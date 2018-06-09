Successfully reported this slideshow.
​ “A doubly impossible crime only adds to the enjoyable plot.”—Publishers Weekly on The Bughouse Affair
  3. 3. The Plague of Thieves Affair Audiobook Free | The Plague of Thieves Affair auto books Can the true identity of the Sherlock Holmes imposter be revealed at last? ​ Sabina Carpenter and John Quincannon are no stranger to mysteries. In the five years since they opened Carpenter and Quinncannon, Professional Detective Services, they have solved dozens, but one has eluded even them: Sherlock Holmes or, rather, the madman claiming his identity, who keeps showing up with a frustrating—though admittedly useful—knack for solving difficult cases. ​ Roland W. Fairchild, recently arrived from Chicago, claims the man is his first cousin, Charles P. Fairchild III. Now, with his father dead, Charles stands to inherit an estate of over $3 million, if Sabina can find him and if he can be proved sane. Sabina is uncertain of Roland’s motives but agrees to take the case. ​ John, meanwhile, has been hired by the owner of the Golden State brewery to investigate the “accidental” death of the head brewmaster, who drowned in a vat of his own beer. When a second murder occurs and the murderer escapes from under his nose, John sets out to find the trail of the criminals—and to ensure he keeps his reputation for catching them. ​ But while John is certain he can catch his quarry, Sabina is less certain whether she even wants to catch hers. Holmes has been frustrating but useful and even kind. She is quite certain he is mad but quite uncertain what will happen when he is confronted with the truth. Does every mystery need to be solved?
  5. 5. The Plague of Thieves Affair Audiobook Free | The Plague of Thieves Affair auto books Written By: Marcia Muller. Narrated By: Bill Pronzini Publisher: Blackstone Audiobooks Date: January 2016 Duration: 6 hours 57 minutes
