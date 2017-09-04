Dicas ufrj

BIBLIOTECÁRIO DOCUMENTALISTA Pela descrição do cargo ‘bibliotecário-documentalista’ vamos focar a partir da publicação de ...
1 – Planejamento em serviços de informação : características e objetivos de um centro de informação ; planejamento dos rec...
Biblioteconomia, Documentação ou Ciência da Informação: conceituação, princípios, evolução e relações com outras ciências.
Desde muito tempo a UFRJ/NCE tem participado da organização de concursos públicos de muita importância no cenário nacional...
Um concurso que está próximo, de grande expectativa no cenário nacional, são as 12 vagas para bibliotecário que a Receita ...
BIBLIOGRAFIA • AMARAL, Sueli Angelica. Marketing da informação: entre a promoção e a comunicação integrada de marketing. I...
• SAYÃO, Luis et al. Implantação e gestão de repositório institucionais: políticas, memória, livre acesso e preservação. E...
SIMULADO UFRJ 2018 1) UFV / 2012. Segundo Oliver (2011), NÃO é tarefa de usuário relativa a dados bibliográficos definida ...
4) UFRJ / 2012. Ao avaliar uma base de dados bibliográficos segundo as necessidades de informação dos usuários, o bibliote...
9) IFBA / 2014. De acordo com seu Código de Ética, com relação à classe, o Bibliotecário deve: A) tratar com urbanidade e ...
12) UFMG / 2015. Em relação à representação descritiva, todas as afirmativas de Mey (2003) estão corretas, EXCETO: A) Todo...
15. IFPA / 2016. A administração de marketing em serviços de informação envolve ações de análise, planejamento, implementa...
20. DISCURSIVA: STJ / 2012. As bibliotecas, hoje em dia, não se atêm aos meios tradicionais de armazenamento da informação...
  1. 1. BIBLIOTECÁRIO DOCUMENTALISTA Pela descrição do cargo ‘bibliotecário-documentalista’ vamos focar a partir da publicação de Jayme Robredo: documentação de hoje e de amanhã ; e na coleção de livro aberto do IBICT. SIMULADO PAPIRVM: • Instituto de Tecnologia da Aeronáutica CTA/ITA BÔNUS • Instituto Federal do Pará IFPA 2016 • Universidade Federal do Pernambuco IFPE 2016 • Universidade de Brasília UnB 2015 • Universidade Federal de Minas Gerais UFMG 2015 • Instituto Federal da Bahia IFBA 2014 • Instituto Federal do Goiás IFG 2014 • Instituto Federal de Santa Catarina IFSC 2013 • Universidade Federal do Pernambuco UFPE 2013 • Universidade Federal do Rio de Janeiro UFRJ 2012 • Universidade Federal de Lavras UFV 2012 ANÁLISE COMPLETA aos assinantes do conteúdo! Você pode fazer a seguinte pergunta: por que somente provas a partir de 2012. Neste sentido, quando estamos falando em Bibliotecas Universitária, houve um importante paradigma em 2010: o movimento do acesso aberto à ciência, que tomou corpo nesta época. E, também, por isso: MÉTODO PAPIRVM BIBLIOTECONOMIA PARA CONCURSOS 04/09/2017 Página 1
  2. 2. 1 – Planejamento em serviços de informação : características e objetivos de um centro de informação ; planejamento dos recursos humanos, materiais, financeiros e do espaço físico ; Relatórios como instrumento de planejamento e avaliação ; gestão do conhecimento e inteligência organizacional ; gestão de estoques de informação e a certificação da qualidade. 2 – Organização e administração de um serviço de informação : preparo técnico do material bibliográfico, segundo seu suporte ; novas tecnologias em serviços de informação ; periódicos e documentos eletrônicos ; metadados ; redes e sistemas cooperativos de informação e comunicação ; bibliotecas eletrônicas (virtuais/digitais) ; hipermídia e hipertexto ; gerenciamento da informação em ambiente web ; gerenciamento e manutenção de bases de dados ; marketing em unidades de informação ; qualidade em unidades de informação ; direitos autorais e creative commons. 