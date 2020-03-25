Successfully reported this slideshow.
A través del Servicio Depar- tamental de Gestión Social (Sedeges) dependiente de la Gobernación de Tarija, se ha dis- pues...
Sepa cómo se propaga  En la actualidad no existe una vacuna para prevenir la enfermedad del coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19). ...
Separata coronavirus
Gobernación de Tarija

  1. 1. A través del Servicio Depar- tamental de Gestión Social (Sedeges) dependiente de la Gobernación de Tarija, se ha dis- puesto: llevar el paquete alimentario para las personas con discapacidad a cada uno de los hogares; apoyar con alimentos a personas en situación de calle; y apoyar con transporte a per- sonas con enfermedades renales y personas con discapacidad. La directora del Servicio Departa- mental de Gestión Social, Mery Polo, detalló que se están asumiendo una serie de acciones en beneficio de los sectores más desprotegidos, con el objetivo de precautelar la salud de los mismos, por el riesgo inminente de la pandemia del coronavirus. “La Gobernación de Tarija ha to- mado la decisión de llevar el paque- te alimentario de las personas con discapacidad a los diferentes hoga- res, coordinando con su directiva, la Federación de Personas con Dis- capacidad y la Asociación de Padres de Familia para llegar a los hogares, garantizando el derecho a la alimen- tación”, apuntó Polo. Polo también explicó que se está precautelando la seguridad de niños y adultos mayores que se encuentran acogidos en los centros dependien- tes del Sedeges, se realizó la dotación de alimentos, material de limpieza y bioseguridad para el personal que trabaja al interior de los centros. En lo que respecta a las personas en situación de calle, Polo manifestó que se les apoya con alimentos de prime- ra necesidad de la canasta alimenta- ria, refirió que la pasada jornada ya se ha procedido a llevar alimentos a las personas que trabajan en el Circo ubicado en el Parque Temático, al- canzando a beneficiar a 30 personas adultas y 8 niños. Indicó que se con- tinuará con otros sectores ya identi- ficados. “Otras de las medidas que estamos tomando en las próximas horas, es apoyar a las personas enfermas rena- les que necesitan concluir y continuar con su tratamiento en los diferentes centros de salud, vamos a disponer de vehículos para recogerlos de su casa y llevarlos a los centros de salud para las atenciones respectivas”, enfa- tizó Polo. Los adultos mayores o personas con discapacidad que precisan ayuda para adquirir alimentos o medicinas, pueden comunicarse al 70219162; mientras que los enfermos renales que requieran servicio de transporte para acudir a sus atenciones médicas, deben contactarse al 70226788. C on el objetivo de precautelar la salud del personal quienes llevan realizando las tareas de control y atención para los posibles en- fermos de COVID-19, la Gobernación de Tarija procedió a entregar un lote significativo de insumos de bioseguri- dad en beneficio del Hospital Regional San Juan de Dios (HRSJD), Fuerzas Armadas (FFAA) y Policía Boliviana. DandocumplimientoalaDeclarato- ria de Emergencia Sanitaria, la Gober- nación dotó los siguientes insumos de bioseguridad para personal policial, de salud y FFAA, como ser: 5.800 pares de guantes, 3.000 gafas de seguridad, 100 antiparras, 500 barbijos y 30 ba- tas sanitarias. El secretario de Gestión Institucional de la Gobernación, Ru- bén Ardaya, mencionó que durante los días pasados de igual manera se reali- zó entrega de material de bioseguridad distribuido en todo el Departamento. Además, debido a la situación por la que atraviesa, se está gestionando la compra de más materiales de biosegu- ridad, para poder abastecer a los pun- tos médicos y de control. “Como Gobernación hemos dis- puesto para la Policía Boliviana darles adicionalmente a lo que ya se entregó con anterioridad, insumos de biosegu- ridad; en este caso 1800 guantes, como 1700 gafas de seguridad para que los efectivos también puedan protegerse la vista, mientras que, a la Fuerzas Ar- madas a través de Defensa Civil, tam- bién se procederá con entrega de