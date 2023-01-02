Successfully reported this slideshow.
Your SlideShare is downloading. ×

SARS-Cov2 and limb Ischemia

Jan. 02, 2023
0 likes 0 views
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Upcoming SlideShare
After Sequential Therapy with First and Third Generation EGFR-Tkis, A Patient...
After Sequential Therapy with First and Third Generation EGFR-Tkis, A Patient...
Loading in …3
×

Check these out next

GeneXpert MTB/RIF: A Useful Tool for Rapid and Accurate Diagnosis of Tubercul...
pearlvenny
Streptococcus Mutans in the Oral Cavity as a Risk Factor for Threatened Misca...
pearlvenny
Medial Compartment Osteoarthritis with a Large Subchondral Geode of Medial Fe...
pearlvenny
Relationship between Blood Ammonia and Plasma free Amino Acids Concentration ...
pearlvenny
COVID-19-Associated Pneumothorax: Case Reports
pearlvenny
Early Repair of Vesicovaginal Fistula
pearlvenny
A Bruise as First Manifestation of Cutaneous Angiosarcoma
pearlvenny
Intestinal Cystic Pneumatosis : Rare Case
pearlvenny
1 of 4 Ad

SARS-Cov2 and limb Ischemia

Jan. 02, 2023
0 likes 0 views

Download to read offline

Health & Medicine

Patients with severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-Cov2) infection mainly present severe pneumonia associated with complications related to cytokine storm syndrome. So, it was associated with thrombotic incidents like acute limb ischemia and pulmonary embolism

Patients with severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-Cov2) infection mainly present severe pneumonia associated with complications related to cytokine storm syndrome. So, it was associated with thrombotic incidents like acute limb ischemia and pulmonary embolism

Health & Medicine
Advertisement

Recommended

After Sequential Therapy with First and Third Generation EGFR-Tkis, A Patient...
pearlvenny
0 views
4 slides
Unerupted Teeth, A New Symptom of Amyloidosis?
pearlvenny
0 views
5 slides
The Role of Bone Mineral Density Assessment in Health-Related Quality of Life...
pearlvenny
0 views
7 slides
Risk Analysis of Secular Trends for a Later Age at MPV of Weight in an Earthq...
pearlvenny
0 views
7 slides
Transcatheter Closure of an Anastomotic Leak after the Bentall Procedure with...
pearlvenny
0 views
5 slides
DNA Methylation and Epigenetic Events Underlying Renal Cell Carcinomas
pearlvenny
0 views
12 slides
Therapeutic Perspective of the Multisensory Interior Garden for the Older People
pearlvenny
0 views
7 slides
Walking Rehabilitation Using Hybrid Assistive Limb (HAL) and Computer-Control...
pearlvenny
0 views
6 slides
Advertisement

More Related Content

More from pearlvenny (20)

GeneXpert MTB/RIF: A Useful Tool for Rapid and Accurate Diagnosis of Tubercul...
pearlvenny
0 views
Streptococcus Mutans in the Oral Cavity as a Risk Factor for Threatened Misca...
pearlvenny
0 views
Medial Compartment Osteoarthritis with a Large Subchondral Geode of Medial Fe...
pearlvenny
0 views
Relationship between Blood Ammonia and Plasma free Amino Acids Concentration ...
pearlvenny
0 views
COVID-19-Associated Pneumothorax: Case Reports
pearlvenny
0 views
Early Repair of Vesicovaginal Fistula
pearlvenny
6 views
A Bruise as First Manifestation of Cutaneous Angiosarcoma
pearlvenny
5 views
Intestinal Cystic Pneumatosis : Rare Case
pearlvenny
4 views
Pontocerebellar Hypoplasia: Literature Review and Clinical Study
pearlvenny
6 views
A Heterozygous Mutation M694V in the MEFV Gene and HLA-B27 Negative Spondyloa...
pearlvenny
4 views
Aorto-Esophageal Fistula and Metallic Stent
pearlvenny
3 views
Eumycotic Mycetoma (Madura’s Foot), Case Report and Literature Review
pearlvenny
4 views
My Experience with Ketamine Therapy
pearlvenny
3 views
The Diagnosis and Treatment of Robert’s Uterus: A Case Report and Literature ...
pearlvenny
4 views
Bilateral Ovarian Thecoma in a Postmenopausal Woman with Rapidly Progressed S...
pearlvenny
6 views
Abdominal Tumor Case Report
pearlvenny
6 views
A Mild form of Familial Mediterranean Fever Associated with a Polymorphisms C...
pearlvenny
6 views
Portosystemic Shunt for Treatment of Symptomatic Varices in Polycythemia Vera...
pearlvenny
4 views
Infectious Aortitis Complicated By Type B Intramural Hematoma
pearlvenny
4 views
Surgical Treatment for Iatrogenic Intrathoracic Subclavian Artery Aneurysm
pearlvenny
3 views
GeneXpert MTB/RIF: A Useful Tool for Rapid and Accurate Diagnosis of Tubercul...
pearlvenny
0 views
3 slides
Streptococcus Mutans in the Oral Cavity as a Risk Factor for Threatened Misca...
pearlvenny
0 views
2 slides
Medial Compartment Osteoarthritis with a Large Subchondral Geode of Medial Fe...
pearlvenny
0 views
5 slides
Relationship between Blood Ammonia and Plasma free Amino Acids Concentration ...
pearlvenny
0 views
8 slides
COVID-19-Associated Pneumothorax: Case Reports
pearlvenny
0 views
5 slides
Early Repair of Vesicovaginal Fistula
pearlvenny
6 views
4 slides

