Contoh penggunaan nikrom yaitu pada elemen pemanas setrika yang menggunakan seutas kawat spiral yang biasa disebut dengan kawat nikrom. • Satuan Resistansi / Tahanan (R) adalah Ohm (simbol: Ω) Komponen Elektronika Dasar US Symbol International Symbol
  7. 7. RESISTOR (RESISTOR VARIABLE) RHEOSTAT (RESISTOR VARIABLE) POTENSIOMETER THERMISTOR LIGHT DEPENDENT RESISTOR (LDR) SIMBOL RESISTOR Komponen Elektronika Dasar
  8. 8. MENGUKUR NILAI TAHANAN Komponen Elektronika Dasar
  9. 9. HUKUM OHM Komponen Elektronika Dasar George Simon Ohm (1787 – 1854)
  10. 10. HUKUM OHM Komponen Elektronika DasarSumber : https://teknikelektronika.com/pengertian-rumus-bunyi-hukum-ohm/
  11. 11. RANGKAIAN RESISTOR Komponen Elektronika DasarSumber : https://kusumandarutp.blogspot.com/2014/12/rangkaian-resistor.html Untuk menambah nilai suatu resistansi pada suatu rangkaian elektronika atau membuat nilai suatu hambatan resistor yang tidak terdapat di pasaran dapat dilakukan dengan merangkai beberapa resistor sehingga dapat menghasilkan nilai hambatan (resistansi) sesuai dengan yang diinginkan. Rangkaian resistor dibagi dalam 3 jenis yaitu : a. Rangkaian Seri b. Rangkaian Paralel c. Rangkaian Campuran
  12. 12. RANGKAIAN RESISTOR Komponen Elektronika Dasar RANGKAIAN SERI Itot = I1 = I2 = I3 = ………. = In Rtot = R1 + R2 + R3 + ………. + Rn Vtot = V1 + V2 + V3 + ………. + Vn Rangkaian Pembagi Tegangan
  13. 13. RANGKAIAN RESISTOR Komponen Elektronika Dasar RANGKAIAN PARALEL Itot = I1 + I2 + I3 + ………. + In 1 Rtot = 1 R1 + 1 R2 + 1 R3 + ……… + 1 Rn Vtot = V1 = V2 = V3 = ………. = Vn
  14. 14. RANGKAIAN RESISTOR Komponen Elektronika Dasar RANGKAIAN CAMPURAN R2 + R3 = 8Ω + 4Ω = 12Ω 1 Rcomb = 1 12 + 1 12 Rcomb = 12/2 = 6Ω R1 + Rcomb = 6Ω + 6Ω = 12Ω Itot = 12 12 = 1 A Sumber : https://www.electronics-tutorials.ws/resistor/res_5.html
  15. 15. INDUKTOR Induktor atau disebut juga dengan Coil (Kumparan) adalah Komponen Elektronika Pasif yang berguna untuk Mengatur Frekuensi, memfilter dan juga sebagai alat kopel (Penyambung). Induktor atau Coil banyak ditemukan pada Peralatan atau Rangkaian Elektronika yang berkaitan dengan Frekuensi seperti Tuner untuk pesawat Radio. Komponen Elektronika Dasar
  16. 16. H INDUKTOR • Induktor dapat menimbulkan medan magnet jika dialiri oleh arus listrik. • Fungsi induktor diantaranya adalah dapat menyimpan arus listrik dalam medan magnet, menapis (Filter) Frekuensi tertentu, menahan arus bolak- balik (AC), meneruskan arus searah (DC) dan pembangkit getaran serta melipatgandakan tegangan. • Induktor pada umumnya diaplikasikan pada Trafo, Motor Listrik, Solenoid, Relay, Speaker, Microphone, dll • Nilai Induktansi yang dihasilkan bergantung pada 4 faktor yaitu : banyaknya lilitan, diameter induktor, bahan inti yang digunakan dan ukuran panjang kumparan. • Inti konduktor dapat berupa ferrit, besi atau udara. • Sering disebut juga dengan Coil (Koil), Choke ataupun Reaktor. • Satuan Induktansi (L) adalah Henry (simbol: H) Komponen Elektronika Dasar US Symbol International Symbol
  17. 17. INDUKTOR INTI FERRIT INDUKTOR INTI BESI INDUKTOR INTI UDARA INDUKTOR VARIABEL SIMBOL INDUKTOR Komponen Elektronika Dasar
