Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Festival of Colors DIGITAL BOOKS DONWLOAD LAST PAGE !!!! DETAIL Learn all about Holi, the Indian Festival of Colors, in th...
DONWLOAD LAST PAGE !!!! Description Learn all about Holi, the Indian Festival of Colors, in this lush picture book from be...
DOWNLOAD HERE !!!!
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Festival of Colors DIGITAL BOOKS

4 views

Published on

Learn all about Holi, the Indian Festival of Colors, in this lush picture book from bestselling mother/son duo Surishtha Sehgal and Kabir Sehgal.Spring is here, and it’s almost time for Holi, the Indian Festival of Colors. Siblings Mintoo and Chintoo are busy gathering flowers to make into colorful powders to toss during the festival. And when at last the big day comes, they gather with their friends, family, and neighbors for a vibrant celebration of fresh starts, friendship, forgiveness, and, of course, fun!

Published in: Education
License: CC Attribution-NonCommercial License
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Festival of Colors DIGITAL BOOKS

  1. 1. Festival of Colors DIGITAL BOOKS DONWLOAD LAST PAGE !!!! DETAIL Learn all about Holi, the Indian Festival of Colors, in this lush picture book from bestselling mother/son duo Surishtha Sehgal and Kabir Sehgal.Spring is here, and it’s almost time for Holi, the Indian Festival of Colors. Siblings Mintoo and Chintoo are busy gathering flowers to make into colorful powders to toss during the festival. And when at last the big day comes, they gather with their friends, family, and neighbors for a vibrant celebration of fresh starts, friendship, forgiveness, and, of course, fun! Author : Kabir Sehgalq Pages : 32 pagesq Publisher : Beach Lane Booksq Language : engq ISBN-10 : 1481420496q ISBN-13 : 9781481420495q
  2. 2. DONWLOAD LAST PAGE !!!! Description Learn all about Holi, the Indian Festival of Colors, in this lush picture book from bestselling mother/son duo Surishtha Sehgal and Kabir Sehgal.Spring is here, and it’s almost time for Holi, the Indian Festival of Colors. Siblings Mintoo and Chintoo are busy gathering flowers to make into colorful powders to toss during the festival. And when at last the big day comes, they gather with their friends, family, and neighbors for a vibrant celebration of fresh starts, friendship, forgiveness, and, of course, fun! Festival of Colors DIGITAL BOOKS Festival of Colors DIGITAL BOOKS
  3. 3. DOWNLOAD HERE !!!!

×