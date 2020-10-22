Jung OC5 "El doble nacimiento"

Successfully reported this slideshow.
SEMINARIO: "INVESTIGACIONES DEL INCONSCIENTE" CUARTO CICLO 2020 SESION 8: "El doble nacimiento" DR. JOSÉ MANUEL BEZANILLA
• 464. Después de la desaparición del agresor, Chiwantopel tiene el siguiente monologo: 10/22/2020jjmbezanilla@gmail.com 2
• 465. Refiere el Héroe la búsqueda de “la” otra persona y el sentido de la vida en unión con ella. • Se observan de maner...
• Entre mayor se hace el hijo(a), mayor es el peligro de que la comprensión materna se convierta en un obstáculo para el d...
• Sucede lo predicho por los textos Herméticos: • “Encadenado a los brazos y al pecho de mi madre, hago que mi sustancia s...
• La permanencia adherida a la madre, genera que la vida discurra en fantasías Co-ICC, donde en el caso de una mujer, pued...
• La figura heroica abre su pecho a las flechas del entorno, compensando la ausencia de valor de la consciencia. • Se corr...
• 466. En este lugar se encuentra Miss Miller. • Chiwantopel , un “Don Juan” rompe corzones no ha hecho suya a ninguna, po...
• La libido que no fluye por el caudal de la vida, se regresiona al mundo mítico de los arqetipos, donde activa imágenes a...
• Antiguamente, los “mitos vivos” explicaban lo que sucedía en el alma inconsciente, así como las consecuencias década dec...
• Dice Jung, que pareciera que solo en el mito cristiano se conservan estos elementos, aunque solo es posible llegar a est...
• Para los mortales, el amor humano es un problema muy espinoso como para esconderse de el. • Miss Miller inmersa en el dr...
• Así, las imágenes originarias, pueden imponerse como un patrón de comportamiento con el concurso de la personalidad cons...
• ¿Cuáles son sus intenciones y las de la “imago” materna que lo sostienen? • Chiwantopel, representa una figura ideal de ...
• Estas figuras y su sentido, siempre quedan encerradas en la fuente primigenia de la “diosa madre” (lo ICC). • Chuwantope...
• Ya que Miss Miller es americana, en su ICC se representan figuras arquetípicas de esas tierras, asociando con “Popocatep...
• Lo que significó la perdición, pudo ser la salvación, si hubiera encontrado en la consciencia elementos que le permitier...
• Nuestra cultura (2020), no tiene oídos ni corazón para las cosas míticas, ya que todo lo que emerge de la psique, es bla...
• Chiwantopel, representa al héroe que se emancipa de la casa familiar para encontrar a su pareja, una representación de l...
• Miss Miller, se juega la lucha por la autonomía (y la cordura), y así como Budha se alejó de la casa paterna al igual qu...
• 473. La libido sustraída a la “Madre” y alejada de ella contra su voluntad, se torna amenazante como la serpiente o el d...
• Entre más fuerte el lazo desgarrado, más amenazante será la imagen de la “Madre terrible” manifestada por el ICC. 10/22/...
• La madre salvaje que amenaza con destruir o devorar algo que escapa de su seno y ha robado su corazón. 10/22/2020jjmbeza...
• La psique es una entidad natural, que posee una estructura básica que abarca a toda la humanidad, como lo muestran los m...
• Diversos ritos y la danza, rememoran la vivencia del seno materno, la generación vital y el reingreso a la madre. • El r...
• Los tambores de las danzas y los ritos originarios, son como los latidos del corazón de la “madre tierra”, y el fuego re...
• En las visiones gnósticas se observan los “arcontes” femeninos unidos a la bóveda celeste, que son incapaces de retener ...
• 493. ¿Por qué en los diversos mitos, el nacimiento de un héroe se da en circunstancias especiales? • ¿Por qué no nace en...
• Así, muchos mitos refieren que el héroe suele ser abandonado (Moises y Hércules), siendo adoptado después por otra parej...
• Por ello, la muerte de Cristo en la cruz, representa un nuevo bautismo, un renacimiento operado por la segunda madre que...
• Como dijo Lucas (12, 50): • “LBLA • Pero de un bautismo tengo que ser bautizado, y ¡cómo me angustio hasta que se cumpla...
• 495. El motivo de las “dos madres”, apunta a la idea del doble nacimiento. • La primera es la humana y real, y la segund...
• El símbolo del renacimiento, puede proyectarse sobre la madrastra o la suegra; esa segunda “mujer-madre”, por lo que es ...
• Siguiendo a Lacan: • Registro de lo Real: Lo real es aquello que no se puede expresar como lenguaje, lo que no se puede ...
• Refiere Jung, que el motivo de las “dos madres” presenta múltiples variaciones, tantas como persinas que puedan represen...
• Si bien, esto podría entenderse como un hecho metafísico, desde una perspectiva psicológica remite a que un contenido de...
• El progenitor del hijo, sería un dios, y el hijo sería idéntico al padre, o sea un arquetipo central. • Es decir, que la...
• 500. Poemas míticos, refieren como la naturaleza externa va penetrando la unidad del mundo subjetivo del infante, donde ...
• Karl Jöel refiere que en los artistas y profetas la vida se amplifica, marcando la ruta al paraíso perdido, y que solo s...
• El artista, pretende reconectar en el sentimiento con aquello que sea perdido, con la plenitud y el retorno vital a la e...
• La madre como primera experiencia de una realidad externa con un profundo “eco” interno, suele ser la imagen que destaca...
• Esta es el “anima”, la personificación del ICC-Colectivo. • Por eso, las imágenes simbólicas representan la unión con la...
• Mutación Perpetua El Tao engendra al Uno, El Uno engendra al Dos, El Dos engendra al Tres. El Tres engendra a los diez m...
• “Ésta es la relación de cómo todo estaba en suspenso, todo en calma, en silencio; todo inmóvil, callado, y vacía la exte...
• Refiere Jung, que el bienaventurado estado de reposo que precede al nacimiento y a la muerte, son como un recuerdo del e...
• Quién abate al animal mágico (venado azul wichol), al representante de la madre, adquiere parte de su fuerza o capacidad...
• 504. Con la caza del animal mágico, también se derriba la “participation mystique”, es decir, al represenyante simbólico...
• Spielrein desarrollo la idea de “instinto de muerte”, retomado posteriormente por Freud. Explicó que no solo era el inst...
• 505. El drama real, tiene lugar en la psique individual, donde la lucha no es con los padres, sino con las imágenes de e...
• Las imágenes se activan y multiplican con las variantes de la fuerza instintiva de cada individuo, como impulsos instint...
• La libido como energía vital, no se manifiesta en sí y para si misma, sino en la forma de una “fuerza”, representando el...
• 506. Cuando el “alma antropoide” no se integra, lo hace solo parcialmente, o de manera conflictiva, es que aparece una f...
• Esta tendencia regresiva de la libido, poder ser muy intensa e insoportable, cuando la adaptación, plantea altas exigenc...
• 507. Tanto la moral laica, como la religiosa, e incluso los escudos psicológicos, permiten prevenir la fusión y disoluci...
• Lo que rebasa el marco dela consciencia personal, permanece en el ICC, por lo que aparecen figuras que se proyectan en e...
• 508. Dice Jung, que la terapia debe atender a la regresión, considerando que la “madre” es una “Imago” (imagen psíquica)...
• Quien penetra en el “Reino delas Madres”, somete al Yo al profundo influjo del ICC; o bien, si el acceso fue accidental ...
• 509. Cuando Jonás fue engullido por la ballena y entonces, como menciona Paracelso, le fue posible contemplar el “Tremen...
• Los símbolos, ayudan a que la libido que ha regresionado no se quede atrapada en la corporeidad materna, o como lo muest...
• La lucha del Héroe, suele ser con la figura del padre, que se ve representada como obstáculos para el regreso a la madre...
• De ambas figuras paternas emanan amenazas; de la paterna, porque en apariencia imposibilita la regresión, y de la matern...
• 515. Dentro de la figura del padre, también aparece la figura del anciano (sabio); una representación de la reflexión. •...
• Quien abandona sus esfuerzos por crecer y se refugia en el seno de la madre, no solo busca calor y amor, sino también nu...
• Esta actitud contemplativa y estoica, obliga a que la libido se desvíe a un símbolo equivalente del “alma-mater”; hacia ...
