Jung OC5 "El sacrificio"

SEMINARIO: “INVESTIGACIONES DEL INCONSCIENTE” CUARTO CICLO 2020 SESION 9: “El Sacrificio” DR. JOSÉ MANUEL BEZANILLA MTRA. ...
• 613. Retomando las fantasías de Miss Miller, deviene el desenlace de "Chiwantopel" que afligido dice:
• 614. Con la profecía de Chiwantopel, la personalidad de Miss Miller entre en estrecha relación con el Héroe, como objeto...
• 615. Cuando dice “He conservado inviolado mi cuerpo”, es un pensamiento netamente femenino, lo que confirma que el drama...
• El “amor” el “Esposo celestial”, es un fenómeno circunscrito al cristianismo, donde sus hechos y figuras pueden apoderar...
• Refiere Jung “Quién ama a la tierra y sus pompas y por ello se olvida del ‘reino oscuro’ o con ello le sustituye (cosa q...
• Los sueños con serpientes remiten a discrepancias entre lo instintivo y la consciencia, la serpiente representa lo amena...
• Se altera el rol habitual del héroe, por lo que Jung concluye que esta irrupción del ICC entraña una seria amenaza para ...
• Pareciera que Miss Miller no ha entendido lo que ocurre, lo que hace que su situación sea crítica, ya que es posible que...
• Miss Miller, tiene una clara tendencia a la parálisis psíquica, se observa en la enérgica acentuación a la inmovilidad d...
• Cuando alguien pretende eludir la obligación de vivir, no le queda más que cargar con el peso de una vejez y muerte pres...
• Lo que realmente arranca el brillo a la vida, es la añoranza por el pasado perdido. • Volver la vista atrás, conduce a l...
• La regresión, remite a la compensación ICC, cuyo contenido debiera hacerse consciente, lo que se posibilita siguiendo la...
• Se puede vivir con mucha mayor intensidad, si no se paralizan los pasos en la contemplación nostálgica de lo que se fue....
• La metáfora de Jonás engullido por la ballena, lo refleja con claridad. • Al sumergirse en los recuerdos de la infancia,...
• Refiere Jung, que el ICC Colectivo, es esa psique “potencial”. • Si en su regredir la libido activa ese depositorio, es ...
• 638. Aparecen imágenes de muerte y destrucción, resurrección y renovación, como una autoinmolación del sol, que se quieb...
• 644. Por eso, refiere Jung que es un sabio consejo el del ICC de Miss Miller, sobre hacer perecer al Héroe, ya que este ...
• Con vistas al bienestar del sujeto, es necesario que la infancia individual, que solo es una partícula de un sistema en ...
• La separación de la dependencia de los vínculos familiares originarios, permiten el desarrollo de una inteligencia más e...
• Lo ICC, recrea el entorno infantil por medio de la proyección de los complejos, restableciendo la dependencia y falta de...
• Estas situaciones eran tratadas simbólicamente por los curanderos o los hombres de medicina, era la verdadra enfermedad ...
• 646. En la medida en que la representación del mundo es una creación imaginaria de la añoranza libidinal de lo pretérito...
• Así el sacrificio de Timat, la madre originaria de babilonia; dragón cuyo cadáver forma el cielo y la tierra. 10/22/2020...
• O como en la alquimia, cuando del sacrificio del dragón, se crea el microcosmos. 10/22/2020jjmbezanilla@gmail.com 27
• Se expresa la creación de una cosmogonía (orden) psicológica, ya que el mundo, nace al ser descubierto por la conscienci...
• Freud concibió al impulso al sacrificio y descubrimiento como la “barrera del incesto”, y la prohibición del incesto, sa...
• El sexualismo freudiano, si bien valioso en primera instancia, es erróneo debido a su unilateralidad y determinismo, ya ...
• Considero que lo correcto sería hablar del movimiento que genera el rompimiento del equilibrio homeostático, lo que prod...
• Realmente, no se perseguía el incesto, sino que obedece a la necesidad social de extender la organización familiar a la ...
• 654. Según los planteamientos freudianos del incesto, es posible describir imágenes oníricas que acompañan la regresión ...
• El lenguaje de esta compensación es dramático, no hiperbólico, por ello la teoría que de este resulta responde a la expl...
• Esta alegoría, no emerge de las confusiones, sino de la regresión funcional y profunda, ulterior a los tiempos de la sex...
• Así la angustia ante el incesto, se convierte en miedo a ser devorado por la “madre terrible”. • Por esto, puede observa...
• Así la libido alcanza una suerte de estado originario en el que puede quedar atrapada como “Teseo y Piroto”, o liberarse...
• 655. Lo que ocurre en las fantasías incestuosas y sobre el seno materno, es que la libido se sumerge en el ICC, provocan...
• Por ello, podría pensarse que la causa de la neurosis está en la remota infancia, cuando esta en realidad se actualiza d...
• Este estado de consciencia humana, se alcanza mediante el sacrificio del caballo, como signo de una renuncia al mundo pr...
• De ahí que los mitos digan, que quién sacrifica al caballo va a parar a la estrecha hendidura que lleva a la unión y sep...
• En el drama Milleriano, el primero en sucumbir es el caballo, el hermano animal del Héroe, lo que remite a los míticos s...
• El sacrificio de la naturaleza animal, remite a la inmolación de la potencia instintiva, como en la castración de Attis,...
• La figura del hijo, representa la añoranza por la madre, la madre personifica el amor incestuoso de Cibeles por el hijo ...
• El agente decisivo de todas las figuras es la libido, que mantiene unidas a sus creaciones, no obstante que sus represen...
• La regresión al ICC, puede desatar reacciones compensatorias violentas, debido a la existencia de tendencias incompatibl...
• En el culto de Mithra, se observa igualmente el sacrificio de los instintos, mediante la captura y desbravamiento del to...
• 663. Como el toro sacrificado, también el fuego tiene una naturaleza femenina. • En China refiere Zhuang Zi que “el espí...
• Simbólicamente, el animal es la parte vital e instintiva del Héroe, su sacrificio significa la muerte de la instintivida...
• 668. El conflicto de Mithra, expresa que el Héroe es sacrificador y sacrificado, no obstante que lo sacrificado por el, ...
• 669. Hemos visto que es la líbido la que construye imágenes religiosas, regrediendo en primer lugar a la figura dela mad...
