Successfully reported this slideshow.
Your SlideShare is downloading. ×

Eustress.pptx

Feb. 05, 2023
0 likes 0 views
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Upcoming SlideShare
Types of Stress.pptx
Types of Stress.pptx
Loading in …3
×

Check these out next

josh.pptx
FoziaRasheed2
Techniques in Biochemistry Notes.docx
Dr. Almas A
Molecular biology chapter 1-3 (15).pdf
mesfin69
Abdominal wall and hernia By Dr Yousef Shehada.pptx
YousefShehada1
True Story
kayulashula1
Factors That Affect Weight Loss.pdf
ghazala Tubbassum
Grnad round.pptx
AbdirisaqJacda1
1,000 Blind People See
kayulashula1
1 of 8 Ad

Eustress.pptx

Feb. 05, 2023
0 likes 0 views

Download to read offline

Healthcare

The last presentation at https://www.slideshare.net/peddada4/types-of-stresspptx identified Eustress as positive. This presentation answers how to reach eustress and cross-check is the stress experienced is Eustress or not. Are interested in reading, check out the de-stress blog at https://destresswithmvp.blogspot.com/2023/02/eustress.html

The last presentation at https://www.slideshare.net/peddada4/types-of-stresspptx identified Eustress as positive. This presentation answers how to reach eustress and cross-check is the stress experienced is Eustress or not. Are interested in reading, check out the de-stress blog at https://destresswithmvp.blogspot.com/2023/02/eustress.html

Healthcare
Advertisement

Recommended

Types of Stress.pptx
peddada4
12 views
10 slides
HRM_HRP.pptx
peddada4
4 views
42 slides
HRM_Moonlighting.pptx
peddada4
67 views
15 slides
Does your motivation need a kick start?
University of Southern Queensland
19.9k views
29 slides
Better than a New Year's Resolution: A New Mindset
Deepak Chopra MD (official)
307.2k views
7 slides
How to Plan and Set Financial Goals
Experian_US
23.9k views
39 slides
Choose Your Own (Career) Adventure
Lauren Galanter
27.8k views
19 slides
chatgpt dalle.pptx
Ellen Edmands
3k views
20 slides
Advertisement

More Related Content

Recently uploaded (20)

josh.pptx
FoziaRasheed2
0 views
Techniques in Biochemistry Notes.docx
Dr. Almas A
4 views
Molecular biology chapter 1-3 (15).pdf
mesfin69
0 views
Abdominal wall and hernia By Dr Yousef Shehada.pptx
YousefShehada1
0 views
True Story
kayulashula1
0 views
Factors That Affect Weight Loss.pdf
ghazala Tubbassum
4 views
Grnad round.pptx
AbdirisaqJacda1
4 views
1,000 Blind People See
kayulashula1
0 views
GENETIC DISORDERS.pptx
LamnunnemHaokip2
3 views
nov 14-20 as subm.pptx
JehanL
4 views
Poliomyelitis And Barriers to Its Eradication in Pakistan by Ateeqa Ijaz.pptx
Ateeqa4
0 views
Diagnostic procedures.pptx
LamnunnemHaokip2
3 views
cease fire
JETENDRAKUMAR3
0 views
neel IFT.pptx
NEELESHCHOUDHARY4
0 views
Eating one to three eggs a week lowers the risk of heart disease.docx
Amakyafhomecareprodu
0 views
BSP-Parent-Consent.docx
Jeremiahvmacaraeg
3 views
1587473792ENVIRONMENTAL_MICROBIOLOGY_LECTURE.ppt
mesfin69
0 views
CLINICAL DECISION MAKING.pptx
Mayuri Zanwar
0 views
cancer day.pptx
Ameena Kadar
3 views
When to Commence IVF Treatment for Infertility Difficulties
Dr Shivani Sachdev Gour
0 views
josh.pptx
FoziaRasheed2
0 views
9 slides
Techniques in Biochemistry Notes.docx
Dr. Almas A
4 views
8 slides
Molecular biology chapter 1-3 (15).pdf
mesfin69
0 views
140 slides
Abdominal wall and hernia By Dr Yousef Shehada.pptx
YousefShehada1
0 views
100 slides
True Story
kayulashula1
0 views
1 slide
Factors That Affect Weight Loss.pdf
ghazala Tubbassum
4 views
9 slides

Featured (20)

25 Mission Statements From the World's Most Valuable Brands
Palo Alto Software
2.1M views
Trying To Change A Habit? Beware These 5 Traps.
Gretchen Rubin
9.9k views
Statistics On The Importance Of Employee Feedback
Officevibe
32.4k views
25 Time Management Hacks to Kickstart the New Year
Étienne Garbugli
219.7k views
The 3 Secrets of Highly Successful Graduates
Reid Hoffman
828.4k views
12 Days of Productivity
Redbooth
92.3k views
Data Design: Where Math and Art Collide
Trina Chiasson
89.2k views
How a Smart Leader Sets SMART Goals
Weekdone.com
86.7k views
Getting Started With OKRs (Objective Key Results)
The Moonshot Planner
3k views
A Guide to the Holiday Job Search
Noelle Gross, Career Strategy Coach
5k views
How to Have Difficult Conversations
Mattan Griffel
485.5k views
How to pretend you know soccer
Devesh Khanal
19.4k views
10 Productivity Hacks Backed By Science
When I Work
52k views
5 Ways to Give Feedback that Elicits Real Change
BambooHR
380.7k views
The Best Study Tips Revealed
LinkedIn
47.6k views
Understanding Artificial Intelligence - Major concepts for enterprise applica...
APPANION
30.2k views
Four Public Speaking Tips From Standup Comedians
Ross Simmonds
100.7k views
Different Career Paths in Data Science
Roger Huang
12.8k views
How to Fortify a Diverse Workforce to Battle the Great Resignation
Aggregage
4.6k views
5 Tips for Embracing Change at Work
O.C. Tanner
23.9k views
25 Mission Statements From the World's Most Valuable Brands
Palo Alto Software
2.1M views
32 slides
Trying To Change A Habit? Beware These 5 Traps.
Gretchen Rubin
9.9k views
7 slides
Statistics On The Importance Of Employee Feedback
Officevibe
32.4k views
17 slides
25 Time Management Hacks to Kickstart the New Year
Étienne Garbugli
219.7k views
28 slides
The 3 Secrets of Highly Successful Graduates
Reid Hoffman
828.4k views
113 slides
12 Days of Productivity
Redbooth
92.3k views
14 slides
Advertisement

Eustress.pptx

  1. 1. Eustress = Confidence + Preparation + Faith
  2. 2. Reference https://destresswithmvp.blogspot.com/

×