3 – Indexação e normalização : conceitos e mecanismos de indexação ; descritores, cabeçalhos de assunto, tesauro ; elaboração de resumos ; a normalização e as linguagens documentárias ; normalização de publicações técnico-científicas, segundo as normas da ABNT. 4 – Catalogação : catalogação descritiva de documentos sob suportes diversos ; conceitos de autoria, entrada principal e entradas secundárias ; código de catalogação anglo-americano ; formato MARC ; conversão de registros bibliográficos (importação e exportação de dados). 5 – Classificação : catálogo de assunto: termos principais, relacionados e remissivas; Classificação Decimal de Dewey ; Classificação Decimal Universal ; Classificação Decimal de Direito ; Tabela Cutter ; teoria da classificação e os outros sistemas de classificação – Cólon Classification. 6 – Formação e desenvolvimento de acervos : políticas de seleção, aquisição e descarte ; atualização do acervo ; comutação bibliográfica ; a política de seleção e aquisição de acervos. 7 – Serviço de referência : conceito, função e técnicas ; fontes de informação ; estudo e perfil do usuário; disseminação seletiva da informação ; produtos de alerta e serviço de referência virtual. 8 – Profissional Bibliotecário – o moderno profissional da informação ; ética profissional ; competências informacionais ; information literancy – IL e o acesso à informação. 9 – Arquitetura da Informação – Dublin Core e a concepção de metadados para gestão de informação organizacional ; AACR2 em formato MARC orientado à WEB ; o Z 39.50 e a interface de pesquisa websemântica da internet ; XMLSchema ; RDFSchema ; as novas formas conceituais de representação FRBR, FRAD, e o código RDA com MARC ; protocolo OAI-PMH ; planejamento, modelagem e implementação de tecnologias da informação bibliotecárias. Vou contar uma histórinha – esse conjunto de conteúdos acima, foram retirados de editais da CESGRANRIO desde 2009. Observe que a banca NCE / UFRJ retoma esses conteúdos desenvolvidos por aquela banca: MÉTODO PAPIRVM BIBLIOTECONOMIA PARA CONCURSOS 04/09/2017 Página 2
  3. 3. Biblioteconomia, Documentação ou Ciência da Informação: conceituação, princípios, evolução e relações com outras ciências. A biblioteca no contexto acadêmico: conceito e funções, missão, estrutura organizacional e operacional. Planejamento, gestão, organização, controle e avaliação. Representação descritiva do documento: Princípios de Catalogação. Catálogos: funções, tipos e formas. Tabelas de notação de autor. Catalogação dos diferentes tipos de materiais e suportes Catalogação descritiva. AACR2. – formato MARC, ISBDs. Representação temática do documento: Princípios de classificação. Classificação Decimal de Dewey (CDD), Classificação Decimal Universal (CDU). Classificações especializadas. Indexação. Descritores, metadados. Recuperação da informação. Linguagens de indexação. Web semântica: ontologias e taxonomias. Formação e Desenvolvimento de coleção: recursos impressos e eletrônicos. Políticas de seleção, aquisição, descarte, e avaliação de coleções. Aquisição planificada, consórcios e comutação bibliográfica. Conservação e preservação de documentos. Sistemas de Segurança do acervo. Serviço de referência: Conceitos e técnicas. Bibliotecário de referência: características e atribuições. Usuários reais e potenciais. Disseminação Seletiva da Informação (DSI). Atendimento presencial e à distância. Redes e Sistemas de Informação: Conceitos e características. Automação: avaliação de software. Formatos de intercâmbio e suas estruturas. Catálogos em linha. Conversão retrospectiva de registros catalográficos (importação e exportação de dados). Principais sistemas de automação: nacionais e internacionais. Tecnologia da Informação e da Comunicação: Conceito de redes de comunicação de dados. Redes locais. Gerenciamento do fluxo da informação em ambiente WEB. Bancos e Bases de dados. Ambiente tecnológico: tecnologias da informação aplicadas à gestão de acervos bibliográfico e documental. (web, bibliotecas digitais/virtuais, Repositórios digitais, redes sociais, bases de dados, webQualis, Sistema Eletrônico de Editoração de Revistas (SEER), D-Space - Sistema para criação e implementação de repositórios digitais). Gestão de Unidades de Informação: Planejamento, organização e administração de recursos: materiais, financeiros, informacionais e humanos. Marketing de serviços e produtos. Normalização: Conceitos e funções. Normas brasileiras de documentação. ISSN, ISBN, DOI. Bibliotecário: Legislação e Órgãos de Classe. Ética profissional. Grifados os conteúdos trabalhados pelo método Papirvm em suas apostilas e materiais auxiliares. Os outros contextos ainda necessitam ser desenvolvidos. MÉTODO PAPIRVM BIBLIOTECONOMIA PARA CONCURSOS 04/09/2017 Página 3
  4. 4. Desde muito tempo a UFRJ/NCE tem participado da organização de concursos públicos de muita importância no cenário nacional. Entretanto, a partir de 2008, a banca perde espaço para outras bancas recém criadas, tais como, CESGRANRIO, FUNRIO e FCC. Veja abaixo como vem acontecendo seleções importantes de bibliotecários por parte da CESGRANRIO, na cidade do Rio de Janeiro: Mas, isso tende a mudar! Houve uma reformulação estratégica da banca. MÉTODO PAPIRVM BIBLIOTECONOMIA PARA CONCURSOS 04/09/2017 Página 4
  5. 5. Um concurso que está próximo, de grande expectativa no cenário nacional, são as 12 vagas para bibliotecário que a Receita Federal solicitou ao MPOG. Então, estamos falando de Rio de Janeiro... Bibliotecário-Documentalista da Receita Federal: Sugiro o estudo orientado às seguintes provas: • Departamento de Polícia Federal DPF 2004 bibliotecário-documentalista • IPEA 2008 bibliotecário-documentalista • Ministério da Justiça 2009 bibliotecário-documentalista • BNDES 2008, 2009 e 2013 biblioteconomista • CADE 2014 bibliotecário-documentalista • Tribunais de Contas bibliotecário-documentalista • MPOG – especialista em políticas públicas e gestão governamental ESAF Indico o curso Santa Biblioteconomia. Mas, vamos focar no NCE/UFRJ que mudou muito sua abordagem, não é a mesma banca de 2012! Já mostrei para você… • Movimento do acesso aberto à ciência e os seus produtos – portal do IBICT; • Arquitetura da Informação no contexto da websemântica – como transformar recursos de tecnologia tradicionais em Search Engines? Quais as estratégias ao Z 39.50? Este protocolo é ruim em relação ao OAI-PMH? Tudo vai depender dos objetivos da biblioteca. • Atenção à nomenclatura do cargo ‘bibliotecário-documentalista’ e prepare-se para uma prova extensa nos processos técnicos, pois o bibliotecário nas Universidades Federais precisam lidar com a multiplicidade de suportes informacionais, explosão de informação. • Linguagens documentárias – é importante ser diligente neste estudo. • Sistemas de classificação CDD e CDU, como também, outros tipos de sistemas de classificação, encontrados em Langridge (1971) e Piedade (1983). • Livro aberto – assumi um desafio com essas dicas de trazer uma pequena coletânea de links de acesso para que você possa encontrar o material de estudo, nesta filosofia do acesso aberto. Já entre na missão da biblioteca universitária. http://livroaberto.ibict.br/ MÉTODO PAPIRVM BIBLIOTECONOMIA PARA CONCURSOS 04/09/2017 Página 5