• Durante el regredir de la libido a las profundidades del ICC, el yo suele ser tan consciente como cuando un volcán erupc...
• Por desgracia, el pensamiento científico suele tener estos efectos abstractivos, aunque su abstracción es la que posibil...
• Así la especulación sobre el mundo fenoménico, el movimiento de las estrellas y la historia universal, que podrían intui...
• Aunque el proceso de transformación pueda tornarse visible para la consciencia, al estimular el material imaginativo al ...
• Dicho conocimiento proveniente de las profundidades psíquicas, arrebata a los procesos del ICC toda su parafernalia, hac...
• ¿Será posible que hoy veamos el agrietamiento de nuestra “semejanza con Dios”? 10/22/2020jjmbezanilla@gmail.com 63
• Las distintas modalidades de ofrenda sacrificial, desde una virgen doncella, la castración, la circuncisión, etc; repres...
• La relación entre Mithra y el toro, habla de una evolución del rito sacrificial hacia el hombre mismo, debido a la neces...
• La serpiente es una imagen regular en el sacrificio mitraico del toro, donde se mueve en dirección a la sangre que emana...
• Ya se ha hablado delos ritos de renovación de la vida, que poseen innumerables variantes. • Así, la muerte del toro a ma...
• Por medio del sacrificio, la consciencia renuncia a propiedades y poderes en beneficio del ICC, propiciándose la unión d...
• Según san Agustin, la muerte de Cristo representa una hierogamia (matrimonio sagrado) con la madre. • 672. En lenguaje d...
• Esta integración asimilada entre consciencia e ICC, tiene efectos curativos. • 673. Comparando con el mito de Mithra, el...
• Es debido a la vulnerabilidad física, que el hombre mantiene abiertos los diversos caminos que permiten su evolución esp...
• Si la consciencia logra compensar la guía de los instintos, sus actuaciones serán paulatinamente sustituidos por reglas ...
• La grandeza de este ideal es indiscutible, aunque genera la duda sobre la posibilidad de “dominar” y moldear la naturale...
• También, esta es la única manera de demostrar si el sacrificio cristiano constituye una solución definitiva o se requier...
• El ideal de la trascendencia espiritual que plantea el sacrificio cristiano, implica un duro aprendizaje que no ha podid...
• Los críticos materialistas han fallado el blanco, ya que los dogmas deben construir una imposibilidad física, ya que son...
• También en las fantasías de Miss Miller, se observa una compulsión interna que conduce al sacrificio del caballo y a la ...
• En caso de Miss Miller, el sacrificio representa una vedad metafórica, donde se proyecta sobre Chuwantopel el sacrificio...
• 676. Chiwantpel es muerto por una serpiente, al igual que el cuchillo o el falo, representa la potencia vital regenerado...
• 678. El caballo representa la unidad de la razón con las fuerzas instintivas, al igual que la imagen del centauro; el ho...
• 680. El conflicto entre el caballo y la serpiente, o entre el toro y esta, representa el conflicto de la libido consigo ...
• Los seres humanos tenemos dos instintos, el de expansión y el de recogimiento, como el Yin-Yang. • La imagen del cambio ...
• La serpiente en los sueños representa un símbolo de angustia, también puede manifestar la semilla de alguna enfermedad f...
• En el caso de Miss Miller, la serpiente es el preludio dela fatalidad, ya que con una consciencia muy limitada y circuns...
• Esas fantasías proceden de una energía psíquica que no está sujeta al control de la consciencia, son anhelos, impulsos y...
• La “cura animarum” (cura del alma) como una expresión del amor y compasión cristiana misma que fue desacreditada por el ...
• El aislamiento lleva al pánico, el cual, suele ser el inicio dela psicosis. • Cuanto mayor sea la grieta que separe al I...
• Normalmente se activan los impulsos del ICC desatando los contenidos psíquicos sin que se desligue la vida mental consci...
• Un camino es la terapia, otro los ritos que conectan con las representaciones míticas. • Necesitamos una ciencia del alm...
  1. 1. SEMINARIO: “INVESTIGACIONES DEL INCONSCIENTE” CUARTO CICLO 2020 SESION 9: “El Sacrificio” DR. JOSÉ MANUEL BEZANILLA MTRA. MA. AMPARO MIRANDA Jung, C.G. (2012) Símbolos de transformación. Obra completa Volumen 5, Editorial Trotta, Barcelona.
