Bibliotecas moviles y calidad

Biblioteca Mobile Pedro Contreras Flores
Biblioteca Mobile ¿Qué es una biblioteca móvil? • El término Biblioteca Móvil es utilizado principalmente por bibliotecari...
Biblioteca Mobile - Ejemplos • Bibliobus • Bibliotren? • Bibliometro? • Biblioelefante • Biblioburro • Bibliobarco • Bibli...
Libros Libres • Liberaciones de Libros • Mapa de libros • Bibliocabinas y Biblio Rock Fuente: http://www.labibliotecalibre...
Objetivos Biblioteca Mobile • Servir a residentes en desventaja en términos de acceso a una biblioteca estática • Promover...
Albemarle Regional Library Bookmobile, North Carolina. Los colegios, universidades y escuelas secundarias negras permitier...
Movilidad digital • Biblioteca Digital - http://www.bpdigital.cl/opac/?locale=es#indice • https://www.odilo.es/ • eBiblio ...
Calidad en los servicios digitales • Tienes 5 segundos
Tienes 5 segundos • Ciclo Margarita • Wireframe • Ciclo del Diseño • Eyetracking Fuente: Juan Carlos Camus, Tienes 5 Segun...
Calidad en los servicios Unidad N° 4 Docente Pedro Contreras Flores
Calidad en los servicios Service quality (SQ) • Es una comparación de las expectativas percibidas (E) de un servicio con e...
ISO 9001 • Es un conjunto de estándares que ayuda a las organizaciones a garantizar que satisfagan las necesidades de los ...
Métodos para medir calidad 1. Encuestas: Preguntas del servicio y conocer sugerencias de mejoras 2. Fidelización: cantidad...
  1. 1. Biblioteca Mobile Pedro Contreras Flores
  2. 2. Biblioteca Mobile ¿Qué es una biblioteca móvil? • El término Biblioteca Móvil es utilizado principalmente por bibliotecarios británicos/australianos. • Lo usan para describir un vehículo motorizado que transporta material de biblioteca. Otro los países los denominan de manera diversa Bookmobile, Bibliobus, Bucherbus, etc. • En su sentido más amplio, cualquier servicio de biblioteca que no permanece en un solo lugar se clasifica como una biblioteca móvil. • Los libros de ninguna manera son su única colección útil. La biblioteca móvil moderna puede llevar DVD, CD, computadoras, imágenes, mapas, juguetes y folletos, así como libros. • Tendrá facilidades para descargar material en disco y memoria. • Los vehículos motorizados no son el único medio de transporte. Barcos, trenes, aviones, motocicletas y varios animales se utilizan para proporcionar un Servicio. Fuente: IFLA, Mobile Library Guidelines
  3. 3. Biblioteca Mobile - Ejemplos • Bibliobus • Bibliotren? • Bibliometro? • Biblioelefante • Biblioburro • Bibliobarco • Bibliodigital • Bibliotaxis • LibrosLibres Fuente: IFLA, Mobile Library Guidelines
  4. 4. Libros Libres • Liberaciones de Libros • Mapa de libros • Bibliocabinas y Biblio Rock Fuente: http://www.labibliotecalibre.cl/ https://es.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bookcrossing
  5. 5. Objetivos Biblioteca Mobile • Servir a residentes en desventaja en términos de acceso a una biblioteca estática • Promover la equidad de prestación de servicios al mejorar la oportunidad de acceso a la biblioteca • Servicio flexible para necesidades de las poblaciones fluctuantes • Evaluar condiciones locales de tipo geográficas, demografías y factores económicos. • Todo depende la Constitución y legislación del país con respecto a las responsabilidades del gobierno sobre los servicios de la bibliotecas, si son de bien público y se proporcionan de forma gratuita a los usuarios.
  6. 6. Albemarle Regional Library Bookmobile, North Carolina. Los colegios, universidades y escuelas secundarias negras permitieron a los miembros de la comunidad acceder a sus colecciones, a veces de forma gratuita; y en 1950, la hermandad Delta Sigma Theta de la Universidad de Howard recaudó dinero para comprar una biblioteca móvil que viajó por el noroeste rural de Georgia. Todos estos proyectos pueden verse como precursores de las bibliotecas fugitivas de hoy. Los líderes negros "enfatizaron la necesidad de bibliotecas no tanto como sitios para preservar el pasado sino como monumentos para asegurar el futuro". Fuente: https://placesjournal.org/article/fugitive-libraries/?cn-reloaded=1
  7. 7. Movilidad digital • Biblioteca Digital - http://www.bpdigital.cl/opac/?locale=es#indice • https://www.odilo.es/ • eBiblio España - http://www.culturaydeporte.gob.es/cultura/areas/bibliotecas/mc/eBi blio/inicio.html • eliburutegia - http://www.eliburutegia.euskadi.eus/ • Adobe Live Cycle – Cartolas de bancos • Accesible • Responsivo
  8. 8. Calidad en los servicios digitales • Tienes 5 segundos
  9. 9. Tienes 5 segundos • Ciclo Margarita • Wireframe • Ciclo del Diseño • Eyetracking Fuente: Juan Carlos Camus, Tienes 5 Segundos. http://tienes5segundos.cl/libro/
  10. 10. Calidad en los servicios Unidad N° 4 Docente Pedro Contreras Flores
  11. 11. Calidad en los servicios Service quality (SQ) • Es una comparación de las expectativas percibidas (E) de un servicio con el rendimiento percibido (P), dando lugar a la ecuación SQ = PxE. • Esta conceptualización de la calidad del servicio tiene su origen en el paradigma de expectativa-desconfirmación de Oliver et al., 1994. • Equivalente a Satisfacción del cliente
  12. 12. ISO 9001 • Es un conjunto de estándares que ayuda a las organizaciones a garantizar que satisfagan las necesidades de los clientes y otras partes interesadas dentro de los requisitos legales y reglamentarios relacionados con un producto o servicio. • ISO 9001: 2015 Sistemas de gestión de calidad: los requisitos son un documento de aproximadamente 30 páginas disponible de la organización nacional de normalización de cada país. Solo ISO 9001 se audita directamente con fines de evaluación de terceros. • El contenido de ISO 9001: 2015 es el siguiente: • Sección 1: Alcance • Sección 2: referencias normativas • Sección 3: Términos y definiciones • Sección 4: contexto de la organización • Sección 5: Liderazgo • Sección 6: Planificación • Sección 7: Apoyo • Sección 8: Operación • Sección 9: Evaluación del desempeño • Sección 10: Mejora continua
  13. 13. Métodos para medir calidad 1. Encuestas: Preguntas del servicio y conocer sugerencias de mejoras 2. Fidelización: cantidad de años de un cliente, cliente antiguo 3. Libro de quejas: Conocer la percepción de clientes insatisfechos y realizar seguimiento, reconquistarlo 4. Entrevistas de baja: saber porque los clientes ponen fin de a la relación comercial. 5. Libro de felicitaciones: aprovechar las felicitaciones y pedir favor 6. Vinculación del cliente: implementar sugerencias y hacerlos participes. 7. Nuevos clientes por recomendaciones: los mismos clientes te pueden recomendar e invitar a nuevos socios, hay varias campañas de este tipo, con ofertas asociadas.

