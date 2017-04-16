Digital IT 100 Q&As Pearl Zhu The Author of “Digital Master” (15+ Books) & “Future of CIO” Blog (3600+ Posting) WWW.PEARLZ...
IT Pillar in Digital Master
Summary The purpose of “Digital IT - 100 Q&As is to summarize 100+ classic and emergent digital debates about digital IT l...
Chapter 1 Digital IT Leadership Q&As IT plays a pivotal role in the business’s digital transformation journey. Therefore, ...
Chapter 2 Digital IT Fitness Q&As The term 'fit' can be interpreted with a degree of variability: Where you want to look f...
Chapter 3 Digital IT Innovation Paradox Q&As Innovation management has an overall very low success rate. It is crucial to ...
Chapter 4 Digital IT Management Dilemma Q&As IT touches both hard business processes and soft human behaviors. However, ma...
Chapter 5 Digital IT Potential Q&As Nowadays, with the exponential growth of information and lightweight digital technolog...
Chapter 6 Digital IT Priority Q&As Prioritization starts with a right mindset -first of all, corporate leaders have to cra...
Chapter 7 Digital IT-Business Gap Q&As The very characteristic of the digital era is hyperconnectivity. Digital gaps are t...
Chapter 8 Digital IT Performance Q&As Selecting the right key performance indicator is one of the most important steps in ...
Chapter 9 Digital IT Branding Q&As A high-performing, high-reliable and high-proactive IT is the key success factor for th...
Chapter 10 Digital IT Talent Management Q&As People are always the most invaluable asset to the organization but often tur...
Conclusion From Debating to Innovating Many think we are still living in the era in which the businesses and societies are...
Author: Pearl Zhu
Author: Pearl Zhu Digital Master Book Series ( 15 Books)
Review Would you recommend this book? Write your review here.
"Digital IT - 100 Q&As" Book Introduction
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

"Digital IT - 100 Q&As" Book Introduction

49 views

Published on

The purpose of “Digital IT-100 Q&As “ is to summarize 100+ classic and emergent digital debates about digital IT leadership and management, brainstorm how to run a holistic digital business from multidimensional lens, share digital holism and strategic insight, keep IT digital fit, deal with both IT management dilemmas and innovation paradoxes effortlessly, guide today’s digital leaders and professionals to learn the valuable lessons across industrial and geographical boundaries, develop the best and next digital practices to tailor their needs, set the right priorities to achieve high performance, and build a solid digital brand, with the goal to accelerate digital transformation.

Published in: Leadership & Management
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
49
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

"Digital IT - 100 Q&As" Book Introduction

  1. 1. Digital IT 100 Q&As Pearl Zhu The Author of “Digital Master” (15+ Books) & “Future of CIO” Blog (3600+ Posting) WWW.PEARLZHU.COM CIO MASTER DIGITAL MASTER
  2. 2. IT Pillar in Digital Master
  3. 3. Summary The purpose of “Digital IT - 100 Q&As is to summarize 100+ classic and emergent digital debates about digital IT leadership and management for: ● Brainstorming how to run a holistic digital business from multidimensional lens, Share digital holism and strategic insight ● Keeping IT digital fit, deal with both IT management dilemmas and innovation paradoxes ● Developing the best and next digital practices, set the right priorities to achieve high performance.
  4. 4. Chapter 1 Digital IT Leadership Q&As IT plays a pivotal role in the business’s digital transformation journey. Therefore, digital CIOs have to wear multiple hats and play different roles in the information-abundant organizations today. It takes the visionary leadership for orchestrating digital transformation journey smoothly. .
  5. 5. Chapter 2 Digital IT Fitness Q&As The term 'fit' can be interpreted with a degree of variability: Where you want to look for 'fit' is in relation to the growth mindset and values you want to build or maintain within your team, and the kinds of behaviors that you would expect to see as a result of, or in alignment with those values. .
  6. 6. Chapter 3 Digital IT Innovation Paradox Q&As Innovation management has an overall very low success rate. It is crucial to examine the causes of failure in innovation, the gaps, and pitfalls on the way, to spur healthy debates about innovation paradox. The objective is to raise awareness of what’s needed to improve the probability of innovation success and make the innovation journey more delightful. .
  7. 7. Chapter 4 Digital IT Management Dilemma Q&As IT touches both hard business processes and soft human behaviors. However, managing a highly effective IT is not an easy job, IT leaders have to overcome many change management roadblocks and deal with quite a few of IT management dilemmas in transforming from a cost center to value creator, from a support desk to a strategic business partner; and from a back office function to an innovation brain yard.
  8. 8. Chapter 5 Digital IT Potential Q&As Nowadays, with the exponential growth of information and lightweight digital technologies, forward-looking organizations across industrial sectors claim they are in the information management business, and there is a high expectation of IT to drive changes and lead the digital transformation. .
  9. 9. Chapter 6 Digital IT Priority Q&As Prioritization starts with a right mindset -first of all, corporate leaders have to craft an executable strategy, a good strategy can map business goals with employee goals systematically, laser focus on the most critical challenge the business needs to overcome, and also engage employees by co-setting their work goals which are stretch out, but not too stressful.
  10. 10. Chapter 7 Digital IT-Business Gap Q&As The very characteristic of the digital era is hyperconnectivity. Digital gaps are the reality, because each part of the business evolves digital transformation with the different speed. In fact, bridging the gap between IT and the business is the issue of all about change. It is important to integrate the steps, processes, tools and products that organizations use to effect the transformation from strategy to deployment.
  11. 11. Chapter 8 Digital IT Performance Q&As Selecting the right key performance indicator is one of the most important steps in measurement because this process includes to answering why you are choosing that, how you will use them and whether you have enough resources to manage data. Always attempt to identify areas in which measurable improvements can be realized, providing demonstrable value is essential. .
  12. 12. Chapter 9 Digital IT Branding Q&As A high-performing, high-reliable and high-proactive IT is the key success factor for the digital transformation of the business. IT branding needs to be part of IT transformation effort. Take a critical look at IT, you need to be honest with yourself about assessing the strengths and weaknesses of IT organization, in order to build a solid IT brand.
  13. 13. Chapter 10 Digital IT Talent Management Q&As People are always the most invaluable asset to the organization but often turn to be the weakest link in strategy execution. Unlike the other tangible value of business assets which are more easily measured in a quantitative way, the true value of people, especially today’s high professional knowledge workforces include many tangible and intangible factors.
  14. 14. Conclusion From Debating to Innovating Many think we are still living in the era in which the businesses and societies are information-rich and insight poor. Critical Thinking plus healthy debating streamline IT leadership journey from good to great. The digital leaders today would keep everyone involved and foster an environment of creative thinking and critical thinking, spur healthy debates for innovation, and make a leap of digital transformation.
  15. 15. Author: Pearl Zhu
  16. 16. Author: Pearl Zhu Digital Master Book Series ( 15 Books)
  17. 17. Review Would you recommend this book? Write your review here.

×