• El “hambre” del héroe, permite bajar las defensas y el surgimiento del ICC de un segundo héroe, la imagen de un dios asi...
• En la ligazón con la madre, se esconde toda la fuerza toda la fuerza que faculta al Héroe para hacer cosas extraordinari...
• 523. El combate del héroe con las fuerzas sobre naturales, le confiere nuevas fuerzas, ya que la lucha contra el poder p...
• “Buscabas la carga más pesada !Y te encontraste a ti mismo¡” (Nietzche). • Los mitos señalan que el combate se extiende ...
• 524. El dios surge como una figura hostil, como un ser violento con el que el héroe debe luchar, lo que corresponde con ...
• “Es terrible caer en manos del Dios vivo” y • “el que está cerca de él, esta cerca del fuego; el que esta lejos, esta le...
• 526. En el misterio de Mitra, el héroe cultural, lucha contra el toro, y en el “transitus”, lo transporta a la cueva don...
• Del sacrificio del toro procede toda fecundidad y todo lo comestible. 10/22/2020jjmbezanilla@gmail.com 77
• La cueva corresponde a la tumba . • Esta misma forma se representa en el misterio cristiano, de maneras más bellas y hum...
• Se expresa la misma idea fundamental que el drama de Mitra. • Cristo es un Dios que es devorado en la eucaristía, su mue...
• 529. El hecho de acariciar o fusionarse con el animal que genera la angustia, apunta a la superación simbólica del inces...
• Como cuando Moises y Josue pierden al pez, cuyo lugar es ocupado por el “Jadir”, así reaparece en la tierra el dios del ...
• Cristo es un ser divino en muchísimos lugares dela tierra. • El héroe salvador, es fruto de la penetración dela libido e...
• En el cristianismo antiguo, el creyente desciende a las catacumbas para resurgir con Cristo el héroe. • El yoga tántrico...
• 538. En los diversos mitos, el héroe navega hasta el fin del mundo, lucha con monstruos, es engullido, devorado o aplast...
• Pueden aparecer mensajes divinos, asi como padrinos. • El héroe que asciende, renace, y al salir de la fuente originaria...
• 539. La lucha contra el monstruo, es la lucha de la consciencia por separarse del letal abrazo del ICC, de ahí el fuego ...
• 540. Una y otra ves, el héroe ha de iniciar sus trabajos, siempre bajo el signo de la lucha por la liberación de la fuen...
• Si el hombre inicia el camino siguiendo el llamado que lo lleva a las profundidades desconocidas, podría perderse en el ...
• La “madre” es el demonio que desafía al héroe a realizar su obra, poniendo pruebas en su camino que pueden hacerlo caer ...
• 551. El espíritu del mal, es el miedo, la prohibición el adversario, que se alza como un obstáculo en el camino vital. •...
• En un principio, se ha tomado la imagen del ciclo solar como una representación del destino del hombre. • En el principi...
• Pareciera que la verdadera búsqueda del hijo es la muerte, la estabilidad y el equilibrio. • Si se acomoda demasiado tie...
• El curso de la vida, reclama que el joven renuncie a su infancia y a la dependencia de los padres carnales, para permane...
• Permanentemente transitamos entre los opuestos, cuando estamos en el punto más alto hay que considerar el inicio del dec...
• La perdida de espontaneidad, genera robopatia, donde las convicciones se transforman en “Cliches” vacíos, con ideales y ...
• Se siembra la catástrofe, ya que ese es el sacrificio que nunca ha querido hacerse. • Si el sacrificio se hace de buen g...
• Lo que no se transforma, envejece y se desintegra. • La chispa vital dela creatividad, posee una potencia que le permite...
• Quién tenga que bajar, que lo haga como lo hizo Dante, con los ojos bien abiertos, porque su sacrificio es tan potente q...
• 555. Chiwantopel, le recuerda a Miss Miller al Sigfrido de Wagner, cuando exclama: • “[No hay] ni una que me comprenda ,...
• La figura dela madre, se convierte en uno delos mayores peligros para el héroe, y por eso está como perseguidora, puede ...
• Brunilda, es una parte autónoma de Wotan. • Pudiera considerársele como una representación del “anima”, pudiendo asemeja...
• 575. El Héroe en su lucha, absorbe y asume muchas cualidades de la bestia. • La bestia y el héroe pueden representarse c...
• Lo anterior, es una interpretación psicológica del símbolo de la crucifixión, que por su persistencia histórica, seguro ...
• Representa al “si-mismo” como un símbolo dela totalidad, una “coincidentia oppositorum”, albergando la luz y la oscurida...
• 577. Otro motivo, es el descenso a la gruta de Mithra y los otros cultos en cuevas o catacumbas. • Esto se relaciona con...
• 579. Se devuelve al sujeto a la madre con la esperanza de la resurrección, y se entregan los cuerpos a la serpiente que ...
• La serpiente es el símbolo del ICC, que expresa su inesperada presencia y sus terroríficos efectos. • El Héroe, es una f...
• Ante cualquier extremo, es posible que pronto aparezca su opuesto (yin-yang, enantodromia), su conversión en lo contrari...
• 585. Jung refiere el sueño de un paciente “Una serpiente salía repentinamente de una cavidad y le mirdía la región genit...
• La mordedura de la serpiente en los genitales, recuerda a la castración de Attis, a la que fue inducido por su madre “Ci...
• La serpiente como una representante de la psique ICC, se insinúa cuando la consciencia tiene miedo a la tendencia compen...
• 588. Por medio de la introversión, uno es fecundado, entusiasmado y regenerado, retornando a la luz. • Esta imagen de la...
• 590. La auto incubación como un fuego primigenio en el que se reconoce la energía vital (libido), como en el nacimiento ...
• 592. El héroe que ha de renovar al mundo y derrotar a la muerte, personifica la fuerza vital incubada por la introversió...
• 594. También el colgamiento posee un valor simbólico, ya qye remite a una añoranza incumplida, o una espera tensa como c...
• 612. El mito del héroe es un drama ICC, del que solo se perciben sus sombras y reflejos como en la caverna de Platón. • ...
  1. 1. SEMINARIO: “INVESTIGACIONES DEL INCONSCIENTE” CUARTO CICLO 2020 SESION 8: “El doble nacimiento” DR. JOSÉ MANUEL BEZANILLA MTRA. MA. AMPARO MIRANDA Jung, C.G. (2012) Símbolos de transformación. Obra completa Volumen 5, Editorial Trotta, Barcelona.