  18. 18. RANGKAIAN INDUKTOR Komponen Elektronika Dasar Ltot = L1 + L2 + L3 + ………. + Ln Vtot = V1 + V2 + V3 + ………. + Vn Itot = I1 = I2 = I3 = ………. = Ln RANGKAIAN SERI
  19. 19. RANGKAIAN INDUKTOR Komponen Elektronika Dasar 1 Ltot = 1 L1 + 1 L2 + 1 L3 + ……… + 1 Ln Vtot = V1 = V2 = V3 = ………. = Vn Itot = L1 + L2 + L3 + ………. + Ln RANGKAIAN PARALEL
  20. 20. KAPASITOR Kapasitor atau disebut juga Kondensator atau Elco adalah Komponen Elektronika Pasif yang mempunyai kemampuan menyimpan elektron-elektron selama waktu yang tertentu atau komponen elektronika yang digunakan untuk menyimpan muatan listrik yang terdiri dari dua konduktor dan di pisahkan oleh bahan penyekat (bahan dielektrik). Komponen Elektronika Dasar
  21. 21. F KAPASITOR • Kapasitor terdiri dari dua pelat konduktor (dielektrik) yang dipasang berdekatan satu sama lain tapi tidak sampai bersentuhan. • Kapasitor dapat menyimpan tenaga listrik dan dapat menyalurkannya kembali. • Nilai Kapasitansi bergantung pada ukuran pelat konduktor dan bentuknya, jenis bahan yang digunakan sebagai pemisah/dielektrik. • Fungsi Kapasitor dalam Rangkaian Elektronika yaitu : Sebagai Penyimpan arus atau tegangan listrik, sebagai Konduktor yang dapat melewatkan arus AC (Alternating Current), Sebagai Isolator yang menghambat arus DC (Direct Current), Sebagai Filter dalam Rangkaian Power Supply (Catu Daya), Sebagai Kopling, Sebagai Pembangkit Frekuensi dalam Rangkaian Osilator, Sebagai Penggeser Fasa, Sebagai Pemilih Gelombang Frekuensi (Kapasitor Variabel yang digabungkan dengan Spul Antena dan Osilator) • Satuan Kapasitansi (C) adalah Farad (simbol: F) Komponen Elektronika Dasar US Symbol International Symbol
  22. 22. JENIS-JENIS KAPASITOR Komponen Elektronika Dasar KERAMIK POLYESTER KERTAS MIKA ELEKTROLIT TANTALUM POLYCARBONATE POLYPROPYLENE KAPASITOR NILAI TETAP (FIXED CAPACITOR) Kapasitor yang nilai kapasitasnya tidak mengalami perubahan atau berubah-ubah. Jenis – Jenis Bahan Pembuat Kapasitor
  23. 23. JENIS-JENIS KAPASITOR Komponen Elektronika Dasar KAPASITOR VARIABEL (VARIABLE CAPACITOR) Kapasitor yang nilai kapasitasnya dapat diubah-ubah. VARCO TRIMMER
  24. 24. SIMBOL KAPASITOR Komponen Elektronika Dasar US Symbol International Symbol
  25. 25. RANGKAIAN KAPASITOR Komponen Elektronika Dasar RANGKAIAN SERI RANGKAIAN PARALEL
  26. 26. DIODA Dioda atau diode adalah komponen elektronika aktif yang berfungsi untuk mengalirkan arus listrik pada satu arah saja, selain itu juga mampu menghambat arus listrik dari arah berlawanan. Komponen Elektronika Dasar
  27. 27. DIODA • Prinsip kerjanya mengalirkan arus dari sisi Positif (Anoda) menuju ke sisi Negatif (Katoda) tetapi tidak dapat mengalirkan arus ke arah sebaliknya. • Terbuat dari bahan semikonduktor (bahan dengan konduktivitas listrik yang berada di antara insulator (isolator) dan konduktor). • Bahan semikonduktor yang digunakan umumnya berupa silikon atau germanium. Adapun semikonduktor jenis P diciptakan dengan menambahkan material yang memiliki elektron valensi kurang dari 4 (Contoh: Boron) dan semikonduktor jenis N diciptakan dengan menambahkan material yang memiliki elektro valensi lebih dari 4 (Contoh: Fosfor). • Digunakan sebagai penyearah arus. Komponen Elektronika Dasar P N