  2. 2. • 613. Retomando las fantasías de Miss Miller, deviene el desenlace de “Chiwantopel” que afligido dice: 10/22/2020jjmbezanilla@gmail.com 2
  3. 3. 10/22/2020jjmbezanilla@gmail.com 3
  4. 4. • 614. Con la profecía de Chiwantopel, la personalidad de Miss Miller entre en estrecha relación con el Héroe, como objeto de anhelo. • El “Yo” de Miss Miller, esta profundamente separado de Chiwantopel; esta al “otro lado”. • No habrá una integración entre la consciencia y el ICC. • “Este amor no se convertirá en un hecho consciente”. 10/22/2020jjmbezanilla@gmail.com 4
  5. 5. • 615. Cuando dice “He conservado inviolado mi cuerpo”, es un pensamiento netamente femenino, lo que confirma que el drama de Chiwantopel es una fantasía onírica. • Alude al atentado fallido señalando que “la tentación asaltó a menudo su alma, pero ella no flaqueo”. • Describe el rechazo de Miller que deviene del “ghosty lover”. • El despertar del “anumus”, suele interpretarse como el despertar de un instinto que se adueña del alma, opacando al amor terrenal ante el celestial, desviando el corazón y la inteligencia de su “destinación normal”. 10/22/2020jjmbezanilla@gmail.com 5
  6. 6. • El “amor” el “Esposo celestial”, es un fenómeno circunscrito al cristianismo, donde sus hechos y figuras pueden apoderarse de la persona y hechizarla, dando la sensación de felicidad al igual que con las creaturas del mundo. • Dijo Fausto “Eres consciente de un solo instinto”. • Pareciera que Miss Miller esta a punto de olvidarse de ese solo instinto, lo que incrementa el riesgo de unilateralidad se arriesga a cambiar su signo. 10/22/2020jjmbezanilla@gmail.com 6
  7. 7. • Refiere Jung “Quién ama a la tierra y sus pompas y por ello se olvida del ‘reino oscuro’ o con ello le sustituye (cosa que suele ser la regla) tiene al espíritu como enemigo; y quién huye de la tierra para arrojarse a los brazos de lo ‘eterno’ tiene como enemigo a la vida”. • Por ello el héroe de Miller , está en contradicción con la serpiente verde. • La serpiente representa los procesos más profundos del mundo instintivo. 10/22/2020jjmbezanilla@gmail.com 7
  8. 8. • Los sueños con serpientes remiten a discrepancias entre lo instintivo y la consciencia, la serpiente representa lo amenazante de un conflicto con la naturaleza. • La serpiente verde, advierte de la presencia de un peligro mortal. • 616. Chiwantopel se desvanece de la escena, primero la serpiente muerde mortalmente al caballo; a la vitalidad instintiva, y su cuerpo es sepultado por una erupción volcánica. • Una ayuda del ICC por el compromiso de la consciencia. 10/22/2020jjmbezanilla@gmail.com 8
  9. 9. • Se altera el rol habitual del héroe, por lo que Jung concluye que esta irrupción del ICC entraña una seria amenaza para la personalidad de Miss Miller. • Es posible que ante la desaparición del Héroe, Miller pudiera reconectarse con la tierra, y la verdad de que el camino hacia el cielo esta vedado para la “Polilla”. • La irrupción del ICC constituye un peligro para la consciencia, especialmente cuando esta no puede comprender e integrar los contenidos manifestados. 10/22/2020jjmbezanilla@gmail.com 9
  10. 10. • Pareciera que Miss Miller no ha entendido lo que ocurre, lo que hace que su situación sea crítica, ya que es posible que su consciencia sea avasallada por el ICC; como de hecho ocurrió. • 617. Cuando se produce una irrupción del ICC, generalmente actúa en auxilio dela consciencia (y la preservación), que pudo haberse quedado atascada en algún punto, y el ICC se hace cargo de la transformación, y los contenidos que emergen de forma arquetípica, representan lo que la consciencia tuvo que vivir para no quedar atascada. 10/22/2020jjmbezanilla@gmail.com 10
  11. 11. • Miss Miller, tiene una clara tendencia a la parálisis psíquica, se observa en la enérgica acentuación a la inmovilidad de su cuerpo. • Ella querría detener la rueda del tiempo y permanecer en la infancia, no envejecer ni morir, no descomponerse bajo la tierra. • Nadie puede huir de la vida y las leyes de la transformación. 10/22/2020jjmbezanilla@gmail.com 11
  12. 12. • Cuando alguien pretende eludir la obligación de vivir, no le queda más que cargar con el peso de una vejez y muerte presentidas, que llenan de sufrimiento y amargura una existencia vacía. • Si no se permite a la libido fluir hacia adelante, enfrentando los retos del desarrollo, ella tomará otro camino, abriendo sus propias brechas, desenterrando resquicios ancestrales de la inmortalidad de la vida, y el anhelo de renacer. • 625. El alejamiento de la juventud, ha arrebatado a la naturaleza su resplandor, y el futuro pinta un vacío sin esperanza. 10/22/2020jjmbezanilla@gmail.com 12
  13. 13. • Lo que realmente arranca el brillo a la vida, es la añoranza por el pasado perdido. • Volver la vista atrás, conduce a la represión, y marca el comienzo de la regresión, una introversión involuntaria que parte de las reminiscencias y recuerdos del pasado. • La regresión, un deslizarse hacia el pasado, donde la añoranza del “allá entonces” colapsa el “aquí y ahora”. 10/22/2020jjmbezanilla@gmail.com 13
  14. 14. • La regresión, remite a la compensación ICC, cuyo contenido debiera hacerse consciente, lo que se posibilita siguiendo la dirección de la tendencia represiva e iluminando sus contenidos, para integrarlos a la consciencia, lo que realmente cumpliría con la finalidad de la “mirada hacia adentro”. • 631. Cuando la libido arriba a las profundidades del ICC, es como si tuviera una “semejanza con Dios”; esa es la fuente y recipiente para el renacimiento, las bases para la renovación de la vida, ya que esta continua aunque se haya dicho a la belleza dela juventud. 10/22/2020jjmbezanilla@gmail.com 14
  15. 15. • Se puede vivir con mucha mayor intensidad, si no se paralizan los pasos en la contemplación nostálgica de lo que se fue. • Volver la vista atrás, solo tendría sentido, si se renuncia a las cosas externas que no es posible recobrar, y tratar de dar cuenta de la realidad de la fascinación que emana de lo que se fue. • El resplandor de los recuerdos infantiles, descansa en los recuerdos e imágenes y no en los hechos. 10/22/2020jjmbezanilla@gmail.com 15
