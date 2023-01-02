Activate your 30 day free trial to unlock unlimited reading.
Osteoporosis is a systemic skeletal disease and strongly associated with reduced quality of life (QoL). The aim of the study was to explore BMD that might serve as index of health-related QoL (HRQoL), or the relationship between bone mineral density （BMD） and HRQoL in postmenopausal Han Chinese women prior to diagnosis of osteoporosis.