  6. 6. BIBLIOGRAFIA • AMARAL, Sueli Angelica. Marketing da informação: entre a promoção e a comunicação integrada de marketing. Informação & Sociedade, v. 18, n. 1, 2008. Disponível em: https://search.proquest.com/openview/77b66f1056e0e68e76a35ed0aab4cdb7/1?pq- origsite=gscholar&cbl=2030753 • ALVARES, Lillian; GALVÃO BAPTISTA, Sofia; DE ARAÚJO JÚNIOR, Rogério Henrique. Gestão do conhecimento: categorização conceitual. Em Questão, v. 16, n. 2, 2010. Disponível em: http://www.redalyc.org/html/4656/465645963015/ • BARBÊDO, Simone Angélica Del-Ducca; TURRIONI, João Batista. Sistema de Gestão da Qualidade e um modelo de integração estrutural em bibliotecas: análise comparativa em dois estudos de caso. In: Simpósio de engenharia de produção. Bauru: Unesp, 2003. Disponível em: https://www.researchgate.net/profile/Simone_Delducca/publication/274079921_SISTEMA_ DE_GESTAO_DA_QUALIDADE_E_UM_MODELO_DE_INTEGRACAO_ESTRUTUR AL_EM_BIBLIOTECAS_ANALISE_COMPARATIVA_EM_DOIS_ESTUDOS_DE_CAS O/links/551557780cf2d70ee27007ac.pdf • CUNHA, Murilo Bastos da. "Construindo o futuro: a biblioteca universitária brasileira em 2010." (2000). Ci. Inf., Brasília, v. 29, n. 1, p. 71-89, jan./abr. 2000. Disponível em: http://www.scielo.br/pdf/ci/v29n1/v29n1a8. • LUBISCO, Nídia Maria Lienert; VIEIRA, Sônia Chagas. Biblioteca universitária brasileira: instrumento para seu planejamento. 2009. Disponível em: https://repositorio.ufba.br/ri/bitstream/ufba/588/3/Biblioteca%20universitaria %20brasileira.pdf • MIRANDA, Antonio; FLOSCULOS, Frederico. Biblioteca universitária no Brasil: reflexões sobre a problemática. Coordenação do Aperfeiçoamento de Pessoal de Nível Superior, 1978. Disponível em: http://www.antoniomiranda.com.br/Ciencia_Informacao/Biblioteca_Universitaria_.Pdf • ROSETTO, Márcia. Uso do Protocolo Z39. 50 para recuperação de informação em redes eletrônicas. Ciência da Informação, v. 26, n. 2, 1997. Disponível em: http://www.scielo.br/scielo.php?pid=S0100- 19651997000200004&script=sci_arttext&tlng=pt MÉTODO PAPIRVM BIBLIOTECONOMIA PARA CONCURSOS 04/09/2017 Página 6
  7. 7. • SAYÃO, Luis et al. Implantação e gestão de repositório institucionais: políticas, memória, livre acesso e preservação. EDUFBA, 2009. Disponível em: https://repositorio.ufba.br/ri/bitstream/ufba/473/3/implantacao_repositorio_web.pdf • TARAPANOFF, Kira. Perfil do profissional da informação no Brasil. In: Perfil do profissional da informação no Brasil. IEL, 1997. Disponível em: http://www.repositorio.unb.br/bitstream/10482/14810/6/CAPITULO_ReferencialTeoricoIntr oducao.pdf • TARAPANOFF, Kira. Técnicas para tomada de decisão nos sistemas de informação. 1995. Disponível em: http://repositorio.unb.br/bitstream/10482/14812/1/LIVRO_Tecnicas %20ParaTomada.pdf • TARAPANOFF, Kira. Inteligência, informação e conhecimento em corporações. Instituto Brasileiro de Informação em Ciência e Tecnologia (IBICT), 2006. Disponível em: http://livroaberto.ibict.br/bitstream/1/465/1/Inteligencia,%20informa%C3%A7%C3%A3o %20e%20conhecimento.pdf • TARAPANOFF, Kira; SUAIDEN, Emir José. Planejamento estratégico de bibliotecas públicas no Brasil: histórico, crise e perspectivas. 