Recently uploaded (20)

Salmonella Tphi
Peacefulscience
0 views
pain ppt for undergraduates
UmaKumar14
0 views
Therapeutic_Horseback_Riding_Outcomes_of (1).pdf
SGB Media Group
0 views
DengueManagementinED.pptx
FahimMazlan1
0 views
How Early ARNI is Early.pptx
PuneetGupta542512
0 views
Damage control resuscitation roles of anaesthesiologist.pptx
Ahmed Haggag
0 views
Psych_First_Aid_ppt.pptx
ReyEnsepedo
0 views
THE SPINE (cervical spine)
khushboo587525
0 views
Plastic surgery Singapore
EsteeZ
0 views
Tb.pptx
AkshayVyas55
0 views
Home Doctor
ibrahimBayram9
0 views
Activity markers AS.pptx
DrAnkitaSharma9
0 views
cerebellum-ataxia_1_(1).pptx
Ahmedalmahdi16
0 views
poor-function.pptx
KhunovichDmitry1
0 views
THE THREE DIMENSIONAL STRUCTURE OF PROTEINS.pdf
GillaMarieLeopardas1
0 views
Dr.Saad Gall Bladder and Biliary Tract2022.pptx
Ggdcddede
0 views
Anatomy of Fourth and sixth cranial nerve
AkshatTyagi38
0 views
Get a Bigger Penis Naturally
RepuBubica
0 views
Is There Any Connection Between Headache And Thyroid.pdf
HGAnalytics
0 views
NCE.pdf
elkershpharmacy
0 views
Salmonella Tphi
Peacefulscience
0 views
20 slides
pain ppt for undergraduates
UmaKumar14
0 views
95 slides
Therapeutic_Horseback_Riding_Outcomes_of (1).pdf
SGB Media Group
0 views
13 slides
DengueManagementinED.pptx
FahimMazlan1
0 views
33 slides
How Early ARNI is Early.pptx
PuneetGupta542512
0 views
49 slides
Damage control resuscitation roles of anaesthesiologist.pptx
Ahmed Haggag
0 views
19 slides
Advertisement

