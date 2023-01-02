SARS-Cov2 and limb Ischemia

Activate your 30 day free trial to unlock unlimited reading.
Patients with severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-Cov2) infection mainly present severe pneumonia associated with complications related to cytokine storm syndrome. So, it was associated with thrombotic incidents like acute limb ischemia and pulmonary embolism
Patients with severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-Cov2) infection mainly present severe pneumonia associated with complications related to cytokine storm syndrome. So, it was associated with thrombotic incidents like acute limb ischemia and pulmonary embolism