1995. R. Bibliotecon. Brasília, v. 19, n. 2, p. 137-165, jul./dez. 1995. Disponível em: http://repositorio.unb.br/bitstream/10482/17541/1/ARTIGO_PlanejamentoEstrategicodeBibl iotecaPublicas.pdf • WALTER, Maria Tereza. Implantação da Norma ISO 9001: 2000 na Biblioteca Ministro Victor Nunes Leal do Supremo Tribunal Federal. Revista Ciência da Informação, p. 104- 113, 2005. Disponível em: http://www.scielo.br/pdf/ci/v34n1/a12v34n1 • VANTI, Nadia. Ambiente de qualidade em uma biblioteca universitária: aplicação do 5S e de um estilo participativo de administração. Ciência da Informação, v. 28, n. 3, 1999. Disponível em: http://revista.ibict.br/ciinf/article/view/837 Ainda dá tempo! Não sabe por onde começar? Apresento as duas apostilas abaixo: • 800 páginas ; 2 volumes ; resumo de extensa bibliografia, por apenas 40,00 R$. MÉTODO PAPIRVM BIBLIOTECONOMIA PARA CONCURSOS 04/09/2017 Página 7
  8. 8. SIMULADO UFRJ 2018 1) UFV / 2012. Segundo Oliver (2011), NÃO é tarefa de usuário relativa a dados bibliográficos definida pelo Grupo de Estudos dos FRBR: a) justificar a razão pela qual o criador dos dados de autoridade escolheu o ponto de acesso. b) identificar uma entidade e confirmar que a entidade descrita corresponde à entidade procurada. c) selecionar uma entidade que seja apropriada às necessidades do usuário. d) encontrar entidades que correspondam aos critérios de busca formulados pelos usuários. 2) UFV / 2012. Segundo Campos (2010), é INCORRETO afirmar que a representação do conhecimento para conceituação dos objetos e de outras entidades: a) é um mecanismo usado para se raciocinar sobre o mundo. b) é um meio de computação pragmaticamente eficiente. c) é uma linguagem na qual pode-se dizer coisas sobre o mundo. d) é uma representação baseada em dois níveis: lógico e conceitual. 3) UFRJ / 2012. O Joint Steering Committee for Development of RDA (JSC) é o órgão responsável pelo desenvolvimento do RDA: Resource Description and Access que irá substituir o código de catalogação vigente. Dessa entidade fazem parte a: (A) American Library Association e a Biblioteca Nacional. (B) American Library Association e a International Organization for Standardization. (C) Library of Congress e a Biblioteca Nacional. (D) British Library e a International Federation of Library Associations and Institutions. (E) British Library e o Canadian Committee on Cataloguing. MÉTODO PAPIRVM BIBLIOTECONOMIA PARA CONCURSOS 04/09/2017 Página 8
  9. 9. 4) UFRJ / 2012. Ao avaliar uma base de dados bibliográficos segundo as necessidades de informação dos usuários, o bibliotecário constatou que vários dos itens recuperados como novos no sistema eram, na verdade, antigos, em face de atrasos no serviço de indexação. Essa situação evidenciou a relevância do critério de avaliação a que Lancaster (2004) denominou: (A) cobertura; (B) atualidade; (C) recuperabilidade; (D) previsibilidade; (E) compatibilidade. 5) UFPE / 2013. A tabela auxiliar 3 (T3) da CDD é utilizada para a composição de números de classificação de literaturas específicas e é subdividida em três seções. Qual seção da T3 está voltada para a indicação de autoria única? A) T3A. B) T3B. C) T3C. D) T3D. E) T3E. 6) UFPE / 2013. De acordo com o AACR2, quais devem ser o ponto de acesso principal e o secundário para uma obra que tem responsabilidade compartilhada por mais de três pessoas ou entidades, e a responsabilidade principal não for atribuída a nenhuma delas? A) Principal: título; secundário: cabeçalho estabelecido para a primeira pessoa ou entidade. B) Principal: primeiro autor da ordem alfabética; secundário: para os demais. C) Principal: primeiro autor que aparece no layout; secundário: para os demais. D) Principal: três primeiros autores seguidos de reticências e pela expressão et al.; secundárias para os três primeiros autores. E) Principal: primeiro autor seguido de reticências e pela expressão et al.; secundária para o primeiro autor. 