SARS-Cov2 and limb Ischemia

  1. 1. Annals of Clinical and Medical Case Reports Case Report ISSN 2639-8109 Volume 8 SARS-Cov2 and limb Ischemia Mnif K1* , Rekik K1 , Chaabouni H1 , Fendri H2 , Smaoui F1 , Boughariou I1 , Maaloul I2 , Feki W2 , Marrakchi C1 , Mnif Z2 , Koubaa M1 and Jemaa MB1 1 Infectious Diseases Department, Hedi Chaker University Hospital, Tunisia 2 Radiology Department Hedi Chaker University Hospital, Tunisia * Corresponding author: Khouloud Mnif, Infectious diseases Department, Hedi Chaker University Hospital, Tunisia, E-mail: Khouloud.mnif@hotmail.fr Received: 16 Mar 2022 Accepted: 04 Apr 2022 Published: 09 Apr 2022 J Short Name: ACMCR Copyright: ©2022 Mnif K. This is an open access article distributed under the terms of the Creative Commons Attribution Li- cense, which permits unrestricted use, distribution, and build upon your work non-commercially. Citation: Mnif K, SARS-Cov2 and limb Ischemia. Ann Clin Med Case Rep. 2022; V8(17): 1-4 http://www.acmcasereport.com/ 1 Keywords: COVID-19; Oxygen saturation; Hyperleukocytosis 1. Abstract Patients with severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-Cov2) infection mainly present severe pneumonia associ- ated with complications related to cytokine storm syndrome. So, it was associated with thrombotic incidents like acute limb ischemia and pulmonary embolism. We report 3 cases of COVID-19 infection complicated by arterial thrombosis in the form of acute limb ischemia. 2. Introduction At the end of 2019, a novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) caused by the severe respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS- Cov2) was declared a worldwide epidemic. Patients with COVID-19 usually present with respiratory symp- toms like cough, fever, and shortness of breath. We found also a very high incidence of thromboembolic complications in patients hospitalized with COVID-19 pneumonia. We report 3 cases of COVID-19 infection complicated by acute limb ischemia. 3. Case Presentation 1 A-71-year-old man with a medical history of diabetes mellitus and dyslipidemia presented to the emergency department with short- ness of breath. One week previously, he had started to develop fever, asthenia, and anorexia. COVID 19 rapid test was positive. Clinical examination showed a Glasgow scale of 15/15, blood pressure 120/60 mmHg, heart rate 74 /min, oxygen saturation 86% on room air, and temperature 37,1C°. Electrocardiography showed the left anterior fascicular block. On initial laboratory evaluation, we found: lymphopenia (820 cells/mm3 ), hyperglycemia (18 mmol/l), hepatic cytolysis (1,5x N), and high C-Reactive-Protein (254 ng/ml). According to SFR, CT Scan showed SARS-CoV2 pneumonia with parenchymal involvement estimated at 25%-50%. The patient had received oxygen (10 liter/ min), dexamethasone 12 mg a day, and low molecular weight hep- arin (LMWH) 0,4 mg a day. He had also received cefotaxime 3 g for the day. After one week, his breathing was improved but he had acute pain in his left limb. The distal third of the limb was cold and mottled. He had a sensory-motor deficit of his limb. The left pedal pulse was absent. He was treated with unfractionated heparin drip (UFH) 210 mg for day and vasodilator drug. But the limb ischemia was extended. The patient had a mid-leg amputation. Two days after, he had a cardiac arrest and died. 4. Case Presentation 2 A-73-year-old man with a medical history of diabetes mellitus and hypertension presented to the emergency department with complaints of shortness of breath. One week previously he had started to have fever and cough. Vital signs on presentation were: Glasgow scale 15/15, heart rate 92/min, blood pressure 140/70 mmHg, oxygen saturation 84 % on room air, and 95% on supple- mental oxygen (12 liter/min). The COVID 19 rapid test was pos- itive. The electrocardiography was normal. On initial laboratory evaluation, we found: hyperleukocytosis at 15900/mm3 , lympho- penia at 660/mm3 , anemia at 11.1 g/dl, elevated C-reactive protein at 91 mg/l, and hepatic cytolysis (3x reference). The patient had received LMWH 0.7 mg twice a day, dexamethasone 12 mg a day, cefotaxime 3 g a day, and furosemide 20 mg twice a day. After 7 days, he mentioned lower limb pain. On examination, his right foot was cold to the touch and cyanosis in appearance. His leg was
