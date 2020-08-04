Tipos de sistemas de información

Successfully reported this slideshow.
P E D R O C O N T R E R A S F L O R E S 2 0 2 0
Temario Sistema de Información de Bibliotecas Buscador (catálogos) de información ETL de Información Inteligencia de negoc...
Sistemas de Información Bibliográficos ILS: KOHA https://koha-community.org/ Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uHav6P...
Koha requerimientos S.O.: Windows, Linux, Macs o incluso UNIX Para 50.000 registros y 200 usuarios 2 CPU, 4 GB de RAM 50 G...
Koha Instalación en Ubuntu sudo echo deb http://debian.koha-community.org/koha stable main | sudo tee /etc/apt/sources.lis...
Demo Koha Versión 19.11.05.000
Buscador de Información Apache SolR: Solr es un motor de búsqueda de código abierto basado en la biblioteca Java del proye...
Componentes Solr Fuente: https://www.tutorialspoint.com/apache_solr/apache_solr_indexing_data.htm
Solr requerimientos S.O.: Linux, MacOS/OS X, and Microsoft Windows Java Runtime Environment (JRE) version 1.8 or higher RA...
Solr instalación java –v sudo add-apt-repository ppa:webupd8team/java sudo apt-get update sudo apt-get install oracle-java...
Demo Solr
Ajax-Solr Interfaz graficas disponibles: Ajax-Solr https://github.com/evolvingweb/ajax-solr/wiki Open semantic search http...
Banana
Extracción de Información (ETL) Talend Open Studio for Data Integration 7.0, permite Extract, Transform and Load («extraer...
Talend OSDI requerimientos versión 7 Hardware Requirements Processor: 64-bit processor is required (Note: 32-bit is not su...
Instalación Descarga desde https://es.talend.com/download/data-integration-open-studio/ Memoria en java -vmargs -Xms64m –X...
Demo Talend
Bussiness Inteligence Dashboard: Metabase Metabase es una herramienta de inteligencia empresarial de código abierto. Permi...
Requerimientos Opciones: https://www.metabase.com/docs/v0.33.2/ Local Por jar, mac, docker Cloud AWS, Heroku, Debian, Kube...
Instalación Ejecutar mkdir metabase cd /var/www/html/metabase/ export MB_DB_DBNAME=metabase nohup java -jar metabase.jar &...
Demo Metabase
Minería de Datos RapidMiner es un programa informático para el análisis y minería de datos. Permite el desarrollo de proce...
Requerimientos Minimum Dual core 2GHz processor 4GB RAM >1GB free disk space Resolution: 1280x1024 Recommended Quad core 3...
Conectividad  Supported Databases  Oracle  Microsoft SQL Server  MySQL  PostgreSQL  Teradata  HP Vertica  IBM Nete...
Demo Rapid Miner Demos: Twitter Nube de tags Extensions, makerplace, web mining Read excel, archivo Blending, attributes N...
Demo
Groupware Citadel/UX http://www.citadel.org/ Es una suite de colaboración y funciona como una plataforma de sistema de tab...
Requerimientos Soporta diferentes distribuciones Linux y BSD RAM: 1 GB de memoria
Instalación #mkdir citadel #cd citadel #curl http://easyinstall.citadel.org/install | bash
Demo Citadel
Opus Opus: Base de Conocimiento
Bases de Conocimiento informáticas
Tipos de sistemas de información
Tipos de sistemas de información
Tipos de sistemas de información
Tipos de sistemas de información
Tipos de sistemas de información
Tipos de sistemas de información
Tipos de sistemas de información
  2. 2. Temario Sistema de Información de Bibliotecas Buscador (catálogos) de información ETL de Información Inteligencia de negocios Minería de Datos Groupware
  3. 3. Sistemas de Información Bibliográficos ILS: KOHA https://koha-community.org/ Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uHav6PL_4Bo Koha es un sistema integrado de gestión de bibliotecas, el primero de código fuente abierto, ​ liberado bajo la GNU General Public License. Koha fue creado en 1999 por Katipo Communications para la Horowhenua Library Trust en Nueva Zelanda. https://horowhenua.library.org.nz/ Módulos para adquisiciones, circulación, catalogación, gestión de publicaciones seriadas, autoridades, informes flexibles, impresión de etiquetas, avisos multiformato, circulación fuera de línea para cuando el acceso a Internet no está disponible. Multilingue Búsqueda texto completo Usa estándares y protocolos como MARC 21, UNIMARC, z39.50, SRU / SW, SIP2, SIP / NCIP Interfaz web, CSS, Javascript Documentación: https://koha-community.org/manual/19.05/es/epub/
