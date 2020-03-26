Successfully reported this slideshow.
Prueba1 Prueba 2 Prueba 3 Prueba 4 Prueba 5 Prueba 6 Prueba 7 ENCUENTRA EL TESORO
Prueba 1 JUBLAUR DESC�BRELA ____________________________ VOLVER
PRUEBA 2 Escribe tres palabras que contengan esas letras: BR______________ ______________ ______________ GR______________ ...
PRUEBA 3 VOLVER
Lee los trabalenguas PRUEBA 4 VOLVER
PRUEBA 5 Resuelve los problemas y anota las soluciones VOLVER
�Qu� n�mero soy? PRUEBA 6 VOLVER �C�mo se lee?
Encuentra el mensaje secreto A E G I M N O R S T U . 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 11 6 1 5 4 3 7 2 9 11 6 10 2 9 7 8 7 12 PR...
�ENHORABUENA! �Has conseguido hasta el tesoro!
Encuentra el tesoro

Juego para niños y niñas de Primero de Primaria. Hay que superar cada prueba antes de pasar a la siguiente. Consigue el tesoro, quien ha superado las siete pruebas.