  2. 2. • 464. Después de la desaparición del agresor, Chiwantopel tiene el siguiente monologo: 10/22/2020jjmbezanilla@gmail.com 2
  3. 3. • 465. Refiere el Héroe la búsqueda de “la” otra persona y el sentido de la vida en unión con ella. • Se observan de manera de manera explícita los dos géneros, cuando antes solo fueron insinuados. • La principal nostalgia para la emancipación es la madre (fuente originaria), “la que comprenderá”, vista desde una perspectiva infantil. • La madre, proporciona comprensión y ayuda al niño, lo que lo mantiene unido a ella. 10/22/2020jjmbezanilla@gmail.com 3
  4. 4. • Entre mayor se hace el hijo(a), mayor es el peligro de que la comprensión materna se convierta en un obstáculo para el desarrollo natural. • Existe el peligro, de que en lugar de romper la envoltura psíquica y adaptarse, la libido (potencia vital) retorne al seno materno, que procura protección y alivio, perdiéndose la conexión con el devenir natural. 10/22/2020jjmbezanilla@gmail.com 4
  5. 5. • Sucede lo predicho por los textos Herméticos: • “Encadenado a los brazos y al pecho de mi madre, hago que mi sustancia se funda con la suya y en ella repose, y compongo lo visible a partir de lo invisible”. • Remite a la imagen originaria de la madre, el sujeto es el “Mercurio” y la “Sustancia Arcana”. 10/22/2020jjmbezanilla@gmail.com 5
  6. 6. 10/22/2020jjmbezanilla@gmail.com 6
  7. 7. • La permanencia adherida a la madre, genera que la vida discurra en fantasías Co-ICC, donde en el caso de una mujer, pueden adscribirse a la figura heroica, o realizarse por medio de esta como en el caso de Miss Miller. • La figura es habitada, por la profunda nostalgia del alma que la comprenda. • La “imagen”, busca y sobrevive a las aventurad de la personalidad y la consciencia rehúyen. 10/22/2020jjmbezanilla@gmail.com 7
  8. 8. • La figura heroica abre su pecho a las flechas del entorno, compensando la ausencia de valor de la consciencia. • Se corre el riesgo de la identificación inmediata de la figura masculina con el Héroe (en este caso), proyectando sobre este el “animus”. • Erigiéndolo como una figura ideal, sobre la que recaerán los peores castigos y tormentos si se desvía levemente del guion marcado al Héroe. 10/22/2020jjmbezanilla@gmail.com 8
  9. 9. • 466. En este lugar se encuentra Miss Miller. • Chiwantopel , un “Don Juan” rompe corzones no ha hecho suya a ninguna, porque el busca a una que Miss Miller piensa ser. • Ella se equivoca, ya que lo que busca el “animus” del ICC, es el modelo antiguo de la madre. • Este héroe adolescente es el “amante filial”, que será víctima de una muerte prematura debido la madre. 10/22/2020jjmbezanilla@gmail.com 9
  10. 10. 10/22/2020jjmbezanilla@gmail.com 10
  11. 11. • La libido que no fluye por el caudal de la vida, se regresiona al mundo mítico de los arqetipos, donde activa imágenes arcaicas de los dioses superiores e inferiores. • Ante esta regresión, el Yo, pasa a ser suplantado por el drama mítico de los dioses, con consecuencias funestas, debido principalmente a que la educación racionalista (“consciente”), no proporciona los elementos que permitan comprender ni liberarse de la fascinación que provocan los arquetipos. 10/22/2020jjmbezanilla@gmail.com 11
  12. 12. • Antiguamente, los “mitos vivos” explicaban lo que sucedía en el alma inconsciente, así como las consecuencias década decisión de este. • El mito, le decía al sujeto: “Ese no eres tu, sino los dioses. Nunca los alcanzaras, así que vuelve al redil de tus ocupaciones humanad y ríndeles la adoración y el temor debido”. • O acabarás como la polilla que pretende volar hacia el sol. 10/22/2020jjmbezanilla@gmail.com 12
  13. 13. • Dice Jung, que pareciera que solo en el mito cristiano se conservan estos elementos, aunque solo es posible llegar a este sentido por medio de la vivencia religiosa y no por el dogma confesional, ya que el “catecismo” no dice ni palabra de esto. • Las cumbres luminosa son inalcanzables para los mortales, la palabra sobrehumana de amor delata la naturaleza divina (ICC) de la “dramatis personae”. 10/22/2020jjmbezanilla@gmail.com 13
  14. 14. • Para los mortales, el amor humano es un problema muy espinoso como para esconderse de el. • Miss Miller inmersa en el drama ICC ha sucumbido a la fascinación de la contemplación de los dioses, lo que podría indicar una narrativa hueca e histérica. • 467. Desde la perspectiva arquetípica, se observan manifestaciones de complejos autónomos que pueden contradecir y oponerse a la consciencia, orientando el destino vital en un sentido inesperado o insospechado. 10/22/2020jjmbezanilla@gmail.com 14
  15. 15. • Así, las imágenes originarias, pueden imponerse como un patrón de comportamiento con el concurso de la personalidad consciente, o en contra de ella. • 468. Chiwantopel, puede considerarse como un “ens” (ente) psíquico, un complejo o fragmento de la personalidad con un cierto grado de consciencia y voluntad, como lo meciona la teoría de los complejos. 10/22/2020jjmbezanilla@gmail.com 15
  16. 16. • ¿Cuáles son sus intenciones y las de la “imago” materna que lo sostienen? • Chiwantopel, representa una figura ideal de interés erótico, sobre el que se depositan los pensamientos y deseos más secretos, por ello puede ser “el” Don Juan de Miss Miller. • Conquista su alma para un destino mental, ya que es el prometido dela muerte destinado al sacrificio, ya que no posee vida propia, ya que es una flor en el árbol de la madre. 10/22/2020jjmbezanilla@gmail.com 16
  17. 17. • Estas figuras y su sentido, siempre quedan encerradas en la fuente primigenia de la “diosa madre” (lo ICC). • Chuwantopel como un “incubo” o amante espectral, desvía a Miss Miller del sentido natural de la vida, tarea realizada por encargo del “Imago” materno, como una representación específica y compensatoria en el ICC femenino. • La “imago”, representa el trasfondo fascinante del alma, el mundo delas imágenes originarias. 10/22/2020jjmbezanilla@gmail.com 17
  18. 18. • Ya que Miss Miller es americana, en su ICC se representan figuras arquetípicas de esas tierras, asociando con “Popocatepetl”, lo que demuestra la conexión psíquica con la tierra. • Dice Jung, que quién penetra en el mundo del ICC, corre el riesgo de quedar preso. • Es frecuente que quienes viajan al reino de la “Madre Originaria” no regresen de el. • Miss Miller, sufrió un quiebre psicótico poco tiempo después, “se quedó en el viaje”. 10/22/2020jjmbezanilla@gmail.com 18
  19. 19. • Lo que significó la perdición, pudo ser la salvación, si hubiera encontrado en la consciencia elementos que le permitieran interpretar e integrar los contenidos del ICC; desde la antigüedad, este es el papel de los mitos. • Para Miller, las fantasías son productos curiosos de ICC contra los que no tiene seguro ni protección. • Sus manifestaciones contienen las indicaciones para que ella con un ejercicio reflexivo, pudiera “intuir” su significado, aprovechando lo simbólico para asimilar los contenidos emergidos del ICC. 10/22/2020jjmbezanilla@gmail.com 19
  20. 20. • Nuestra cultura (2020), no tiene oídos ni corazón para las cosas míticas, ya que todo lo que emerge de la psique, es blando automático de sospechas, y si no se le encuentra con una utilidad inmediata, carece de total interés. • Más aun, en los tiempos líquidos, donde la vida se proyecta sobre y mediante el “espejo negro”. • 469. El héroe como representación del “animus”, realiza lo que el sujeto debería, podría o desearía, lo que no puede o no quiere realizar. 10/22/2020jjmbezanilla@gmail.com 20
  21. 21. • Chiwantopel, representa al héroe que se emancipa de la casa familiar para encontrar a su pareja, una representación de lo que “debería” suceder. • Que esto aparezca en la fantasía, prueba la compensación y la no acción de Miss Miller en este sentido. • Entonces, podemos considerar que aquello que ocurre y se manifiesta en la vida onírica, representa una compensación de lo negado o desplazado de la consciencia. 10/22/2020jjmbezanilla@gmail.com 21