  4. 4. Koha requerimientos S.O.: Windows, Linux, Macs o incluso UNIX Para 50.000 registros y 200 usuarios 2 CPU, 4 GB de RAM 50 GB de espacio en disco en una partición Usando Debian o Red Hat Apache Pearl MySQL
  5. 5. Koha Instalación en Ubuntu sudo echo deb http://debian.koha-community.org/koha stable main | sudo tee /etc/apt/sources.list.d/koha.list sudo wget -O- http://debian.koha-community.org/koha/gpg.asc | sudo apt-key add - sudo apt-get update sudo apt-get upgrade sudo apt-get clean sudo apt-get install koha-common sudo apt-get install mysql-server sudo koha-create --create-db library Fuente: https://wiki.koha-community.org/wiki/Koha_en_Ubuntu_-_paquetes#Instalar_Ubuntu
  6. 6. Demo Koha Versión 19.11.05.000
  7. 7. Buscador de Información Apache SolR: Solr es un motor de búsqueda de código abierto basado en la biblioteca Java del proyecto Lucene, con API en XML/HTTP y JSON, resaltado de resultados, búsqueda por facetas, caché, y una interfaz para su administración. A finales de 2004, CNET Networks empezó a desarrollar Solr como un proyecto interno para añadir un buscador a su página web, luego dono el código fuente a la Apache Software Foundation. Iniciando el 2007 la primera versión 1.3, 2009 agrego indexado de múltiples formatos y facetas. El 2010 se unen Lucene y Solr, 2011 queda como Solr 1.4 quedando como 3.1 (por Lucene) Stable release: 8.5.2 / May 26, 2020; https://lucene.apache.org/solr/
  8. 8. Componentes Solr Fuente: https://www.tutorialspoint.com/apache_solr/apache_solr_indexing_data.htm
  9. 9. Solr requerimientos S.O.: Linux, MacOS/OS X, and Microsoft Windows Java Runtime Environment (JRE) version 1.8 or higher RAM: 200 millones de documentos en menos de 3 GB de RAM mientras se maneja una carga DISCO: de búsqueda decente) espacio en disco utilizado (original) = 1/3 original para cada campo indexado + 1 * original para almacenado + 2 * original por campo con vectores de término Fuente: https://lucidworks.com/post/estimating-memory-and-storage-for-lucenesolr/
  10. 10. Solr instalación java –v sudo add-apt-repository ppa:webupd8team/java sudo apt-get update sudo apt-get install oracle-java8-installer cd /opt sudo wget http://www-us.apache.org/dist/lucene/solr/7.5.0/solr-7.5.0.tgz sudo tar xzf solr-7.5.0.tgz solr-7.5.0/bin/install_solr_service.sh --strip-components=2 sudo bash ./install_solr_service.sh solr-7.5.0.tgz sudo service solr start sudo service solr status sudo service solr stop sudo su - solr -c "/opt/solr/bin/solr create -c bibliouah“ http://localhost:8983 Fuente: https://lucene.apache.org/solr/guide/7_0/installing-solr.html
  11. 11. Demo Solr
  12. 12. Ajax-Solr Interfaz graficas disponibles: Ajax-Solr https://github.com/evolvingweb/ajax-solr/wiki Open semantic search https://www.opensemanticsearch.org/doc/desktop_search https://github.com/opensemanticsearch https://opensemanticsearch.org/doc/analytics/graph Lucidworks https://streams.lucidworks.com/instances/ http://35.245.17.20:8780/ecommerce http://34.94.183.87:8780/auto360/login/ Banana
  13. 13. Banana
  14. 14. Extracción de Información (ETL) Talend Open Studio for Data Integration 7.0, permite Extract, Transform and Load («extraer, transformar y cargar», frecuentemente abreviado ETL) es el proceso que permite a las organizaciones mover datos desde múltiples fuentes, reformatearlos y limpiarlos, y cargarlos en otra base de datos, data mart, o data warehouse para analizar, o en otro sistema operacional. URL: https://community.talend.com/
  15. 15. Talend OSDI requerimientos versión 7 Hardware Requirements Processor: 64-bit processor is required (Note: 32-bit is not supported) Allocated memory: 1GB minimum Disk space: 500MB minimum free disk space Operating System Microsoft Windows 7 or more recent, 64 bits Mac OS X 10.7 “Lion” or more recent Fuente: https://www.talend.com/products/specifications-data-preparation/
