Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
PEDRO A . ESPINOLA MARTINEZ Carrera : ING. Electr�nica.
* *La primera Generaci�n de Computadoras Abarca Desde el a�o 1945 hasta el a�o 1958, �poca en Que la Tecnolog�a Electr�nic...
* *Los Computadores De la Segunda Generaci�n Ya No Son De V�lvulas de Vac�o, Si No Con Transistores, Son M�s Peque�as y Co...
* *(1964-1971). En 1964 Surge el Circuito Integrado (chip), Que Consist�a En el Encapsulamiento de Gran Cantidad de Compon...
* *La Denominada Cuarta Generaci�n (1971 entre otros) es el Producto de la Micro Miniaturizaci�n de los Circuitos Electr�n...
* * (1981-1990). A Partir de Esta generaci�n Ya No Hay Diferencia En la Tecnolog�a Que se Utiliza Para la Creaci�n De las ...
* * Las Computadoras de Esta Generaci�n Cuentan Con Arquitecturas Combinadas Paralelo Vectorial, con Cientos de Microproce...
* *Comienza el a�o 1999 donde popularizan las pantallas LCD 2 y hacen a un lado a los rayos cat�dicos, en donde se han dej...
* * Gracias a Los Avances En La Computaci�n, Hemos Alcanzado Un Nivel de Tecnolog�a Muy Elevado, El Cual Nos Ha Servido Pa...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Precentacion generacion de las computadoras

19 views

Published on

Precentacion Generacion de las computadoras

Published in: Technology
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Precentacion generacion de las computadoras

  1. 1. PEDRO A . ESPINOLA MARTINEZ Carrera : ING. Electr�nica.
  2. 2. * *La primera Generaci�n de Computadoras Abarca Desde el a�o 1945 hasta el a�o 1958, �poca en Que la Tecnolog�a Electr�nica Era Base de Bulbos, o Tubos de Vaci�, y la Comunicaci�n Era en T�rminos De Nivel m�s Bajo que Puede Existir, Que Se Conoce Como Lenguaje de M�quina. * Caracter�sticas: .Estaban Construidos con Electr�nica de v�lvulas. .Se programaban en lenguaje de m�quina.
  3. 3. * *Los Computadores De la Segunda Generaci�n Ya No Son De V�lvulas de Vac�o, Si No Con Transistores, Son M�s Peque�as y Consumen Menos Electricidad Que los Anteriores, la Forma de Comunicaci�n Con Estas Nuevas Computadoras es Mediante Lenguajes M�s Avanzados Que el Lenguaje de la M�quina, y que Reciben el Nombre de "lenguajes de alto nivel" o Lenguajes de Programaci�n.
  4. 4. * *(1964-1971). En 1964 Surge el Circuito Integrado (chip), Que Consist�a En el Encapsulamiento de Gran Cantidad de Componentes Electr�nicos en Miniatura En una Pastilla o Pieza de Silicona. El Circuito Integrado Conforma Uno o Varios Circuitos con Una Funci�n Determinada. As�, las Computadoras Pudieron Hacerse M�s Peque�as, Ligeras y Eficientes. Consum�an Menos Electricidad, Por Tanto, Generaban Menos Calor. La Miniaturizaci�n Se Extendi� a Todos los Circuitos de la Computadora.
  5. 5. * *La Denominada Cuarta Generaci�n (1971 entre otros) es el Producto de la Micro Miniaturizaci�n de los Circuitos Electr�nicos. El Tama�o Reducido del Microprocesador De Chips Hizo Posibles la Creaci�n De los Computadores personales (PC). *la integraci�n de toda la UCP de una computadora en un s�lo circuito integrado. Se utiliza la tecnolog�a de integraci�n de circuitos de gran escala LSI (Large Scale Integration circuit).
  6. 6. * * (1981-1990). A Partir de Esta generaci�n Ya No Hay Diferencia En la Tecnolog�a Que se Utiliza Para la Creaci�n De las M�quinas, Sino En la Manera En Que se Emplea. Inclusive Para Algunas Personas Solo Existen Tan S�lo Cuatro Generaciones si Estrictamente se Tiene Como Base la Tecnolog�a Empleada. La Quinta Generaci�n Esta Diferenciada Por la Interconexi�n Entre Todo Tipo de Computadoras, Dispositivos y Redes (Redes Integradas). Comienzan a crearse Esquemas de Funcionamiento en Paralelo. Utilizaci�n de Componentes a Muy Alta Escala de Integraci�n (VLSI). Desarrollos en Inteligencia Artificial, Rob�tica y Sistemas Expertos. Utilizaci�n del lenguaje Natural (lenguajes de quinta Generaci�n). Integraci�n de datos, im�genes y voz (entornos multimedia).
  7. 7. * * Las Computadoras de Esta Generaci�n Cuentan Con Arquitecturas Combinadas Paralelo Vectorial, con Cientos de Microprocesadores Vectoriales Trabajando a Tiempo. Las Redes de �rea Mundial seguir�n Creciendo Desorbitadamente Utilizando Medios de Comunicaci�n a Trav�s de Fibras �pticas y sat�lites, con anchos de Banda impresionantes. Se caracteriza por la evoluci�n de las Comunicaciones a la par de la tecnolog�a. La Miniaturizaci�n de Componentes en Las M�quinas, y su Reducci�n en Costo Conllevan a Sistemas de Alta Capacidad. Las supercomputadoras de la generaci�n anterior se ven superadas por las nuevas estaciones de trabajo. El uso de redes se hace com�n, con grandes Velocidades y la Integraci�n de Servicios de Video de Calidad, Voz y Otros Datos Multimedia en Tiempo real.
  8. 8. * *Comienza el a�o 1999 donde popularizan las pantallas LCD 2 y hacen a un lado a los rayos cat�dicos, en donde se han dejado los DVD y los formatos de disco duro �ptico. La generaci�n de almacenamiento de datos de alta densidad con una capacidad de almacenamiento que llega a los 50 GB, aunque se ha confirmado que esta lista puede recibir 16 capas de 400 GB. La s�ptima generaci�n en las computadoras ha llegado a reemplazar la tv y los equipos de sonido, ya que ha logrado un alcance digital por medio de la capacidad de los discos duros que est� avanzando tan r�pidamente en donde se convierte en un centro de entretenimiento.
  9. 9. * * Gracias a Los Avances En La Computaci�n, Hemos Alcanzado Un Nivel de Tecnolog�a Muy Elevado, El Cual Nos Ha Servido Para Muchas �reas, Como Por Ejemplo Las Comunicaciones, la Medicina, la Educaci�n, Entre Otras. El Mundo de la Alta Tecnolog�a Jam�s Hubiera Existido De No Ser Por El Desarrollo Del Ordenador o Computadora; y Que Toda la Sociedad Utiliza Estas M�quinas, En Distintos Tipos y Tama�os, Para el Almacenamiento y Manipulaci�n De Datos

×