7) IFSC / 2013. Ciência da Informação tornou-se uma ciência social rigorosa. Que se apóia numa tecnologia rigorosa. Tem como objetivo: I - Análise dos processos de construção da comunicação e uso da informação. II - Concepção dos produtos e sistemas que permitem sua construção comunicação armazenamento e uso. III - Conceber os sistemas (as coleções composta de objetos, as exposições feitas com tais objetos ,bem como seu exame e manipulação ) que permitem sua comunicação, uso e armazenamento. Alternativa correta é: A) I, II, III B) apenas I e II C) apenas II e III D) apenas III E) apenas I e III 8) IFSC / 2013. Coloque verdadeira (V) ou falsa (F) conforme as alternativas abaixo. Tipos de catálogos que temos na biblioteca. ( ) Catálogo coletivo informa o número entrada ,data aquisição, origem, preço etc ( ) Catálogo Dicionário apresenta numa única ordem alfabética a entrada de autor , título , assunto. ( ) Catálogo registro racionaliza o empréstimo entre bibliotecas. A seqüência correta de cima para baixo é A) F, V, F B) V, V, F C) V ,V ,F D) F, F ,F E) F, V ,V, MÉTODO PAPIRVM BIBLIOTECONOMIA PARA CONCURSOS 04/09/2017 Página 9
  10. 10. 9) IFBA / 2014. De acordo com seu Código de Ética, com relação à classe, o Bibliotecário deve: A) tratar com urbanidade e respeito os colegas representantes dos órgãos de classe quando no exercício de suas funções, fornecendo informações e facilitando o seu desempenho. B) ser leal e solidário, sem conivência com erros que venham a infringir a ética e as disposições legais que regem o exercício da profissão. C) facilitar o desempenho dos representantes do órgão fiscalizador, quando no exercício de suas respectivas funções. D) evitar críticas e/ou denúncias contra outro profissional, sem dispor de elementos comprobatórios. E) colaborar com os cursos de formação profissional, orientando e instruindo os futuros profissionais. 10) IFBA / 2014. A Lei de Lotka, relacionada à produtividade de autores, é fundamentada na premissa básica de que: A) os primeiros artigos sobre um novo assunto, à medida que são produzidos, submetem-se a uma pequena seleção. B) várias palavras com baixa frequência de ocorrência em um determinado texto têm a mesma frequência. C) um autor, ao produzir um artigo cientifico e tecnológico, tende a decidir por um determinado nível de especificidade de linguagem para transmitir sua mensagem. D) alguns pesquisadores publicam muito e muitos publicam pouco. E) a probabilidade de um autor empregar palavras diferentes para expressar a mesma ideia é pequena. 11) UFMG / 2015. Cintra et al. (2002) apresentam em seu livro os aspectos fundamentais das linguagens documentárias. Além de seu caráter organizacional, as linguagens documentárias viabilizam o compartilhamento de informações produzidas por diferentes instituições. Em relação às linguagens documentárias, analise as afirmativas a seguir e assinale com (V) as VERDADEIRAS e com (F) as FALSAS . ( ) Uma linguagem documentária é um conjunto de elementos utilizados para catalogar conteúdos de materiais de qualquer natureza, inclusive os objetos digitais. ( ) Nos sistemas de classificação convencionais, não há grande preocupação com o controle do vocabulário. Já nos tesauros, a função de controle de vocabulário está mais presente. ( ) A s noções, devidamente relacionadas, constituem o arcabouço fundamental para a organização de uma área, na medida em que possibilitam um ponto de vista materializado no sistema de noções, para o tratamento documentário. ( ) A s linguagens documentárias são construídas para indexação, armazenamento e recuperação da informação e correspondem a sistemas de símbolos destinados a traduzir os conteúdos dos documentos. ( ) A s linguagens documentárias são instrumentos intermediários ou instrumentos de comutação, através dos quais se realiza a tradução da síntese dos textos e das perguntas dos usuários. Assinale a alternativa que apresenta a sequência de letras CORR ETA. A) F, V, V, V, V. B) V, V, V, F, V. C) F, F, V, F, V. D) V, V, V, V, V. MÉTODO PAPIRVM BIBLIOTECONOMIA PARA CONCURSOS 04/09/2017 Página 10