  16. 16. • La metáfora de Jonás engullido por la ballena, lo refleja con claridad. • Al sumergirse en los recuerdos de la infancia, el mundo de “aquí y ahora” se desvanece “como sí” descendiéramos al mundo de las tinieblas, se presentan visiones inesperadas de un mundo que está más allá de ellos (Peter Pan). • El “misterio” es representado por el acervo de imágenes que ha regalado la existencia y la suma de patrones innatos e instintivos. 10/22/2020jjmbezanilla@gmail.com 16
  17. 17. • Refiere Jung, que el ICC Colectivo, es esa psique “potencial”. • Si en su regredir la libido activa ese depositorio, es ppsible que la vida se renueve o colapse, ya que una regresión llevada hasta el límite, implica una renovación de las conexiones con los instintos naturales, lo que es oa verdadera materia prima y un sentido formal e ideal. • Si la consciencia puede acoger y procesar esta materia, se reactivará y reorientará, pero de lo contrario, si no se asimilan los contenidos del ICC, se presenta una situación crítica, ya que estos contenidos conservan su forma originaria y arcaica, lo que quiebra la integridad de la consciencia pudiendo generar una psicosis. 10/22/2020jjmbezanilla@gmail.com 17
  18. 18. • 638. Aparecen imágenes de muerte y destrucción, resurrección y renovación, como una autoinmolación del sol, que se quiebra con la esperanza de renacer. • 640. “En las profundidades mora la sabiduría dela fuente materna, en la unidad-integración con ella, el espíritu tiene la posibilidad de presentir las cosas más hondas, las imágenes y figuras originarias que subyacen a todo lo viviente, y constituyen la matrix nutricia, conservadora y creadora.” 10/22/2020jjmbezanilla@gmail.com 18
  19. 19. • 644. Por eso, refiere Jung que es un sabio consejo el del ICC de Miss Miller, sobre hacer perecer al Héroe, ya que este solo es la representación de un ensueño infantil, que no tiene las posibilidades de llevarla más allá del mundo fantástico del ICC, cosa que si sería una verdadera hazaña heroica. • El sacrificio del mundo onírico de la infancia, solo se logra entregándose a la vida, lo que requiere “toda” la libido enganchada con los lazos familiares infantiles. 10/22/2020jjmbezanilla@gmail.com 19
  20. 20. • Con vistas al bienestar del sujeto, es necesario que la infancia individual, que solo es una partícula de un sistema en rotación, tras su maduración, se requiere que se convierta en el centro de un nuevo sistema. • Este gran peso existencial, requiere la consideración del problema erótico, ya que de lo contrario la libido queda atascada en una relación endogámica con el ICC, atorada en la relación con los padres enjaulada en aspectos fundamentales. 10/22/2020jjmbezanilla@gmail.com 20
  21. 21. • La separación de la dependencia de los vínculos familiares originarios, permiten el desarrollo de una inteligencia más elevada de las cosas; de lo contrario, se observa una blandura y falta de autodominio, un infantilismo pueril. • Cuando se permite que la libido se mantenga atorada en las imágenes y vínculos de la infancia, esta termina sujeta al influjo y compulsiones del ICC, y no orientada a metas vitales importantes. 10/22/2020jjmbezanilla@gmail.com 21
  22. 22. • Lo ICC, recrea el entorno infantil por medio de la proyección de los complejos, restableciendo la dependencia y falta de libertad que caracteriza la relación con los padres, lo que va contra sí mismo. • La suerte y el destino se revierten contra el sujeto manteniéndolo atado como un “no-redimido”. • La libido permanece “encallada” en una forma primitiva que retiene a la persona en un estado de inmadurez que se caracteriza por la falta de dominio sobre si misma y los afectos. 10/22/2020jjmbezanilla@gmail.com 22
  23. 23. • Estas situaciones eran tratadas simbólicamente por los curanderos o los hombres de medicina, era la verdadra enfermedad de la “posesión”. • 645. Cuando la visión de Miss Miller manifiesta el problema del sacrificio, es un problema individual, aunque p0demos considerarlo como un problema general dela humanidad, debido a los símbolos dela serpiente, el caballo y la autoinmolación. • Son figuras míticas que provienen desde el ICC. 10/22/2020jjmbezanilla@gmail.com 23
  24. 24. • 646. En la medida en que la representación del mundo es una creación imaginaria de la añoranza libidinal de lo pretérito, este se convierte en la figura de la madre que se inclina y todo lo abarca. • Solo por medio de la renuncia a estas imágenes y el sentimiento de nostalgia que generan, es que se posibilita la “Gnoseología moderna”. • Aquí emerge el significado del sacrificio cósmico. 10/22/2020jjmbezanilla@gmail.com 24
  25. 25. 10/22/2020jjmbezanilla@gmail.com 25
  26. 26. • Así el sacrificio de Timat, la madre originaria de babilonia; dragón cuyo cadáver forma el cielo y la tierra. 10/22/2020jjmbezanilla@gmail.com 26
  27. 27. • O como en la alquimia, cuando del sacrificio del dragón, se crea el microcosmos. 10/22/2020jjmbezanilla@gmail.com 27
  28. 28. • Se expresa la creación de una cosmogonía (orden) psicológica, ya que el mundo, nace al ser descubierto por la consciencia del hombre. • Solo será posible este descubrimiento cuando se ofrece en sacrificio la dependencia materna; es decir la muerte del estado infantil ICC, donde todo es filtrado por la envoltura psíquica. 10/22/2020jjmbezanilla@gmail.com 28
  29. 29. • Freud concibió al impulso al sacrificio y descubrimiento como la “barrera del incesto”, y la prohibición del incesto, sale al encuentro de la añoranza a la regresión hacia la madre de la infancia, obligando a la libido a plegarse hacia su destinación biológica. • De ahí que la libido expulsada por la prohibición, busque un objeto sustitutivo de la madre prohibida. 10/22/2020jjmbezanilla@gmail.com 29
  30. 30. • El sexualismo freudiano, si bien valioso en primera instancia, es erróneo debido a su unilateralidad y determinismo, ya que lo verdaderamente exacto en las cosas del simbolismo manifestado por el ICC, sería, por ejemplo, que lo único que hemos conocido en la unidad con la fuente materna, fueron “pechos nutricios”, como lo intuyó Klein. • Pareciera que la sexualización del instinto fue el error de Freud. 10/22/2020jjmbezanilla@gmail.com 30
  31. 31. • Considero que lo correcto sería hablar del movimiento que genera el rompimiento del equilibrio homeostático, lo que produce diversos estados de tensión que busca ser disminuida o descargada. • Refiere Jung, que es cuestionable la hipótesis de la “barrera del incesto”, pues deviene de un impulso biológico retomado por el sistema de las “Clases matrimoniales”. • Aquí, no se persigue el encesto sino que pretende hacer frente al peligro de la “endogamia” producido por el “cross- cousin-mariage”; el matrimonio con la hija del tío materno. 10/22/2020jjmbezanilla@gmail.com 31
