Global Drug D...
Global Drug D...
Major Key Pla...
• By Function...
Based on geog...
About Data Br...
Aug. 30, 2021
Drug discovery informatics market

Drug discovery informatics make use sophisticated bioinformatics algorithms to process data related to drug, protein, disease, pathway, gene expression and also to sequence data and widen the flexible architecture to make new customized approaches and algorithms for various aspects of drug discovery which would facilitate to diminish the cost for drug development.

Drug discovery informatics market

  1. 1. databridgemarketresearch.com US : +1-888-387-2818 UK : +44-161-394-0625 sales@databridgemarketresearch.com 1 Global Drug Discovery Informatics Market – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026 Global Drug Discovery Informatics Market By Function (Sequencing & Target Data Analysis, Docking, Molecular Modelling, Libraries & Database Preparation, Other Functions), Solutions (Software, Services), End- User (Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies, Contract Research Organizations (CROS), Other End Users), Product (Discovery Informatics, Development Informatics), Mode (In-House Informatics, Outsourced Informatics), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) Browse Full Report and Details TOC : https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr =global-drug-discovery-informatics-market
  2. 2. databridgemarketresearch.com US : +1-888-387-2818 UK : +44-161-394-0625 sales@databridgemarketresearch.com 2 Global Drug Discovery Informatics Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 1.85 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 4.34 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 11.27% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Drug discovery informatics is a method which generates large amount of data and information on drug and diseases which is used for research and development. It is usually used to speed up the screening drug molecules. Drug discovery informatics creates correct real- time data and increase the speed of the drug innovation process. Rising chronic diseases like cancer, diabetes etc. is the major factor fuelling the market. Report Description
  3. 3. databridgemarketresearch.com US : +1-888-387-2818 UK : +44-161-394-0625 sales@databridgemarketresearch.com 3 Major Key Players Some of the major players operating in this market are : Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd. IBM Corporation Infosys Limited Thermo Fisher Scientific PerkinElmer Inc. Schrödinger, LLC Dassault Systèmes Charles River Selvita Certara Inquire Before Buying : https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire-before- buying/?dbmr=global-drug-discovery-informatics-market
  4. 4. databridgemarketresearch.com US : +1-888-387-2818 UK : +44-161-394-0625 sales@databridgemarketresearch.com 4 • By Function (Sequencing & Target Data Analysis, Docking, Molecular Modelling, Libraries & Database Preparation, Other Functions) • By Solutions (Software, Services) • By End- User (Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies, Contract Research Organizations (CROS), Other End Users) • By Product (Discovery Informatics, Development Informatics) • By Mode (In-House Informatics, Outsourced Informatics) Market Segmentation Get Exclusive Sample Report: @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a- sample/?dbmr=global-drug-discovery-informatics-market
  5. 5. databridgemarketresearch.com US : +1-888-387-2818 UK : +44-161-394-0625 sales@databridgemarketresearch.com 5 Based on geography, the market is segmented into five geographical regions  North America  Europe  Asia-Pacific  South America  Middle East  Africa Regional Analysis
  About Data Bridge Market Research
An absolute way to forecast what future holds is to comprehend the trend today! Data Bridge Market Research set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavors to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process.

Drug discovery informatics make use sophisticated bioinformatics algorithms to process data related to drug, protein, disease, pathway, gene expression and also to sequence data and widen the flexible architecture to make new customized approaches and algorithms for various aspects of drug discovery which would facilitate to diminish the cost for drug development.

×