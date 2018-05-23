Let's do it Greece: Δράσεις 1ου ΓΕΛ ΧΛΑΝΔΡΙΟΥ

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Let’s do it Greece! 1ο ΓΕΛ Χαλανδρίου “Καλλισπέρειο” Εθελοντική εβδομάδα 23 -26 Απριλίου 2018 1
ΕΘΕΛΟΝΤΙΚΗ ΕΒΔΟΜΑΔΑ 23-26 Απριλίου 2018 2
Τι είναι η “Eβδομάδα Εθελοντισμού ‘’Let’s do it Greece” Εβδομάδα δράσεων μέσα στη σχολική μονάδα όπου με τη συμμετοχή της ...
Στόχοι  Εφαρμογή αρχών αειφορίας  Καλλιέργεια κουλτούρας εθελοντισμού, συνεργασίας, υπεύθυνης στάσης και συμπεριφοράς πρ...
Σχέδιο δράσης 1. Έρευνα και καταγραφή της υπάρχουσας κατάστασης στον σχολικό χώρο. 2. Διαμόρφωση σχεδίου δράσεων με βάση τ...
Οδός Δημοσθένους 6
7
Κεντρική είσοδος του Λυκείου 8
Οδός Διονύσου 9
Καθαρισμός και πράσινες δράσεις  Οργανώσαμε εθελοντικό καθαρισμό της αυλής και του πεζοδρομίου.  Αφαιρέσαμε τα μουτζουρω...
Η ομάδα της οδού Διονύσου 11
Διονύσου και Δημοσθένους 12
Οδός Δημοσθένους και Ζήνωνος 13
ΜΕΤΑ Οδός Δημοσθένους ΠΡΙΝ 14
Οδός Δημοσθένους 15
Εδώ έχουν σύσκεψη… κάτι ετοιμάζουν 16
…αυτό ετοιμάζουν 17
Α! Καλή ιδέα!!! 18
χμμ… εδώ δυσκολευτήκαμε 19
20
ΠΡΙΝΜΕΤΑ Κεντρική είσοδος 21
Εσωτερικός κήπος 22
23
24
Ποιος θα το αναλάβει αυτό; 25
Η ομάδα των γενναίων!!! 26
27
28
Χώμα,σκόνη και …αλλεργία! 29
ΜΕΤΑΠΡΙΝ Αποτελέσματα 30
31
32
33
34
Κήπος αυλής 35
Η ομάδα των κηπουρών 36
Κλάδεμα, φύτεμα, σκάλισμα… 37
38
ΜΕΤΑΠΡΙΝ 39
40
41
Δράσεις Ανακύκλωσης συσκευασιών και άλλων υλικών μέσα στο σχολείο μας Δημιουργούμε αυτοσχέδια γωνιά ανακύκλωσης όπου συγκε...
43
Γωνιά ανακύκλωσης 44
Τι θα γίνει με αυτή τη μουτζούρα έξω από το εργαστήριο Βιολογίας; 45
Τα πινέλα πήραν φωτιά 46
και η ζέστη αφόρητη… 47
Αυτή είναι η πρώτη λυκείου.. 48
Μονόκεροι, τερατάκια, γοργονοσκελετοί! 49
Οι Ατρόμητοι! 50
51
Η αιωνόβια Ελιά μας 52
53
54
55
Κάποιος ερωτευμένος έγραψε τον πόνο του… 56
Αλλά έχουμε μια καλύτερη ιδέα 57
Μετά από διαβουλεύσεις άρχισε ο σχεδιασμός 58
Τι ετοιμάζουν;;;;;; 59
;;;;;;; 60
61
Η τέχνη θέλει τόλμη και θάρρος 62
Άντε παιδιά τελειώνει η εβδομάδα! 63
…επιτέλους 64
65
66
Οι καλλιτέχνες της αφίσας 67
68
Και οι παπαράτσι! 69
Την οργάνωση την Εθελοντικής εβδομάδας ανέλαβαν οι καθηγήτριες Δήμητρα Ευαγγέλου, Ζαφειρούλα Ληξουριώτη, Χαρίκλεια Τσιώτα,...
Ευχαριστούμε πολύ! 71
Let's do it Greece: Δράσεις 1ου ΓΕΛ ΧΛΑΝΔΡΙΟΥ

×