  22. 22. • Miss Miller, se juega la lucha por la autonomía (y la cordura), y así como Budha se alejó de la casa paterna al igual que cristo, refiriendo: • Mateo 10:34-37 Nueva Versión Internacional (NVI) • 34 »No crean que he venido a traer paz a la tierra. No vine a traer paz, sino espada. 35 Porque he venido a poner en conflicto • »“al hombre contra su padre, a la hija contra su madre, a la nuera contra su suegra; 36 los enemigos de cada cual serán los de su propia familia”.[a] • 37 »El que quiere a su padre o a su madre más que a mí no es digno de mí; el que quiere a su hijo o a su hija más que a mí no es digno de mí; 10/22/2020jjmbezanilla@gmail.com 22
  23. 23. • 473. La libido sustraída a la “Madre” y alejada de ella contra su voluntad, se torna amenazante como la serpiente o el dragón, símbolos del miedo a la muerte; ya que la relación con la madre de la infancia, ha de morir, al igual que el sujeto infantil. • Así que el proceso de ruptura con la ligazón o la envoltura psíquica, conllevan una violencia directamente proporcional a su intensidad. 10/22/2020jjmbezanilla@gmail.com 23
  24. 24. • Entre más fuerte el lazo desgarrado, más amenazante será la imagen de la “Madre terrible” manifestada por el ICC. 10/22/2020jjmbezanilla@gmail.com 24
  25. 25. • La madre salvaje que amenaza con destruir o devorar algo que escapa de su seno y ha robado su corazón. 10/22/2020jjmbezanilla@gmail.com 25
  26. 26. • La psique es una entidad natural, que posee una estructura básica que abarca a toda la humanidad, como lo muestran los motivos oníricos y mitológicos delas distintas culturas. • Por ello, por más extravagantes que sean las manifestaciones psíquicas, están siempre constreñidas a los patrones de desarrollo biológico, son moldes innato de existencia a priori, cuyas manifestaciones no devienen totalmente del sujeto. 10/22/2020jjmbezanilla@gmail.com 26
  27. 27. • Diversos ritos y la danza, rememoran la vivencia del seno materno, la generación vital y el reingreso a la madre. • El ritmo de la danza, transporta al danzante a estados ICC. 10/22/2020jjmbezanilla@gmail.com 27
  28. 28. • Los tambores de las danzas y los ritos originarios, son como los latidos del corazón de la “madre tierra”, y el fuego representa la potencia vital. • Así mismo, la realización de estos representan los ciclos naturales y el movimiento de los astros, el sol y la luna; como representantes de las potencias masculinas y femeninas. • El alma infantil proviene de la fuente materna. 10/22/2020jjmbezanilla@gmail.com 28
  29. 29. • En las visiones gnósticas se observan los “arcontes” femeninos unidos a la bóveda celeste, que son incapaces de retener sus frutos, dando así vida a los hombres. 10/22/2020jjmbezanilla@gmail.com 29
  30. 30. • 493. ¿Por qué en los diversos mitos, el nacimiento de un héroe se da en circunstancias especiales? • ¿Por qué no nace en circunstancias normales y poco a poco se eleva por encima de sus orígenes humanos enfrentando peligros y trabajos? • Estas maravillas, forman parte del mito. • El nacimiento del héroe, significa el “renacimiento” de la “madre-esposa”, por lo que es muy frecuente que como Moises, tenga dos madres. 10/22/2020jjmbezanilla@gmail.com 30
  31. 31. • Así, muchos mitos refieren que el héroe suele ser abandonado (Moises y Hércules), siendo adoptado después por otra pareja, ahí se originan las dos madres; dos fuentes originarias (la consciencia y el ICC). • También puede presentarse un doble nacimiento como en el bautismo cristiano. • Así, tras un nacimiento vulgar apegado a los instintos básicos, con el bautismo u otro rito d pasaje, se vive un mistérico segundo nacimiento en el que se participa de la “divinidad”. • Todo el que renace por el bautismo es un “héroe”, un “semi- dios”. 10/22/2020jjmbezanilla@gmail.com 31
  32. 32. • Por ello, la muerte de Cristo en la cruz, representa un nuevo bautismo, un renacimiento operado por la segunda madre que se simboliza por el árbol de la “muerte-vida”. 10/22/2020jjmbezanilla@gmail.com 32
  33. 33. • Como dijo Lucas (12, 50): • “LBLA • Pero de un bautismo tengo que ser bautizado, y ¡cómo me angustio hasta que se cumpla! • DHH • Tengo que pasar por una terrible prueba, y ¡cómo sufro hasta que se lleve a cabo! • NBV • Pero todavía tengo que pasar por la prueba de un bautismo, y ¡cuánto sufro hasta que se cumpla!” • Así, la muerte simboliza un renacimiento divino 10/22/2020jjmbezanilla@gmail.com 33
  34. 34. • 495. El motivo de las “dos madres”, apunta a la idea del doble nacimiento. • La primera es la humana y real, y la segunda simboliza lo “divino” y sobrenatural, algo extraordinario. • Puede ser una figura teriomorfica, proyecciones arquetípicas de algún modelo del entorno real, pudiendo surgir complicaciones. 10/22/2020jjmbezanilla@gmail.com 34
  35. 35. • El símbolo del renacimiento, puede proyectarse sobre la madrastra o la suegra; esa segunda “mujer-madre”, por lo que es probable que esta no convierta al hijastro en “hijo- amante” en el ICC. • Realizándose esta fantasía en el orden de lo real. 10/22/2020jjmbezanilla@gmail.com 35
  36. 36. • Siguiendo a Lacan: • Registro de lo Real: Lo real es aquello que no se puede expresar como lenguaje, lo que no se puede decir, no se puede representar, porque al re-presentarlo se pierde la esencia de éste, es decir, el objeto mismo. Por ello, lo Real está siempre presente pero continuamente mediado mediante lo imaginario y lo simbólico. • Registro de lo Imaginario: Lo imaginario está constituido en un proceso que requiere una cierta enajenación estructural, es el reino de la identificación espacial que inicia en el estadio del espejo y es instrumental en el desarrollo de la agencia psíquica. Es en este proceso de formación que el sujeto puede identificar su imagen como el ‘yo’, diferenciado del otro. Lo que se designa como ‘yo’ es formado a través de lo que es el otro —en otras palabras, de la imagen en el espejo. Es la forma primitiva de pensamiento simbólico. 10/22/2020jjmbezanilla@gmail.com 36
  37. 37. • Refiere Jung, que el motivo de las “dos madres” presenta múltiples variaciones, tantas como persinas que puedan representarlo. • 496. El nacido de las dos madres, es un héroe; el primer nacimiento lo hace humano y el segundo un semidios inmortal. • 497. El nacido se ha engendrado a sí mismo, de ahí que el relato de su nacimiento, aparezca tan rodeado de símbolos, de ahí el extraordinario misterio de su concepción. 10/22/2020jjmbezanilla@gmail.com 37
  38. 38. • Si bien, esto podría entenderse como un hecho metafísico, desde una perspectiva psicológica remite a que un contenido del ICC (hijo) emerge sin la intervención del padre biológico, es decir la consciencia. 10/22/2020jjmbezanilla@gmail.com 38
  39. 39. • El progenitor del hijo, sería un dios, y el hijo sería idéntico al padre, o sea un arquetipo central. • Es decir, que la imagen divina sea renovado a sí misma haciéndose “carne”, de manera que sea percibida por la consciencia. • La “madre”, corresponde al “anima virginal” que se orienta hacia el mundo interno y no ha sido corrompida por lo externo. • Mira hacia el sol, hacia la imagen de Dios; al “sol interior”, hacia el arquetipo de la totalidad trascendente el: “SÍ MISMO”. 10/22/2020jjmbezanilla@gmail.com 39
  40. 40. • 500. Poemas míticos, refieren como la naturaleza externa va penetrando la unidad del mundo subjetivo del infante, donde el objeto primario indiferenciado se va “contaminando” (permeando) del mundo. • Paulatinamente, la naturaleza de manera imperceptible va ocupando el lugar dela madre; “la fuente primordial”. • Así, el sujeto se apropia de los primeros sonidos de la madre real, mismos que se redescubren proyectados en el amos y conexión con la “madre naturaleza”. 10/22/2020jjmbezanilla@gmail.com 40
  41. 41. • Karl Jöel refiere que en los artistas y profetas la vida se amplifica, marcando la ruta al paraíso perdido, y que solo se convierte en paraíso al reencontrarlo. • Karl Joel (27 de marzo de 1864 - 23 de julio de 1934) filósofo y profesor alemán. • Era profesor en la Universidad de Basilea desde 1902. • Llamó a su sistema filosófico "Nuevo idealismo". • Defendió la integridad de la filosofía contra los intentos de dividirla en ramas y compartimentos "especializados", y enfatizó la necesidad de una perspectiva integral. • Se opuso al positivismo metodológico y al naturalismo metafísico y trató de ridiculizar a quienes afirmaban "objetividad" en el estudio de la realidad, es decir, la actividad espiritual privada de todos los ingredientes subjetivos y emocionales. 10/22/2020jjmbezanilla@gmail.com 41