  28. 28. PRINSIP KERJA DIODA Komponen Elektronika DasarSumber : https://teknikelektronika.com/fungsi-dioda-cara-mengukur-dioda/
  29. 29. JENIS-JENIS DIODA DIODA BIASA Dioda yang berfungsi sebagai penyearah arus. DIODA ZENER Dioda yang dirancang khusus untuk dapat beroperasi di rangkaian Reverse Bias (Bias Balik). LIGHT EMITTING DIODE (LED) LED dapat memancarkan cahaya ketika diberikan tegangan maju. Warna cahaya tergantung pada jenis bahan semikonduktor yang digunakannya. Komponen Elektronika Dasar
  30. 30. JENIS-JENIS DIODA FOTO DIODA Dioda Foto memiliki Lensa dan Filter Optik yang terpasang dipermukaannya sebagai pendeteksi cahaya. DIODA LASER Dioda Laser menghasilkan radiasi koheren yang dapat dilihat oleh mata ataupun dalam bentuk spektrum infra merah (Infrared/IR) ketika dialiri arus listrik. DIODA SCR (THYRISTOR) Dioda yang berfungsi sebagai pengendali. Perbedaan transistor dan thyristor adalah Transistor memiliki tiga lapisan semikonduktor, sedangkan thyristor memiliki empat lapisan semikonduktor. Komponen Elektronika Dasar
  31. 31. JENIS-JENIS DIODA DIODA BRIDGE Berfungsi sebagai penyearah arus bolak-balik (AC) menjadi arus searah (DC). Merupakan susunan dari 4 buah dioda yang dirangkai dalam konfigurasi jembatan (bridge), dikemas menjadi satu perangkat komponen yang berkaki empat. Dua kaki terminal sebagai Input untuk tegangan AC sedangkan dua kaki lagi adalah terminal Output yaitu Terminal Positif (+) dan Terminal Negatif (-). Sumber : https://teknikelektronika.com/pengertian-dioda-bridge-dioda-jembatan-prinsip-kerja-bridge-diode/ Komponen Elektronika Dasar
  32. 32. TRANSISTOR Transistor adalah komponen semikonduktor yang memiliki berbagai macam fungsi seperti sebagai penguat, pengendali, penyearah, osilator, modulator dan lain sebagainya. Komponen Elektronika Dasar
  33. 33. TRANSISTOR • Transistor adalah komponen semikonduktor yang memiliki berbagai macam fungsi seperti sebagai penguat, pengendali, penyearah, osilator, modulator dan lain sebagainya. • Hampir semua perangkat elektronik menggunakan Transistor untuk berbagai kebutuhan dalam rangkaiannya. (Televisi, Komputer, Ponsel, Audio Amplifier, Audio Player, Video Player, konsol Game, Power Supply dan lain-lainnya.) • Secara umum, Transistor dapat digolongkan menjadi dua yaitu Transistor Bipolar dan Transistor Efek Medan (Field Effect Transistor). • Perbedaan yang paling utama adalah terletak pada bias Input (atau Output) yang digunakannya. Transistor Bipolar memerlukan arus (current) untuk mengendalikan terminal lainnya, sedangkan Field Effect Transistor (FET) hanya menggunakan tegangan saja (tidak memerlukan arus). Komponen Elektronika Dasar
  34. 34. TRANSISTOR BIPOLAR Komponen Elektronika Dasar • Bipolar berasal dari kata “bi” yang artinya adalah “dua” dan kata “polar” yang artinya adalah “kutub”. Transistor Bipolar disebut juga dengan singkatan BJT (Bipolar Junction Transistor). • Transistor Bipolar terdiri dari dua jenis yaitu Transistor NPN dan Transistor PNP. • Transistor NPN menggunakan arus listrik kecil dan tegangan positif pada terminal Basis untuk mengendalikan aliran arus dan tegangan yang lebih besar dari Kolektor ke Emitor. • Transistor PNP menggunakan arus listrik kecil dan tegangan negatif pada terminal Basis untuk mengendalikan aliran arus dan tegangan yang lebih besar dari Emitor ke Kolektor. Sumber : http://myelectronicnote.blogspot.com/2016/08/transistor.html/
