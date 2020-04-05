Successfully reported this slideshow.
JENIS – JENIS KABELIvan Adesmansyah Mulkan, ST - Instruktur BLK Kota Palembang Materi Pelatihan Kejuruan Listrik
Jenis-Jenis Kabel
Jenis-Jenis Kabel Pada umumnya, KABEL terdiri dari 3 bagian : 1. KONDUKTOR/PENGHANTAR 2. ISOLATOR 3. PELINDUNG LUAR
Jenis-Jenis Kabel Adalah media untuk menghantarkan listrik. Biasanya menggunakan bahan tembaga ataupun aluminium meskipun ...
Jenis-Jenis Kabel Adalah bagian pembungkus kabel yang tidak menghantarkan listrik. Isolator umumnya dibuat dari bahan term...
Jenis-Jenis Kabel Pelindung luar yang terdapat pada kabel berfungsi untuk memberikan perlindungan kabel terhadap kerusakan...
Jenis-Jenis Kabel 2.3.6 Luas Penampang Penghantar 2.3.6.1 Ukuran penghantar dinyatakan dalam satuan metrik. 2.3.6.2 Jika b...
Jenis-Jenis Kabel 1. PENGHANTAR ARUS LISTRIK TENAGA 2. PENGHANTAR ARUS LISTRIK DATA DAN INFORMASI PEMBAGIAN KABEL MENURUT ...
Jenis-Jenis Kabel Berdasarkan Standar Perusahaan Listrik Negara atau SPLN 1:1995, tegangan listrik dapat diklasifikasikan ...
Jenis-Jenis Kabel PENYALURAN TENAGA LISTRIK TR (380 V / 220 V) TM TT SUTET 500 kV SUTT 150 kV SKTT 150 kV SUTT 70 kV PLTU ...
Jenis-Jenis Kabel Tegangan Ekstra Tinggi (>150kV) dan Tegangan Tinggi (35kV-150kV) Jenis konduktor yang digunakan : - ACSR...
Jenis-Jenis Kabel Tegangan Menengah (1kV-35kV) Jenis kabel yang digunakan : Penghantar Berisolasi Penuh (Three Single Core...
Jenis-Jenis Kabel Konduktor Tegangan Rendah (50V – 1kV)
Jenis-Jenis Kabel Konduktor Tegangan Rendah (50V – 1kV)
Jenis-Jenis Kabel Konduktor Tegangan Rendah (50V – 1kV)
Jenis-Jenis Kabel Konduktor Tegangan Rendah (50V – 1kV)
Jenis-Jenis Kabel Konduktor Tegangan Rendah (50V – 1kV)
Jenis-Jenis Kabel Konduktor Tegangan Rendah (50V – 1kV)
KODE PENGENAL KABEL
Kabel NYFGbY 4 x 70 mm2/0.6/1 kV Artinya kabel tersebut memiliki ketentuan sebagai berikut : N : Kabel jenis standar denga...
Jenis-Jenis Kabel
Jenis-Jenis Kabel
Jenis-Jenis Kabel Kabel Coaxial adalah suatu jenis kabel yang menggunakan dua buah konduktor. Pusatnya berupa inti kawat p...
Jenis-Jenis Kabel Kabel Trirated adalah kabel listrik tahan api suhu tinggi yang dirancang untuk digunakan di dalam perala...
Jenis-Jenis Kabel • Kabel Fiber Optik 2. PENGHANTAR ARUS LISTRIK DATA DAN INFORMASI Kabel fiber optik adalah jenis kabel y...
Jenis-Jenis Kabel • Kabel Twisted Pair 2. PENGHANTAR ARUS LISTRIK DATA DAN INFORMASI Kabel ini berupa kabel sejajar yang d...
Jenis jenis kabel
×