  42. 42. 10/22/2020jjmbezanilla@gmail.com 42
  43. 43. • El artista, pretende reconectar en el sentimiento con aquello que sea perdido, con la plenitud y el retorno vital a la evolución; con aquello encontrado en la experiencia religiosa y el arte interno no racionalizado. • En la unidad con la madre naturaleza, se puede actualizar la fusión con la madre, con el primer objeto, con el momento en que se experimenta la completud. 10/22/2020jjmbezanilla@gmail.com 43
  44. 44. • La madre como primera experiencia de una realidad externa con un profundo “eco” interno, suele ser la imagen que destaca del alma, un reflejo de la madre en el mundo; solo que mas antigua, originaria e imperecedera; una madre vital y permanentemente rejuvenecida. 10/22/2020jjmbezanilla@gmail.com 44
  45. 45. • Esta es el “anima”, la personificación del ICC-Colectivo. • Por eso, las imágenes simbólicas representan la unión con la fuente “materna originaria”, confluyendo sujeto y objeto en el ICC. • 501. Jöel describe la confluencia simbólica en el ICC, como el reencuentro de la madre con el hijo, ya que el momento de la separación del sujeto y el objeto, marca el “nacimiento de la consciencia”. 10/22/2020jjmbezanilla@gmail.com 45
  46. 46. • Mutación Perpetua El Tao engendra al Uno, El Uno engendra al Dos, El Dos engendra al Tres. El Tres engendra a los diez mil seres. Los diez mil seres llevan el Yin en sus espaldas y el Yang en sus frentes, Y la armonía de su Chi depende del equilibrio de estas dos fuerzas. Los hombres aborrecen la soledad, la pobreza, la indignidad, y estos nombres los usan los soberanos para sus títulos. Porque unos ganan perdiendo, y otros pierden ganando. Yo enseño lo que otros han enseñado: «el hombre que vive violentamente, morirá violentamente». Esta es la guía de mi enseñanza. • DAO DE JING CAP 44. 10/22/2020jjmbezanilla@gmail.com 46
  47. 47. • “Ésta es la relación de cómo todo estaba en suspenso, todo en calma, en silencio; todo inmóvil, callado, y vacía la extensión del cielo… Solamente había inmovilidad y silencio en la oscuridad, en la noche. Sólo el Creador, el Formador, Tepeu, Gucumatz, los Progenitores, estaban en el agua rodeados de claridad. Estaban ocultos bajo plumas verdes y azules, por eso se les llama Gucumatz, De grandes sabios, de grandes pensadores es su naturaleza. De esta manera existía el cielo y también el Corazón del Cielo, que éste es el nombre de Dios. Así contaban…” • La creación del mundo según el Popol Vuh 10/22/2020jjmbezanilla@gmail.com 47
  48. 48. • Refiere Jung, que el bienaventurado estado de reposo que precede al nacimiento y a la muerte, son como un recuerdo del estado natural “ignorancia-sabiduría”. • 503. En las figuras oníricas, el animal representa al ICC, que como matriz de la consciencia , posee un significado materno. • Todos los animales pertenecen a la “gran madre”, por eso cuando los primitivos cazaban uno, compensaban la transgresión. 10/22/2020jjmbezanilla@gmail.com 48
  49. 49. • Quién abate al animal mágico (venado azul wichol), al representante de la madre, adquiere parte de su fuerza o capacidad; por eso, el héroe se viste con la piel del animal, lo que posibilita una especie de resurrección a la fuerza vital primigenia. 10/22/2020jjmbezanilla@gmail.com 49
  50. 50. • 504. Con la caza del animal mágico, también se derriba la “participation mystique”, es decir, al represenyante simbólico del ICC, de ahí el origen de la fuerza gigantesca y diferenciadora. • La figura de algunos animales, puede poseer algún aspecto paterno, así como también pueden aparecer figuras de magos o gigantes como tiranos malvados. • “Mutatis mutandis” en la interpretación ha de verse a la “madre creadora-procreadora” o a aquella terrible que destruye y devora como la muerte misma. 10/22/2020jjmbezanilla@gmail.com 50
  51. 51. • Spielrein desarrollo la idea de “instinto de muerte”, retomado posteriormente por Freud. Explicó que no solo era el instinto de muerte, sino que ese “otro” instinto, emerge la vida espiritual (psíquica). • Jung refiere el caso de una madre que mantuvo a sus hijos fuertemente ligados a ella, y al llegar al climaterio fue víctima de una psicosis depresiva delirante, donde se asumía como una loba o una cerda, convirtiéndose ella en el símbolo de la madre devoradora. 10/22/2020jjmbezanilla@gmail.com 51
  52. 52. • 505. El drama real, tiene lugar en la psique individual, donde la lucha no es con los padres, sino con las imágenes de estos; es decir, con el encuentro entre reminiscencias del pasado y la DISPOSICIÓN INDIVIDUAL. • La predisposición individual, se conforma por factores biológicos y los arquetipos originarios, que son las pautas o dotaciones constituyentes de la naturaleza humana. • Las dotaciones genéticas heredadas y programadas con la evolución. 10/22/2020jjmbezanilla@gmail.com 52
  53. 53. • Las imágenes se activan y multiplican con las variantes de la fuerza instintiva de cada individuo, como impulsos instintivos naturales. • La fuerza instintiva, se representa en los sueños mediante símbolos teriomorficos de toros, leones, serpientes, perros, etc. • Estas figuras representan una libido indiferenciada y salvaje, que es un elemento constituyente de la personalidad humana y puede identificarse como el “alma antropoide”. 10/22/2020jjmbezanilla@gmail.com 53
  54. 54. 10/22/2020jjmbezanilla@gmail.com 54
  55. 55. • La libido como energía vital, no se manifiesta en sí y para si misma, sino en la forma de una “fuerza”, representando el concreto estado energético de una “cosa”, de un cuerpo en movimiento o una reacción química. • La libido, se liga a determinadas formas o estados, se manifiesta como una intensidad de impulsos, afectos o actividades, que se encuentran ligadas a la personalidad. • Al igual que los complejos, solo que estos son fragmentos escindidos que permanecen en las sombras. 10/22/2020jjmbezanilla@gmail.com 55
  56. 56. • 506. Cuando el “alma antropoide” no se integra, lo hace solo parcialmente, o de manera conflictiva, es que aparece una férrea resistencia a la cultura y la domesticación; es una fuerza que como el agua erosiona a la “Ilusión Civilizatoria”. • Esta libido (energía vial), deseará retornar a los primitivos y salvajes estados originarios que persisten en el ICC. • Este retorno a lo primitivo, regresiona al sujeto a la infancia, para posteriormente acceder a la fuente materna. 10/22/2020jjmbezanilla@gmail.com 56
  57. 57. • Esta tendencia regresiva de la libido, poder ser muy intensa e insoportable, cuando la adaptación, plantea altas exigencias ya sean endógenas o exógenas. • Ante intensas demandas internas, puede venir un proceso en el que las necesidades subjetivas se incrementan, y los fragmentos (complejos) que permanecían en la sombra, desplazando al complejo Yoico. • El motor de este proceso, podría venir del “alma antropoide”, ya que hacia ella apunta y es el fin de toda regresión, buscando la fusión con el estado natural originario. 10/22/2020jjmbezanilla@gmail.com 57
  58. 58. • 507. Tanto la moral laica, como la religiosa, e incluso los escudos psicológicos, permiten prevenir la fusión y disolución del Yo, minimizando el proceso regresivo como un retorno al infantilismo o incluso a fantasías uterinas (Klein). • En este punto, el concretismo biologisista choca contra sus limitaciones positivistas; además de la condena moral-ina que puede caer contra la tendencia regresiva pretende contener, al pretender develarlo como un retorno sacrílego (incestuoso) a la “madre”. 10/22/2020jjmbezanilla@gmail.com 58
  59. 59. • Lo que rebasa el marco dela consciencia personal, permanece en el ICC, por lo que aparecen figuras que se proyectan en el alma “semi-animal” que es fuertemente combatida, cuyas tendencias regresivas e adscriben a la madre y resisten la “Ley” del padre. • La proyección, no es mas que una ilusión de evitar el conflicto interno, y en lugar de esto, se generan las condiciones para la huida o refugio en la enfermedad de algún tipo, por lo que: • “Se ha pretendido expulsar al Diablo con Belcebú”. 10/22/2020jjmbezanilla@gmail.com 59