  32. 32. • Realmente, no se perseguía el incesto, sino que obedece a la necesidad social de extender la organización familiar a la tribu en su totalidad. • 653. Enfatiza Jung, que no pudo ser el tabú del incesto el que expulso al hombre del estado psíquico originario simbiótico e indiferenciado, sino que fue el instint de “desarrollo” [social] del hombre. • Es contra estos instintos, contra los que se revela el salvaje primitivo interno, de ahí que nuestra enfermiza idolatría al progreso no resulta más que una compensación. 10/22/2020jjmbezanilla@gmail.com 32
  33. 33. • 654. Según los planteamientos freudianos del incesto, es posible describir imágenes oníricas que acompañan la regresión de la libido, y son características de las fantasías neuróticas (en su época). • Un numero significativo de estas fantasías son sexuales e infantiles, lo que demuestra que la actitud del sujeto que las presenta es defectuosa e inútil, poniendo de manifiesto a la sombra. 10/22/2020jjmbezanilla@gmail.com 33
  34. 34. • El lenguaje de esta compensación es dramático, no hiperbólico, por ello la teoría que de este resulta responde a la explicación teórica de la neurosis individual. • Por ello, no hay que tomar estas manifestaciones de modo tan literal como lo hace Freud, ya que son metafóricos. • Además, la teoría sexual dela neurosis se ve superada – según Jung- por el hecho de que el ultimo acto del drama [regresionista] estriba en el retorno al seno materno, que en la mayoría de los casos no ocurre por vías naturales, sino por el engullimiento. 10/22/2020jjmbezanilla@gmail.com 34
  35. 35. • El lenguaje de esta compensación es dramático, no hiperbólico, por ello la teoría que de este resulta responde a la explicación teórica de la neurosis individual. • Por ello, no hay que tomar estas manifestaciones de modo tan literal como lo hace Freud, ya que son metafóricos. • Además, la teoría sexual dela neurosis se ve superada – según Jung- por el hecho de que el ultimo acto del drama [regresionista] estriba en el retorno al seno materno, que en la mayoría de los casos no ocurre por vías naturales, sino por el engullimiento. 10/22/2020jjmbezanilla@gmail.com 35
  36. 36. 10/22/2020jjmbezanilla@gmail.com 36
  37. 37. • Esta alegoría, no emerge de las confusiones, sino de la regresión funcional y profunda, ulterior a los tiempos de la sexualidad, revistiéndose con el mundo de la experiencia lactante ya que a medida que sucede la regresión, las metáforas sexuales se transforman en imágenes nutricias, en las que no ha de verse una nueva forma de expresión. • Lo que reconocemos de origen como el complejo de Edipo, en esta nueva etapa se transforma en el de la “Ballena de Jonás”, que mitológicamente tiene muchas variables como el de la bruja devoradora, el ogro, el dragón, etc. 10/22/2020jjmbezanilla@gmail.com 37
  38. 38. 10/22/2020jjmbezanilla@gmail.com 38
  39. 39. • Así la angustia ante el incesto, se convierte en miedo a ser devorado por la “madre terrible”. • Por esto, puede observarse una aparente desexualización de la libido al retroceder paulatinamente a etapas presexuales propias de la primera infancia. • Este devenir no se detiene en este punto, sino que al haber llegado a la fuente materna originaria, se alcanzan contenidos míticos colectivos “Jonás, contempla los misterios de las ‘representations collectives’”. 10/22/2020jjmbezanilla@gmail.com 39
  40. 40. • Así la libido alcanza una suerte de estado originario en el que puede quedar atrapada como “Teseo y Piroto”, o liberarse del abrazo materno y traer consigo a la superficie una nueva comprensión dela vida. 10/22/2020jjmbezanilla@gmail.com 40
  41. 41. • 655. Lo que ocurre en las fantasías incestuosas y sobre el seno materno, es que la libido se sumerge en el ICC, provocando reacciones, afectos, opiniones y actitudes infantiles personales, además de activar imágenes arquetípicas colectivas, a las que les es propio es significado compensatorio ético y sanador que caracteriza al mito. • Un error de Freud, fue su excesiva dependencia de la patología neurótica, olvidando de lado los procesos de desarrollo natural. 10/22/2020jjmbezanilla@gmail.com 41
  42. 42. • Por ello, podría pensarse que la causa de la neurosis está en la remota infancia, cuando esta en realidad se actualiza diaria mente por el conflicto que habita en el alma y una equivocada actitud vital. • 657. Con el sacrificio infantil, se obtiene el poder divino, ya que al igual que el mundo nació del sacrificio, con la renuncia a los lazos infantiles, se realiza con que en India se conoce como “Consciencia Inmortal”, o como lo refiere Carlos Castaneda en la “Recapitulación”. 10/22/2020jjmbezanilla@gmail.com 42
  43. 43. • Este estado de consciencia humana, se alcanza mediante el sacrificio del caballo, como signo de una renuncia al mundo primigenio infantil y la instintividad. • Sacrificando al caballo, se puede disponer de importantes cúmulos de energía. • Por ello, el caballo puede simbolizar a la libido, debido a su relación con la madre y sus orígenes naturales. • Sacrificando al caballo, puede restablecerse una fase introvertida similar al origen y creación del mundo. 10/22/2020jjmbezanilla@gmail.com 43
  44. 44. • De ahí que los mitos digan, que quién sacrifica al caballo va a parar a la estrecha hendidura que lleva a la unión y separación de los mundos, al lugar del horizonte donde choca el cielo con el océano, esa pequeña rendija donde se unifica el hombre con lo divino (Deussen). 10/22/2020jjmbezanilla@gmail.com 44
  45. 45. • En el drama Milleriano, el primero en sucumbir es el caballo, el hermano animal del Héroe, lo que remite a los míticos sacrificios de los animales, siempre que esta haya abandonado el primitivo significado de ofrenda, para asumir un significado trascendente. • Así, el animal asume la representación del dios mismo como “Dionisio-Zagro”, Mithra o el cordero de Cristo; como si el animal sustituyera al hombre, y la “cabeza” del animal fuera entregada por la “cordura” del hombre. 10/22/2020jjmbezanilla@gmail.com 45
  46. 46. 10/22/2020jjmbezanilla@gmail.com 46
