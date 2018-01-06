Successfully reported this slideshow.
Zong announces the latest Zong call packages, Daily package, weekly package, monthly package. Zong is the best telecom network company in Pakistan.
Zong Call Packages Here are the complete details of Zong call packages: Zong Economy Call Package  From Zong to other mob...
 Click here to know more about Zong Economy Package Zong 20 Seconds Call Package  From Zong to other mobile networks, Rs...
Zong call packages

Zong call packages

Zong call packages

  1. 1. Zong announces the latest Zong call packages, Daily package, weekly package, monthly package. Zong is the best telecom network company in Pakistan. Zong is the first 4G services provider in Pakistan. They also offer many packages at low rates, now they recently introduce its latest Zong call packages for its customers including, Daily call package, Weekly call package, Monthly call package. Now you can avail the low rates call packages with Zong network. Many companies offer different packages at different rates.
  2. 2. Zong Call Packages Here are the complete details of Zong call packages: Zong Economy Call Package  From Zong to other mobile networks, Rs. 1.80 will be charged for 1 minute at any time i.e. 24 hours a day.  Zong Happy Hour and Zong FnF can be enabled on this package plan.  Charging pulse will be on 60 seconds basis.
  3. 3.  Click here to know more about Zong Economy Package Zong 20 Seconds Call Package  From Zong to other mobile networks, Rs. 1.65 will be charged for 1 minute at any time i.e. 24 hours a day.  Charging pulse will be on 20 seconds basis.  Click here to know more about Zong 20 Seconds Package Zong Daily Call Offer:  Zong All-In-One Daily Shandaar Offer – Brings unlimited (on-net) voice calls.  Dial *999# form your Zong SIM to subscribe Zong Daily Shandaar Offer.  Subscription charges are just Rs. 9.99 (including taxes).  Please note that its a Daily Hybrid Bundle which includes much more than calling minutes.  Click here for more details of Zong Shandaar Offer (Daily) Zong Weekly Call Offer:  Zong will get both on-net and off-net minutes.  Subscription charges are just Rs. 75+tax.  Dial *7# to Subscribe.  Please note that its a Weekly Hybrid Bundle which includes much more than calling minutes.  Click here for more details of Zong Shandaar Offer (Weekly) Zong Monthly Call Offer:  Zong will get both 1000 on-net and 100 off-net minutes.  Subscription charges are just Rs. 473.14 including all taxes.  Dial *1000# to Subscribe.  Please note that its a Weekly Hybrid Bundle which includes much more than calling minutes.  Click here for more details of Zong Shandaar Offer (Monthly) Read More: Zong introduces its latest SMS packages, Daily, Weekly, Monthly package.