estos insumos”, afirmó Ardaya La autoridad explicó que para el HR- SJD, se procederá a realizar la entrega de 500 barbijos, 1000 guantes, 100 an- tiparas como 200 gafas de seguridad, mientras que de forma interna la Go- bernación de Tarija conformó equipos para que de forma artesanal realicen la producción de barbijos. “De manera provisional vamos a en- tregar este material para que las insti- tuciones que están en la línea del frente de batalla como lo es el personal de sa- lud, policial y militar puedan tener de forma provisional estos insumos hasta que vaya el resto de material que va a comprar el Gobierno Nacional”, dijo Ardaya. Se entregaron 5.800 pares de guantes, 3.000 gafas de seguridad, 100 antiparras, 500 barbijos y 30 batas sanitarias Gobernación garantiza apoyo a enfermos renales, discapacitados y personas en situación de calle Gobernación dota insumos de bioseguridad al Hospital San Juan de Dios, FFAA y Policía
  2. 2. Sepa cómo se propaga  En la actualidad no existe una vacuna para prevenir la enfermedad del coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19).  La mejor forma de prevenir la enfermedad es evitar la exposición a este virus.  Se cree que el virus se propaga principalmente de persona a persona.  Entre las personas que tienen contacto cercano entre ellas (dentro de unos 6 pies de distancia).  Mediante gotitas respiratorias que se producen cuando una persona infectada tose o estornuda.  Estas gotitas pueden llegar a la boca o la nariz de las personas que se encuentren cerca o posiblemente entrar a los pulmones al respirar. Tome medidas para protegerse Límpiese las manos con frecuencia  Lávese las manos frecuentemente con agua y jabón por al menos 20 segundos, especialmente después de haber estado en un lugar público, o después de sonarse la nariz, toser o estornudar.  Si no hay agua y jabón fácilmente disponibles, use un desinfectante de manos que contenga al menos un 60 % de alcohol. Cubra todas las superficies de las manos y frótelas hasta que sienta que se secaron.  Evite tocarse los ojos, la nariz y la boca con las manos sin lavar. Evite el contacto cercano  Evite el contacto cercano con personas que estén enfermas.  Mantenga una distancia entre usted y las otras personas si el COVID-19 se está propagando en su comunidad. Estos es especialmente importante para las personas que tengan un mayor riesgo de enfermarse gravemente. Cúbrase la boca al toser y estornudar  Cúbrase la boca y la nariz con un pañuelo desechable cuando tosa o estornude, o use la parte interna del codo.  Bote los pañuelos desechables que haya usado a la basura.  De inmediato, lávese las manos con agua y jabón por al menos 20 segundos. Si no hay agua y jabón fácilmente disponibles, límpiese las manos con un desinfectante de manos que contenga al menos un 60 % de alcohol. Use una mascarilla si está enfermo  Si está enfermo: Usted debería usar una mascarilla cuando esté cerca de otras personas (p. ej., compartiendo una habitación o un vehículo) y antes de entrar al consultorio de un proveedor de atención médica. Si no puede usar una mascarilla (por ejemplo, porque le causa dificultad para respirar), debe hacer todo lo posible por cubrirse la nariz y la boca al toser y estornudar, y las personas que lo estén cuidando deben ponerse una mascarilla si entran a su habitación..  Si NO está enfermo: No necesita usar una mascarilla a menos que esté cuidando a alguien que está enfermo (y que no puede usar una). Es posible que las mascarillas empiecen a escasear y deberían reservarse para los cuidadores. Limpie y desinfecte  Limpie Y desinfecte las superficies que se tocan frecuentemente todo los días. Esto incluye las mesas, las manijas de las puertas, los interruptores de luz, los mesones, las barandas, los escritorios, los teléfonos, los teclados, los inodoros, los grifos, los lavamanos y los lavaplatos.  Si las superficies están sucias, límpielas: use agua y jabón o detergente antes de desinfectar. Tome medidas para proteger a los demás Quédese en casa si está enfermo  Quédese en casa si está enfermo, excepto para conseguir atención médica. Sepa qué hacer si se enferma. CORONAVIRUS Aprendemos más a cerca del