  16. 16. Instalación Descarga desde https://es.talend.com/download/data-integration-open-studio/ Memoria en java -vmargs -Xms64m –Xmx768m -XX:MaxPermSize=512m -Dfile.encoding=UTF-8 Donde -Xms size Especifica el tamaño de almacenamiento dinámico inicial. -Xmx size Especifica el tamaño máximo de almacenamiento dinámico. -XX: MaxPermSize = size Establece el tamaño máximo de espacio de generación permanente. Esta opción fue desaprobada en JDK 8 y reemplazada por la opción -XX: MaxMetaspaceSize . Repo: https://talend-update.talend.com/nexus/content/repositories/libraries/org/talend/libraries/
  17. 17. Demo Talend
  18. 18. Bussiness Inteligence Dashboard: Metabase Metabase es una herramienta de inteligencia empresarial de código abierto. Permite hacer preguntas sobre sus datos y muestra las respuestas en formatos que tengan sentido, ya sea un gráfico de barras o una tabla detallada. Soporta diferentes tipos de conectores a base de datos Genera tableros gráficos dinámicos con filtros Comparte reportes con o sin privilegios Genera pulsos y notificaciones de actualizaciones Versión v0.33.2 Documentación: https://www.metabase.com/docs/v0.33.2/
  19. 19. Requerimientos Opciones: https://www.metabase.com/docs/v0.33.2/ Local Por jar, mac, docker Cloud AWS, Heroku, Debian, Kubernetes(K8S) Linux Java 8 or higher and will work on either the OpenJDK or Oracle JRE
  20. 20. Instalación Ejecutar mkdir metabase cd /var/www/html/metabase/ export MB_DB_DBNAME=metabase nohup java -jar metabase.jar & localhost:3000
  21. 21. Demo Metabase
  22. 22. Minería de Datos RapidMiner es un programa informático para el análisis y minería de datos. Permite el desarrollo de procesos de análisis de datos mediante el encadenamiento de operadores a través de un entorno gráfico. Ultima versión 9.6 (marz o 2020) Desarrollado en Java y Multiplataforma. Permite el desarrollo de programas a través de un lenguaje de script. Puede usarse de diversas maneras: A través de un GUI, en línea de comandos, en batch (lotes). Desde otros programas a través de llamadas a sus bibliotecas. Incluye gráficos y herramientas de visualización de datos. Dispone de módulos de integración con R y Python.
  23. 23. Requerimientos Minimum Dual core 2GHz processor 4GB RAM >1GB free disk space Resolution: 1280x1024 Recommended Quad core 3GHz or faster processor 16GB RAM >100GB free disk space
  24. 24. Conectividad  Supported Databases  Oracle  Microsoft SQL Server  MySQL  PostgreSQL  Teradata  HP Vertica  IBM Netezza  NoSQL  MongoDB  Cassandra  Apache Solr  Splunk (read only)  Cloud Services  Dropbox  Amazon S3  Microsoft Azure Blob Storage  Salesforce  Twitter (read only)  Mozenda (read only)  Zapier (write only)  Supported File Formats  CSV - Comma Separated Value  MDB/ACCDB - Microsoft Access database  XLS/XLSX - Microsoft Excel spreadsheet (97-2003,2007- 2013)  XML - Extensible Markup Language  ARFF/XRFF - Weka file formats  DBF - dBASE Database File format (read only)  SAV - IBM SPSS file format (read only)  SAS - SAS file format up to v9.2 (read only)  DTA - Stata file format (read only)  QVX - QlikView data eXchange (write only)
  25. 25. Demo Rapid Miner Demos: Twitter Nube de tags Extensions, makerplace, web mining Read excel, archivo Blending, attributes Nominal to text Extensions, text processing, transformation, process documents from data Extensions, web mining, html, extract content, 3 Tokenize Transform cases Parametros RUN Stopword (lista una palabra por linea) Filtering Token by lengt h(2 y 9999) Ngrams (por terminos)
  26. 26. Demo
  27. 27. Groupware Citadel/UX http://www.citadel.org/ Es una suite de colaboración y funciona como una plataforma de sistema de tablón de anuncios. Está diseñado para ejecutarse en sistemas operativos de código abierto como Linux o BSD Antes de 1988 ; Hace 32 años Tiene funcionalidades como calendarios compartidos, mensajería instantánea e implementaciones integradas de protocolos de Internet como SMTP , IMAP , POP3 , GroupDAV y XMPP. Citadel utiliza la base de datos Berkeley DB para todos sus almacenes de datos, incluida la base de mensajes. Todos los protocolos ofrecen encriptación OpenSSL para seguridad adicional.
  28. 28. Requerimientos Soporta diferentes distribuciones Linux y BSD RAM: 1 GB de memoria
  29. 29. Instalación #mkdir citadel #cd citadel #curl http://easyinstall.citadel.org/install | bash
  30. 30. Demo Citadel
  31. 31. Opus Opus: Base de Conocimiento
  32. 32. Bases de Conocimiento informáticas