  60. 60. • 508. Dice Jung, que la terapia debe atender a la regresión, considerando que la “madre” es una “Imago” (imagen psíquica), que contiene múltiples y potentes contenidos conscientes e ICC muy valiosos y centrales. • El “anima”, como primera imagen de la madre, también puede personificar la totalidad del ICC; de ahí que la regresión a la madre sea solo una apariencia que en realidad conduce al ICC; al “Reino delas Madres”. 10/22/2020jjmbezanilla@gmail.com 60
  61. 61. • Quien penetra en el “Reino delas Madres”, somete al Yo al profundo influjo del ICC; o bien, si el acceso fue accidental o inducido (drogas), el sujeto puede intentar resistirse sin ningún beneficio. • Cuando se permite que la regresión discurra (wu-wei), esta sigue más allá dela figura de la “madre”, alcanzando al “eterno femenino”, a la “fuente primigenia”. • Entonces emerge el “niño divino” germen de la totalidad. 10/22/2020jjmbezanilla@gmail.com 61
  62. 62. • 509. Cuando Jonás fue engullido por la ballena y entonces, como menciona Paracelso, le fue posible contemplar el “Tremendo Misterio” de la profundidad y el oceano. • 510. En la oscuridad y silencio del ICC se oculta un tesoro, “El objeto precioso difícil de alcanzar”, una “brillante perla”, un “Mysterium” (Paracelso); las potencialidades que permitirán un progreso simbólico (espiritual), que constituye la meta primaria aunque ICC de la regresión. 10/22/2020jjmbezanilla@gmail.com 62
  63. 63. • Los símbolos, ayudan a que la libido que ha regresionado no se quede atrapada en la corporeidad materna, o como lo muestra Nicodemo: “por un lado lo imposible de la penetración del cuerpo materno; por otro, el renacimiento a partir de ‘agua o espíritu’”. • El Héroe lo es, porque en todas las dificultades dela vida ve las resistencias contra la meta, y las combate con todas sus fuerzas. • Es un guerrero que busca continuamente la autoperfección, que le permitirá alcanzar el “objeto precioso”, cuando el hombre ordinario quedaría paralizado o asfixiado. 10/22/2020jjmbezanilla@gmail.com 63
  64. 64. • La lucha del Héroe, suele ser con la figura del padre, que se ve representada como obstáculos para el regreso a la madre, o contra imágenes de la “madre terrible” o “devoradora”. 10/22/2020jjmbezanilla@gmail.com 64
  65. 65. • De ambas figuras paternas emanan amenazas; de la paterna, porque en apariencia imposibilita la regresión, y de la materna, porque acoge la libido que ha regresionado, haciéndola buscar el renacimiento, encontrando la muerte. • 512. Dentro de los procesos míticos, se observa e periodo de 3 días, como el tiempo del cautiverio en el mar oscuro, el que pasó Cristo en la tumba. • En este periodo, el héroe conquista el objeto precioso difícil de alcanzar. 10/22/2020jjmbezanilla@gmail.com 65
  66. 66. • 515. Dentro de la figura del padre, también aparece la figura del anciano (sabio); una representación de la reflexión. • El padre del Héroe suele ser un hábil y talentoso artesano, que trabaja y transforma la materia. • 516. Los atributos paternos, pueden pasar directamente al héroe, lo que reafirma la consubstancialidad con el padre. • El Héroe, representa al “si-mismo” ICC, resultando ser la suma y esencia de todos los arquetipos, por lo que incluye al padre y al sabio. 10/22/2020jjmbezanilla@gmail.com 66
  67. 67. • Quien abandona sus esfuerzos por crecer y se refugia en el seno de la madre, no solo busca calor y amor, sino también nutrición. • Cuando la regresión posee un carácter infantil, aunque sea inconsciente, su meta es la fusión y la nutrición. • Cuando en lugar de la regresión, se da una introversión consciente de la libido, se evita el incesto simbiótico (prohibido por el tabú), y la demanda de alimento la sustituye el ayuno deliberado. 10/22/2020jjmbezanilla@gmail.com 67
  68. 68. • Esta actitud contemplativa y estoica, obliga a que la libido se desvíe a un símbolo equivalente del “alma-mater”; hacia el ICC-Colectivo. • La soledad y el ayuno, son recursos conocidos para sostener la meditación que posibilita el acceso al ICC. • 520. En el 4º día, el héroe deja la naturaleza y yace agotado en su lecho (visión quest), inmerso en un profundo sueño, una honda introversión. • Aquí, aparecen experiencias e imágenes con significado trascendente. 10/22/2020jjmbezanilla@gmail.com 68
  69. 69. • El “hambre” del héroe, permite bajar las defensas y el surgimiento del ICC de un segundo héroe, la imagen de un dios asimilable, un “hombre-dios” hijo de la madre tierra. • Este nacimiento a la consciencia, genera la necesidad de enfrentarse con el demonio; es así, que se vence la dependencia a los padres de la infancia; con la madre, que es la más elemental y profunda. • Si se vence a la madre abriéndose paso hasta su representante simbólico, se podrá renacer como “hombre- dios”. 10/22/2020jjmbezanilla@gmail.com 69
  70. 70. 10/22/2020jjmbezanilla@gmail.com 70
  71. 71. • En la ligazón con la madre, se esconde toda la fuerza toda la fuerza que faculta al Héroe para hacer cosas extraordinarias. • “El misterio de la madre, es el poder creador divino”. 10/22/2020jjmbezanilla@gmail.com 71
  72. 72. • 523. El combate del héroe con las fuerzas sobre naturales, le confiere nuevas fuerzas, ya que la lucha contra el poder paralizador del ICC, confiere al hombre energía creadora, que es la fuente dela creación misma. • Se requiere el coraje del guerrero para luchar contra los poderes internos y arrancarles el “objeto precioso”. • Quien lo logra, se hace con lo mejor a que puede aspirarse. • “El héroe lucha consigo mismo para crearse a sí mismo” 10/22/2020jjmbezanilla@gmail.com 72
  73. 73. • “Buscabas la carga más pesada !Y te encontraste a ti mismo¡” (Nietzche). • Los mitos señalan que el combate se extiende por tres días, y al cuarto, el héroe vence. Primero se desploma agotado en el suelo, y justo antes de la muerte, surge la fuerza nutricia de la madre, inyectando nuevas fuerza y vida. 10/22/2020jjmbezanilla@gmail.com 73
  74. 74. • 524. El dios surge como una figura hostil, como un ser violento con el que el héroe debe luchar, lo que corresponde con la violencia de la dinámica del ICC. • La acometida de la violencia instintiva deviene en una experiencia de la divinidad, cuando no se sucumbe a su superioridad, cuando no se somete con los ojos cerrados. • Defendiendo su humanidad contra la animalidad instintiva de las figuras arquetípicas. 10/22/2020jjmbezanilla@gmail.com 74
  75. 75. • “Es terrible caer en manos del Dios vivo” y • “el que está cerca de él, esta cerca del fuego; el que esta lejos, esta lejos del reino”. • “Dios es un fuego devorador”. • El mesías es un “león de la estirpe de Judá”. • 525. “También el diablo ronda como un león rugiente”. 10/22/2020jjmbezanilla@gmail.com 75
  76. 76. • 526. En el misterio de Mitra, el héroe cultural, lucha contra el toro, y en el “transitus”, lo transporta a la cueva donde le dara muerte. 10/22/2020jjmbezanilla@gmail.com 76
  77. 77. • Del sacrificio del toro procede toda fecundidad y todo lo comestible. 10/22/2020jjmbezanilla@gmail.com 77
  78. 78. • La cueva corresponde a la tumba . • Esta misma forma se representa en el misterio cristiano, de maneras más bellas y humanas. • El combate anímico de Cristo en Getsemani, donde lucha consigo mismo, para dar cumplimiento a su obra, su “transitus” posterior, el “viacrucis”, donde carga con el símbolo dela madre, de la muerte, condiciéndose a sí mismo a la tumba, de la que resucita al 3er día. 10/22/2020jjmbezanilla@gmail.com 78
  79. 79. 10/22/2020jjmbezanilla@gmail.com 79
  80. 80. • Se expresa la misma idea fundamental que el drama de Mitra. • Cristo es un Dios que es devorado en la eucaristía, su muerte to transforma en pan y vino, que es un alimento místico. • El descender al interior de la tierra como en el temascal, pertenece al simbolismo del cuerpo materno, y goza de gran difusión, en los pueblos originarios de América. • Otros cultos realizan sus ritos en las cuevas. 10/22/2020jjmbezanilla@gmail.com 80