  47. 47. • El sacrificio de la naturaleza animal, remite a la inmolación de la potencia instintiva, como en la castración de Attis, el amante-hijo de Cibeles. • Attis enloquecido por la rabia que le produce el amor que su madre siente por el, se castra debajo de un pino. 10/22/2020jjmbezanilla@gmail.com 47
  48. 48. • La figura del hijo, representa la añoranza por la madre, la madre personifica el amor incestuoso de Cibeles por el hijo Atis. • Mediante la disposición y naturaleza de sus figuras, el mito describe el camino y destino de la regresión libidinal que transcurre en el ICC, mientras que en la consciencia aparecen ensueños “dramatis personae” que representan tendencias de la libido. 10/22/2020jjmbezanilla@gmail.com 48
  49. 49. • El agente decisivo de todas las figuras es la libido, que mantiene unidas a sus creaciones, no obstante que sus representaciones vayan cambiando o mutando, lo que permite una aprehensión intuitiva pero no una explicación lógica. • 660. En el caso de Attis, la incitación al sacrificio parte de la figura materna, que hace que el hijo pierda la razón. • Para la conciencia la figura materna representa a la fuente originaria. 10/22/2020jjmbezanilla@gmail.com 49
  50. 50. • La regresión al ICC, puede desatar reacciones compensatorias violentas, debido a la existencia de tendencias incompatibles para la consciencia y la mirada exterior. • El proceso regresivo suele ser inconsciente y generalmente implica el enfrentamiento entre tendencias instintivas, por lo que el Yo consciente se encuentra expuesto de manera pasiva. • Regularmente el proceso regresivo no es percibido de manera consciente. 10/22/2020jjmbezanilla@gmail.com 50
  51. 51. • En el culto de Mithra, se observa igualmente el sacrificio de los instintos, mediante la captura y desbravamiento del toro. • Igualmente se observa esta figura dentro del proceso de iluminación budista. 10/22/2020jjmbezanilla@gmail.com 51
  52. 52. • 663. Como el toro sacrificado, también el fuego tiene una naturaleza femenina. • En China refiere Zhuang Zi que “el espíritu del hogar se llama Ki (trenza), se viste de rojo brillante como el fuego y su apariencia es la de una doncella amable y hermosa. 10/22/2020jjmbezanilla@gmail.com 52
  53. 53. • Simbólicamente, el animal es la parte vital e instintiva del Héroe, su sacrificio significa la muerte de la instintividad. • La participación psíquica del sujeto dentro del sacrificio, encuentra una adecuada representación en el mito de Mithra, donde el sacrificio del toro, le provoca sufrimiento y éxtasis al mismo tiempo. • Mitra ejecuta el sacrificio de buena gana y contra su voluntad; la muerte del toro se desea y no, por lo que un escorpión lo muerde en los testículos. 10/22/2020jjmbezanilla@gmail.com 53
  54. 54. 10/22/2020jjmbezanilla@gmail.com 54
  55. 55. 10/22/2020jjmbezanilla@gmail.com 55
  56. 56. • 668. El conflicto de Mithra, expresa que el Héroe es sacrificador y sacrificado, no obstante que lo sacrificado por el, es solamente su naturaleza instintiva. 10/22/2020jjmbezanilla@gmail.com 56
  57. 57. • 669. Hemos visto que es la líbido la que construye imágenes religiosas, regrediendo en primer lugar a la figura dela madre, ya que el vínculo primario que la liga al origen. • libido en su regredir se oculta tras numerosos símbolos de naturaleza tanto masculina como femenina; estas diferencias son en el fondo secundarias y no desempeñan un papel trascendente en el proceso psíquico. • La substancia y la capacidad evocadora del “drama” del sacrificio, estriba en la transformación energética inconsciente. 10/22/2020jjmbezanilla@gmail.com 57
  58. 58. • Durante el regredir de la libido a las profundidades del ICC, el yo suele ser tan consciente como cuando un volcán erupciona en las profundidades marinas debajo de un barco. • Hay que admitir que el sentido del sacrificio presenta un carácter sublime y una belleza poética, aunque su expresión gráfica suele ser prosaica. • La expresividad dramática del acto sacrificial, suele verse reducida a una árida abstracción de la floreciente vitalidad de las figuras. 10/22/2020jjmbezanilla@gmail.com 58
  59. 59. • Por desgracia, el pensamiento científico suele tener estos efectos abstractivos, aunque su abstracción es la que posibilita alcanzar una comprensión más profunda de los fenómenos. • Las figuras del drama mítico presentan atributos intercambiables debido a que no les corresponde el mismo significado existencial que a las figuras del mundo físico. • En el mundo físico ocurren tragedias reales, mientras que en el subjetivo ocurren representaciones por medio de la consciencia introspectiva. 10/22/2020jjmbezanilla@gmail.com 59
  60. 60. • Así la especulación sobre el mundo fenoménico, el movimiento de las estrellas y la historia universal, que podrían intuirse como ilustraciones del sueño divino, cuando se aplican al drama interno, se convierten en científica probabilidad, ya que lo esencial de este, no reside en su materialidad ni en la de sus figuras; ni tiene relevancia en cual es el animal sacrificado o quen es el dios representado. • Lo relevante, es que tiene lugar un sacrificio en el ICC, se da un proceso de transformación cuya dinámica y contenido son inconscientes. 10/22/2020jjmbezanilla@gmail.com 60
  61. 61. • Aunque el proceso de transformación pueda tornarse visible para la consciencia, al estimular el material imaginativo al alcance de esta y revestirse con el como los bailarines antiguos con las pieles de los animales. • 670. La abstracción científica tomada en su justa medida, permite remontar el oscuro proceso que se da detrás del drama mistérico, para descubrir guías y caminos sobre los procesos dinámicos de la psique, que no es reductible a otros fenómenos. 10/22/2020jjmbezanilla@gmail.com 61
  62. 62. • Dicho conocimiento proveniente de las profundidades psíquicas, arrebata a los procesos del ICC toda su parafernalia, haciendo que se manifiesten como las magnitudes autónomas que son. • Por ello todo intento en derivar lo ICC de la consciencia, no es más que fatuo y vacío. • El terrible peligro de nuestro tiempo, es que la consciencia tiene la certeza de encontrarse en el lugar más alto, incñuso a la par de los mismos dioses. 10/22/2020jjmbezanilla@gmail.com 62
  63. 63. • ¿Será posible que hoy veamos el agrietamiento de nuestra “semejanza con Dios”? 10/22/2020jjmbezanilla@gmail.com 63