  11. 11. 12) UFMG / 2015. Em relação à representação descritiva, todas as afirmativas de Mey (2003) estão corretas, EXCETO: A) Todo banco de dados de registros bibliográficos, mais especificamente os manuais, deverá exercer rígido controle sobre as formas padronizadas e criar listas de cabeçalhos autorizados. B) Enquanto a obra é uma entidade abstrata, que pode reproduzir-se em diferentes suportes, o item é concreto, mesmo que virtual. C) Uma comunicação espírita é obra de responsabilidade mista: diferentes responsáveis têm diferentes contribuições para o mesmo conteúdo. D) O título uniforme é um título acrescentado pelo catalogador, sob forma conhecida, ou encontrada nas fontes de referência. 13) FUB / 2015. Com relação às linguagens documentárias e à indexação, julgue os itens seguintes. • O cálculo da relação entre a capacidade de recuperar documentos úteis e a capacidade de evitar documentos inúteis indica a medida de revocação e precisão para avaliar a qualidade da política de indexação. • A inclusão da análise facetada para a elaboração de vocabulários controlados, que inclui cinco categorias fundamentais para a organização e a representação dos assuntos, é proposta pelo padrão ANSI/NISO Z39.19-2005. • A indexação por atribuição consiste na indexação a partir de uma fonte diferente da do próprio documento indexado. • Os índices pré-coordenados buscam informações a partir de combinações de termos em sistemas automatizados. 14) UFPE / 2016. Quanto à evolução tecnológica e aos desenvolvimentos ocorridos no período subsequente à Segunda Guerra Mundial, as atividades dos profissionais da Documentação estão relacionadas: 1) ao fenômeno conhecido como explosão informacional conotado com o crescimento exponencial da produção e uso de documentos, em especial nas áreas técnico-científicas. 2) ao fenômeno da documentação que não se restringia a contextos e às categorias de profissionais específicos, mas, sim, a uma vasta área que envolvia todos os que lidavam com a informação. 3) às mudanças, quer do ponto de vista da prática profissional, quer da formação disciplinar como avessa aos progressos tecnológicos, particularmente da informática. 4) aos anos de 1950, que se caracterizaram pelo enorme crescimento da informação científica, sobretudo sob a forma de relatórios técnicos e por um rápido desenvolvimento dos sistemas automáticos. 5) aos sistemas automáticos e de recuperação da informação, que deram especial destaque aos sistemas de recuperação por assuntos. Esta conjuntura levou os documentalistas a se distinguirem cada vez mais dos bibliotecários, incluindo os especialistas. Estão corretas: A) 1, 2 e 3, apenas. B) 2, 3 e 4, apenas. C) 1 e 5, apenas. D) 1, 2, 4 e 5, apenas. E) 1, 2, 3, 4 e 5. MÉTODO PAPIRVM BIBLIOTECONOMIA PARA CONCURSOS 04/09/2017 Página 11