  81. 81. • 529. El hecho de acariciar o fusionarse con el animal que genera la angustia, apunta a la superación simbólica del incesto. • El animal, remite simbólicamente al peligro emanado del movimiento regresivo dela libido. • 531. Los paralelos míticos de la muerte y renacimiento, son la perdida y el re-encuentro; en los cultos, aparecen exactamente en el mismo lugar, en las fiestas primaverales donde se celebra el matrimonio sagrado, se escondía la imagen divina para luego encontrarla (Hierogamia). 10/22/2020jjmbezanilla@gmail.com 81
  82. 82. 10/22/2020jjmbezanilla@gmail.com 82
  83. 83. • Como cuando Moises y Josue pierden al pez, cuyo lugar es ocupado por el “Jadir”, así reaparece en la tierra el dios del grano que se daba por perdido y muerto. • 536. Estas referencias, nos llegan a mirar la profunda síntesis mítica de la imagen de Cristo, un referente universal que va más allá de la figura personal. • El héroe es un ser extraordinario, que experimenta un infierno con los demonios; y esto es lo que lo hace un héroe. 10/22/2020jjmbezanilla@gmail.com 83
  84. 84. • Cristo es un ser divino en muchísimos lugares dela tierra. • El héroe salvador, es fruto de la penetración dela libido en las profundidades dela fuente originaria del ICC. • Las iniciaciones, albergan una escena en la que el “myste” (iniciado), velado por un manto, es conducido a la presencia del “Sileno” (guía o padre espiritual), se presentaba con un paño en la cabeza que simbolizaba que estaba muerto. • El iniciado muere y renace simbólicamente, para crecer a lo alto. 10/22/2020jjmbezanilla@gmail.com 84
  85. 85. • En el cristianismo antiguo, el creyente desciende a las catacumbas para resurgir con Cristo el héroe. • El yoga tántrico y los Maories, conciben el interior del templo como un cuerpo, y al santon como un saco embrionario. • El “transitum” por medio del viaje, la iniciación, contemplación, oración, salida del temascal o del “Marae”, remiten al renacimiento del sujeto. 10/22/2020jjmbezanilla@gmail.com 85
  86. 86. • 538. En los diversos mitos, el héroe navega hasta el fin del mundo, lucha con monstruos, es engullido, devorado o aplastado; lo resiste y es reafirmado en el interio del monstruo o caverna. • Encuentra la forma de matar al monstruo o de salir de este, puede generar fuego en el interior, ascendiendo de esta manera el sol en la oscuridad. • La bestia muere y el héroe sale mal herido; recibe ayuda y retorna a la luz del día. 10/22/2020jjmbezanilla@gmail.com 86
  87. 87. • Pueden aparecer mensajes divinos, asi como padrinos. • El héroe que asciende, renace, y al salir de la fuente originaria pasa a otro estado de consciencia. 10/22/2020jjmbezanilla@gmail.com 87
  88. 88. • 539. La lucha contra el monstruo, es la lucha de la consciencia por separarse del letal abrazo del ICC, de ahí el fuego y la iluminación; un encantamiento contra la oscuridad del ICC. • La salvación del héroe es la iluminación solar de la consciencia. 10/22/2020jjmbezanilla@gmail.com 88
  89. 89. 10/22/2020jjmbezanilla@gmail.com 89
  90. 90. • 540. Una y otra ves, el héroe ha de iniciar sus trabajos, siempre bajo el signo de la lucha por la liberación de la fuente materna. • El hombre y la consciencia, van siempre a la saga de las metas del ICC, ya que si el sujeto se abandona a la holgazanería hasta que la libido lo desafíe nuevamente, o se le viene el cenit de su existencia, puede verse paralizado o atrapado en las añoranzas pasadas. 10/22/2020jjmbezanilla@gmail.com 90
  91. 91. • Si el hombre inicia el camino siguiendo el llamado que lo lleva a las profundidades desconocidas, podría perderse en el intento o renacer como un héroe. 10/22/2020jjmbezanilla@gmail.com 91
  92. 92. • La “madre” es el demonio que desafía al héroe a realizar su obra, poniendo pruebas en su camino que pueden hacerlo caer para que se te “ocho veces”. • 550. El mundo es albergado en el huevo y la procreadora esta presente en todas partes, el espíritu del “anima mundi” el símbolo de la maternidad que remite al “si-mismo” y que representa la integración con la totalidad. 10/22/2020jjmbezanilla@gmail.com 92
  93. 93. 10/22/2020jjmbezanilla@gmail.com 93
  94. 94. • 551. El espíritu del mal, es el miedo, la prohibición el adversario, que se alza como un obstáculo en el camino vital. • Para el héroe, la angustia es el desafío y la tarea, porque solo la audacia puede librarle de ella. • De lo contrario, se corre el riesgo de que algo en el sentido vital se quiebre, y todo el futuro se ve condenado a la desesperanza. 10/22/2020jjmbezanilla@gmail.com 94
  95. 95. • En un principio, se ha tomado la imagen del ciclo solar como una representación del destino del hombre. • En el principio, el hijo se separa dolorosamente de la madre y el hogar, y luchando asciende a la cima del destino. • Su peor enemigo, está al frente esperándolo; el mismo. • El camino del héroe es una permanente lucha contra la oscuridad que lo acecha. 10/22/2020jjmbezanilla@gmail.com 95
  96. 96. • Pareciera que la verdadera búsqueda del hijo es la muerte, la estabilidad y el equilibrio. • Si se acomoda demasiado tiempo en este estado, se apodera de él el oxido y el veneno de la serpiente, pudiendo quedar paralizado para siempre. • Si “realmente” ha de vivir, tiene que luchar y sacrificar su añoranza para, para volar y alcanzar su máxima expresión. • También el sol renuncia a su brillo para progresar hacia adelante, hacia el otoño y el renacimiento. 10/22/2020jjmbezanilla@gmail.com 96
  97. 97. • El curso de la vida, reclama que el joven renuncie a su infancia y a la dependencia de los padres carnales, para permanecer hibernando en las peligrosas profundidades del ICC. • Esta inclinación regresiva, ha sido combatida desde la antigüedad por todos los sistemas de conocimiento, y así por medio de la separación de la dependencia infantil, se aspira a una consciencia autónoma. 10/22/2020jjmbezanilla@gmail.com 97
  98. 98. • Permanentemente transitamos entre los opuestos, cuando estamos en el punto más alto hay que considerar el inicio del declive, especialmente cuando a una parte interior le gustaría plegarse en este movimiento. • Sentimos resbalar y luchamos contra el camino en decenso, nos resistimos contra la marea y los embates del ICC; contra el seductor llamado interno de las sirenas. • Para permanecer en la cumbre, hay que mantener una atención y actitud constante; esta lucha de resistencia lleva al marchitamiento y atrofia interior. 10/22/2020jjmbezanilla@gmail.com 98
  99. 99. • La perdida de espontaneidad, genera robopatia, donde las convicciones se transforman en “Cliches” vacíos, con ideales y costumbres rígidos y respuestas automatizadas. • Se agota la fuente de vitalidad y espontaneidad. • Pero, el demonio tira fuertemente desde abajo y hacia lo profundo, pudiendo llegar a traicionarnos o a quienes pensamos que somos. 10/22/2020jjmbezanilla@gmail.com 99
  100. 100. • Se siembra la catástrofe, ya que ese es el sacrificio que nunca ha querido hacerse. • Si el sacrificio se hace de buen grado no se da una revolución, sino una “translaboración” de todos los valores y principios. • No es la destrucción de todo lo sagrado, sino la renovación y transformación. • El ciclo de la vida es transformación y cambio de lo nuevo a lo viejo . 10/22/2020jjmbezanilla@gmail.com 100
  101. 101. • Lo que no se transforma, envejece y se desintegra. • La chispa vital dela creatividad, posee una potencia que le permite la regeneración permanente en el movimiento. • Nadie debe negar lo peligroso del descenso a las profundidades del alma, pero se puede tener la audacia de descender. 10/22/2020jjmbezanilla@gmail.com 101
  102. 102. • Quién tenga que bajar, que lo haga como lo hizo Dante, con los ojos bien abiertos, porque su sacrificio es tan potente que amedrenta a los mismos dioses, y a todo decenso, sigue un ascenso. • Las figuras que se desvanecen, serán reconfiguradas y expresarán su verdad con el cambio, con nuevas figuras y con nuevos lenguajes. 10/22/2020jjmbezanilla@gmail.com 102
