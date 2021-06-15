Successfully reported this slideshow.
Presentado por : MARIA FERNANDA GUTIERREZ GOMEZ Id: 435417 Esp. Gerencia Educativa
Para iniciar un trabajo de análisis en torno a la dimensiones de la gestión Educativa como un conjunto de acciones de movi...
La gestión educativa es un proceso orientado al fortalecimiento de los Proyectos Educativos de las Instituciones, que ayud...
 Pedagógica – Didáctica. Organizacional. Comunitaria. Administrativa.
Hace referencia a aquellas actividades que definen la institución educativa, diferenciándola de otras instituciones social...
Acerca de las practicas pedagógicas y de la transposición didáctica. Las prácticas pedagógicas pueden entenderse como aque...
La dimensión organizativa es “un conjunto de actividades relacionadas con la función administrativa y de gobierno que real...
Hace referencia al modo en el que la escuela (el director, los docentes) conoce y comprende las condiciones, necesidades y...
Se refiere al complejo de tareas que permiten o facilitan el funcionamiento regular de la escuela, basadas en una coordina...
para el mantenimiento, la conservación de los muebles e inmuebles; la seguridad e higiene de las personas y los bienes; la...
