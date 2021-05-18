Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. REPUBLICA BOLIVARIANA DE VENEZUELA MINISTERIO DE PODER PODULAR PARA LA DEFENSA UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL ESPERIMENTAL DE LA FUERZA ARMADA UNEFA NUCLEO-LARA La interconexiones de Redes Alumnos Pedro Rodríguez CI: 29.851.361
  2. 2. La importancia de la interconexión de redes La interconexión es el despliegue de puntos de intercambio de tráfico que integran conexiones directas y privadas entre participantes. La interconexión se da en Centros de Datos independientes del operador de la red. La interconexión vincula numerosas entidades, capaces de conectarse como una unidad con otras entidades individuales.
  3. 3. Algunas de las ventajas que plantea la interconexión de redes de datos, son:  Compartición de recursos dispersos.  Coordinación de tareas de diversos grupos de trabajo.  Reducción de costos, al utilizar recursos de otras redes.  Aumento de la cobertura geográfica.
  4. 4. Tipos de Interconexión de redes: Se pueden distinguir dos tipos de interconexión de redes, dependiendo del ámbito de aplicación:  Interconexión de Área Local (RAL con RAL) Una interconexión de Área Local conecta redes que están geográficamente cerca, como puede ser la interconexión de redes de un mismo edificio o entre edificios, creando una Red de Área Metropolitana (MAN)  Interconexión de Área Extensa (RAL con MAN y RAL con WAN) La interconexión de Área Extensa conecta redes geográficamente dispersas, por ejemplo, redes situadas en diferentes ciudades o países creando una Red de Área Extensa (WAN)
  5. 5. Los elementos utilizados para interconexión son: 1. Hub (Concentrador). Es un dispositivo que permite centralizar el cableado de una red. Es utilizado para un número limitado de maquinas. Una solicitud realizada a un nodo de la red, será envida a todos los nodos de la red, reduciendo considerablemente el ancho de banda y ocasionando colisiones. 2. Switch (Conmutador). Es un dispositivo que distribuye los datos enviados al nodo destino, eliminado la posibilidad de colisiones. Permite conectar mayor número de maquinas que un hub. 3. Router (Enrutador). Es un dispositivo que permite determinar la mejor ruta posible que debe tomar un paquete de datos. 4. (Repetidor). Es un dispositivo encargado de regenerar la señal en un segmento de red homogénea ampliando su cobertura. 5. Bridge (Puente). Son dispositivos que ayudan a resolver las limitaciones de distancia. 6. Gateway (Puerta de enlace). Es un dispositivo que permite interconectar redes con protocolos y arquitecturas diferentes a todos los niveles de comunicación. Permite que los nodos conectados a él, tengan acceso a una red exterior, realizando para ello una traducción de IP .
  6. 6. Topologías de red Bus: Esta topología permite que todas las estaciones reciban la información que se transmite, una estación transmite y todas las restantes escuchan. Consiste en un cable con un terminador en cada extremo del que se cuelgan todos los elementos de una red. Anillo: Las estaciones están unidas unas con otras formando un círculo por medio de un cable común. El último nodo de la cadena se conecta al primero cerrando el anillo. Las señales circulan en un solo sentido alrededor del círculo, regenerándose en cada nodo. Estrella: Los datos en estas redes fluyen del emisor hasta el concentrador, este realiza todas las funciones de la red, además actúa como amplificador de los datos. Árbol: Esta estructura se utiliza en aplicaciones de televisión por cable, sobre la cual podrían basarse las futuras estructuras de redes que alcancen los hogares. También se ha utilizado en aplicaciones de redes locales analógicas de banda ancha. Trama: Esta estructura de red es típica de las WAN, pero también se puede utilizar en algunas aplicaciones de redes locales (LAN). Las estaciones de trabajo están conectadas cada una con todas las demás.
  7. 7. Mecanismos para la resolución de conflictos en la transmisión de datos: CSMA/CD: Son redes con escucha de colisiones. Todas las estaciones son consideradas igual, es por ello que compiten por el uso del canal, cada vez que una de ellas desea transmitir debe escuchar el canal, si alguien está transmitiendo espera a que termine, caso contrario transmite y se queda escuchando posibles colisiones, en este último espera un intervalo de tiempo y reintenta de nuevo. Token Bus: Se usa un token (una trama de datos) que pasa de estación en estación en forma cíclica, es decir forma un anillo lógico. Cuando una estación tiene el token, tiene el derecho exclusivo del bus para transmitir o recibir datos por un tiempo determinado y luego pasa el token a otra estación, previamente designada. Las otras estaciones no pueden transmitir sin el token, sólo pueden escuchar y esperar su turno. Esto soluciona el problema de colisiones que tiene el mecanismo anterior. Token Ring: La estación se conecta al anillo por una unidad de interfaz (RIU), cada RIU es responsable de controlar el paso de los datos por ella, así como de regenerar la transmisión y pasarla a la estación siguiente. Si la dirección de la cabecera de una determinada transmisión indica que los datos son para una estación en concreto, la unidad de interfaz los copia y pasa la información a la estación de trabajo conectada a la misma.