  103. 103. • 555. Chiwantopel, le recuerda a Miss Miller al Sigfrido de Wagner, cuando exclama: • “[No hay] ni una que me comprenda , ni una que se me parezca o que tenga un alma hermana a la mía”. • Miss Miller refiere que este pasaje le recuerda los sentimientos de Sigfrido sobre Brunilda. • Brunilda como Valquiria ve con buenos ojos el incesto que dio vida a Sigfrido y mientras Sieglinde es la madre humana, Brunilda es la simbólica, la “Madre espíritu”, la “imagen de la madre”, Brunilda es la auxiliadora el héroe. 10/22/2020jjmbezanilla@gmail.com 103
  104. 104. • La figura dela madre, se convierte en uno delos mayores peligros para el héroe, y por eso está como perseguidora, puede convertirse en el impulso de las hazañas y su ascenso. • Simboliza el renacer de la consciencia desde su oscurecimiento, o sea, desde su recesión al ICC. • En Sigfrido y Brunilda, la persecución viene de Wotan, el padre. 10/22/2020jjmbezanilla@gmail.com 104
  105. 105. • Brunilda, es una parte autónoma de Wotan. • Pudiera considerársele como una representación del “anima”, pudiendo asemejarse a una disociación en la psique masculina, o un complejo que adopta una existencia hasta cierto punto autónoma. • La autonomía del “anima”, genera que anticipe ideas y decisiones de la consciencia, propiciando que el sujeto enfrente situaciones inesperadas y aparentemente ajenas. 10/22/2020jjmbezanilla@gmail.com 105
  106. 106. • 575. El Héroe en su lucha, absorbe y asume muchas cualidades de la bestia. • La bestia y el héroe pueden representarse como hermanos. • “Como serpiente, a Cristo hay que elevarlo a la cruz”. • Es decir, que como hombre carnal, no puede abandonar completamente la infancia y a la madre, buscando continuamente la regresión. • “Por eso Cristo ha de morir con la vista fija en el pasado”. 10/22/2020jjmbezanilla@gmail.com 106
  107. 107. • Lo anterior, es una interpretación psicológica del símbolo de la crucifixión, que por su persistencia histórica, seguro debe tener raíces profundas en el alma humana. • 576. Cristo como símbolo y hombre histórico, es una representación psicológica del “si-mismo”, una proyección del arquetipo al que corresponde el significado de señor del mundo interno, del ICC Colectivo. 10/22/2020jjmbezanilla@gmail.com 107
  108. 108. 10/22/2020jjmbezanilla@gmail.com 108
  109. 109. • Representa al “si-mismo” como un símbolo dela totalidad, una “coincidentia oppositorum”, albergando la luz y la oscuridad. • La leyenda “dracotina” oculta en el “anticristo”, forma parte del héroe, y por ello es inmortal. 10/22/2020jjmbezanilla@gmail.com 109
  110. 110. 10/22/2020jjmbezanilla@gmail.com 110
  111. 111. • 577. Otro motivo, es el descenso a la gruta de Mithra y los otros cultos en cuevas o catacumbas. • Esto se relaciona con el culto a los muertos , así como los ritos al interior de las pirámides prehispánicas. 10/22/2020jjmbezanilla@gmail.com 111
  112. 112. • 579. Se devuelve al sujeto a la madre con la esperanza de la resurrección, y se entregan los cuerpos a la serpiente que es la guardiana del tesoro. • 580. Así el tesoro que el Héroe trae de las profundidades es la vida, es el mismo, renacido de la oscuridad del cuerpo dela madre en el ICC. • Fue transportado por la introversión o la regresión; el héroe como un dragon se devora a sí mismo. 10/22/2020jjmbezanilla@gmail.com 112
  113. 113. 10/22/2020jjmbezanilla@gmail.com 113
  114. 114. • La serpiente es el símbolo del ICC, que expresa su inesperada presencia y sus terroríficos efectos. • El Héroe, es una figura positiva del ICC, mientras que la serpiente o el dragón es negativa; una representación de la codicia y la retención (Gollum). • 581. Todo acto psicológico en extremo, alberga o genera en sí mismo su opuesto su dinámica dependerá de la relación y tensión entre sus partes. 10/22/2020jjmbezanilla@gmail.com 114
  115. 115. • Ante cualquier extremo, es posible que pronto aparezca su opuesto (yin-yang, enantodromia), su conversión en lo contrario. • Por ello, lo más “sólido” o lo “mejor” es lo que más posibilidades tiene de transformarse en su opuesto, ya que es lo que suele estar reprimido en la psique 10/22/2020jjmbezanilla@gmail.com 115
  116. 116. • 585. Jung refiere el sueño de un paciente “Una serpiente salía repentinamente de una cavidad y le mirdía la región genital”. • El sueño, se produjo en el momento en que el paciente asumió su proceso terapéutico y comenzó a emanciparse del complejo materno, sentía la capacidad de disponer de sí mismo libremente. • Cuando percibió el movimiento hacia adelante, percibio la ligazón de la madre. 10/22/2020jjmbezanilla@gmail.com 116
  117. 117. • La mordedura de la serpiente en los genitales, recuerda a la castración de Attis, a la que fue inducido por su madre “Cibeles”. • Señala Jung, que otro paciente ante una recaída neurótica, soñó que una gran serpiente llenaba por completo el interior de su cuerpo, solo podía ver el extremo de su cola, saliéndole por el brazo. • Al querer atraparla, se le escurría entre los dedos. 10/22/2020jjmbezanilla@gmail.com 117
  118. 118. • La mordedura de la serpiente en los genitales, recuerda a la castración de Attis, a la que fue inducido por su madre “Cibeles”. • Señala Jung, que otro paciente ante una recaída neurótica, soñó que una gran serpiente llenaba por completo el interior de su cuerpo, solo podía ver el extremo de su cola, saliéndole por el brazo. • Al querer atraparla, se le escurría entre los dedos. 10/22/2020jjmbezanilla@gmail.com 118
  119. 119. • La serpiente como una representante de la psique ICC, se insinúa cuando la consciencia tiene miedo a la tendencia compensatoria del ICC, como sucede en las regresiones. • Quién hacepta la compensación, evade la regresión, y el encuentro con el ICC se da por medio de la introversión. • Una regresión psicótica como la de Nietzche, se presenta cuando se ofrece resistencia al ICC durante demasiado tiempo, donde ha quedado enajenado de manera violenta el instinto de la consciencia. 10/22/2020jjmbezanilla@gmail.com 119
  120. 120. • 588. Por medio de la introversión, uno es fecundado, entusiasmado y regenerado, retornando a la luz. • Esta imagen de la actividad espiritual, alcanza en el pensamiento Indio un significado cosmogónico del crador de todo. • Como un huevo engendrado de sí mismo, para dar a luz el mundo de la multiplicidad. 10/22/2020jjmbezanilla@gmail.com 120
  121. 121. • 590. La auto incubación como un fuego primigenio en el que se reconoce la energía vital (libido), como en el nacimiento de Mithra y el Rey Mono, de la roca por el calor libidinal. • Se llega a concebir a la introversión como una penetración al ICC, y como una ascesis; de este acto para los Brahamanes nace el mundo de una nueva lus espiritual. • 591. El hinduismo, concibe al mundo como una emanación e la libido (prana), así cuando Schreber con su introversión provoca el “fin del mundo”, concuerda con la idea de la sustracción de la libido de la realidad. 10/22/2020jjmbezanilla@gmail.com 121
  122. 122. • 592. El héroe que ha de renovar al mundo y derrotar a la muerte, personifica la fuerza vital incubada por la introversión, se vence a sí mismo en el seno de la oscuridad. • 593. El héroe es para si mismo una serpiente sacrificada, que es su mismo sacrificio. 10/22/2020jjmbezanilla@gmail.com 122
  123. 123. • 594. También el colgamiento posee un valor simbólico, ya qye remite a una añoranza incumplida, o una espera tensa como con la muerte de Jesús. • 596. El héroe divino simbolizado por la primavera (pascua) vence a la depresión del invierno y es atraído a su ocaso más allá del cenit del verano, como por una añoranza ICC. 10/22/2020jjmbezanilla@gmail.com 123
  124. 124. • 612. El mito del héroe es un drama ICC, del que solo se perciben sus sombras y reflejos como en la caverna de Platón. • Ahí aparece el héroe como más que humano, como una insinuación divina, como un arquetipo del “si-mismo” que posee naturaleza divina y consubstancial al padre. • El “si-mismo” es una “imago-Dei”, que se corresponde con la personalidad “Mana”, que ejerce una fascinación sobre la consciencia, tan potente que colapsa al Yo ante la identificación con el héroe, con lo que de da la “inflación” de la personalidad. 10/22/2020jjmbezanilla@gmail.com 124
  125. 125. 10/22/2020jjmbezanilla@gmail.com 125

×