  2. 2. http://www.acmcasereport.com/ 2 Volume 8 Issue 17 -2022 Case Report mottled and cold. His right popliteal artery and pedal pulse were not palpable. Computed tomography angiography showed com- plete occlusion of the right superficial femoral artery extended to the popliteal artery (figure 1). He was started on a therapeutic heparin infusion. He underwent an emergency right lower artery embolectomy Fogarty catheter. But his foot was cyanosis and his pedal pulse was not palpable. So, the patient had a mid-leg amputation. Two days after, the amputation stump was necrotic. He had a mid-thigh amputation then transferred to intensive care for respiratory distress and he died a few days later. 5. Case Presentation 3 An A-58-year-old man without medical history presented to the emergency department complaining of fever, asthenia, and short- ness of breath. Vital signs on presentation were: Glasgow scale, 15/15; tem- perature, 37 C°; heart rate, 99 beats/min; blood pressure, 122/64 mmHg; oxygen saturation, 80% on room air and 96% on supple- mental oxygen (16 liter/min of oxygen). His nasopharyngeal swap was positive for COVID-19 infection. The electrocardiography was normal. On initial laboratory evaluation, we found: hyperleu- kocytosis, 10700/mm3 ; lymphopenia, 510/mm3 ; elevated D-dimer 635 ng/mL and elevated C-reactive protein, 195 ng/mL. The patient has been treated with dexamethasone 12 mg for a day, LMWH 0,4mg twice for a day, cefotaxime 3 g for a day. He had received insulin for newly diagnosed diabetes. Two days after, he had painful lower extremities. On examination, his bilateral ex- tremities were mottled and cold. His femoral, posterior tibial, and pedal pulses were not palpable. Computed tomography angiogra- phy of the aorta and iliofemoral arteries showed complete occlu- sion of the abdominal aorta with extension to both common iliac arteries, complete occlusion of the right popliteal artery, the left anterior tibial artery (figure 2). It showed a splenic infarction. The patient had received UFH. But he had a distress respiratory and a cardiac arrest and died. Figure 1: CT angiography of aorta and iliofemoral arteries: Complete occlusion of the right superficial femoral artery extended to the popliteal artery Figure 2: CT angiography of the aorta and iliofemoral arteries showed: - Complete occlusion of the abdominal aorta extension to both common iliac arteries - Complete occlusion of the right popliteal artery, the left anterior tibial artery
  3. 3. http://www.acmcasereport.com/ 3 Volume 8 Issue 17 -2022 Case Report 6. Discussion COVID-19 significantly impacted healthcare worldwide. It can present with a variety of clinical manifestations including fever, cough, myalgia, dyspnea, headache, diarrhea, and vomiting [1]. Although respiratory symptoms predominate, COVID-19 is a high risk for arterial thromboembolism. Patients with severe COVID-19 infection can develop intravascular coagulopathy with endothelial dysfunction [2]. Multiple retrospective analyses have similar incidents from 12 to 31% of thrombotic complications in patients infected with COVID-19 [2]. A minority of these events are arterial (4%) [1, 3]. The mechanism of thromboembolic complications is multifactori- al: a direct viral infection of the endothelial cell leading to diffuse endothelial inflammation increased pro-coagulant factors such as fibrinogen, factor VIII, and high inflammatory state associat- ed with the cytokine storm leading to coagulation and fibrinolysis activation [4]. So, endothelitis and hypercoagulability, together with prolonged immobilization of critically ill COVID-19 patients complete the Virchow’s triad explains the mechanism of arterial thrombosis [3]. Elevated D-dimer was associated with high mortality [5]. The study of Tang et al showed that abnormal coagulation results, characterized by markedly elevated D-dimer and fibrin degrada- tion products are common in patients who have died of this viral pneumonia [6]. In China, a study of 1099 covid-19 cases showed that 46,4% of patients had a high level of D-dimer (≥500μg/l), 60% of them had severe pneumonia [7]. Parminder K et al reported a similar case of a 43-year-old patient who had a severe form of COVID-19 infection. He had an elevated D-dimer and fibrinogen. He was found to have a thrombus of the proximal right superficial femoral artery and two days after admis- sion, he had a cardiac arrest and died [8]. In a review, Cheruiyot I et al found that most patients with arterial thrombosis were elderly and had pre-existing co-morbidities [3], confirming the current evidence that pre-existing chronic disease increases the incidence and severity of COVID-19 [3, 9]. Pre-ex- isting cardiac diseases have been known to prejudice vascular in- flammation which could be exacerbated by the SARS-CoV-2 