Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
The�Power�of�Meditation�Audiobook�Free�Download. The�Power�of�Meditation�Audiobook�Free�Download.�|�Audiobook�mp3�|�Audiob...
The�Power�of�Meditation This�wise�and�delightful�guide�to�the�benefits�of�meditation�practices�will�help�listeners�cultiva...
The�Power�of�Meditation
The�Power�of�Meditation
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

The Power of Meditation Audiobook Free Download.

17 views

Published on

The Power of Meditation Audiobook Free Download. Audiobook Free
The Power of Meditation Audiobook Free Download. Audiobook Download

Published in: Retail
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

The Power of Meditation Audiobook Free Download.

  1. 1. The�Power�of�Meditation�Audiobook�Free�Download. The�Power�of�Meditation�Audiobook�Free�Download.�|�Audiobook�mp3�|�Audiobook�Streaming LINK�IN�PAGE�4�TO�LISTEN�OR�DOWNLOAD�BOOK
  2. 2. The�Power�of�Meditation This�wise�and�delightful�guide�to�the�benefits�of�meditation�practices�will�help�listeners�cultivate�a�calm,�peaceful,�and enlightened�lifestyle.�Drawing�from�his�years�of�experience�as�a�teacher,�spiritual�leader,�and�avid�meditator,�Edward Viljoen�directs�listeners�down�the�path�to�enlightenment�using�wisdom�such�as: �Mindfulness�practices�Train�yourself�to�become�absorbed�in�a�purposefully�chosen�activity. �Sitting�practices�Reduce�the�use�of�mental�and�physical�resources�as�much�as�possible�by�sitting�still�and�silently. �Creative�practices�Employ�such�devices�as�journaling,�observing,�and�focusing�on�a�favorite�literary�or�spiritual passage.�Featuring�personal�anecdotes�and�stories�from�the�author's�spiritual�teachings,�The�Power�of�Meditation goes�beyond�a�simple�how�to�book�and�offers�a�wonderful�listening�experience�that�will�inspire�listeners�to�live�more wise�and�fulfilling�lives.
  3. 3. The�Power�of�Meditation
  4. 4. The�Power�of�Meditation

×