  35. 35. FET (FIELD EFFECT TRANSISTOR) Komponen Elektronika Dasar • Dikatakan Field Effect atau Efek Medan karena pengoperasian Transistor jenis ini tergantung pada Tegangan (Medan Listrik) yang terdapat pada Input Gerbangnya. • FET merupakan Komponen Elektronika yang tergolong dalam keluarga Transistor yang memilki Tiga Terminal Kaki yaitu - Gate (G) - Drain (D) dan Source (S). • Perbedaan yang paling utama antara Transistor Bipolar (NPN & PNP) dengan Field Effect Transistor (FET) adalah terletak pada pengendalinya (Bipolar menggunakan Arus sedangkan FET menggunakan Tegangan). Arus Output (IC) pada Transistor Bipolar dikendalikan oleh arus Input (IB) sedangkan Arus Output (ID) pada FET dikendalikan oleh Tegangan Input (VG) FET. Sumber : http://myelectronicnote.blogspot.com/2016/08/transistor.html/
  36. 36. Komponen Elektronika Dasar IC (INTEGRATED CIRCUIT) IC adalah Komponen Elektronika Aktif yang terdiri dari gabungan ratusan, ribuan bahkan jutaan Transistor, Dioda, Resistor dan Kapasitor yang diintegrasikan menjadi suatu Rangkaian Elektronika dalam sebuah kemasan kecil.
  37. 37. IC (INTEGRATED CIRCUIT) • Selain ukuran dan berat IC yang kecil dan ringan, IC juga memberikan keuntungan lain yaitu bila dibandingkan dengan rangkaian konvensional yang banyak menggunakan komponen, IC dengan rangkaian kecil hanya mengkonsumsi sedikit sumber tenaga dan tidak menimbulkan panas berlebih sehingga tidak membutuhkan pendinginan (cooling system). • Dalam bahasa Indonesia, Integrated Circuit atau IC ini sering diterjemahkan menjadi Sirkuit Terpadu. Komponen Elektronika DasarSumber : https://teknikelektronika.com/pengertian-ic-integrated-circuit-aplikasi-fungsi-ic// • Bahan utama yang membentuk sebuah Integrated Circuit (IC) adalah Bahan Semikonduktor. Silicon merupakan bahan semikonduktor yang paling sering digunakan dalam Teknologi Fabrikasi Integrated Circuit (IC).
  38. 38. TRANSFORMATOR (TRAFO) • Transformator atau sering disingkat dengan Trafo adalah suatu alat listrik yang dapat mengubah besar tegangan AC, seperti menurunkan Tegangan AC dari 220 VAC ke 12 VAC ataupun menaikkan Tegangan dari 110VAC ke 220 VAC. • bekerja berdasarkan prinsip Induksi Elektromagnet dan hanya dapat bekerja pada tegangan yang berarus bolak balik (AC). • Transformator (Trafo) memegang peranan yang sangat penting dalam pendistribusian tenaga listrik. Transformator menaikkan tegangan listrik yang berasal dari pembangkit listrik PLN hingga ratusan kilo Volt untuk di distribusikan, dan kemudian Transformator lainnya menurunkan tegangan listrik tersebut ke tegangan yang diperlukan oleh setiap rumah tangga maupun perkantoran yang pada umumnya menggunakan Tegangan AC 380/220 Volt. Komponen Elektronika DasarSumber : https://teknikelektronika.com/pengertian-ic-integrated-circuit-aplikasi-fungsi-ic//

