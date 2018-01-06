Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. Zong introduce latest 4G internet packages, Daily package, Weekly package, Monthly package. Zong is Pakistan’s largest telecom network company and the first 4G services provider in Pakistan. They offer the best SMS, call, internet packages to its customers. Recently they introduce its latest 4G internet packages for its customers including, Daily 4G internet package, Weekly 4G internet package, Monthly 4G internet package. They provide the best network services in Pakistan.
  2. 2. Zong Internet packages Here are the complete details of latest 4G internet packages: Daily Mini: Volume: 20 MB Validity:1 Day Price: Rs.5 Daily Basic: Volume: 100 MB Validity:1 Day Price: Rs.15 Daily Premium: Volume: 200 MB Validity:1 Day Price: Rs.25 Weekly Package: Volume: 700 MB Validity:7 Day Price: Rs.70
  3. 3. Monthly Mini: Volume: 150 MB Validity:30 Day Price: Rs.50 Monthly Basic: Volume: 500 MB Validity:30 Days Price: Rs.150 Monthly Premium 2 GB: Volume: 2 GB Validity:30 Days Price: Rs.300 Monthly Premium 4 GB: Volume: 4 GB Validity:30 Day Price: Rs.500 Monthly Premium Plus 10 GB: Volume: 10 GB Validity:30 Day Price: Rs.1800 Zong Monthly Premium Plus 20 GB: Volume: 20 GB Validity:30 Day Price: Rs.3500 Simply just choose the package by dialing *6464#.