  64. 64. • Las distintas modalidades de ofrenda sacrificial, desde una virgen doncella, la castración, la circuncisión, etc; representan la renuncia a los apetitos instintivos primitivos, con el fin de recuperar la potencia libidinal bajo una figura depurada y renovada. • “En el sacrificio, se rescata uno a sí mismo de la angustia y se reconcilia con el Hades habido de ofrendas”. 10/22/2020jjmbezanilla@gmail.com 64
  65. 65. • La relación entre Mithra y el toro, habla de una evolución del rito sacrificial hacia el hombre mismo, debido a la necesidad de un símbolo más potente. • En el cristianismo, es el héroe mismo el que se entrega al sacrificio. • En monumentos mitraicos, se observa regularmente una “cratera” en torno a la que se enrosca una serpiente, que tiene como antagonista un león. 10/22/2020jjmbezanilla@gmail.com 65
  66. 66. 10/22/2020jjmbezanilla@gmail.com 66
  67. 67. • La serpiente es una imagen regular en el sacrificio mitraico del toro, donde se mueve en dirección a la sangre que emana de la herida, lo que podría indicar que la vida del toro fluye hacia ella; es decir una ofrenda para los moradores del mundo sunterraneo. • La unión de la sangre con la serpiente podría ser una “convictio oppositorum”, al igual que la serpiente y el león, por lo que tras la inmolación del toro, podría aparecer la fecundidad. 10/22/2020jjmbezanilla@gmail.com 67
  68. 68. 10/22/2020jjmbezanilla@gmail.com 68
  69. 69. • Ya se ha hablado delos ritos de renovación de la vida, que poseen innumerables variantes. • Así, la muerte del toro a manos de Mithra constituye un sacrificio a la madre terrible, a lo ICC, que espontáneamente atrajo la energía de la consciencia por haberse alejado en demasía de sus raíces, olvidando que sin el poder de los dioses, la vida se marchita o extravía por peligrosas sendas que desembocan en catástrofe. 10/22/2020jjmbezanilla@gmail.com 69
  70. 70. • Por medio del sacrificio, la consciencia renuncia a propiedades y poderes en beneficio del ICC, propiciándose la unión delos contrarios (YIN-YANG), lo que genera una liberación de energía. • El acto sacrificial a la ves, significa una fecundación de la madre, el demonio serpiente de las profundidades bebe la sangre, el alma instintiva del héroe, conservándose la inmortalidad de la vida, ya que como el sol, el héroe se reengendra así mismo auto inmolándose y volviendo a peneyrar en la fuente originaria. 10/22/2020jjmbezanilla@gmail.com 70
  71. 71. • Según san Agustin, la muerte de Cristo representa una hierogamia (matrimonio sagrado) con la madre. • 672. En lenguaje de Agustin, la madre es la iglesia como esposa del cordero. • Se considera una representación de la integración entre la consciencia (masculino, yang) y el ICC (femenino, yin). • La integración de la consciencia con el ICC configura la función trascendente del proceso de individuación. 10/22/2020jjmbezanilla@gmail.com 71
  72. 72. • Esta integración asimilada entre consciencia e ICC, tiene efectos curativos. • 673. Comparando con el mito de Mithra, el cristianismo presenta mayor sofisticación al reconocer la necesidad del sacrificio de la humanidad natural y no solo la instintividad animal, con lo que trasciende al simbolismo teriomorfico. • En el sacrificio mitraico se representa al instinto animal, es decir la sumisión de ley de la especie al hombre natural, es decir, sobre los impulsos que según las religiones se induce al pecado. 10/22/2020jjmbezanilla@gmail.com 72
  73. 73. • Es debido a la vulnerabilidad física, que el hombre mantiene abiertos los diversos caminos que permiten su evolución espiritual. • Una desventaja, es que los instintos proporcionan una guía segura para la manutención de la vida, mientras que la elevada capacidad de aprendizaje se puede encontrar la desviación e incluso la destrucción. • En lugar de la seguridad instintiva, aparece la inseguridad, y con ella lo indispensable de una consciencia capaz de aprender, conocer, valorar, elegir y DECIDIR. 10/22/2020jjmbezanilla@gmail.com 73
  74. 74. • Si la consciencia logra compensar la guía de los instintos, sus actuaciones serán paulatinamente sustituidos por reglas de conducta “confiables”, lo que encierra el peligro de que la consciencia se desligue de sus fundamentos instintivos y se remplace el impulso vital natural por la voluntad de la consciencia. • 674. Al sacrificarse el hombre natural, se pretende alcanzar la meta de la voluntad consciente, ya que solo así, esta podría dominar de manera amplia a la naturaleza humana. 10/22/2020jjmbezanilla@gmail.com 74
  75. 75. • La grandeza de este ideal es indiscutible, aunque genera la duda sobre la posibilidad de “dominar” y moldear la naturaleza sin dañarla, ya que la única que puede responder es la experiencia. • Todo parece indicar que si la hemos dañado. YO PIENSO. • Es necesario tomar el riesgo de ascender a esa altura, ya que de lo contrario nunca podrá demostrarse si esta transformación es una posibilidad. 10/22/2020jjmbezanilla@gmail.com 75
  76. 76. • También, esta es la única manera de demostrar si el sacrificio cristiano constituye una solución definitiva o se requieren modificaciones. • Mientras que el sacrificio mitraico presenta una simbolización primitiva de lo animal, que solo pretende domesticar y disciplinar al hombre instintivo, el sacrificio cristiano que simboliza la muerte del hombre, exige la completa entrega del ser humano , es decir, la completa renuncia a los instintos animales y se discipline en pos de una meta ultra terrena. 10/22/2020jjmbezanilla@gmail.com 76
  77. 77. • El ideal de la trascendencia espiritual que plantea el sacrificio cristiano, implica un duro aprendizaje que no ha podido la enajenación humana de la naturaleza en sí misma. • Ahora vemos las consecuencias de la explotación y la destrucción de la tierra • ¿El esfuerzo de siglos para el desarrollo dela consciencia ha valido la pena? 10/22/2020jjmbezanilla@gmail.com 77
  78. 78. • Los críticos materialistas han fallado el blanco, ya que los dogmas deben construir una imposibilidad física, ya que son símbolos de procesos trascendentes, es decir ICC, que se relacionan con el desarrollo histórico de la consciencia. • En inevitable que sustituyamos la fe en el dogma por una comprensión y conocimiento adecuado del mismo, si realmente queremos sobrevivir junto con nuestra cultura. 10/22/2020jjmbezanilla@gmail.com 78