  12. 12. 15. IFPA / 2016. A administração de marketing em serviços de informação envolve ações de análise, planejamento, implementação e controle. Essa abordagem gerencial é denominada ciclo: A) PDI. B) PADCT. C) PDCA. D) PCCTAE. E) PDTIC. 16. IFPA / 2016. Considerando uma tipologia de fontes de informação, baseada no conteúdo da informação científica, onde as categorias são definidas por originalidade e proximidade com a fonte de origem, constituem fontes primárias: A) as biografias e as bibliografias. B) os catálogos coletivos e os bancos de dados. C) os catálogos de bibliotecas e as bases de dados. D) as fontes históricas e os dicionários. E) as patentes e as normas técnicas. 17. IFPA / 2016. O processo de transferência da informação é altamente complexo e se relaciona com diferentes fatores. Aqueles fatores inerentes as experiências anteriores dos usuários relativas ao uso das unidades, serviços e recursos de informação, são os fatores: A) culturais. B) cognitivos. C) sociais. D) contextuais. E) emocionais. 18. IFPA / 2016. Considerando os tipos de fontes de informação que compõem a referência de uma biblioteca, uma lista de instituições brasileiras que oferecem cursos à distância, em ordem alfabética, com endereços, meios de acesso e índices de assuntos dos cursos oferecidos é designada como: A) almanaque. B) diretório. C) manual. D) glossário. E) compêndio. 19. UFPE / 2016.Quais as duas leis de Ranganathan que melhor representam a Disseminação Seletiva da Informação? A) "Todo livro tem o seu leitor" e "Todo leitor tem o seu livro". B) “Poupe o tempo do usuário" e "Todo livro tem o seu leitor". C) “Poupe o tempo do usuário" e "Todo leitor tem o seu livro". D) “Os livros são escritos para serem lidos” e “Poupe o tempo do usuário". E) “Uma biblioteca é um organismo em crescimento” e "Todo livro tem o seu leitor". MÉTODO PAPIRVM BIBLIOTECONOMIA PARA CONCURSOS 04/09/2017 Página 12
  13. 13. 20. DISCURSIVA: STJ / 2012. As bibliotecas, hoje em dia, não se atêm aos meios tradicionais de armazenamento da informação. A disponibilização da informação ao usuário evoluiu de livros e periódicos em papel para o formato digital. O espaço físico (estantes e catálogos) já não representa um problema para as bibliotecas, arquivos e centros de documentação, uma vez que, hoje, as informações podem ser armazenadas em nuvens, ou seja, em arquivos online que podem ser recuperados a partir de vários dispositivos. Ao desafio de organizar e disponibilizar informações de qualidade ao usuário, acrescenta-se, agora, o da preservação digital, para o qual concorrem o volume crescente, a heterogeneidade e as características da informação digital. Miguel Ferreira. Introdução à preservação digital: conceitos, estratégias e atuais consensos. Guimarães, Portugal: Editora Escola de Engenharia da Universidade do Minho, 2006 (com adaptações). Considerando que o fragmento de texto acima tem caráter unicamente motivador, redija um texto dissertativo acerca da atuação do profissional de biblioteconomia em face dos desafios das novas mídias e das novas formas de armazenamento e disponibilização da informação. Ao elaborar seu texto, aborde, necessariamente, os seguintes aspectos: < tecnologia da informação como aliada do profissional bibliotecário; < preservação digital e estratégias para sua utilização em bibliotecas jurídicas (substitua por universitárias); < proteção da informação digital. NÃO TEM DISCURSIVA, MAS É MUITO BOM TREINAR PARA FINS DE APRENDIZADO. GABARITO: 1. A 2. D 3. E 4. B 5. D 6. B 7. C 8. A 9. C 10. D 11. D 12. A ----- 14. D 15. B 16. E 17. E 18. B 19. C 20. --- 13. C, C, C, E. As apostilas possuem uma ampla revisão de bibliografias de lastro que costumam ser contempladas nos concursos públicos de biblioteconomia. São resumos, esquemas, indicações a outros materiais, etc. Excelente o material. MÉTODO PAPIRVM BIBLIOTECONOMIA PARA CONCURSOS 04/09/2017 Página 13

