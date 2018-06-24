Mapa mental autoconocimiento_pedro_cruze_pdf

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. MAPA MENTAL AUTOCONOCIMIENTO Curso: Psicología de la Comunicación Facilitador: Pérez, Luis Participante: Cruze, Pedro Maracay, junio 2018
  2. 2. YO PEDRO CRUZE ESTOY CONTENTO CON QUIEN SOY Y CON MI FAMILIA DISFRUTO LO QUE TENGO Y EL MOMENTO SOY INTELIGENTE SOY AGRESIVO QUIERO AFIANZAR MI MEJOR VERSION NESECITO SER CONSTANTE Y MANEJAR MEJOR MIS EMOCIONES DESEO EMPRENDER MI PROPIO NEGOCIO ASPIRO DEJAR HUELLA POR MI LABOR SOCIAL
  3. 3. AUTOCONOCIMIENTO En mi vida diaria • El como pienso, siento y actúo, incide de manera directa en el como me comunico con mis semejantes, tanto en el plano familiar, como en el social y en el laboral; me reconozco como una persona inteligente y seguro de lo que sabe y hace; sin embargo, determinadas circunstancias me hacen perder el control, y el tratar de imponer decisiones, refleja de mi una persona agresiva y poco tolerante, aspecto en el cual estoy trabajando en la búsqueda de mi mejor versión para con ello mejorar mis relaciones interpersonales. Como futuro Relacionista • Sin lugar a dudas, somos lo que pensamos, sentimos, por tanto, nuestras acciones así lo reflejan. Es por ello, que como Relacionista, debo seguir trabajando mi mejor versión, en virtud que debo ser una persona equilibrada, moderada, que transmita mayor confianza, serenidad, debo hacer para mi quehacer presente y futuro, que el comunicar sea un arte del cual busco empoderarme y, que el no hablar bien deje de ser una barrera. Por ello el autocontrol es fundamental, el cual va de la mano con el saber escuchar.