in- fection and the enhanced prevalence of arterial thrombosis in these particularly predisposed individuals [3]. An observation has been reported in the pediatric population where the presence of congen- ital cardiovascular disease predisposed affected children to severe COVID-19 infection and thrombotic complications [10]. We have two elderly patients with preexisting chronic illness in our cases, but the third case had 58 years, without medical history. The American Society of Hematology (ASH) recommends that all hospitalized patients with COVID-19 infection should receive anticoagulant thromboprophylaxis, in the absence of a contraindi- cation [11]. The recommendations regarding therapeutic anticoagulation in pa- tients with limb ischemia and SARS-CoV-2 infection are not well established yet [12, 13]. Bellosta R et al, in a study on 20 patients who underwent revascu- larization, showed that the usage of systemic heparin was associ- ated with increased survival [5]. In this study, all the patients re- ceived LMWH after revascularization, and none of them required reintervention, which leads to the possibility that heparinization prevents recurrent thrombosis and improves the rate of survival and limb salvage [12]. However, in our case, a patient, treated with therapeutic LMWH after Fogarty artery embolectomy catheter, had a mid-leg ampu- tation for a necrotic lower. This may be explained by the patient's comorbidities and the delay of the revascularization. 7. Conclusion COVID-19 can be associated with an increased risk of limb isch- emia. Our cases and review of the literature reveal that health care providers should be aware of life-threatening thromboembolic events. So, we should discuss therapeutic anticoagulation and lab- oratory values such as D-dimer may help with the decision. References 1. Kaur P, Qaqa F, Ramahi A, Shamoon Y, Singhal M, Shamoon F, et al. Acute upper limb ischemia in a patient with COVID-19. Hematol Oncol Stem Cell Ther. 2020; 14(4): 348-350. 2. Van Mecl A, Paz V, Navas E, Baig I. A case of COVID-19 associated acute limb ischemia. Chest. 2020; 158(4): 550. 3. Cheruiyot I, Kipkorir V, Ngure B, Misiani M, Munguti J, Ogeng’o J. Arterial Thrombosis in Coronavirus Disease 2019 Patients: A Rapid Systematic Review. Ann Vasc Surg. 2021; 70: 273‑81. 4. Panigada M, Bottino N, Tagliabue P, Grasselli G Cristina. Hyperco- agulability of COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit: A report of thromboelastography findings and other parameters of hemostasis. Journal of thrombosis and hemostasis: JTH. 2020; 18(7):1738-1742. 5. Bellosta R, Luzzani L, Natalini G, Pegorer MA, Attisani L, Cossu LG, et al. Acute limb ischemia in patients with COVID-19 pneumo- nia. J Vasc Surg. 2020; 72(6): 1864‑72. 6. Tang N, Li D, Wang X, Sun Z. Abnormal coagulation parameters are associated with poor prognosis in patients with novel coronavirus pneumonia. Journal of thrombosis and hemostasis: JTH. 2020; 18(4): 844-847. 7. Lippi. G, Favaloro.E. D-dimer is Associated with Severity of Coro- navirus Disease 2019: A Pooled Analysis. Thrombosis and haemosta- sis. 2020; 120(5):876-878. 8. Kaur P, Posimreddy S, Singh B, Qaqa F, Habib HA, Maroulis M, et al. COVID-19 Presenting as Acute Limb Ischaemia. Eur J Case Rep Intern Med. 2020; 7(6). 9. M Zhao, M Wang, J Zhang, J Ye, Y Xu, Z Wang, et al. Advances in
  4. 4. http://www.acmcasereport.com/ 4 Volume 8 Issue 17 -2022 Case Report the relationship between coronavirus infection and cardiovascular diseases. Biomedicine & pharmacotherapy = Biomedicine & phar- macotherapy. 2020; 127:110230.. 10. Jane K, Emily T, Judson H, Nancy W, Rhoda M, Janet A, Englund. Clinical Disease in Children Associated With Newly Described Coronavirus Subtypes. Am Acad Pediatr. 2007; 119. 11. Moores LK, Tritschler T, Brosnahan S, Carrier M, Collen JF, Do- erschug K, et al. Prevention, Diagnosis, and Treatment of VTE in Patients With Coronavirus Disease 2019: CHEST Guideline and Ex- pert Panel Report. CHEST. 2020; 158(3): 1143‑63. 12. Barac S, Onofrei RR, Neagoe PV, Popescu AI, Pantea S, Rață AL. An Observational Study on Patients with Acute Limb Ischemia and SARS-CoV-2 Infection: Early and Late Results in Limb Salvage Rate. J Clin Med. 2021; 10(21): 5083. 13. Jongkind V, Earnshaw JJ, Bastos Gonçalves F, Cochennec F, Debus ES, Hinchliffe R, et al. Update of the European Society for Vascular Surgery (ESVS) 2020 Clinical Practice Guidelines on the Manage- ment of Acute Limb Ischaemia in Light of the COVID-19 Pandemic, Based on a Scoping Review of the Literature. Eur J Vasc Endovasc Surg. 2021.

×