  79. 79. • También en las fantasías de Miss Miller, se observa una compulsión interna que conduce al sacrificio del caballo y a la autoinmolación del Héroe. • Mientras que el sacrificio del caballo remite a la renuncia a la instintivita biológica, el significado de la muerte del héroe es una autoinmolación con significados éticos y profundos, ya que representa la renuncia al “Yo”. • Pareciera que hoy enfrentamos esta situación donde estamos perdidos sin los instintos y no podemos andar el camino de regreso. 10/22/2020jjmbezanilla@gmail.com 79
  80. 80. • En caso de Miss Miller, el sacrificio representa una vedad metafórica, donde se proyecta sobre Chuwantopel el sacrificio, mientras que ella es solo una espectadora, sin considerar que esto lo realiza su “animus”, si reparar que es de ella la responsabilidad de realizar de realizar el sacrificio, por lo que el acto carece de significado y parece vacío. • Ella tampoco es consciente del significado dela muerte del héroe, por lo que la proyección pierde potencia y simbolismo, y como consecuencial quien se ve confrontado con con el sacrificio es ella misma y su estructura. • Al poco tiempo ella desarrolla psicosis ya que tras el sacrificio se hundió en el ICC. 10/22/2020jjmbezanilla@gmail.com 80
  81. 81. • 676. Chiwantpel es muerto por una serpiente, al igual que el cuchillo o el falo, representa la potencia vital regeneradora. • La serpiente representa al “numen”, tanto del acto transformador, como de la sustancia transformadora, como en la alquimia. • Como habitante de las profundidades de la tierra, también puede relacionarse con la cavidad abdominal, como la Kundalini Tántrica. 10/22/2020jjmbezanilla@gmail.com 81
  82. 82. • 678. El caballo representa la unidad de la razón con las fuerzas instintivas, al igual que la imagen del centauro; el hombre y su sombra, la consciencia y el ICC, las partes contrarias del “anima” y “animus”. • El “anima”, es el arquetipo de la vida por excelencia, después, suele aparecer el anciano, el arquetipo de la sabiduría y la reflexión, como un padre espiritual. • Si el héroe y su corcel perecen, la serpiente vivirá, lo que remite al alma ICC de Miller, que será vencida por lo ICC. 10/22/2020jjmbezanilla@gmail.com 82
  83. 83. • 680. El conflicto entre el caballo y la serpiente, o entre el toro y esta, representa el conflicto de la libido consigo misma, la contraposición de dos aspiraciones en “ambivalencia” (Bleuler). • La libido es cíclica como el sol, evoluciona e involuciona, en la primera mitad dela vida quiere crecer y se proyecta hacia el futuro, mientras que en la segund, anuncia la modificación de su meta. 10/22/2020jjmbezanilla@gmail.com 83
  84. 84. • Los seres humanos tenemos dos instintos, el de expansión y el de recogimiento, como el Yin-Yang. • La imagen del cambio que vuelve a disolver la representación psíquica del universo, pertenece a la psique individual, germina en lo ICC y sale al encuentro de la consciencia por medio de las manifestaciones del ICC. • Cuanto mayor resistencia haya para escuchar el llamado del ICC, más desfavorables y angustiosos serán los símbolos con que se presente. 10/22/2020jjmbezanilla@gmail.com 84
  85. 85. • La serpiente en los sueños representa un símbolo de angustia, también puede manifestar la semilla de alguna enfermedad física. • Por lo general, es la expresión de una anormal actuación del ICC, un inconsciente constelado y los síntomas psicosomáticos que se le asocian. • Para los jóvenes puede significar miedo a la vida, y para los mayores, miedo a la muerte. 10/22/2020jjmbezanilla@gmail.com 85
  86. 86. • En el caso de Miss Miller, la serpiente es el preludio dela fatalidad, ya que con una consciencia muy limitada y circunscrita y un horizonte emocional constreñido e infantil. • Lo melancólico de las fantasías de Miss Miller, reflejan una disociación, ya que lo ICC opera y se manifiesta de manera autónoma. • Le muestra imágenes ICC que le parecen ajenas y extrañas. 10/22/2020jjmbezanilla@gmail.com 86
  87. 87. • Esas fantasías proceden de una energía psíquica que no está sujeta al control de la consciencia, son anhelos, impulsos y hechos simbólicos que la consciencia no ha sabido integrar y procesar. • Al impulso instintivo que pudiera sacar a Miss Miller de las tinieblas dela infancia, se le opone un orgullo personal y un estrecho horizonte moral, que no le permiten ,anejar el contenido espiritual de los contenidos del ICC. • Nuestra cultura ha dejado de pensar simbólicamente, y ni los teólogos saben como manejarse hermenéuticamente como los padres dela Iglesia. 10/22/2020jjmbezanilla@gmail.com 87
  88. 88. • La “cura animarum” (cura del alma) como una expresión del amor y compasión cristiana misma que fue desacreditada por el protestantismo. • El clínico, debe facilitar al paciente la asimilación de los contenidos del ICC, acotando la amenaza de la de la disociación. • Paradójicamente, la asimilación del ICC, constituye una protección contra los peligros del aislamiento que siente todo el que se ve confrontado con una parte incomprensible e irracional de su personalidad. 10/22/2020jjmbezanilla@gmail.com 88
  89. 89. • El aislamiento lleva al pánico, el cual, suele ser el inicio dela psicosis. • Cuanto mayor sea la grieta que separe al ICC de la consciencia, más próxima se halla la escisión de la personalidad que puede conducir a manifestaciones patológicas moderadas o graves. • La terapia apunta a disminuir o eliminar la disociación, por medio de la integración entre consciente e ICC. 10/22/2020jjmbezanilla@gmail.com 89
  90. 90. • Normalmente se activan los impulsos del ICC desatando los contenidos psíquicos sin que se desligue la vida mental consciente, tomando formas distintas. • Este deslizamiento se facilita cuando hay en la consciencia representaciones de naturaleza simbólica “ya que a los que poseen el símbolo les resulta fácil el paso”. • Pero si existe una grieta o disociación originada en la infancia, las acometidas de la fuerza vital del ICC la aumentaran, alejando a la consciencia del ICC. 10/22/2020jjmbezanilla@gmail.com 90
  91. 91. • Un camino es la terapia, otro los ritos que conectan con las representaciones míticas. • Necesitamos una ciencia del alma, no una teoría sobre ella, que nos permita acrecentar y profundizar los conocimientos de esta. 10/22/2020jjmbezanilla@gmail.com 91

×