Aseptic abscesses (AAs) are neutrophilic infiltrative lesions that often coincide with systemic inflammatory disorders such as inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). According to recent literature, medical therapies in IBD with AAs include corticosteroid, immunosuppressants and anti-TNFα biologics.
