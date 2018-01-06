Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Here are the complete details of Zong SMS packages, Daily package, Weekly package, Monthly package. Zong is Pakistan’s lar...
Zong SMS Packages Here are the complete details of SMS packages, Daily, Weekly, Monthly package. Zong Daily SMS + WhatsApp...
 How to Un-subscribe: Simply send SMS ‘unsubscribe’ or ‘unsub’ to 700  Subscription charges: Rs. 14.00 + Tax  Free SMS:...
Zong sms packages
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Zong sms packages

58 views

Published on

Zong sms packages

Published in: Mobile
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Zong sms packages

  1. 1. Here are the complete details of Zong SMS packages, Daily package, Weekly package, Monthly package. Zong is Pakistan’s largest telecom network company. They provide the best services in Pakistan. Now they recently introduce its latest Zong SMS packages including Daily SMS packages, Weekly SMS packages, Monthly SMS packages. They also offer the best call and internet packages. Zong takes extra care of its customers. Zong company is the first 4G services provider in Pakistan.
  2. 2. Zong SMS Packages Here are the complete details of SMS packages, Daily, Weekly, Monthly package. Zong Daily SMS + WhatsApp Package:  How to Subscribe: Simply dial *700# and reply with 1 or send SMS ‘sub’ to 700 and send a reply with 1 for Zong daily SMS & Whatsapp bucket  How to UN-subscribe: Simply send SMS ‘unsubscribe’ or ‘unsub’ to 700  Subscription charges: Rs. 3.99 + Tax  Free SMS: 500 SMS  Free MMS: 100 MMS  Free Data MBs: 1MB  Free WhatsApp: 30 MB  Validity: 24 Hours (at 12AM)  Auto-Recursive: Yes Zong Daily SMS Package:  How to Subscribe: Simply dial *704# and reply with 1 or send SMS ‘sub’ to 704 for Zong daily SMS bucket  How to UN-subscribe: Simply send SMS ‘unsubscribe’ or ‘unsub’ to 704  Subscription charges: Rs. 2.50 + Tax  Free SMS: 500 SMS  Free MMS: 0 MMS  Free Data MBs: 1MB  Free WhatsApp: 0 MB  Validity: 24 Hours (at 12AM)  Auto-Recursive: Yes Zong Weekly SMS Package:  How to Subscribe: Simply dial *702# and reply with 1 or send SMS ‘sub’ to 700 and send a reply with 2 for Zong weekly SMS bucket
  3. 3.  How to Un-subscribe: Simply send SMS ‘unsubscribe’ or ‘unsub’ to 700  Subscription charges: Rs. 14.00 + Tax  Free SMS: 1200 SMS  Free MMS: 0 MMS  Free Data MBs: 1MB  Free WhatsApp: 200 MB  Validity: 7 days  Auto-Recursive: Yes Zong Monthly SMS + WhatsApp Package:  How to Subscribe: Simply dial *705# and reply with 1 or send SMS ‘sub’ to 700 and send a reply with 4 for Zong monthly SMS & Whatsapp bucket  How to Un-subscribe: Simply send SMS ‘unsubscribe’ or ‘unsub’ to 700  Subscription charges: Rs. 50.00 + Tax  Free SMS: 500 SMS/ day for 30 days  Free MMS: 0 MMS  Free Data MBs: 0MB  Free WhatsApp: 30 MB/ day for 30 days  Validity: 30 days  Auto-Recursive: Yes

×