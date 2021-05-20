Read Book Prey (Omega Prey, #1) - L.V. Lane

I am prey.This is not pity talking, this is an acknowledgment of a fact.I am small and weak; I am an Omega. I am a prize that men war over.For a year I have hidden in the distant corner of the Empire.But I am running out of food, and I am running out of options.That I must leave soon is not a decision for today, though, but a decision for tomorrow.Only tomorrow's choices never come.For tonight brings strangers who remind me that I am prey.

Publisher’s Note:

Prey is a fantasy reverse harem omegaverse with three stern Alphas, an Alpha wolf-shifter, and a stubborn Omega prey. It includes smoking hot sexual situations, spankings, and domestic discipline.

